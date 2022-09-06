You are here

Saudi Arabia officials meet Equatorial Guinea's minister of foreign affairs

Saudi Arabia officials meet Equatorial Guinea’s minister of foreign affairs
Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, chief executive of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), meets Equatorial Guinea’s Foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono Angue. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia officials meet Equatorial Guinea’s minister of foreign affairs
Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSRelief Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah meets Equatorial Guinea’s Foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono Angue. (SPA)
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia officials meet Equatorial Guinea’s minister of foreign affairs

Saudi Arabia officials meet Equatorial Guinea’s minister of foreign affairs
  • The Guinean minister expressed his appreciation for both SFD’s and KSRelief’s distinguished humanitarian work around the world
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, chief executive of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), on Monday received Equatorial Guinea’s top envoy to discuss new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.
Foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono Angue is heading a delegation to the Kingdom, and was given a briefing by Al-Marshad regarding SFD’s humanitarian projects in developing countries, reported SPA.
SFD has financed over 48 years 697 development projects and programs in 84 developing countries around the world to support underdeveloped countries.
Meanwhile, the Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah also met with Esono to talk about matters of common interest.
The Guinean minister expressed his appreciation for both SFD’s and KSRelief’s distinguished humanitarian work around the world.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Saudi Arabia Equatorial Guinea

Saudi FM meets Jordanian counterpart in Cairo

Saudi FM meets Jordanian counterpart in Cairo
Updated 1 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi FM meets Jordanian counterpart in Cairo

Saudi FM meets Jordanian counterpart in Cairo
  • The Kingdom’s foreign minister also met with his Tunisian counterpart Othman Jerandi in Cairo
Updated 1 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his Jordanian counterpart in Cairo on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting on the sidelines of an Arab League ministerial meeting, Prince Faisal and Ayman Safadi reviewed ways to strengthen relations between their countries in all areas of joint cooperation.

They also discussed the topics on the agenda of the 158th session of the council of the Arab League and the latest regional and international developments.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Tunisian counterpart Othman Jerandi in Cairo on Tuesday. (@KSAmofaEN)

The Kingdom’s foreign minister also met with his Tunisian counterpart Othman Jerandi in Cairo on Tuesday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tunisia Jordan

Zimbabwe supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030

Zimbabwe supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

Zimbabwe supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030

Zimbabwe supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030
  • Frederick Shava made the announcement in a press conference on Tuesday
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Frederick Shava, Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, announced his country’s support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh. 
Shava made the announcement in a press conference on Tuesday, which was held following a meeting between Saudi Arabia’s Advisor to the Royal Court, Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan, and Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa. 
Qattan expressed his appreciation for Zimbabwe’s support, which he said stems from the ‘strong relations between the two countries,’ a report from state news agency SPA said.

Topics: Zimbabwe Saudi Arabia Expo 2030

Saudi Arabia relief agency continues humanitarian work in Yemen

Saudi Arabia relief agency continues humanitarian work in Yemen
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia relief agency continues humanitarian work in Yemen

Saudi Arabia relief agency continues humanitarian work in Yemen
  • KSRelief is involved in Yemen via 724 projects from food security, health to water, sanitation and hygiene
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s (KSRelief) humanitarian activities in Yemen continue with medical outreach activities in areas of the conflict-ridden country.

In Hajjah governorate, KSRelief’s mobile clinics have attended to 1,012 individuals with various health conditions during the week ending Aug. 23, and provided 506 patients with medications, state news agency SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia’s relief agency also provided medical care to 9,849 patients from in Al-Khawkhah district of Al-Hodeidah governorate, with 3,508 of them given medications.

KSRelief’s activities in Yemen – through 724 projects involving food security, health, humanitarian and emergency relief coordination and water, sanitation and hygiene, among others – has seen the Kingdom pour over $4.11 billion in resources there.

KSRelief, together with the Arsal Medical Center in Lebanon’s Baalbek governorate, meanwhile last month provided medical services to 7,947 Syrian refugees, including specialized treatments.

Topics: KSRelief Saudi Arabia Yemen

Saudi authorities arrest 8 violators for setting fire in undesignated area

Saudi authorities arrest 8 violators for setting fire in undesignated area
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi authorities arrest 8 violators for setting fire in undesignated area

Saudi authorities arrest 8 violators for setting fire in undesignated area
  • Authorities have urged the public to report similar violations that pose risks to the environment
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi forces arrested eight violators for setting fire in an undesignated area in a public park, state news agency (SPA) reported.

Seven citizens and an Egyptian resident were arrested and fined $800 for setting a fire in Al-Soudah Park of Asir Region.
Authorities have urged the public to report similar violations that pose risks to the environment.
The Saudi National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification recently launched a two-year project to rehabilite fire-affected areas of Al-Jarrah Park, also in Asir region.
The afforestation program will plant more than 160,000 trees and local plant species.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA Asir region

Saudi Arabia expresses solidarity with China over deadly earthquake

Saudi Arabia expresses solidarity with China over deadly earthquake
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia expresses solidarity with China over deadly earthquake

Saudi Arabia expresses solidarity with China over deadly earthquake
  • A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck China's Sichuan province on Monday, killing more than 40 people
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has expressed solidarity with China after an earthquake in Sichuan province caused scores to die, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday

The Saudi foreign ministry offered condolences to the Chinese people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck China’s Sichuan province on Monday, the strongest to hit the region since 2017, killing more than 40 people and shaking the provincial capital of Chengdu and more distant provinces.

Forty-six people were killed in the quake, Chinese state media Xinhua reported on Tuesday, citing local authorities at a press briefing.

Some roads and homes near the epicentre were damaged by landslides, while communications were down in at least one area, state television reported.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China earthquake

