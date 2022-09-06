You are here

Gulf countries send urgent aid to Pakistan

Gulf countries send urgent aid to Pakistan
The UAE dispatched three planes carrying 33 tonnes of urgent shelter, food, and medical supplies for 13,600 people in Karachi. (Emirates News Agency/WAM)
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

Gulf countries send urgent aid to Pakistan

Gulf countries send urgent aid to Pakistan
  • Nine more aid flights are expected to depart the UAE this week to deliver aid from international charity organizations
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Gulf states have sent urgent aid to those affected by unprecedented flooding in Pakistan, which killed at least 1,314 and affected over 35 million people.

On Monday, the UAE dispatched three planes carrying 33 tonnes of urgent shelter, food, and medical supplies for 13,600 people in Karachi.
Shelter items from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees warehouse located at Dubai’s International Humanitarian City (IHC) were also sent to Pakistan, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).
Nine more aid flights are expected to depart the UAE this week, to deliver aid from international charity organizations whose depots are also at IHC, said WAM.
Similarly, Kuwait has launched a 3-day humanitarian initiative in response to Pakistan’s plea for global aid.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs collaborated with 27 local charities to provide urgent relief for thousands of people affected by the ravaging floods, the Kuwait News Agency reported.
“Pakistan is witnessing one of the worst humanitarian disasters. Without urgent access to medical aid, food, water, and shelter, those affected are most exposed to grave risks,” Kuwait’s charities said in a joint statement posted on KUNA.
Earlier, Bahrain also collaborated with Pakistani officials to provide urgent humanitarian relief to “help victims of torrential rains and continuous floods and the high number of wounded and displaced persons,” said Bahrain’s News Agency.

Topics: Bahrain United Arab Emirates (UAE) Kuwait Pakistan Floods #pakistan humanitarian aid humanitarian assistance

Egypt slams suicide bombing outside Russian Embassy in Kabul

Egypt slams suicide bombing outside Russian Embassy in Kabul
Updated 12 min 44 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt slams suicide bombing outside Russian Embassy in Kabul

Egypt slams suicide bombing outside Russian Embassy in Kabul
  • Daesh claims responsibility for attack that killed 6 people, wounded at least 10
  • Cairo ‘reiterates its condemnation of all forms of terrorism’: Foreign Ministry
Updated 12 min 44 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt has condemned Monday’s suicide bombing outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul that killed six people, including two members of staff, and wounded at least 10.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said Cairo offered its sympathy to Russia, and its condolences to the victims’ families. “Egypt reiterates its condemnation of all forms of terrorism,” a ministry spokesman said.

On Monday, Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack — the first on a diplomatic mission in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. Russia’s foreign minister said security at the embassy has been tightened.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry announced the opening an investigation into the attack, and said the authorities “will not allow enemies to sabotage relations between the two countries with such negative actions.”

Russia is one of the few countries that has maintained a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power.

Topics: Egypt Afghanistan

Yemen minister calls on international community to condemn Houthi truce violations

Yemen minister calls on international community to condemn Houthi truce violations
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

Yemen minister calls on international community to condemn Houthi truce violations

Yemen minister calls on international community to condemn Houthi truce violations
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Muammer Al-Eryani called on the international community, the UN and US envoys to Yemen to openly condemn the Houthi militia’s actions against efforts to maintain the truce and end the war in the country.
The “Iran-allied Houthi militias have continued to maneuver, refusing to implement its obligations under the UN-brokered truce’s article, including lifting the aggressive besiege it has imposed upon millions of civilians in Taiz governorate,” Al-Eryani said a statement carried by the Yemeni News Agency.
The minister added that “Houthi militias’ continuous rejection to open the passageways and ease the peoples movement between the governorates has proved that the militia is fully responsible for blocking the efforts to maintain the truce and bring peaceful solution to the crisis in Yemen.”
Al-Eryani particularly called on the international community to take a decisive stance toward the militia’s sabotage practices to get it fulfilling its obligations under the truce.
The first and foremost obligation shall be lifting a blow made on Taiz to put an end to the civilians’ suffering since seven years, he said.
Yemeni Parliament Speaker Sheikh Sultan Al-Barakani meanwhile discussed with EU Commission head Gabriel Muneera Vinales latest developments in the strife-ridden country.
Al-Barakani said the Houthi attack on Taiz was meant to block the sole road that links the city with Aden, and emphasized need to open roads and ports to Yemeni people.
He pointed out that Houthi militia was not serious in lifting its siege on Taiz. 
For his part, Vinales confirmed the bloc’s continued support of peace efforts and expressed his rejection of bloodshed in Yemen and violations to the UN-sponsored truce.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in firefight in West Bank

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in firefight in West Bank
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in firefight in West Bank

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in firefight in West Bank
  • The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 29-year-old man was killed and 16 others were wounded in the fighting
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli troops killed a Palestinian man during a firefight Tuesday in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The violence erupted after Israel demolished the home of a Palestinian who killed three Israelis in an attack earlier this year.
The military said it demolished an apartment in the West Bank city of Jenin belonging to Raed Hazem, the gunman who opened fire at a Tel Aviv bar in April.
During the operation, the army said “violent disturbances erupted that included stone-throwing, firebombs, hurling of explosives and massive gunfire toward the troops” and that soldiers returned fire.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 29-year-old man was killed and 16 others were wounded in the fighting. The Palestinian official news agency, Wafa, identified the man as Mohammad Musa Sabaaneh. It was not immediately clear if he was armed or involved in the clashes.
Israel maintains a policy of demolishing the homes of Palestinian attackers. Israeli officials say the demolitions deter future attacks, while rights groups view it as a form of collective punishment.
Israel has been conducting near-daily arrest raids in the West Bank for months, which were prompted by a spate of deadly attacks against Israelis earlier this year that killed 19 people.
Those attacks include the deadly shooting carried out by Hazem, who opened fire into a crowded Tel Aviv bar. He was later killed in a shootout with Israeli security forces.
Dozens of Palestinians have been killed during that time, many of them militants or people involved in clashes, but some civilians have also been killed, including one who inadvertently drove through a battle zone and a veteran Al Jazeera journalist covering the raids.
Israel says the arrest raids are meant to dismantle militant networks that have embedded themselves, particularly around the West Bank city of Jenin which has become a bastion for armed struggle against Israel. The Palestinians say the operations are aimed at maintaining Israel’s 55-year military occupation of territories they want for an independent state.
Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war and the Palestinians seek those territories for a future state.

Topics: Palestine Israel West Bank

Top general: 'Threats to US and partners will not go unanswered'

Top general: ‘Threats to US and partners will not go unanswered’
Updated 05 September 2022
AFP

Top general: ‘Threats to US and partners will not go unanswered’

Top general: ‘Threats to US and partners will not go unanswered’
  • The US air force has recently hit Iranian-backed militia in Syria
Updated 05 September 2022
AFP

DOHA: The US said on Monday that two long-distance warplanes flew across the Middle East as part of a simulated international bombing exercise amid tense haggling on restoring a nuclear deal with Iran.

Top US General Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich said the “Bomber Task Force” simulation on Sunday showed that the US and its allies can “rapidly inject overwhelming combat power into the region on demand.”

“Threats to the US and our partners will not go unanswered,” added Grynkewich, commander of the combined forces air component of US Central Command, an area that covers Northeast Africa, the Middle East and as far as Central and South Asia. The general did not name potential adversaries but the US is locked in intense negotiations over reviving a deal to limit Iran’s nuclear program.

The US said last week that Iran’s response to the latest proposed deal was “not constructive.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it had not received any official US reaction to its demands.

European-brokered talks on restoring the 2015 accord — abandoned by the US in 2018 — have been ongoing in Vienna since April last year, but have repeatedly stalled.

The EU has said that a text put to Iran last month was the final one.

The US air force has recently hit Iranian-backed militia in Syria while Grynkewich said last month that the US was “committed to regional stability whether that means deterring Iran, (or) countering violent extremist organizations.”

A Central Command statement said fighter jets from Britain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia escorted the two B-52H Stratofortresses from the US Global Strike Command on Sunday.

In the fourth exercise of its kind this year, the planes started at the Fairford air base in England and flew above the eastern Mediterranean, Arabian Peninsula and Red Sea “before departing the region,” the statement said.

Topics: US warplanes military exercise

Lebanese Telecommunications Ministry requests treasury advance amid strike

Lebanese Telecommunications Ministry requests treasury advance amid strike
Updated 05 September 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese Telecommunications Ministry requests treasury advance amid strike

Lebanese Telecommunications Ministry requests treasury advance amid strike
  • Lebanese Forces leader describes Aoun as ‘weakest president in Lebanon’s history’
Updated 05 September 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Ministry of Telecommunications requested a treasury advance from the Ministry of Finance to avoid the repercussions of its employees’ strike that began last week.

The strike has resulted in interruptions to landlines, mobile phones and internet services for millions of Lebanese citizens. Key services at hospitals, security and military facilities were also disrupted.

Caretaker Communications Minister Johnny Korm has signed for a treasury advance of around 200 billion Lebanese pounds ($7.14 million) from the 2022 budget reserves. The process awaits the signature of the minister of finance and the prime minister.

The fund request aims to meet the demands of the employees of the state-owned telecom company Ogero.

According to Elie Zeitouni, head of Ogero’s union, the employees are asking for an increase in transportation allowance and social assistance.

“We are on the people’s side and do not intend to harm them,” Zeitouni said. “However, we will not suspend the strike until we receive a response from the communications minister on Thursday about the legality of meeting our demand for an increase in wages.”

The judges’ strike has been ongoing for a week, disrupting public prosecutions and paralyzing the work of security services.

State employees have not gone to their offices throughout the week because of transport costs, which are not covered by their salaries, which have lost their value in light of the economic collapse.

The Ministry of Finance has called upon various ministries to review their revenues. A meeting will be held on Thursday to analyze and decide on the assistance required for the security forces, education sector, the judiciary and public institutions, said caretaker Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar.

Meanwhile, in a speech to his supporters on Sunday night, Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea described President Michel Aoun as “the weakest president in Lebanon’s history.”

Aoun “sacrificed his people and nation for his personal gain,” said Geagea. “We want a president who challenges our harsh reality.”

He added: “We want a president who will challenge smuggling, smugglers, owners of Captagon factories in Lebanon, and all those who cover and protect them.”

The Forces of Change bloc of deputies demanded the election of a new president. They announced in a press conference that the current political scene in Lebanon has “destroyed the sovereignty of the state, after obliterating our Arab relations and implicating us in external problems.”

Topics: Lebanon Treasury advance Michel Aoun Ogero

