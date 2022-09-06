You are here

India, Bangladesh to start economic partnership talks, boost regional connectivity

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) receives a book from his Bangladesh’s counterpart Sheikh Hasina during a joint media briefing at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on September 6, 2022. (AFP)
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) receives a book from his Bangladesh’s counterpart Sheikh Hasina during a joint media briefing at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on September 6, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 06 September 2022
  • Bangladesh’s PM is on a four-day visit to India that began on Monday
  • Infrastructure projects likely key in boosting bilateral relations, experts say
Sanjay Kumar & SHEHAB SUMON

NEW DELHI/DHAKA: India and Bangladesh agreed on Tuesday to start talks on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement and to strengthen regional connectivity, as their leaders meet in New Delhi to boost bilateral ties.

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a four-day visit to India as part of a trip that is seen as politically significant ahead of her country’s general elections next year. Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed investment, water resources, and border management during their meeting in the Indian capital.

Bangladesh is India’s biggest development and trade partner in the region, Modi said, as he announced the beginning of talks for a new economic pact.

“We will soon initiate discussions on a bilateral economic comprehensive partnership agreement,” Modi said during a joint press conference.

“We both believe we have to learn lessons from the COVID pandemic and recent international events and we have to strengthen our economies further.”

The two countries have a significant trade imbalance, however. Bangladesh imported goods worth around $14 billion from India, while exports ran lower at $1.8 billion, according to official figures from the 2021-22 fiscal year.

India and Bangladesh are working on “connecting power transmission lines” between their countries to address the growing cost of energy around the world, and signed various agreements to further cooperation in rail connectivity and sharing of water resources, among others.

The neighbors share a 4,000 km border and long historical ties dating back to 1971, when New Delhi played a major role in the Bangladesh Liberation War.

Hasina said India is “the most important and closest neighbor” of Bangladesh.

“Bangladesh-India bilateral relations are known to be a role model for neighborhood diplomacy,” she said.

Infrastructure projects between the two countries will likely play a key role in boosting bilateral relations, according to experts.

“The kind of work India and Bangladesh are doing in terms of collaborative projects, whether it be cross borders or other joint collaboration, it is something South Asia has never seen before,” Sreeradha Dutta, of New Delhi-based think tank Vivekanand International Foundation, told Arab News.

“Many of the infrastructure projects that we are doing actually have laid the foundation for a much larger transport corridor which we are thinking of in terms of sub-regions of South Asia. India and Bangladesh are working on projects which are very critical for the whole region.”

Munshi Faiz Ahmad, former Bangladesh ambassador to China, told Arab News that as Bangladesh’s main priority is economic development and the country is faced with a shortage of funds, investments from abroad as well as technology assistance to build infrastructure are also important.

Hasina met Indian businessman Gautam Adani, who recently became the world’s third-richest person, as part of her visit, and is scheduled to meet with more business leaders in India on Wednesday.

“We have come to a point in economic development where further development will stagnate if we do not act quickly on improving our infrastructure,” Ahmad said.

“All in all, (in) these areas our two countries enjoyed good cooperation, but there’s a huge scope for further expansion of that cooperation.”

Topics: India Bangladesh

US military announces plan to test ICBM

US military announces plan to test ICBM
US military announces plan to test ICBM

US military announces plan to test ICBM
  • Ryder stressed the test would be "routine," adding that it had been long-scheduled and that the US had notified Russia and other countries of the plans
WASHINGTON: The US military will test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, the Pentagon announced, in the second such practice operation of the country's nuclear defense in less than a month.
"There will be an operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile early tomorrow morning, September 7, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said Tuesday.
The announcement ahead of the launch was unusual; the Pentagon has not confirmed recent tests until after they take place.
Ryder stressed the test would be "routine," adding that it had been long-scheduled and that the US had notified Russia and other countries of the plans.
The aim of the test "is to demonstrate the readiness of US nuclear forces and provide confidence in the security and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent," Ryder told reporters.
The US Air Force successfully launched a Minutemen III ICBM August 16, after having postponed the test twice to avoid stoking tensions over Ukraine and Taiwan.
The missile carried a test re-entry vehicle, which in a strategic conflict could be armed with a nuclear warhead.
The re-entry vehicle traveled about 4,200 miles (6,760 kilometers) to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands in the western Pacific.
Ryder said the two tests were scheduled long in advance and are occurring close together because of the first one's postponement.
 

 

Topics: US ICBM

More than 700 children have died in Somalia nutrition centres, U.N. says

More than 700 children have died in Somalia nutrition centres, U.N. says

  • Parts of Somalia will be hit by famine between October and December as a drought worsens and global food prices surge, the United Nations said on Monday
GENEVA/MOGADISHU: Hundreds of children have died in nutrition centres across Somalia, the U.N. children's agency (UNICEF) said on Tuesday, a day after the global body warned that parts of the country will be hit by famine in coming months.
An official in one Somali region described famished people walking long distances with children on their shoulders to escape from drought and violence inflicted by Al Shabaab militants. Some children died along the way.
The Horn of Africa region is facing a fifth consecutive failed rainy season. A 2011 famine in Somalia claimed more than a quarter of a million lives, most of them children.
"Some 730 children have been reported to have died in food and nutrition centres across the country between January and July this year but the numbers could be more as many deaths go unreported," UNICEF Somalia representative Wafaa Saeed told a Geneva news briefing.
The centres are for children with severe acute malnutrition as well as illnesses such as measles, cholera or malaria and offer a snapshot of the situation across the country.

Somali children who fled drought-stricken areas stand by their makeshift shelters at a camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP)

Parts of Somalia will be hit by famine between October and December as a drought worsens and global food prices surge, the United Nations said on Monday.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States was "gravely concerned by this dire projection and the significant scale of need throughout the country and region."
Sullivan urged for additional help for Somalia from the international community.
Ahmed Shire, information minister for the state of Glamudug, north of the capital Mogadishu, said 210 people had died from malnutrition in recent months.
"Al Shabaab burnt five towns completely, burning even the wells to ashes," he told Reuters. "These people were struggling with the drought that killed half of their animals. Al Shabaab looted the remaining animals."
Shire said roughly 1,000 families, each with at least seven children, had fled the area on foot and could not be rescued because of the threat of attacks.
Al Shabaab, an Islamist group linked to al Qaeda, has been attacking military and civilian targets for more than a decade.
UNICEF said disease outbreaks were increasing among children, with around 13,000 suspected measles cases reported in recent months of which 78% were children under five.
Faduma Abdiqadir Warsame, who manages nine camps for displaced people on the outskirts of Mogadishu, said her team had buried 115 children and elderly people in the past three months.
"The thousands of families who remain are just skeletons. If not immediately helped they will follow suit," she said, adding that most people were too poor to afford a proper burial.
"Children are buried like garbage in the alleys and along the walls," she said.
Financial aid for Somalia has increased recently and the United Nations' $1.46 billion appeal is now 67% funded. But aid officials warned that more was needed.
"We are going to be witnessing the death of children on an unimaginable scale if we don’t act fast," said Audrey Crawford, Somalia's country director at the Danish Refugee Council.

 

Topics: Somalia

Mehwish Hayat to launch global appeal to help Pakistani flood victims

Mehwish Hayat to launch global appeal to help Pakistani flood victims
Mehwish Hayat to launch global appeal to help Pakistani flood victims

Mehwish Hayat to launch global appeal to help Pakistani flood victims
  • Actress is an ambassador for the humanitarian relief agency Penny Appeal
  • ‘Ms Marvel’ star has previously used her profile to help victims of the Ukraine war
LONDON: Pakistani film star Mehwish Hayat will this week launch a worldwide appeal for help in the wake of the catastrophic floods affecting her home country, a British-based charity has announced.

Since late July, extreme monsoon downpours have wreaked havoc across Pakistan, displacing over 33 million people. Official figures suggest more than 1,500 people have already lost their lives and the number is increasing daily.

Pakistan’s planning minister has estimated that at least $10 billion worth of damage has been caused and that serious food shortages will plague the nation for the foreseeable future.

As global ambassador for international humanitarian relief agency Penny Appeal, “Ms Marvel” star Hayat has previously used her profile to raise life-saving funds for other emergencies, including the Ukraine crisis earlier this year. On that occasion she mobilized support from the international Muslim community for Ukrainian refugees, saying that “suffering has no nationality, race or creed.”

Now, with Pakistan facing the worst flooding it has ever seen, the Karachi-born celebrity hopes her appeal will help bring relief and safety to the country’s 220 million residents.

Appearing on the ground in Noshera Feroz, one of the worst-affected regions, Hayat will speak of Penny Appeal’s work in responding to the disaster. Since the onset of the floods, the organization has been working in 13 affected districts and has so far provided emergency cooked food to more than 30,000 people, supplied 164,000 liters of drinking water, and delivered hygiene supplies and non-perishable food to hundreds of families.

In the aftermath of the floods that hit Pakistan two years ago, Penny Appeal constructed permanent shelters for fishing communities, enabling families to rebuild their lives. With Mehwish’s help, the organization is hoping to increase the scope of the current response and provide shelter for those recovering from the current disaster.

Penny Appeal, which was founded in 2009 by British-Pakistani entrepreneur and philanthropist Adeem Younis, has been Hayat’s chosen charity since 2019. It has been working in Pakistan for 13 years, providing everything from schools to solar-powered community water wells.

“There are some people who are just born to make a difference in the world. Mehwish Hayat is one of those people,” Younis said.

“She has been a driving force for change throughout her career and she shows no signs of slowing down. We’re proud to support her work and we know that she will continue to do amazing things in the years to come.”

He added: “The situation unfolding in Pakistan is one of the worst disasters the country has seen. The flooding has caused immense damage and loss of life and it is clear that Pakistan faces a long road to recovery.

“This situation is unfolding rapidly and more help is needed desperately. Please consider donating to help those affected by this devastating disaster. If we work together, we can make a difference and help Pakistan to rebuild.”

Topics: Pakistan Pakistan Floods Penny Appeal Mehwish Hayat Adeem Younis

Families accuse EU of 'ignoring' Europeans held by Iran
Families accuse EU of 'ignoring' Europeans held by Iran

Topics: European Union Iran

France preparing disused pipeline to supply more winter gas to Germany

France preparing disused pipeline to supply more winter gas to Germany
France preparing disused pipeline to supply more winter gas to Germany

France preparing disused pipeline to supply more winter gas to Germany
  • France will be able to deliver 130 gigawatt hours (GWh) per day, a tiny fraction of German needs
  • Macron is under pressure to shore up France's power imports
PARIS: France is reactivating a disused pipeline in its northeastern Moselle administrative department, originally built for east-to-west flows, to send Germany gas under an energy deal unveiled by President Emmanuel Macron, according to French officials.
France will be able to deliver 130 gigawatt hours (GWh) per day, a tiny fraction of German needs, French energy ministry officials have previously said, while Germany will be ready to provide France power in the event of tight supplies mid-winter.
Macron is under pressure to shore up France’s power imports, with the country’s state-run power giant EDF grappling with a record number of nuclear reactor outages that are aggravating Europe’s energy crisis.
For its part, Germany has been at the sharp end of Russian cuts to European gas supplies, resulting in worries that persistently low Russian volumes could lead to winter shortages.
Europe’s leaders have talked up the need for present a united front against the fallout from Russia’s actions.
“Macron is under pressure because of the electricity situation in France. So the signal ‘Germany and France support each other’ is important,” a German government source told Reuters.
“We do not expect that France will solve our gas problems. But every possible delivery of gas is a sign to the markets that we will pull through the winter.”
The reactivated interconnector will allow France to deliver Germany up to 20 terawatt hours (TWh) of gas from its reserves over the winter — equivalent to roughly 2 percent of the gas needs of Europe’s largest economy.
Before the war in Ukraine and the cuts to Russian deliveries, gas typically flowed from east to west across the continent.
France already delivers some gas to Germany, typically via Belgium or Switzerland. West-to-east flows through the Moselle interconnector would be a first, one French energy ministry said.
“Germany needs our gas and we need power from the rest of Europe, notably Germany,” Macron told a news conference after a phone call on Monday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
French and German technocrats were working to overcome small technical matters and regulatory issues related to ordorants, a French energy ministry official said. France adds odorants to gas before it is piped across the country, while Germany does not.
“It will happen,” the energy official said of the pipeline reactivation.

Topics: France Germany gas energy

