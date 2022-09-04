You are here

  • Home
  • Greece blocked over 150,000 undocumented migrants on its land and maritime border this year: Minister

Greece blocked over 150,000 undocumented migrants on its land and maritime border this year: Minister

Greece blocked over 150,000 undocumented migrants on its land and maritime border this year: Minister
Greece is often the country of choice for people fleeing Africa and the Middle East to try to reach a better life in the EU. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c36qh

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Greece blocked over 150,000 undocumented migrants on its land and maritime border this year: Minister

Greece blocked over 150,000 undocumented migrants on its land and maritime border this year: Minister
  • Last month, the government announced plans to extend a 40 km long wall along the Greek-Turkish border at Evros by another 80 kilometers as part of efforts to control the flow of migrants
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

ATHENS: Greece has blocked over 150,000 undocumented migrants on its land and maritime border so far this year, the migration minister said Sunday.

“The entry of 154,102 irregular migrants was averted since the start of the year. Around 50,000 attempted to invade Greece in August alone,” Notis Mitarachi told Eleftheros Typos daily.

Border control is a top priority for the conservative Greek government that came to power in 2019, and will seek reelection next year.

Last month, the government announced plans to extend a 40 km long wall along the Greek-Turkish border at Evros by another 80 kilometers as part of efforts to control the flow of migrants.

It will also install thermal cameras and deploy an additional 250 border guards.

Greece is often the country of choice for people fleeing Africa and the Middle East to try to reach a better life in the European Union.

Thousands come via Turkey by crossing the Evros River, and over the narrow and perilous Aegean Sea crossing separating the traditional rivals.

Charity groups have accused Athens of illegally turning back migrants or forcing them over the border to Turkey — something Greece’s conservative government has repeatedly denied.

Mitarachi on Sunday denied Athens was involved in illegal pushbacks, and accused Turkey of engaging in “violent push forward.”

Athens last month accused Turkey of forcibly pushing a group of stranded migrants onto a small Greek islet on the river.

Rights groups at the time said a five-year-old child in the group had died after the Greek government for days denied that the migrants were on Greek territory.

Mitarachi has cast doubt on the incident. On Sunday he insisted that the family in question has declared having four children and that they were all rescued by Greek police.

“To put it very simply, the family brought forward four children, and four we rescued,” he said.

“Many inconsistencies have been noted in what (the family) said at the beginning, what they said afterwards, and in what has been proven so far,” the minister said.

Topics: Greece migrants

Related

Nearly 1,000 migrants cross Channel Saturday: UK govt
World
Nearly 1,000 migrants cross Channel Saturday: UK govt
9 migrants drown in swollen Texas river in desperate attempt to enter US
World
9 migrants drown in swollen Texas river in desperate attempt to enter US

Nearly 1,000 migrants cross Channel Saturday: UK govt

Nearly 1,000 migrants cross Channel Saturday: UK govt
Updated 04 September 2022
AFP

Nearly 1,000 migrants cross Channel Saturday: UK govt

Nearly 1,000 migrants cross Channel Saturday: UK govt
  • Tensions have risen between London and Paris, with the UK government accusing France of not doing enough to stop the crossings
  • The UK has vowed to speed up the removal of Albanians illegally entering the country as they are the largest single group making small-boat crossings
Updated 04 September 2022
AFP

LONDON: Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed the Channel in small boats on Saturday, the UK government said Sunday, as growing numbers of arrivals have exacerbated tensions between Britain and France.
The defense ministry said 960 migrants were detected making the dangerous crossing in 20 boats.
This came after 1,295 migrants were spotted making the crossing on August 22, setting a new record for a single day.
The issue has caused a major political headache for the UK government, which promised tighter border controls after leaving the European Union.
Tensions have risen between London and Paris, with the UK government accusing France of not doing enough to stop the crossings.
So far this year there have been more than 26,000 crossings, while now is the peak time of year for those attempting to enter the UK this way.
Over the whole of 2021 just over 28,500 migrants were detected in around 1,000 boats.
The UK last month vowed to speed up removals of Albanians illegally entering the country as official statistics showed they were now the largest single group making small-boat crossings of the Channel.
In previous years, asylum seekers from war zones made up the vast bulk of small-boat arrivals.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) France English channel migrants

Related

Albanian police to help UK Border Force identify, deport migrants 
World
Albanian police to help UK Border Force identify, deport migrants 
French police slash small boats, pepper spray migrants amid spike in journeys
World
French police slash small boats, pepper spray migrants amid spike in journeys

Canadian agents would back inquiry into Begum’s trafficking: Lawyer

Canadian agents would back inquiry into Begum’s trafficking: Lawyer
Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

Canadian agents would back inquiry into Begum’s trafficking: Lawyer

Canadian agents would back inquiry into Begum’s trafficking: Lawyer
  • Tasnime Akunjee says allegations about role of Western agencies in trafficking have caused concern in Canadian intelligence community
Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The lawyer representing the family of Shamima Begum, the British girl who had her UK citizenship revoked after traveling to Syria to join Daesh, has said Canadian intelligence would back an investigation into the role of the security services in facilitating her journey in 2015.

Tasnime Akunjee told The Observer that Canadian Security Intelligence Service agents had serious concerns over allegations, made in a new book, that a Daesh human trafficker, Mohammed Al-Rashed, who helped Begum and two other teenage girls from London reach Syria, had ties to the CSIS.

The book, “Secret History of the Five Eyes,” written by journalist Richard Kerbaj, also claims London’s Metropolitan Police were aware that the trafficker who smuggled the trio to Syria was a double agent with links to a Western intelligence agency.

“I have spoken to individuals within the CSIS who are extremely concerned and shocked about its role in the trafficking of Shamima Begum, and would strongly support an inquiry into its involvement,” Akunjee said, adding that he feared children could be trafficked in such a manner in order to become intelligence assets.

“It is also worth noting that, at the time of her trafficking into Syria, [the] CSIS did not have the legal authority to recruit and provide resources to someone engaged in supporting terrorism,” he added.

The revelations have prompted calls for an inquiry into Begum’s journey to Syria and the role of intelligence agencies in it, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prompted to address the book’s assertions, saying agencies need to be “flexible and creative” in fulfilling their duties but still abide by the law.

Kerbaj’s book claims the Canadian government admitted its involvement in the episode and asked UK authorities, as fellow members of the Five Eyes intelligence pact that also includes the US, Australia and New Zealand, to help cover up the story.

It also says CSIS officials met the former head of counterterrorism at the Metropolitan Police, Richard Walton, shortly after Begum left the UK in 2015.

Begum is currently in a prison camp for Daesh members in northeastern Syria. One of her companions, Kadiza Sultana, who was 16 when she left the UK, is thought to be dead, while the other, Amira Abase, who was 15, is missing.

Topics: UK Shamima Begum Daesh

Related

Yago Riedijk, then around 22, married Begum when she was just 15, within days of her arrival in Syria in 2015. (Screenshots/Sky TV/ITV)
World
Shamima Begum’s Daesh husband denounces terror attacks but still wants caliphate
UK Daesh bride Shamima Begum warned German repatriation ‘sets no precedent’
World
UK Daesh bride Shamima Begum warned German repatriation ‘sets no precedent’

Pakistani officials: Swelling lake could cause more flooding

Pakistani officials: Swelling lake could cause more flooding
Updated 04 September 2022
AP

Pakistani officials: Swelling lake could cause more flooding

Pakistani officials: Swelling lake could cause more flooding
  • Meteorologists predicted more rain in the region and authorities urged villagers of Sindh province to evacuate
  • Pakistan appealed to the international community for aid
Updated 04 September 2022
AP

ISLAMABAD: Officials warned Sunday that more flooding was expected as Lake Manchar in southern Pakistan swelled from unprecedented monsoon rains that began in mid-June and have killed nearly 1,300 people.
Meteorologists predicted more rain in the region in the coming days and authorities urged villagers in the Jamshoro and Dadu districts of Sindh province near the lake to evacuate. The rising waters reached dangerous levels and posed a threat to a protective dyke and embankment, they said. The lake, located west of the Indus River, is the largest natural freshwater lake in Pakistan and one of the largest in Asia.
Fariduddin Mustafa, administrator for the Jamshoro district, said Sunday that officials made a cut into the lake’s embankment to allow excess water to escape and ultimately flow into the Indus. Still, the water continues to rise, he said.
Parts of Dadu district have already been flooded, officials said.
″After we assessed water levels reached (a) dangerous level ... and there was fear that the embankment of the lake might be caved in at any time, the administration decided to make a cut on the Bagh-e-Yousuf side to avert any uncontrollable flow of water,” he said.
The development comes a day after Pakistan appealed again to the international community for aid to victims of the unprecedented flooding from monsoon rains that have left nearly 1,300 people dead and millions homeless around the country. Planes from multiple countries have been bringing supplies to the impoverished country across a humanitarian air bridge.
Multiple officials and experts have blamed the unusual monsoon rains and flooding on climate change, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who last week called on the world to stop “sleepwalking” through the deadly crisis. He will visit Pakistan on Sept. 9 to tour flood-hit areas and meet with officials.
In its latest report, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority put the death toll since mid-June — when monsoon rains started weeks earlier this year — at 1,290 as more fatalities were reported from flood affected areas of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan provinces.
The authority said relief and rescue operations continued Sunday with troops and volunteers using helicopters and boats to get people stranded out of flooded areas to relief camps where they were being provided shelter, food and health care.
Scores of relief camps have been set up in government buildings servicing tens of thousands of people while thousands more have taken shelter on roadsides on higher ground.
According to initial government estimates, the devastation has caused $10 billion in damage but Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said Saturday “the scale of devastation is massive and requires an immense humanitarian response for 33 million people.”
The renewed request for international aid came as Pakistan has received 30 planes load of relief goods from Turkey, China, UAE, France, Uzbekistan and other countries with more planes expected in the coming days.
Two members of Congress, Sheila Jackson and Tom Suzy, were expected to arrive in Pakistan Sunday to visit the flood-affected areas and meet officials.

Topics: #pakistan Pakistan Floods

Related

Pakistan flood toll rises with 25 children among 57 more deaths
World
Pakistan flood toll rises with 25 children among 57 more deaths
‘Wow Grape’ meme of Pakistani school in Jeddah set for flood relief NFT auction
World
‘Wow Grape’ meme of Pakistani school in Jeddah set for flood relief NFT auction

Norway’s future CO2 cemetery takes shape

Norway’s future CO2 cemetery takes shape
Updated 04 September 2022
AFP

Norway’s future CO2 cemetery takes shape

Norway’s future CO2 cemetery takes shape
  • The future terminal is to pump tons of liquefied carbon dioxide captured from the top of factory chimneys across Europe into cavities deep below the seabed
  • Climate experts see the technique, called carbon capture and storage, as a means to partially reduce emissions from fossil-fuel-based industries
Updated 04 September 2022
AFP

OYGARDEN, Norway: On the shores of an island off Norway’s North Sea coast, engineers are building a burial ground for unwanted greenhouse gas.
The future terminal is to pump tons of liquefied carbon dioxide captured from the top of factory chimneys across Europe into cavities deep below the seabed.
The project in the western municipality of Oygarden aims to prevent the gas from entering the atmosphere and contributing to global warming.
It “is the world’s first open-access transport and storage infrastructure, allowing any emitter that has captured his CO2 emissions to deliver that CO2 for safe handling, transport and then permanent storage,” project manager Sverre Overa told AFP.
As the planet struggles to meet its climate targets, some climate experts see the technique, called carbon capture and storage, or CCS, as a means to partially reduce emissions from fossil-fuel-based industries.
Norway is the biggest hydrocarbon producer in Western Europe, but it also boasts the best CO2 storage prospects on the continent, especially in its depleted North Sea oil fields.
The government has financed 80 percent of the infrastructure, putting 1.7 billion euros ($1.7 billion) on the table as part of a wider state plan to develop the technology.
A cement factory and a waste-to-energy plant in the Oslo region are set to send their CO2 to the site.
But the most original feature of the project is on the commercial side: inviting foreign firms to send their CO2 pollution to be buried out of harm’s way.

Using CCS to curb carbon pollution is not a new idea, but despite generous subsidies the technology has never taken off, mainly because it is so costly.
One of the world’s largest carbon capture facilities, at the Petra Nova coal-fired plant in Texas, was mothballed in 2020 because it was not economical.
There are only a couple of dozen operational CCS projects around the world, according to the industry-run Global CCS Institute.
But the failure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with Paris Agreement goals and a massive influx of government subsidies have breathed new life into the technology.
Energy giants Equinor, TotalEnergies and Shell have set up a partnership — dubbed Northern Lights — which will be the world’s first cross-border CO2 transport and storage service at its scheduled launch in 2024.
A pipeline will inject the liquefied CO2 into geological pockets 2,600 meters below the ocean floor, and the idea is that it will remain there for good.
On Monday, the Northern Lights partners announced a first cross-border commercial agreement.
From 2025, it is to ensure 800,000 tons of CO2 are captured each year at a plant in the Netherlands owned by Norwegian fertilizer manufacturer Yara, then shipped to Oygarden and stored there.
On Tuesday, two energy firms — Norway’s oil and gas giant Equinor and Germany’s Wintershall Dea — announced a project to take carbon dioxide captured in Germany to the Norwegian offshore storage site.
If confirmed, the partnership between Equinor and Wintershall Dea could involve building a 900-kilometer (560-mile) pipeline connecting a CO2 collection facility in northern Germany with storage sites in Norway by 2032.
A similar project with Belgium is already in the works.

In its first phase, the Northern Lights scheme will be able to process 1.5 million tons of CO2 per year, then later between five and six million tons.
But that is just a tiny fraction of annual carbon emissions across Europe.
The European Union emitted 3.7 billion tons of greenhouse gases in 2020, according to the European Environment Agency.
Many climate experts warn carbon capture is no silver bullet for the climate crisis.
Critics caution that CCS could prolong fossil fuel extraction just as the world is trying to turn toward clean and renewable energy.
Greenpeace Norway’s Halvard Raavand said the campaign group had always opposed the practice.
“In the beginning it was very easy to oppose all kinds of CCS (carbon capture and storage) and now because of the lack of climate action it’s of course a more difficult debate to be in,” he said.
“This money should instead be spent on developing (a) proper solution that we know (works) and that could reduce the electricity bills for regular people, such as insulating homes or solar panels.”
 

Topics: climate change CO2 greenhouse gas

Related

IEA issues ‘dire warning’ on CO2 emissions as it predicts 5% rise
Business & Economy
IEA issues ‘dire warning’ on CO2 emissions as it predicts 5% rise
Saudi Arabia to ship gas to South Korea and take CO2 back
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to ship gas to South Korea and take CO2 back

Nuclear plant loses power line as Moscow, West energy row escalates

Nuclear plant loses power line as Moscow, West energy row escalates
Updated 04 September 2022
Reuters

Nuclear plant loses power line as Moscow, West energy row escalates

Nuclear plant loses power line as Moscow, West energy row escalates
Updated 04 September 2022
Reuters

KYIV: A critical nuclear power plant in Ukraine again lost external power, international energy officials said on Saturday, heightening concerns as the energy battle between Moscow and the West ramped up in recent days amid the ongoing war.
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant -- the largest in Europe -- saw its last remaining main external power line cut off even as a reserve line was able to continue supplying electricity to the grid, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.
Only one of the six reactors remained in operation at the station, the agency said in a statement https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/pressreleases/update-97-iaea-director-general-statement-on-situation-in-ukraine posted on its website.
The plant, controlled by Moscow since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in late February, has become a focal point of the conflict, with each side blaming the other for nearby shelling.
Meanwhile, the standoff over Russian gas and oil exports ramped up this week as Moscow vowed to keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shuttered and G7 countries announced a planned price cap on Russian oil exports.
The energy fight is a fallout from President Vladimir Putin's six-month invasion of Ukraine, underscoring the deep rift between Moscow and Western nations as Europe steels itself for the cold months ahead.

HIGHLIGHTS

• IAEA says Ukraine nuclear plant again loses power line

• Russia delays pipeline reopening in blow to Europe

• G7 finance chiefs agree on Russian oil price cap

"Russia (is) preparing a decisive energy blow on all Europeans for this winter," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on Saturday, citing the Nord Stream 1 pipeline's continued closure.
Zelenskiy earlier blamed Russian shelling for the nuclear plant's cutoff last week that narrowly avoided a radiation leak.
Moscow has cited Western sanctions and technical issues for energy disruptions, while European countries have accused Russia of weaponizing supplies as part of its military invasion.

NUCLEAR CONCERNS
Kyiv and Moscow have traded accusations about attacks on the Zaporizhzhia plant, which was captured by Russian forces in March but is still operated by Ukrainian staff and connected to the Ukrainian power grid.
An IAEA mission toured the plant on Thursday and some experts have remained there pending the release of a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog in coming days.
Last week, Zaporizhzhia was severed from the national grid for the first time in its history after transmission lines were cut, prompting power cuts across Ukraine, although emergency generators kicked for vital cooling processes.
Meanwhile, the IAEA on Saturday said remaining inspectors noted one reactor was "still operating and producing electricity both for cooling and other essential safety functions at the site and for households, factories and others through the grid."
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, in a statement, said the fifth reactor was switched off "as a result of constant shelling by Russian occupation forces" and that there was "insufficient capacity from the last reserve line to operate two reactors." Deteriorating conditions amid the shelling have prompted fears of a radiation disaster that the International Red Cross has said would cause a major humanitarian crisis.
Ukraine and the West accuse Russia of storing heavy weapons at the site to discourage Ukraine from firing on it. Russia, which denies the presence of any such weapons there, has so far resisted international calls to relocate troops and demilitarise the area.
Russia's defence ministry on Saturday accused Ukrainian forces of mounting a failed attempt to capture the plant, but Reuters was unable to verify the report.
Turkey on Saturday also offered to facilitate the situation.
GAS AND OIL
In its announcement on Friday that it would not resume shipments through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as had been expected, Russia's state-controlled energy giant Gazprom blamed a technical fault.
Gazprom said on Saturday that Siemens Energy was ready to help repair broken equipment but that there was nowhere available to carry out the work. Siemens said it has not been commissioned to carry out maintenance work for the pipeline but it is available.
Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to supply Germany and others, had been due to resume operating after a three-day halt for maintenance on Saturday at 0100 GMT.
The indefinite delay to resuming gas deliveries will deepen Europe's problems securing fuel for winter with living costs already surging, led by energy prices.
Finance ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States - on Friday said a cap on the price of Russian oil aimed to "reduce ... Russia’s ability to fund its war of aggression whilst limiting the impact of Russia’s war on global energy prices".
The Kremlin said it would stop selling oil to any countries that implemented the cap.
The Ukrainian armed forces' general staff on Saturday said its forces had repelled Moscow's advancements in various areas, particularly in eastern Ukraine as Russian forces sought to push through the Donetsk region.
Fighting also continued in the Kharkiv region and the south, Zelenskiy said on Saturday.
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls "a special military operation." Kyiv and the West have said it was an unprovoked aggressive war against a former part of the Soviet Union.
More than six months later, Russia has pressed ahead as the United States and other countries have pledged fresh military aid for Kyiv.
Ukraine had launched a counter offensive earlier this week after several weeks of relative stalemate in the conflict that has seen thousands killed and millions displaced. It targets the south, particularly the Kherson region, occupied by Russians early in the conflict.

 

Topics: Zaporizhzhia plant

Related

IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to arrive Thursday morning — TASS
World
IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to arrive Thursday morning — TASS
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine tried to capture Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
World
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine tried to capture Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s Misk silkscreen micro-residency etches pure emotion on print
Saudi Arabia’s Misk silkscreen micro-residency etches pure emotion on print
Saudi Arabia sends 211 students on cultural scholarships
Since its launch, the scholarship program has benefitted 683 students: 443 women and 240 men. (SPA)
Content creator’s food videos fill gap in the Saudi market
Raneen Joudah started her social media journey by making simple food vlogs of delicious home-cooked meals. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba reviews success of research programs at European Council for High Ability
The workshop helps outstanding students enroll at leading institutions in the US. (Twitter: @mawhiba)
EU’s Michel to discuss energy on Doha trip this week, says Qatari official
EU’s Michel to discuss energy on Doha trip this week, says Qatari official

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.