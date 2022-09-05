Commander of the joint forces meets with Yemen’s chief of general staff

You are here

Lt. Gen. Mutlaq bin Salem Al-Azima and Lt. Gen. Saghir Hamoud Aziz meet in Riyadh. (SPA)
Lt. Gen. Mutlaq bin Salem Al-Azima and Lt. Gen. Saghir Hamoud Aziz meet in Riyadh. (SPA)
  The officials reviewed the general situation in Yemen and the progress of ongoing military operations
RIYADH: The commander of the joint forces met with the chief of the general staff of the Yemeni Army in Riyadh on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During their meeting at the headquarters of the joint forces command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Lt. Gen. Mutlaq bin Salem Al-Azima and Lt. Gen. Saghir Hamoud Aziz reviewed the general situation in Yemen and the progress of ongoing military operations.
The meeting is part of continuous coordination and support from countries in the coalition that aim to assist the internationally recognized Yemeni government, SPA said.

Topics: Yemen Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen

  Ministry affirmed Kingdom's total rejection of all terrorist acts targeting innocent people and diplomatic missions
  It also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to Russia
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry condemned an attack on the Russian embassy in Kabul on Monday.

A suicide bomber struck near the Russian embassy in the Afghan capital on Monday, killing two staff from the diplomatic mission and four others.

The bomber struck near the entrance of the embassy’s consular section and several people were wounded.

The ministry affirmed the Kingdom’s total rejection of all terrorist acts targeting innocent people and diplomatic missions everywhere, reiterating Saudi Arabia’s support for all international efforts aimed at eliminating terrorism and extremism and drying up its sources of funding.

It also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Russia, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Topics: Russia Russian embassy Saudi Arabia Afghanistan Kabul

  The strategic combat readiness exercise aims to raise the level of joint action and maintain security in the region
RIYADH: A bilateral exercise between the Royal Saudi Air Force and the United States Air Force kicked off at the King Faisal Air Base in northwestern Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The strategic combat readiness exercise aims to raise the level of joint action and maintain security and stability in the region, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense said.

Last week, the US forced Iran to release US military sea drones that it attempted to seize in the Red Sea.
The incident came after an earlier Iranian attempt to seize an American sea drone in the Arabian Gulf on Tuesday.

Topics: US Saudi Arabia

  Flight technology research to help return to the wild
  New mounted cameras can study flight patterns
RIYADH: Two Italian researchers have presented new scientific research on the conservation of falcons during the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition, which involves the use of drones to rehabilitate injured birds.

Dr. Giovanni Granati and Athena Jitariuc presented their research at a workshop during the event that took place from Aug. 25 to Sept. 3, Globe Newswire reported.

Falcon conservation is in line with Saudi Vision 2030 which seeks to conserve wildlife and habitats and ensure that future generations enjoy the rich and unique natural diversity of Saudi Arabia. It also aims to promote eco-tourism.

Granati has written multiple books on training birds of prey as well as falcon racing, hunting and rehabilitation. His new research highlights how drones can be used for this purpose.

Jitariuc noted the importance of taking advantage of the latest technology to safeguard birds of prey around the world.

The researchers presented the first drone built exclusively for falconry at the exhibition.

The pair also presented a mounted camera used to study the dynamic flight patterns of these birds of prey.

“If we will find the support of the Arab populations, we could create the first rehabilitation center without the aid of containment cages, where the birds of prey are rehabilitated with predation simulations created with the UFO drone until they will be completely self-sufficient. In short, this is an innovative project that is worth observing,” Jitariuc said.

The exhibition also featured an international and local art gallery, photography competition, museum, and falcon auction.

Topics: Italy falcons Saudi Arabia

  The handwritten letter highlighted the solid relations between both countries and ways to develop them
RIYADH: China’s President Xi Jinping announced his country’s backing to Saudi Arabia’s Expo 2030 bid in a letter to King Salman, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

The handwritten letter highlighted the solid relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in all fields.

Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji received the letter on behalf of the Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting with the Chinese ambassador to the Kingdom Chen Weiqing.

Both officials discussed bilateral relations and means to enhance them in various fields. They also exchanged views on issues of common interest.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA #china China's President Xi Jinping Chinese President Xi Jinping Xi Jinping King Salman

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir on Sunday met a delegation from the American Chamber of Commerce on Sunday.

During the reception, issues of common interest were discussed, the Saudi Press Agency said. 

Jubeir is also a member of the Saudi Cabinet, and the kingdom’s climate affairs envoy.

Topics: US Saudi Arabia

