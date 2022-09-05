You are here

Nesma & Partners sign MoU to support Saudi Arabia's 'local content' efforts

Nesma & Partners sign MoU to support Saudi Arabia’s ‘local content’ efforts
Rami Alturki, vice chairman of Nesma & Partners (File)
Updated 23 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel
Nirmal Narayanan

Nesma & Partners sign MoU to support Saudi Arabia’s ‘local content’ efforts

Nesma & Partners sign MoU to support Saudi Arabia’s ‘local content’ efforts
Updated 23 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Nesma & Partners Contracting Co., has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority to support local content efforts within the Kingdom, confirmed a top official.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Local Content Forum in Riyadh on Sept. 5, Rami Alturki — vice chairman of the firm — said the company will be working with the authority to elevate the economic infrastructure of the Kingdom.

“We will work with the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority in all their initiatives, mainly developing the supply chain in terms of local contractors and subcontractors, along with training Saudi youth and doing more to develop the whole ecosystem around the local content,” said Alturki.

He added that Nesma & Partners have developed an in-house team and department focused on local content, and this team will work with various government departments to enhance local content in the Kingdom.

He chose not to divulge the total amount that will be invested as a part of the MoU with the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority.

According to the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority website, local content is defined as the total spending on Saudi components within labor, goods, services, assets, technology and other such items within the Kingdom.

Alturki further said that Nesma & Partners is working across the Kingdom with Saudi Aramco, NEOM, The Red Sea Project amongst others.

Topics: Nesma & Partners Local Content Forum

Aramco’s iktva project adds $130bn to Saudi Arabia’s GDP since launch: top official
Business & Economy
Aramco’s iktva project adds $130bn to Saudi Arabia’s GDP since launch: top official
Exclusive Global investors integral to Saudi Arabia’s industrialization: NIDLP’s Al-Mazroua
Business & Economy
Global investors integral to Saudi Arabia’s industrialization: NIDLP’s Al-Mazroua

Aramco’s iktva project adds $130bn to Saudi Arabia’s GDP since launch: top official

Aramco’s iktva project adds $130bn to Saudi Arabia’s GDP since launch: top official
Updated 16 sec ago
Jana Salloum
Nirmal Narayanan

Aramco’s iktva project adds $130bn to Saudi Arabia’s GDP since launch: top official

Aramco’s iktva project adds $130bn to Saudi Arabia’s GDP since launch: top official
Updated 16 sec ago
Jana Salloum Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco’s In-Kingdom Total Value Add project has contributed more than SR488 million ($129.84 billion) to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product since its launch in 2015, a top official said. 

The iktva program aims to grow a localized manufacturing sector and increase Saudi Arabia's global competitiveness.

While speaking at the Local Content Forum in Riyadh on Sept. 5, Majid Al-Mohammed, supervisor of iktva’s Action Plan and Support, said the program is an extension of Saudi Aramco’s efforts to localize and develop local content. 

“The iktva program has been gradual in several stages; starting with supporting merchants and suppliers of goods, then supporting service providers and moving to support manufacturers in the Kingdom,” said Al-Mohammed. 

He also added that the iktva program aims to enable and sustain the economy and supply chain in the energy sector.

Al-Mohammed further noted that the workforce in the Aramco supply chain has increased by more than 100,000 Saudis.

He pointed out that post the iktva program’s launch, the Kingdom witnessed a massive rise in prospective local investments. 

“The most important effect of the iktva program is the increase in the number of prospective local investments to 500, with a capital of SR26 billion. So far, 132 factories have been established in the Kingdom since the start of the program, which contributed to adding SR12 billion in addition to the domestic product,” he further added. 

He revealed that iktva has been contributing to advancing the skills of the Saudi workforce, as it launched 16 training centers in 10 different cities around the Kingdom to provide training in 60 different professions. 

He added that over 37,000 graduates have made use of these training centers, and it also helped in creating 100,000 jobs. 

Al-Mohammed noted that over 300 localization plans are currently under implementation, while the iktva program also helped establish 132 factories in the Kingdom since its launch. 

 

Topics: Aramco iktva (In-Kingdom Total Value Add) forum Local Content Forum

Exclusive Global investors integral to Saudi Arabia’s industrialization: NIDLP’s Al-Mazroua
Business & Economy
Global investors integral to Saudi Arabia’s industrialization: NIDLP’s Al-Mazroua

Saudi electronics retailer eXtra gets CMA approval for 33% capital hike 

Saudi electronics retailer eXtra gets CMA approval for 33% capital hike 
Updated 13 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi electronics retailer eXtra gets CMA approval for 33% capital hike 

Saudi electronics retailer eXtra gets CMA approval for 33% capital hike 
Updated 13 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: United Electronics Co., also known as eXtra, has received approval from the Capital Market Authority to increase its capital by 33 percent in support of the firm’s financial position. 

The electronics goods supplier will raise its capital to SR800 million ($213 million) from the current SR600 million through the issuance of bonus shares, according to a bourse filing. 

The plan entails raising the number of eXtra’s shares to 80 million from 60 million, granting seven bonus shares for every 25 shares held.

A total of 16.8 million shares will be distributed as bonus shares, while 3.2 million shares will be added to the company’s employee shares program.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul retail CMA

TASI edges higher; eXtra leads the market: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI edges higher; eXtra leads the market: Opening bell
Update Saudi electronics retailer eXtra shares soar after reporting a 24% boost in H1 profit
Business & Economy
Saudi electronics retailer eXtra shares soar after reporting a 24% boost in H1 profit

Global investors integral to Saudi Arabia’s industrialization: NIDLP’s Al-Mazroua

Global investors integral to Saudi Arabia’s industrialization: NIDLP’s Al-Mazroua
Updated 26 min 15 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel
Nirmal Narayanan

Global investors integral to Saudi Arabia’s industrialization: NIDLP’s Al-Mazroua

Global investors integral to Saudi Arabia’s industrialization: NIDLP’s Al-Mazroua
Updated 26 min 15 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: International investors should be encouraged to become part of industrialization in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom focuses more on localization and elevating local content, according to Sulaiman Al-Mazroua, CEO of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Local Content Forum in Riyadh on Sept. 5, Al-Mazroua noted that Vision 2030 came with many tools to enhance the Saudi economy, and one of its verticals aims to elevate local content in the Kingdom.

He did however assure that localization and local content efforts will not hamper foreign investments in the Kingdom.

“Foreign Direct Investments are at the heart of local content. But instead of using this as a trade, we are asking them to be a part of industrialization in Saudi Arabia,” Al-Mazroua said.

He added: “We are open to more business. Having more FDI or more partners from the international community to participate, that is the aim.”

Al-Mazroua added that the small and medium enterprises sector is contributing a lot to the economic development of Saudi Arabia.

“More than 80 percent of industries in Saudi Arabia are built on SMEs, so we are currently relying on SMEs in many areas. During Covid-19, we have seen how resilient Saudi Arabia was when it comes to national resilience. We aim to develop and amplify that power,” he said.

Topics: Local Content Forum National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP)

Saudi Arabia to invest $24bn to boost domestic economy ‘content’: Minister
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to invest $24bn to boost domestic economy ‘content’: Minister

Saudi healthcare provider Naba to start Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Saudi healthcare provider Naba to start Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 32 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi healthcare provider Naba to start Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Saudi healthcare provider Naba to start Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 32 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. will make its Tadawul debut on Wednesday after its initial public offering saw a 531 percent oversubscription.

Naba Alsaha offered 20 percent of its capital through an IPO with 1.4 million ordinary shares, Aldukheil Financial Group, the financial advisor for the move, revealed.

For the first half of 2022, Naba Alsaha posted a 24 percent profit growth coupled with a year-on-year revenue jump of 13 percent.

 

Topics: Naba Alsaha Medical Services Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Saudi healthcare provider Naba Alsaha reports 24% profit growth ahead of IPO
Business & Economy
Saudi healthcare provider Naba Alsaha reports 24% profit growth ahead of IPO

Egypt sells short-term treasury bills at all-time high value of $3.2bn

Egypt sells short-term treasury bills at all-time high value of $3.2bn
Updated 51 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt sells short-term treasury bills at all-time high value of $3.2bn

Egypt sells short-term treasury bills at all-time high value of $3.2bn
Updated 51 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Central Bank of Egypt sold three-month treasury bills at an all-time high value, amounting to 61.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.2 billion), in an auction. 

The central bank data revealed that banks and institutions offered an amount of 170.8 billion Egyptian pounds for the short-term bills in the tender, according to Arabic newspaper Asharq.

The bank issues periodic weekly bids on behalf of the Ministry of Finance in order to finance the country’s general budget deficit.

This happens as the world's largest wheat importer is intensifying its efforts to confront the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic as well as the Russia-Ukraine crisis. 

Egypt has been hit hard by the soaring oil and commodity prices, with the Egyptian pound further devaluing against the dollar and soaring inflation.

Earlier this month, Egypt’s stock exchange saw its market cap rise by a record 51.8 billion Egyptian pounds in August despite continued monetary policy tightening. 

In August, Egypt’s president accepted the resignation of central bank governor Tarek Amer, who was replaced by Hassan Abdalla as an acting governor.

Topics: Egypt Central Bank Treasury Investment economy

Egypt stock market plunges as retail investors take flight
Business & Economy
Egypt stock market plunges as retail investors take flight

Nesma & Partners sign MoU to support Saudi Arabia’s ‘local content’ efforts
Nesma & Partners sign MoU to support Saudi Arabia’s ‘local content’ efforts
Aramco’s iktva project adds $130bn to Saudi Arabia’s GDP since launch: top official
Aramco’s iktva project adds $130bn to Saudi Arabia’s GDP since launch: top official
Saudi electronics retailer eXtra gets CMA approval for 33% capital hike 
Saudi electronics retailer eXtra gets CMA approval for 33% capital hike 
Israeli army says soldier likely killed Al Jazeera reporter
Israeli army says soldier likely killed Al Jazeera reporter
Global investors integral to Saudi Arabia’s industrialization: NIDLP’s Al-Mazroua
Global investors integral to Saudi Arabia’s industrialization: NIDLP’s Al-Mazroua

