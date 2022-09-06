Saudi Arabia officials meet Equatorial Guinea’s minister of foreign affairs

RIYADH: Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, chief executive of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), on Monday received Equatorial Guinea’s top envoy to discuss new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.
Foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono Angue is heading a delegation to the Kingdom, and was given a briefing by Al-Marshad regarding SFD’s humanitarian projects in developing countries, reported SPA.
SFD has financed over 48 years 697 development projects and programs in 84 developing countries around the world to support underdeveloped countries.
Meanwhile, the Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah also met with Esono to talk about matters of common interest.
The Guinean minister expressed his appreciation for both SFD’s and KSRelief’s distinguished humanitarian work around the world.
