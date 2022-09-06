Gulf countries send urgent aid to Pakistan

DUBAI: Gulf states have sent urgent aid to those affected by unprecedented flooding in Pakistan, which killed at least 1,314 and affected over 35 million people.
On Monday, the UAE dispatched three planes carrying 33 tonnes of urgent shelter, food, and medical supplies for 13,600 people in Karachi.
Shelter items from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees warehouse located at Dubai’s International Humanitarian City (IHC) were also sent to Pakistan, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).
Nine more aid flights are expected to depart the UAE this week, to deliver aid from international charity organizations whose depots are also at IHC, said WAM.
Similarly, Kuwait has launched a 3-day humanitarian initiative in response to Pakistan’s plea for global aid.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs collaborated with 27 local charities to provide urgent relief for thousands of people affected by the ravaging floods, the Kuwait News Agency reported.
“Pakistan is witnessing one of the worst humanitarian disasters. Without urgent access to medical aid, food, water, and shelter, those affected are most exposed to grave risks,” Kuwait’s charities said in a joint statement posted on KUNA.
Earlier, Bahrain also collaborated with Pakistani officials to provide urgent humanitarian relief to “help victims of torrential rains and continuous floods and the high number of wounded and displaced persons,” said Bahrain’s News Agency.