Saudi Arabia officials meet Equatorial Guinea’s minister of foreign affairs

Saudi FM meets Jordanian counterpart in Cairo

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his Jordanian counterpart in Cairo on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting on the sidelines of an Arab League ministerial meeting, Prince Faisal and Ayman Safadi reviewed ways to strengthen relations between their countries in all areas of joint cooperation.

They also discussed the topics on the agenda of the 158th session of the council of the Arab League and the latest regional and international developments.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Tunisian counterpart Othman Jerandi in Cairo on Tuesday. (@KSAmofaEN)

The Kingdom’s foreign minister also met with his Tunisian counterpart Othman Jerandi in Cairo on Tuesday.