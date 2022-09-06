You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi stocks rise as inflation fears ease: Opening bell

Saudi stocks rise as inflation fears ease: Opening bell

Saudi stocks rise as inflation fears ease: Opening bell
Saudi Arabia’s main index TASI edged up 0.3 percent at 12,136 (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pg242

Updated 06 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks rise as inflation fears ease: Opening bell

Saudi stocks rise as inflation fears ease: Opening bell
Updated 06 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market started Tuesday’s session higher, spurred by a drop in commodity prices, helping ease concerns about accelerating inflation.

Saudi Arabia’s main index TASI edged up 0.3 percent at 12,136, while the parallel market Nomu traded flat at 21,282, as of 10:01 a.m. Saudi time.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, saw its share price increase by 0.45 percent.

Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, gained 0.11 percent, while the Saudi British Bank increased 2.79 percent.

Saudi oil giant Aramco added 0.8 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. gained 0.24 percent.

BinDawood Holding Co. fell 0.12 percent, after it announced that CEO Ahmad Abdulrazzag BinDawood resigned.

United Electronics Co., or eXtra, climbed 1.69 percent, after it obtained approval from the Capital Market Authority to increase its capital by 33 percent.

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry rose 3.34 percent to lead the gainers, following the CMA’s approval to increase its capital to SR315 million ($84 million).

 

 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

UAE In-Focus — Dubai real-estate transactions exceed $653m on Monday

UAE In-Focus — Dubai real-estate transactions exceed $653m on Monday
Updated 14 sec ago
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus — Dubai real-estate transactions exceed $653m on Monday

UAE In-Focus — Dubai real-estate transactions exceed $653m on Monday
Updated 14 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: The number of real estate transactions made on Monday totaled over 2.4 billion dirhams ($653 million).

According to data released by Dubai’s Land Department, 568 sales transactions worth 1.37 billion dirhams were registered on Sept. 5, along with 93 mortgage deals worth 197.58 million dirhams, and 23 gift deals worth 858.27 million dirhams.

During the last few months, Dubai's real estate market has seen a surge of over 1 billion dirhams in sales transactions. The emirate saw residential property transactions worth 1.8 billion dirhams on September 1. 

A total of 503 villas and apartments worth 1.04 billion dirhams and 65 land plots worth 323.78 million dirhams were sold on Sept. 5.

The mortgages covered 71 villas and apartments valued at 164.78 million dirhams and 22 land plots valued at 32.8 million dirhams.

DEWA receives four consultancy contract bids for Dubai solar park’s phase 6

Four international companies have submitted bids to Dubai Electricity and Water Authority for consultancy contracts for phase six of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest single-site solar park in the world to use an independent power producer model, which will produce 5,000 megawatts by 2030.

The sixth phase will have a 900 MW production capacity, according to a statement.

DEWA did not provide information about the companies or when the contract would be awarded.

DEWA managing director and CEO Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer said, “Since its launch, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park’s projects have received considerable interest from global developers, which reflects the confidence of investors from around the world in DEWA’s major projects in collaboration with the private sector using the Independent Power Producer model.”

He said the solar park’s current production capacity is 1,627 MW.

There will be additional projects at the solar park with a total capacity of 1,233 MW using both photovoltaic solar panels and concentrated solar power technology, which will raise Dubai’s share of clean energy production to 11.5 percent.

Al-Tayer expects this to reach 14 percent by the end of the year.

Using the IPP model, the utility is working on the fifth phase of the project with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power and Gulf Investment Corporation.

Emirati artist’s NFTs on display at Dubai’s Time Out Market

A 100-piece non-fungible token artwork has been unveiled by Emirati artist Abdullah Lutfi at Time Out Market Dubai.

Lutfi worked on 100 digital NFTs out of which 50 are digital and on canvas.

Previously, the Emirati artist’s art was displayed at Dubai International Airport and Expo 2020 Dubai, making him one of the most well-known artists in the UAE.

Located next to the Fountain Bar, his NFTs tell the story of Dubai’s history, from old to new, through an exaggerated humorous lens.
 

Topics: UAE in-focus

Related

UAE In-Focus — Financial close of Masdar’s 500MW Uzbek wind farm
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — Financial close of Masdar’s 500MW Uzbek wind farm

Saudi Eastern Province municipality offers 170 investment opportunities 

Saudi Eastern Province municipality offers 170 investment opportunities 
Updated 10 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Eastern Province municipality offers 170 investment opportunities 

Saudi Eastern Province municipality offers 170 investment opportunities 
Updated 10 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province municipality has offered 170 permanent and temporary investment opportunities for entrepreneurs in various cities and governorates.

The offerings are out of a total of 400 that are part of the municipality plan in 2022, reported the Saudi Press Agency. 

The municipality is working to offer over 3,600 investment opportunities until 2026, Fahad Al-Juberi, Mayor of the Eastern Province, said. 

The investment opportunities are spread across different areas including the coastal transport in the eastern region, King Abdullah Civic Center at Dammam Corniche with its activities including cinema, hotels, games, concrete and asphalt factories, commercial and recreational centers, and markets and sports centers.

Topics: Saudi Investment municipality

Saudi Arabia’s oil demand growth to moderately decelerate to 20,000 bpd in 2023: KAPSARC report

Saudi Arabia’s oil demand growth to moderately decelerate to 20,000 bpd in 2023: KAPSARC report
Updated 24 min 23 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia’s oil demand growth to moderately decelerate to 20,000 bpd in 2023: KAPSARC report

Saudi Arabia’s oil demand growth to moderately decelerate to 20,000 bpd in 2023: KAPSARC report
Updated 24 min 23 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expected to keep its oil demand growth moderately low to 20,000 barrels per day in 2023 from this year’s projected demand growth of 24,000 bpd, as the Kingdom continues on its path toward achieving energy efficiency, limiting oil demand, according to a report by the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center.

The report titled “KAPSARC Oil Market Outlook Q3,” predicts that the Kingdom is expected to witness a quarter-on-quarter demand growth of 380,000 bpd in the third quarter.

The total global oil consumption is expected to increase by 2.15 million bpd year-on-year in 2022 to hit 99.8 million bpd, as the world recovers from the pandemic, it added.

The KAPSARC report, however, noted that this projection is 320,000 barrels less than its previous projection made in the second quarter of 2022.

“Consumption growth is led by Saudi Arabia, with an expected additional 380,000 bpd for cooling and electricity generation, followed by the US with an expected growth of 320,000 bpd due to its summer driving season,” the report said.

It predicted that the global oil consumption is expected to grow by a further 2.16 million bpd in 2023, 30,000 bpd more than KAPSARC’s previous projection made during the second quarter.

“Despite great uncertainty in oil markets, a reduction in expected supply from Russia, and a reduction in global demand since our previous quarterly outlook, we expect oil supply growth to continue in 2022, with production coming close to parity with demand in 2022 and exceeding it in 2023,” said KAPSARC in the report.

It added: “Though current high oil prices should encourage greater production and less consumption, supply risks are largely to the upside and demand risks are mainly to the downside, both of which would push prices lower.”

On supply balances, the report anticipates a significant quarter-on-quarter growth of 1.61 million bpd in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development countries for the third quarter.

KAPSARC, however, noted that oil demand growth in non-OECD countries is expected to slow down in the third quarter to roughly 250,000 bpd.

According to the report, the supply side will witness a 2.2 million bpd growth in the third quarter of 2022, the highest level of quarter-on-quarter growth in several years.

The production growth for the third quarter, however, is only projected to be 870,000 bpd, and surprisingly, non-OPEC+ will represent 68 percent of that production growth.

Topics: KAPSARC Oil Demand Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia’s KAPSARC receives 5 top awards from US Green Building Council in first for Kingdom
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s KAPSARC receives 5 top awards from US Green Building Council in first for Kingdom

Saudi LCGPA’s programs help Sudair Pharma avoid bankruptcy, says CEO  

Saudi LCGPA’s programs help Sudair Pharma avoid bankruptcy, says CEO  
Updated 24 min 31 sec ago
Waffa Wael & Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi LCGPA’s programs help Sudair Pharma avoid bankruptcy, says CEO  

Saudi LCGPA’s programs help Sudair Pharma avoid bankruptcy, says CEO  
Updated 24 min 31 sec ago
Waffa Wael & Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Sudair Pharmaceutical Co. managed to avoid bankruptcy as the startup benefited from the programs run by the Kingdom’s Local Content and General Procurement Authority, revealed its CEO.  

While speaking at the Local Content Forum in Riyadh on Sept. 6, Yasser Al-Obaida, who is also the founder of SPC, said that LCGPA programs helped his startup move in the right direction. 

“The localization of medicines and the support provided by the LCGPA made us localize more medicines, and we are now studying vaccines and target more localization,” said Al-Obaida. 

His company also signed a cooperation agreement with LCGPA during the event to develop local content in the Kingdom. 

 

 

Topics: Saudi PHARMACY

Saudi stocks lower as oil prices remain below $100: Closing bell

Saudi stocks lower as oil prices remain below $100: Closing bell
Updated 44 min 34 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks lower as oil prices remain below $100: Closing bell

Saudi stocks lower as oil prices remain below $100: Closing bell
Updated 44 min 34 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended Tuesday’s session lower, with oil prices returning to levels below $100 per barrel.

Saudi Arabia’s main index TASI fell 0.87 percent to finish at 11,994, while the parallel market Nomu slipped 1.99 percent to 20,851.

Saudi oil giant Aramco shed 0.93 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. plunged 3.1 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, saw its share price increase by 0.6 percent.

Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, declined 1.59 percent, while the Saudi British Bank increased 0.89 percent.

BinDawood Holding Co. fell 1.11 percent, after it announced that CEO Ahmad Abdulrazzag BinDawood resigned.

United Electronics Co., or eXtra, rose 1.01 percent, after it obtained approval from the Capital Market Authority to increase its capital by 33 percent.

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry rose 0.28 percent, following the CMA’s approval to increase its capital to SR315 million ($84 million).

National Gas and Industrialization Co. gained 3.94 percent to lead the market, followed by Seera Group Holding with a 3.69 percent gain.

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. dropped 6.49 percent to lead the fallers, followed by Salama Cooperative Insurance Co., which declined 5.58 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude futures fell by 3 percent to $93.13 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $86.88 a barrel, as of 3:23 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Saudi stocks rise as inflation fears ease: Opening bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks rise as inflation fears ease: Opening bell

Latest updates

France preparing disused pipeline to supply more winter gas to Germany
France preparing disused pipeline to supply more winter gas to Germany
UAE In-Focus — Dubai real-estate transactions exceed $653m on Monday
UAE In-Focus — Dubai real-estate transactions exceed $653m on Monday
Saudi Eastern Province municipality offers 170 investment opportunities 
Saudi Eastern Province municipality offers 170 investment opportunities 
Saudi Arabia’s oil demand growth to moderately decelerate to 20,000 bpd in 2023: KAPSARC report
Saudi Arabia’s oil demand growth to moderately decelerate to 20,000 bpd in 2023: KAPSARC report
Saudi LCGPA’s programs help Sudair Pharma avoid bankruptcy, says CEO  
Saudi LCGPA’s programs help Sudair Pharma avoid bankruptcy, says CEO  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.