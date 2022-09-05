You are here

  Hate crimes against Syrian refugees in Turkey on rise: Experts

Hate crimes against Syrian refugees in Turkey on rise: Experts

Hate crimes against Syrian refugees in Turkey on rise: Experts
A Syrian refugee mother puts her baby in a stroller, Nizip refugee camp, Gaziantep province, Turkey, Nov. 30, 2016. (Reuters)
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Hate crimes against Syrian refugees in Turkey on rise: Experts

Hate crimes against Syrian refugees in Turkey on rise: Experts
  • Migration analyst suggests Turkish political parties should put forward peaceful integration proposals in election manifestos
  • Many Syrians do not wish to return to their country while Bashar Assad remains in power
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Syrian refugees, once welcomed with open arms to Turkey, are now living in fear amid a rise in hate crimes against them, experts have claimed.

Many believe they are being used as political leverage in the upcoming Turkish elections scheduled for next year.

Syrian teenager Fares Elali became one of the latest victims of the backlash when he was recently stabbed to death in the southern Turkish province of Hatay.

The 17-year-old, whose father died during the Syrian conflict in 2011, had managed to get a place to study medicine at a Turkish university and had ambitions of becoming a doctor. His body will be now moved to Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib.

Elali had been working in a tomato pastry factory and was allegedly killed in a revenge attack following a disagreement with a female worker. 

Turkey is home to around 3.6 million registered Syrian refugees, the world’s largest refugee population. Physical and verbal racial attacks against them have been steadily increasing in Turkey amid rising inflation and cost-of-living rates that have fueled hostile attitudes toward foreigners.

The country’s economic downturn has seen the official inflation rate hit 80.2 percent and the unofficial one more than 181 percent.

With Turkish parliamentary and presidential elections on the horizon, the issue of repatriating 1 million Syrians back to northern Syria has become a hot topic in domestic politics.

Some right-wing opposition figures have capitalized on the growing resentment by pledging to send Syrians back to their homeland.

There are no official figures relating to violent attacks on Syrian refugees in Turkey.

But in June, two young Syrians — Sultan Abdul Baset Jabneh and Sherif Khaled Al-Ahmad — were reportedly killed by angry Turkish mobs in separate incidents in Istanbul.

On May 30, Syrian woman Leila Muhammad, 70, was hit in the face by a man in the southeastern province of Gaziantep, and recently a 17-year-old Syrian student was verbally abused in the street by an angry Turkish crowd.

Metin Corabatir, president of the Research Center on Asylum and Migration (IGAM), an Ankara-based think tank, told Arab News that increased provocation was being orchestrated by certain elite circles in Turkey.

He said: “Umit Ozdag, leader of the far-right Victory Party who pledged to expel all refugees, is using Syrians as a political card to stoke tensions against foreigners as elections loom.

“Popular figures in the media are also fueling these tensions by disseminating misinformation about Syrians and by drawing a rosy but unreal picture about their living standards in Turkey,” he added.

Omar Kadkoy, a migration policy analyst at Ankara-based think-tank TEPAV, told Arab News that Turkish public opinion was becoming increasingly unfriendly toward foreigners.

He said: “In parallel, resentment is particular toward Syrians and this feeling is not new. Along with an ambiguous harmonization policy, the deeper the nosedive of the economy, the greater the resentment and anger Turks feel about Syrians.”

He pointed out that the death of Elali highlighted the dangers of what could happen when misunderstandings got out of control.

“The deterrent here is the rule of law where the penalty is proportionate to the crime. It is skewed justice to make announcements of deporting Syrians for sharing videos on social media, for example, and not informing the public about the punishment of Fares’ killer or killers,” Kadkoy added.

Although Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu reportedly passed on his condolences to Elali’s family there has been little public condemnation of the attack from political parties in Turkey.

Corabatir said all political groups should include in their election manifesto proposals on how they planned to deal with the Syrian refugee situation, adding that under international law Turkey could not unilaterally send Syrians back home.

“Political parties, ahead of the elections, should lay down their alternative integration proposals in their manifesto in order to convince voters and contribute to peace rather than triggering more tensions,” he said.

Recent reports have hinted at the prospect of a normalization of relations between Turkey and Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime, but Kadkoy noted that many Syrians did not wish to return to their country while Assad remained in power.

“If Turkey goes down the path of rapprochement without considering the agency of Syrians in any voluntary return, Syrians will be left between a rock and a hard place. The alternative? The shores of the Aegean again,” he said.

Topics: Turkey Syrian refugees Bashar Assad

Yemeni student expelled from school for refusing to chant Houthi slogan

Yemeni student expelled from school for refusing to chant Houthi slogan
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni student expelled from school for refusing to chant Houthi slogan

Yemeni student expelled from school for refusing to chant Houthi slogan
  • Residents support dismissed girl, rap militia for attempting to impose their ideologies on children
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A high school in Houthi-held Sanaa has expelled a student for refusing to recite the militia’s slogan, the student’s father said, a decision that has sparked outrage in Yemen and prompted an overwhelming show of support for the family. 

Farouq Jaber claimed that the principal of an unnamed high school in Sanaa expelled his daughter Taghred for refusing to chant the Houthi slogan before morning lines, even though she was an excellent student.

The Houthis have recently issued a circular ordering that their slogan “Death to America! Death to Israel! A curse upon the Jews! Victory for Islam!” be chanted in primary and secondary schools during early morning activities, claiming the move was intended to challenge the US and Israel while also instilling religious values in students. 

Jaber said that his daughter had previously refused to chant other sectarian slogans during religious occasions and declined his request not to challenge the principle.  

“She said, ‘I am not convinced, and I will not (recite the slogan), even if they prevent me from studying,’” the father said on Facebook, adding that his daughter stood firm despite her teacher’s efforts to persuade her otherwise.

Yemenis slammed the Houthis for attempting to impose their ideologies on students and expressed support for the girl in response to the father’s post, which received hundreds of likes and was widely shared on social media. 

Outspoken writer and former Yemeni Culture Minister Khaled Al-Ruwaishan urged the Houthis to reverse their decision to ask students and worshipers at schools and mosques to chant their slogan, stating that many people in Sanaa boycotted mosques on Fridays to avoid reciting the slogans. 

“This is a foolish and disastrous decision! Expulsion of a student is equivalent to giving an innocent student the death penalty,” Al-Ruwaishan said.

“You must back off and refrain from starting a fire in a country where there are already a lot of fires.”

Some Yemenis even suggested starting a fundraising campaign to cover the dismissed student’s tuition at a private school so that she could return to class.

“A heroic attitude from a child full of pride. This girl represents us all,” Ahmed Al-Ashwal, a Yemeni Air Force pilot, wrote on Facebook.

Topics: Houthis Yemeni students slogan

Israel advances plans for another east Jerusalem settlement

Israel advances plans for another east Jerusalem settlement
AP

Israel advances plans for another east Jerusalem settlement

Israel advances plans for another east Jerusalem settlement
  • The planned Givat HaShaked settlement is part of a cluster of settlements on the southern edge of east Jerusalem, many of which have already been built up into residential neighborhoods
  • Palestinian residents of the city face systematic discrimination, especially when it comes to urban planning, making it extremely difficult for them to build new homes or expand existing ones
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli authorities on Monday advanced a plan to build nearly 500 homes in a new settlement in east Jerusalem that rights groups say will further sever it from the nearby Palestinian city of Bethlehem and the southern West Bank.
The planned Givat HaShaked settlement is part of a cluster of settlements on the southern edge of east Jerusalem, many of which have already been built up into full-fledged residential neighborhoods. Critics say they further undermine any hopes for a two-state solution.
Ir Amim, an Israeli rights group that closely follows developments in Jerusalem, said the plan for the settlement was approved on Monday to be deposited for objections, a key step in a bureaucratic process that could continue for months or years before construction begins.
There was no immediate comment from the Jerusalem municipality. City officials, who consider the settlements to be ordinary Jewish neighborhoods, have previously said they are committed to building in all areas of Jerusalem for the benefit of Jewish and Arab residents.
Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war and has built settlements across both territories that are now home to some 700,000 Jewish settlers. The Palestinians want both territories to form part of their future state and view the settlements as the biggest obstacle to peace. Most countries consider the settlements to be illegal.
Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a move not recognized by the international community and considers the entire city its unified capital. Palestinian residents of the city face systematic discrimination, especially when it comes to urban planning, making it extremely difficult for them to build new homes or expand existing ones.
The US and other Western countries have pressed Israel to rein in settlements, with little success. Israel’s outgoing government, which included dovish parties and even an Arab faction, approved the construction of thousands of settler homes despite US objections.
The latest settlement will be built adjacent to the Palestinian neighborhood of Beit Safafa, which is already mostly encircled by settlements, further preventing its growth.
“While there’s constant investment, robust development for Israelis, there’s a complete suppression of urban planning (for Palestinians), which ultimately serves as a mechanism of displacement for Palestinians because it pushes them out of the city,” said Amy Cohen, the director of advocacy for Ir Amim. “They have no means to build or expand their neighborhoods.”

Topics: Israel Jerusalem Israeli settlements

Lebanese MP issues urgent Italian sea-rescue plea

Lebanese MP issues urgent Italian sea-rescue plea
Arab News

Lebanese MP issues urgent Italian sea-rescue plea

Lebanese MP issues urgent Italian sea-rescue plea
  • 70 Lebanese migrants stranded on sinking ship as Malta reportedly fails to intervene
  • Ashraf Rifi urges Italian govt, Lebanese Embassy in Rome to ‘make quick contacts to avoid tragedy’
Arab News

LONDON: A Lebanese MP has appealed to Rome to rescue 70 Lebanese migrants who were on board a boat that broke down off the coasts of Malta and Italy.

Deputy Maj. Gen. Ashraf Rifi, former director of the Internal Security Forces, tweeted: “We appeal to Italy, the friendly country of Lebanon, to take the initiative to rescue 70 Lebanese migrants stuck in their primitive and disabled boat off the Maltese and Italian coasts, after they threw themselves into the sea fleeing Lebanon.”

Two children have reportedly died in the waters that fall within the Maltese search-and-rescue area, according to a group of migrants who left Lebanon 10 days ago and informed the local emergency hotline.

Alarm Phone, the NGO running the hotline, could not confirm the situation, but said it was “worried” about the reports, the Times of Malta reported. The migrants have been drifting in distress since the boat fell into trouble.

The NGO said the migrants had no food or water left on the ship, which it added was sinking, with some migrants going overboard amid the declining situation.

Alarm Phone said Malta’s government had refused to authorize a rescue operation, putting the migrants’ lives in danger.

Rifi said the Lebanese government must now rely on Italy’s support to ensure the migrants are saved.

“We call on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Lebanese Embassy in Rome to make quick contacts to avoid a new tragedy,” he tweeted.

Topics: Lebanon politics

Egypt, Sudan hold energy talks

Egypt, Sudan hold energy talks
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt, Sudan hold energy talks

Egypt, Sudan hold energy talks
  • Hossam Issa and Mohamed Abdullah discussed developments regarding electrical interconnection and proposals for cooperation in the field of renewable energy
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian Ambassador Hossam Issa met with Sudan’s Minister of Electricity and Energy Mohamed Abdullah.

They discussed developments regarding electrical interconnection between the two countries, and proposals for cooperation in the field of renewable — especially solar — energy.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said they also discussed “training courses for Sudanese in the fields of energy and oil.”

Topics: Egypt Sudan Hossam Issa Mohamed Abdullah

Iraq powers agree to work toward snap elections following unrest

Iraq powers agree to work toward snap elections following unrest
AFP

Iraq powers agree to work toward snap elections following unrest

Iraq powers agree to work toward snap elections following unrest
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s top executive powers and major parties agreed Monday at a meeting boycotted by powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr to work toward holding early elections, a week after deadly unrest, the prime minister’s office said.
The president, prime minister and parliament speaker met with representatives of political parties to chart an exit from an 11-month-long political paralysis.
They “agreed to form a technical committee comprising the various political forces... to bridge differences with the aim of reaching early elections,” Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi’s office said in a statement.
Early elections have been a key demand of Sadr and his supporters who have called for the dissolution of parliament.
Sadr’s rivals in the pro-Iran Coordination Framework want a new head of government appointed before new polls are held.
Under the constitution, parliament can only be dissolved by an absolute majority vote in the house, following a request by one-third of deputies or by the prime minister with the approval of the president.
Participants at Monday’s meeting “renewed their invitation for brothers in the Sadrist movement to take part in technical and political meetings... to reach a solution,” the statement said.
The dialogue was the second of its kind following an initial meeting last month, also boycotted by Sadr.
It came a week after Sadr supporters clashed with the army and Iran-backed factions after they stormed government headquarters in the capital’s fortified Green Zone.
More than 30 Sadr supporters were killed and hundreds injured in nearly 24 hours of violence that ended when Sadr called on his supporters to pull out.
Sadr’s bloc emerged from elections last October as the biggest in the legislature, with 73 seats, but far short of a majority.
Since then the country has been mired in political deadlock that has left Iraq without a new government, president or prime minister.
In June, his lawmakers quit in a bid to break the logjam.
Last month, Sadr said “all parties” including his own should give up government positions in order to help resolve the crisis.

Topics: Iraq elections

