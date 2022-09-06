Strong earthquake in southwest China kills 46

You are here

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, fallen rocks are seen on road heading to Luding county, the epicentre of a quake in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP)
AFP

BEIJING: At least 46 people were killed when a strong earthquake struck southwestern China on Monday, state media reported, as violent tremors in a remote region damaged homes and left some areas without electricity.
The magnitude 6.6 quake hit about 43 kilometers (26 miles) southeast of the city of Kangding in Sichuan province at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey.
Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said that 17 people died in Ya’an city, while 29 deaths were reported in neighboring Ganzi Prefecture.
“Another 16 people were missing and 50 were injured,” CCTV said late Monday.
Tremors shook buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu — where millions are confined to their homes under a strict Covid lockdown — and in the nearby megacity of Chongqing, local residents told AFP.
“I felt it quite strongly. Some of my neighbors on the ground floor said they felt it very noticeably,” said Chen, a resident of Chengdu.
“But because Chengdu is currently under epidemic management, people aren’t allowed to leave their residential compounds, so many of them rushed out into their courtyards,” she added.




In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers transfer survivors across a river following an earthquake in Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP)

At least one town had suffered “severe damage” from landslides triggered by the quake, CCTV reported.
A road to another town was blocked and telecommunications lines in areas home to more than 10,000 people were severed, the broadcaster said, adding that shocks also forced some power stations offline in the areas of Garze and Ya’an.
Footage broadcast by CCTV appeared to show damaged buildings and a street strewn with fallen masonry in Garze.
A video posted online by the China Earthquake Networks Center showed boulders thundering down mountainsides in Luding county, kicking up clouds of dust as tremors swayed roadside telephone wires.

State media reported that several aftershocks were recorded in nearby areas. A smaller magnitude 4.6 tremor hit eastern Tibet less than an hour after the initial quake, according to the USGS.




Medical workers transfer patients to safe area at Renmin Hospital of Shimian County in Ya'an City, in the aftermath of an earthquake in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Monday Sept. 5, 2022. (AP)

Hundreds of rescue workers were dispatched to the epicenter, CCTV reported, alongside footage of firefighters in orange jumpsuits boarding trucks and navigating a highway littered with rocks and other debris.
The Sichuan seismological authority said more than 1,000 soldiers had been sent to help the rescue workers.
Authorities also sent thousands of tents, blankets and foldable beds to the affected areas, according to the broadcaster.
Other state media photos showed officials in military fatigues heaving shovels and other equipment along a highway — all while wearing face masks as a Covid precaution.
President Xi Jinping called for local authorities to “make saving lives the first priority, go all out to rescue people in disaster-stricken areas, and minimize loss of life,” according to CCTV.
A resident of Chongqing said the quake was “pretty noticeable” and that it had shaken the lights and furniture in his fifth-floor apartment.
“I was pretty scared,” he told AFP, “but it didn’t seem to faze people here.”

Earthquakes are fairly common in China, especially in the country’s seismically active southwest.
A magnitude 8.0 quake in 2008 in Sichuan’s Wenchuan county left tens of thousands dead and caused enormous damage.
In June, at least four people were killed and dozens more injured after two earthquakes in southwestern China.
That month, a shallow 6.1-magnitude shock hit a sparsely populated area about 100 kilometers west of Chengdu.
It was followed three minutes later by a second quake of magnitude 4.5 in a nearby county, where the deaths and injuries occurred.
Authorities in Chengdu extended the city’s lockdown on Sunday as they fight a Covid flare-up with hundreds of cases.
The region has also suffered a summer of extreme weather, with a record-breaking heatwave noticeably drying rivers in Chongqing.
 

  • The decision could delay the investigation into Trump’s handling of classified materials and is a boost for the former president
WASHINGTON: A US judge on Monday granted Donald Trump’s request for the appointment of a “special master” to independently review material seized in an FBI raid on his Florida home, dealing a blow to prosecutors.
Government attorneys had opposed Trump’s request, arguing that the appointment of a special master to screen for privileged material could harm national security, and was also unnecessary as a team had already completed a screening.
The decision could delay the investigation into Trump’s handling of classified materials and is a boost for the former president, who has denounced the August 8 raid as “one of the most egregious assaults on democracy in the history of our country,” and denied all wrongdoing.
Judge Aileen Cannon wrote in her order that “a special master shall be appointed to review the seized property, manage assertions of privilege and make recommendations thereon, and evaluate claims for return of property.”
The ruling — which temporarily blocks the government from reviewing or using materials seized in the raid — made an exception for “intelligence classification and national security assessments.”
The judge gave both sides until Friday to come up with a list of candidates for the role of special master.
The Justice Department “is examining the opinion and will consider appropriate next steps in the ongoing litigation,” spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement.
Trump is facing mounting legal pressure, with the Justice Department saying top secret documents were “likely concealed” to obstruct an FBI probe into Trump’s potential mishandling of classified materials.
When agents searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, they found material so sensitive that “even the FBI counterintelligence personnel and DOJ attorneys conducting the review required additional clearances before they were permitted to review certain documents,” a government court filing said.

The FBI raid came after a review of “highly classified” records that Trump finally surrendered to authorities in January after months of back and forth with the National Archives and Records Administration.
The 15 boxes handed over by Trump were found to contain 184 documents marked as confidential, secret or top secret.
After prompting from the FBI, Trump’s lawyer eventually turned over an additional 38 classified documents — and provide “sworn certification” that they represented the last of the material.
But the FBI went on to uncover “multiple sources of evidence” showing classified documents remained at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump reacted to the judge’s decision Monday by saying on his Truth Social platform: “Now that the FBI and DOJ have been caught in a massive and determinative Election Rigging Scam, are they going to change the results of the 2020 Presidential Election? They should!!!“
Attorney General Merrick Garland said he personally approved the Mar-a-Lago raid, and the decision on whether Trump is charged with a crime ultimately rests with him.
Bill Barr, who held the same post during Trump’s presidency, has said the government appeared justified in raiding Trump’s home, and that he suspected authorities have “good” evidence of obstruction.
In addition to the documents probe, Trump faces investigations in New York into his business practices, as well as legal scrutiny over his efforts to overturn results of the 2020 election, and for the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.
Trump was impeached for a historic second time by the House of Representatives after the Capitol riot — he was charged with inciting an insurrection — but was acquitted by the Senate.

  • The attacker, 31-year-old Tunisian Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, was shot and killed by police after a four-minute rampage down the seaside embankment of the Promenade des Anglais
  • The seven men and one woman standing trial in Paris are accused of crimes ranging from being aware of his intentions to providing logistical support and supplying weapons
PARIS: Eight suspects went on trial Monday over the harrowing July 2016 attack in the Mediterranean city of Nice, where an extremist killed 86 people by driving a truck into thousands of locals and tourists celebrating France’s national day.
The attacker, a 31-year-old Tunisian named Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, was shot and killed by police after a four-minute rampage down the seaside embankment of the Promenade des Anglais.
The seven men and one woman standing trial in Paris are accused of crimes ranging from being aware of his intentions to providing logistical support and supplying weapons.
Only one suspect, Ramzi Kevin Arefa, faces the maximum penalty of life imprisonment if convicted as a repeat offender. The others risk between five and 20 years in prison.
The trial, which is set to last until December 16, is the latest legal process over the wave of Islamist attacks that have struck France since 2015.
On June 29, a Paris court convicted all 20 suspects in the trial over the November 2015 attacks in the French capital that left 130 dead.
The Nice trial is taking place at the historic Palais de Justice in Paris, in the same purpose-built courtroom that hosted the November 2015 attacks hearings. A special venue has also been set up in Nice to allow victims to follow proceedings via a live broadcast.
“We’re waited six years for this,” Seloua Mensi, whose sister, aged 42, was killed in the attack, told AFP in Nice. “The trial is going to be very difficult for us, but it’s important to be able to speak about what we went through.
“Confronting the accused, seeing them and understanding what happened, will allow us to rebuild our lives,” she said.
Daesh rapidly claimed responsibility for the Nice attack, though French investigators ultimately did not find any links between the attacker and the extremist organization which at the time controlled swathes of Iraq and Syria.
Of the accused, three suspects are charged with association in a terrorist conspiracy and the five others with association in a criminal conspiracy and violating arms laws.
The attack, which saw 15 children and adolescents among the dead and more than 450 wounded, was the second most deadly postwar atrocity on French soil after the November 2015 Paris attacks.
Six years after the attack, “the fact that the sole perpetrator is not there will create frustration. There will be many questions that no one will be able to answer,” said Eric Morain, a lawyer for a victims’ association that is taking part in the trial.
“We are trying to prepare them for the fact that the sentences may not be commensurate with their suffering,” said Antoine Casubolo-Ferro, another lawyer for the victims.
French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti commented: “I understand this frustration, it is human. But there will be a legal response. We respond to this barbarism through the law.”
Of the accused, only seven will appear in court after one suspect, Brahim Tritrou, being tried in absentia, fled judicial supervision to Tunisia where he is now believed to be under arrest.
Just three of the accused are currently under arrest with one held in connection with another case. The defendants are a mix of Tunisians, French-Tunisians and Albanians.
Some 30,000 people had gathered on the seafront to watch a fireworks display celebrating France’s annual Bastille Day holiday on July 14 when Lahouaiej-Bouhlel began his rampage.
Nice was struck again in October 2020 when a Tunisian radical stabbed three people to death at a church.
Nice’s right-wing mayor, Christian Estrosi, said: “This wound will never heal, whatever the outcome of the trial. This wound is too deep.”
According to French and Tunisian press reports, the body of Lahouaiej-Bouhlel was repatriated to Tunisia in 2017 and buried in his hometown of M’saken, south of Tunis. This has never been confirmed by the Tunisian authorities.

  • Min Aung Hlaing first visited Moscow as leader last June
  • Talks likely to focus on military aid, say ex-officials
YANGON: Myanmar’s junta chief arrived in Vladivostok on Monday to attend the Eastern Economic Forum, his second trip to Russia in less than two months, in what former officials said is part of the ruling military’s attempt to establish “special relations” with Moscow.

The southeast Asian country has maintained friendly ties with Russia since the junta seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. The coup saw Myanmar slapped with sanctions from Western countries and faced with a downgrade in relations, with Moscow under the same scrutiny over its invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a “special military operation.”

In July, Myanmar and Russia agreed to deepen their defense cooperation when Snr. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing visited the latter on what was reported as a private visit. The junta announced last month that Yangon planned on importing Russian oil, after Min Aung Hlaing met Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Naypyidaw.

Min Aung Hlaing, who first visited Moscow as leader last June, is set to meet with Russian officials and visit landmarks, universities, and factories during this week’s visit, according to a report from Myanmar state media. This is “to further cement cooperation in friendly relations, economic and other sectors between governments and peoples of both countries.”

Though it is “more risky,” the junta chief is likely trying to get closer to Russia for military aid, a former army official who had also served as a lawmaker in Myanmar’s parliament, told Arab News.

“General Min Aung Hlaing seems to be trying to establish special relations with a powerful country like Russia which is supporting him in the United Nations,” the official, who requested anonymity out of safety concerns, said.

“As Myanmar didn’t get much military help from China as expected, Russia became the only nation to rely on in getting military aid at the moment,” he said. “It’s not yet certain if Myanmar will get any other help apart from military aid from Russia.”

Russia is a main source of military hardware for Myanmar and was one of the first countries to voice their support for the junta after last year’s coup. Moscow has also been providing Yangon with COVID-19 vaccines.

U Ye Htun, a former lawmaker with the Shan Nationalities Democratic Party, is also expecting a similar discussion.

“Myanmar and Russia will mainly discuss arms trading besides economic matters,” Htun told Arab News.

Min Aung Hlaing appears to continue the “close relationship” with Russia, “hoping to get military aid,” a retired major from the Myanmar military, who also requested anonymity out of safety concerns, told Arab News.

Though the visit might risk Myanmar’s place in the international community, the former official doubted that Min Aung Hlaing would care.

“He has nothing to lose after all. He’s already had a bad name in the international community,” the major said.

“The first priority for him is to be able to seize power, control the whole country and restore … law and order as soon as he can.”

Min Aung Hlaing, who is chair of the junta-backed State Administration Council that has been running Myanmar since the military takeover, said the November 2020 general election, that saw Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party winning by a landslide, was marred with fraud.

The UN and activists have accused the junta of atrocities and crimes against humanity, as they urged the international community, particularly China and Russia, to stop supplying it with weapons.

A Taliban fighter stands guard after a blast in front of the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 5, 2022. (REUTERS)
A Taliban fighter stands guard after a blast in front of the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 5, 2022. (REUTERS)
A Taliban fighter stands guard after a blast in front of the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 5, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • Russia is one of the few countries to maintain an embassy in Kabul since Taliban takeover
  • Bombings targeting foreign missions occurred several times during US-led occupation
KABUL: An explosion outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul killed at least six people, including two staff from the diplomatic mission, and injured several others, police in the Afghan capital said on Monday.

The blast went off at around 11 a.m. as the attacker was shot dead by security forces approaching the entrance of the embassy’s consular section, in one of the first such attacks since the Taliban took power last year.

“A suicide bomber wanted to detonate himself in the crowd near the Russian Embassy,” Khalid Zadran, the Taliban’s Kabul police spokesperson, said in a statement.

“But before reaching his goal, the security forces targeted him, which caused the explosion.”

Police have since cleared the area and launched a “comprehensive investigation,” into the attack. At least four civilians and two embassy staff were killed in the blast, Zadran has confirmed.

The explosion occurred as dozens of people were lining up in front of the embassy, according to eyewitnesses’ accounts.

“I just reached the area when I heard a very powerful sound of explosion,” Abdul Ghafar, a high school student in Kabul, told Arab News.

“I saw several bodies on the street,” he said, adding that he had seen at least 20 killed and injured at the scene.

A boy who was wounded after a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the Russian embassy, is treated inside a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 5, 2022. (REUTERS)

Mohammad Javed, who was working at a shop located near the embassy when the blast happened, said there had been around 60 people queuing near the mission.

“For a few moments there was just smoke, and then we saw several bodies on the ground,” Javed told Arab News.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, which confirmed the killing of at least two of their employees in Kabul, said officials from Moscow are “in close contact with Afghanistan’s security services” following Monday’s attacks.

Russia is one of the few countries which have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban returned to power over a year ago.

During the US-led occupation of Afghanistan, bombings targeting foreign missions had occurred several times in Kabul, leading to embassies and hotels fortifying their properties with razor wire and blast walls.

But the incidents have decreased dramatically since last year, as Afghanistan has seen improved security across the country, although several attacks — some claimed by the Daesh — have taken place targeting the Taliban and public places, including mosques.

No group has claimed responsibility for Monday’s blast as of publication time.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry in a statement said it “strongly condemns” the incident, as it expressed condolences to the Russian government and people, as well as families of the victims.

“Our security agencies have started a comprehensive investigation regarding the incident and will take serious steps for the security of the embassy so that such potential threats do not hinder the work of the embassy,” Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson of the Afghan foreign ministry, said.

 

Investigators gather in front of the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP)
Investigators gather in front of the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP)
Investigators gather in front of the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP)
  • The attacks happened at multiple locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon in Saskatchewan, and there were 13 crime scenes that police were investigating, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan said
WELDON, Saskatchewan: Canadian police searched Monday for two men suspected of killing 10 people in a series of stabbings in an Indigenous community and a nearby town, as a massive manhunt for the perpetrators of one of the deadliest attacks in the nation’s history stretched into its second day.
Authorities have said some of the victims were targeted and others appeared to have been chosen at random on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the town of Weldon in Saskatchewan province. They have given no motive for the crimes, which also left 18 people injured — but a senior Indigenous leader suggested drugs were somehow involved.
Police believe the suspects were last spotted around midday on Sunday in the provincial capital of Regina, about 335 kilometers (210 miles) south of where the stabbings happened. Police believe they are still in the city, but didn’t say why they think that. Authorities issued alerts in Canada’s three vast prairie provinces — which also include Manitoba and Alberta — and contacted US border officials.
With the suspects still at large, fear gripped communities in the rural, working class area of Saskatchewan surrounded by farmland that were terrorized by the crimes. One witness who said he lost family members described seeing people with bloody wounds scattered throughout the Indigenous reserve.
“No one in this town is ever going to sleep again. They’re going to be terrified to open their door,” said Ruby Works, who also lost someone close to her and is a resident of Weldon, which has a population of about 200 and is home to many retirees.
As the Labor Day holiday weekend drew to a close Monday, police urged Saskatchewan residents who were returning from trips away to look for suspicious activity around their homes before entering.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, and both men face at least one count each of murder and attempted murder. More charges are expected.
Police have given few details about the men. Last May, Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers issued a wanted list that included Myles Sanderson, writing that he was “unlawfully at large.”
While the manhunt continued, police also issued a provincewide alert for suspects in a shooting on the Witchekan Lake First Nation. Officials said the shooting was not believed to be connected to the stabbings, but such alerts are unusual and the fact that a second occurred while authorities were already scouring the Saskatchewan for the stabbing suspects was notable.
The stabbing attack was among the deadliest mass killings in Canada, where such crimes are less common than in the United States. The deadliest gun rampage in Canadian history happened in 2020, when a man disguised as a police officer shot people in their homes and set fires across the province of Nova Scotia, killing 22 people. In 2019, a man used a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto.
Deadly mass stabbings are rarer than mass shootings, but have happened around the world. In 2014, 29 people were slashed and stabbed to death at a train station in China’s southwestern city of Kunming. In 2016, a mass stabbing at a facility for the mentally disabled in Sagamihara, Japan, left 19 people dead. A year later, three men killed eight people in a vehicle and stabbing attack at London Bridge.
“It is horrific what has occurred in our province,” said Rhonda Blackmore, assistant commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan.
Police got their first call about a stabbing at 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, and within minutes heard about several more. In all, dead or wounded people were found at 13 different locations on the sparsely populated reserve and in the town, Blackmore said. James Smith Cree Nation is about 30 kilometers (20 miles) from Weldon.
She couldn’t provide a motive, but the chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations suggested the stabbings could be drug-related.
“This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities, and we demand all authorities to take direction from the chiefs and councils and their membership to create safer and healthier communities for our people,” said Chief Bobby Cameron.
As the manhunt stretched on, Regina Police Chief Evan Bray urged anyone with information to come forward.
Bray said they got a credible tip they were in Regina and he told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that following a “very aggressive investigation” police believe they are still in the city.
The elected leaders of the three communities that make up the James Smith Cree Nation declared a local state of emergency.
Chakastaypasin Chief Calvin Sanderson — who apparently is not related to the suspects — said everyone has been affected by the tragic events.
“They were our relatives, friends,” Sanderson said of the victims. “It’s pretty horrific.”
Among the 10 killed was Lana Head, who is the former partner of Michael Brett Burns and the mother of their two daughters.
“It’s sick how jail time, drugs and alcohol can destroy many lives,” Burns told the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network. “I’m hurt for all this loss.”
Burns later posted on Facebook that there were dead and wounded people everywhere on the reserve, making it look like “a war zone.”
“The look in their eyes couldn’t express the pain and suffering for all those who were assaulted,” he posted.
Doreen Lees, an 89-year grandmother from Weldon, said she and her daughter thought they saw one of the suspects when a car came barreling down her street early Sunday as her daughter was having coffee on her deck. Lees said a man approached them and said he was hurt and needed help.
But Lees said the man took off after her daughter said she would call for help.
“He wouldn’t show his face. He had a big jacket over his face. We asked his name and he kind of mumbled his name twice and we still couldn’t get it,” she said. “He said his face was injured so bad he couldn’t show it.”
She said she began to follow him because she was concerned about him, but her daughter told her to come back to the house.
Weldon residents have identified one of the dead as Wes Petterson. Works said the 77-year-old widower was like an uncle to her.
“I collapsed and hit the ground. I’ve known him since I was just a little girl,″ she said, describing the moment she heard the news. She said he loved his cats, was proud of his homemade Saskatoon berry jam and frequently helped out his neighbors.
“He didn’t do anything. He didn’t deserve this. He was a good, kind hearted man,″ said Works.
Weldon resident Robert Rush described the victim as gentle.
“He wouldn’t hurt a fly,” he said.
Rush said Petterson’s adult grandson was in the basement when the suspects entered the home, and he phoned police.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the flag above Canada’s parliament building in Ottawa would be flown at half-staff to honor the victims.
“Sadly, over these past years, tragedies like these have become all too common place. Saskatchewanians and Canadians will do what we always do in times of difficulty and anguish, we will be there for each other,” Trudeau said.
 

 

