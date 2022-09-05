Commander of the joint forces meets with Yemen’s chief of general staff

Italian falconers present drones to rehab birds at Saudi event

RIYADH: Two Italian researchers have presented new scientific research on the conservation of falcons during the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition, which involves the use of drones to rehabilitate injured birds.

Dr. Giovanni Granati and Athena Jitariuc presented their research at a workshop during the event that took place from Aug. 25 to Sept. 3, Globe Newswire reported.

Falcon conservation is in line with Saudi Vision 2030 which seeks to conserve wildlife and habitats and ensure that future generations enjoy the rich and unique natural diversity of Saudi Arabia. It also aims to promote eco-tourism.

Granati has written multiple books on training birds of prey as well as falcon racing, hunting and rehabilitation. His new research highlights how drones can be used for this purpose.

Jitariuc noted the importance of taking advantage of the latest technology to safeguard birds of prey around the world.

The researchers presented the first drone built exclusively for falconry at the exhibition.

The pair also presented a mounted camera used to study the dynamic flight patterns of these birds of prey.

“If we will find the support of the Arab populations, we could create the first rehabilitation center without the aid of containment cages, where the birds of prey are rehabilitated with predation simulations created with the UFO drone until they will be completely self-sufficient. In short, this is an innovative project that is worth observing,” Jitariuc said.

The exhibition also featured an international and local art gallery, photography competition, museum, and falcon auction.