Localization in Saudi Arabia's military spending rises to 11.7%: GAMI chief

Localization in Saudi Arabia’s military spending rises to 11.7%: GAMI chief
Domestic-focused spending reached 11.7 percent of the total military outlay in 2021, up from 2 percent just four years ago (AFP/File)
Updated 25 sec ago
Waffa Wael
Nirmal Narayanan

Localization in Saudi Arabia’s military spending rises to 11.7%: GAMI chief

Localization in Saudi Arabia’s military spending rises to 11.7%: GAMI chief
Updated 25 sec ago
Waffa Wael Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Localization in Saudi Arabia’s total military spending has shot up by almost 10 percentage points since the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority was launched in 2018, a top official said. 

Domestic-focused spending reached 11.7 percent of the total military outlay in 2021, up from 2 percent just four years ago.

While speaking at the Local Content Forum in Riyadh on Monday, Ahmed Al-Ohali, governor of the General Authority for Military Industries, said Saudi Arabia’s military industry sector is witnessing a qualitative movement in terms of localization. 

“When the authority started, the percentage of localization in the Kingdom of the total military spending was 2 percent. At the end of 2021 we had achieved 11.7 percent of the total military spending as purchases. We are also working now to find a new mechanism to measure localization to include the level of local content in this spending,” said Al-Ohali. 

He added that GAMI has developed legislative and regulatory frameworks that contribute to supporting the localization process and the development of local content.

“The role of the authority is to support the military and security authorities in raising the efficiency in the procurement management and to benefit from the purchase contracts for the localization of the military industries,” said Al-Ohali.

He revealed that the number of national facilities in the military sector went up from five to 174 since the launch of GAMI.

“When the authority was started, the number of national facilities operating in the military industries was 5, and now we have 291 industrial and service permits and licenses for 174 companies. And there are 41 percent of military manufacturing, 42 percent of military and civilian manufacturing, and 17 percent of support services for the military industries sector,” he said.

Al-Ohali further noted that GAMI is focused on developing policies and mechanisms that encourage both local and international investors to invest in the Kingdom. 

He also pointed out that healthy supply chains are very much crucial in the military industry sector. 

He added: “When we worked on the supply chains project, we identified 74 opportunities for a supply chain program covering 6 defense and security areas, and we estimated their total cost to be about SR270 billion ($71.83 billon). I am sure to settle 50 percent of these promising opportunities by 2030 with incentives and support.” 

Topics: Local Content Forum General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI)

Local content to carve out stronger role for Saudi Arabia in global supply chain, says minister

Local content to carve out stronger role for Saudi Arabia in global supply chain, says minister
Updated 15 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

Local content to carve out stronger role for Saudi Arabia in global supply chain, says minister

Local content to carve out stronger role for Saudi Arabia in global supply chain, says minister
Updated 15 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Building capabilities in local content will not only serve the local market but will also help Saudi Arabia play a stronger role in the supply chain globally, according to Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef. 

In an exclusive interaction with Arab News on the sidelines of the Local Content Forum, Alkhorayef noted that his ministry is benefitting from the concept of local content. 

“Local content is a concept that would definitely be an enabler for the industry. It would be an enabler for existing installations, to come up with new capacities to improve their performance in sales and profitability,” said Alkhorayef. 

He added that local content will increase both local and international investments in Saudi Arabia. 

“It (local content) is an important tool to attract investors and build capabilities. At the end of the day, we are great believers that building the capabilities will allow us not only to serve the local market but also to export and be part of a stronger supply chain globally,” he further said. 

Alkhorayef pointed out that the small and medium enterprises sector has great focus when it comes to the enablers of local content.

“The majority of the tools we design are giving favorable weight to SMEs. In addition, we are working very closely with large companies to create their own programs,” he said. 

Earlier, during his speech at the event, Alkhorayef said the goals outlined under Saudi Vision 2030 require a unique business model. 

“The goals outlined in the Vision 2030 cannot be achieved using traditional methods, and the vitality of local content comes into the picture at this juncture,” Alkhorayef noted.

“This concept represents a comprehensive umbrella under which several elements fall, starting from the product to services, personnel, training and technology,” added the minister.

Topics: Local Content Forum

Nesma & Partners sign MoU to support Saudi Arabia's 'local content' efforts

Nesma & Partners sign MoU to support Saudi Arabia’s ‘local content’ efforts
Updated 17 min 1 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel
Nirmal Narayanan

Nesma & Partners sign MoU to support Saudi Arabia’s ‘local content’ efforts

Nesma & Partners sign MoU to support Saudi Arabia’s ‘local content’ efforts
Updated 17 min 1 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Nesma & Partners Contracting Co., has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority to support local content efforts within the Kingdom, confirmed a top official.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Local Content Forum in Riyadh on Sept. 5, Rami Alturki — vice chairman of the firm — said the company will be working with the authority to elevate the economic infrastructure of the Kingdom.

“We will work with the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority in all their initiatives, mainly developing the supply chain in terms of local contractors and subcontractors, along with training Saudi youth and doing more to develop the whole ecosystem around the local content,” said Alturki.

He added that Nesma & Partners have developed an in-house team and department focused on local content, and this team will work with various government departments to enhance local content in the Kingdom.

He chose not to divulge the total amount that will be invested as a part of the MoU with the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority.

According to the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority website, local content is defined as the total spending on Saudi components within labor, goods, services, assets, technology and other such items within the Kingdom.

Alturki further said that Nesma & Partners is working across the Kingdom with Saudi Aramco, NEOM, The Red Sea Project amongst others.

Topics: Nesma & Partners Local Content Forum

Aramco's iktva project adds $130bn to Saudi Arabia's GDP since launch: top official

Aramco’s iktva project adds $130bn to Saudi Arabia’s GDP since launch: top official
Updated 30 min 39 sec ago
Jana Salloum
Nirmal Narayanan

Aramco’s iktva project adds $130bn to Saudi Arabia’s GDP since launch: top official

Aramco’s iktva project adds $130bn to Saudi Arabia’s GDP since launch: top official
Updated 30 min 39 sec ago
Jana Salloum Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco’s In-Kingdom Total Value Add project has contributed more than SR488 million ($129.84 billion) to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product since its launch in 2015, a top official said. 

The iktva program aims to grow a localized manufacturing sector and increase Saudi Arabia's global competitiveness.

While speaking at the Local Content Forum in Riyadh on Sept. 5, Majid Al-Mohammed, supervisor of iktva’s Action Plan and Support, said the program is an extension of Saudi Aramco’s efforts to localize and develop local content. 

“The iktva program has been gradual in several stages; starting with supporting merchants and suppliers of goods, then supporting service providers and moving to support manufacturers in the Kingdom,” said Al-Mohammed. 

He also added that the iktva program aims to enable and sustain the economy and supply chain in the energy sector.

Al-Mohammed further noted that the workforce in the Aramco supply chain has increased by more than 100,000 Saudis.

He pointed out that post the iktva program’s launch, the Kingdom witnessed a massive rise in prospective local investments. 

“The most important effect of the iktva program is the increase in the number of prospective local investments to 500, with a capital of SR26 billion. So far, 132 factories have been established in the Kingdom since the start of the program, which contributed to adding SR12 billion in addition to the domestic product,” he further added. 

He revealed that iktva has been contributing to advancing the skills of the Saudi workforce, as it launched 16 training centers in 10 different cities around the Kingdom to provide training in 60 different professions. 

He added that over 37,000 graduates have made use of these training centers, and it also helped in creating 100,000 jobs. 

Al-Mohammed noted that over 300 localization plans are currently under implementation, while the iktva program also helped establish 132 factories in the Kingdom since its launch. 

 

Topics: Aramco iktva (In-Kingdom Total Value Add) forum Local Content Forum

Saudi electronics retailer eXtra gets CMA approval for 33% capital hike 

Saudi electronics retailer eXtra gets CMA approval for 33% capital hike 
Updated 44 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi electronics retailer eXtra gets CMA approval for 33% capital hike 

Saudi electronics retailer eXtra gets CMA approval for 33% capital hike 
Updated 44 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: United Electronics Co., also known as eXtra, has received approval from the Capital Market Authority to increase its capital by 33 percent in support of the firm’s financial position. 

The electronics goods supplier will raise its capital to SR800 million ($213 million) from the current SR600 million through the issuance of bonus shares, according to a bourse filing. 

The plan entails raising the number of eXtra’s shares to 80 million from 60 million, granting seven bonus shares for every 25 shares held.

A total of 16.8 million shares will be distributed as bonus shares, while 3.2 million shares will be added to the company’s employee shares program.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul retail CMA

Global investors integral to Saudi Arabia's industrialization: NIDLP's Al-Mazroua

Global investors integral to Saudi Arabia’s industrialization: NIDLP’s Al-Mazroua
Updated 56 min 38 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel
Nirmal Narayanan

Global investors integral to Saudi Arabia’s industrialization: NIDLP’s Al-Mazroua

Global investors integral to Saudi Arabia’s industrialization: NIDLP’s Al-Mazroua
Updated 56 min 38 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: International investors should be encouraged to become part of industrialization in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom focuses more on localization and elevating local content, according to Sulaiman Al-Mazroua, CEO of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Local Content Forum in Riyadh on Sept. 5, Al-Mazroua noted that Vision 2030 came with many tools to enhance the Saudi economy, and one of its verticals aims to elevate local content in the Kingdom.

He did however assure that localization and local content efforts will not hamper foreign investments in the Kingdom.

“Foreign Direct Investments are at the heart of local content. But instead of using this as a trade, we are asking them to be a part of industrialization in Saudi Arabia,” Al-Mazroua said.

He added: “We are open to more business. Having more FDI or more partners from the international community to participate, that is the aim.”

Al-Mazroua added that the small and medium enterprises sector is contributing a lot to the economic development of Saudi Arabia.

“More than 80 percent of industries in Saudi Arabia are built on SMEs, so we are currently relying on SMEs in many areas. During Covid-19, we have seen how resilient Saudi Arabia was when it comes to national resilience. We aim to develop and amplify that power,” he said.

Topics: Local Content Forum National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP)

