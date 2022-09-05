RIYADH: The commander of the joint forces met with the chief of the general staff of the Yemeni Army in Riyadh on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During their meeting at the headquarters of the joint forces command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Lt. Gen. Mutlaq bin Salem Al-Azima and Lt. Gen. Saghir Hamoud Aziz reviewed the general situation in Yemen and the progress of ongoing military operations.
The meeting is part of continuous coordination and support from countries in the coalition that aim to assist the internationally recognized Yemeni government, SPA said.
Commander of the joint forces meets with Yemen’s chief of general staff
https://arab.news/zbx55
Commander of the joint forces meets with Yemen’s chief of general staff
- The officials reviewed the general situation in Yemen and the progress of ongoing military operations
RIYADH: The commander of the joint forces met with the chief of the general staff of the Yemeni Army in Riyadh on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported.