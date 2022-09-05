Nesma & Partners sign MoU to support Saudi Arabia’s ‘local content’ efforts

RIYADH: Nesma & Partners Contracting Co., has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority to support local content efforts within the Kingdom, confirmed a top official.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Local Content Forum in Riyadh on Sept. 5, Rami Alturki — vice chairman of the firm — said the company will be working with the authority to elevate the economic infrastructure of the Kingdom.

“We will work with the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority in all their initiatives, mainly developing the supply chain in terms of local contractors and subcontractors, along with training Saudi youth and doing more to develop the whole ecosystem around the local content,” said Alturki.

He added that Nesma & Partners have developed an in-house team and department focused on local content, and this team will work with various government departments to enhance local content in the Kingdom.

He chose not to divulge the total amount that will be invested as a part of the MoU with the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority.

According to the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority website, local content is defined as the total spending on Saudi components within labor, goods, services, assets, technology and other such items within the Kingdom.

Alturki further said that Nesma & Partners is working across the Kingdom with Saudi Aramco, NEOM, The Red Sea Project amongst others.