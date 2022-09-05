Egypt sells short-term treasury bills at all-time high value of $3.2bn

JLL appoints new country head to strengthen its Saudi presence
RIYADH: Global real estate consultancy firm JLL has appointed Saud Mohammed Alsulaimani as its new country head for Saudi Arabia, as it expands its presence in the Kingdom.
The decision comes amid national efforts toward boosting the Kingdom’s business environment and increasing the capacity of Saudi citizens in leadership positions, according to a statement.
“With Saudi Arabia focusing on economic diversification, there is an enormous opportunity for professional real estate companies to help the country in realizing its vision, and we intend to be at the forefront of it,” said Thierry Delvaux, CEO of JLL Middle East, Africa and Turkey.
Prior to joining JLL, Alsulaimani was the executive director at the Tourism Development Fund, where he managed the real estate development and research department.
He was also an independent board member of Al Rajhi REIT Fund. Also, Alsulaimani was part of the real estate and infrastructure team at the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.
With over 300 employees in Saudi Arabia, JLL was one of the first real estate consultancies to establish itself in the Kingdom with offices in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al Khobar.
Saudi Industrial Development Fund approves $20bn loans since Vision 2030 launch
RIYADH: Saudi Industrial Development Fund has approved a total of 930 loans, valued at over SR75.4 billion ($20 billion), since the launch of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 six years ago.
Small and medium enterprises accounted for 79 percent of the loans, while the total value of the amounts disbursed to clients was over SR50 billion, according to media outlet Al Eqtisadiah.
From the beginning of 2022 until last July, the fund approved 60 loans, valued at over SR6.2 billion, to clients in sectors of industry, energy, mining and logistics services.
“SIDF is the main financial enabler for the industrial, mining, energy and logistics sectors included in the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program,” the fund said, according to Al Eqtisadiah.
“It has been playing a pivotal role in empowering the industrial sector in the Kingdom for more than 48 years,” it added.
The new figures come as the Saudi Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources announced the imminent launch of the National Industrial Strategy, according to Arabic news outlet Asharq Alawsat.
Osama Al-Zamil stressed that Saudi Vision 2030 is aiming to rediscover untapped opportunities in a number of promising sectors, such as industry and mining.
Unveiled in 2016 and announced by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Vision 2030 is a strategic framework to move the Kingdom away from reliance on oil exports.
As it aims to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy, it also seeks to develop public service sectors such as health, education, infrastructure and tourism.
Saudi mining sector to contribute $23bn to GDP by 2040, says Ma’aden CEO
Updated 05 September 2022
Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: The mining sector is expected to contribute over SR88 billion ($23.41 billion) to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product and create more than 47,000 jobs by 2040, according to a top official.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Local Content Forum in Riyadh on Monday, Robert Wilt, CEO of Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, said that out of the projected SR88 billion, SR33 billion will come from local content alone.
According to the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority website, local content is defined as the total spending on Saudi components within labor, goods, services, assets, technology and other such items within the Kingdom.
During the event, Ma’aden also launched its local content program named Tharwa which means “wealth” in Arabic. The program encompasses the company’s vision to create a wealth of resources in the Kingdom.
Wilt said that Ma’aden aims to grow mineral resources and develop a local ecosystem in the Kingdom simultaneously.
“Today we formally launched our Tharwa project which means wealth. Our ambition is to grow mineral resources and extract those from the Kingdom, and at the same time develop a local ecosystem and a local economy around all of our mines and projects in the mining industry,” Wilt told Arab News.
Talking about the growth of the sector in the Kingdom, Wilt said: “The mining sector is growing. It was considered a dirty extractive industry. And now we aspire to become a role model for ESG (environmental, social and governance). We’re deploying technology that’s unheard of. We’re developing new techniques for extracting minerals which are better for the environment and decarbonizing (the) world.”
During his speech at the forum, Wilt revealed that Ma’aden’s capital program is equally ambitious, as it aims to spent SR246 billion on investments by 2040.
He noted that most of these capital investments and expansions will occur in remote areas of the Kingdom, which are crucial to Saudi Arabia’s overall economic development.
Wilt said that Ma’aden in partnership with international industry leaders and key local partners has already invested over SR120 billion to ensure Saudi Arabia is ready to capitalize on its tremendous mineral wealth.
“This investment has resulted in the establishment of two industrial cities of truly global scale, Ras Al-Khair and Wa’ad Al-Shamal,” he added.
Wilt further pointed out that strengthening local content is necessary for economic expansion.
He noted that local content is also vital to the environment as it will help reduce carbon footprint.