India close to Asia Cup exit after Sri Lanka defeat

India close to Asia Cup exit after Sri Lanka defeat
Sri Lankan players celebrate after their win in the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup against India, in Dubai, on Tuesday. (AP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

India close to Asia Cup exit after Sri Lanka defeat

India close to Asia Cup exit after Sri Lanka defeat
  • If Pakistan beat Afghanistan on Wednesday, they will face Sri Lanka in Sunday's final
  • Half-centuries from openers Pathum Nissanka (52) and Kusal Mendis (57) gave Sri Lanka the perfect start
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

DUBAI: Sri Lanka produced an impressive run chase to down India by six wickets on Tuesday and leave their opponents staring at an early exit from the Asia Cup.
If Pakistan beat Afghanistan on Wednesday, they will face Sri Lanka in Sunday’s final and knock out arch rivals India in the process.
Half-centuries from openers Pathum Nissanka (52) and Kusal Mendis (57) gave Sri Lanka the perfect start to their chase of 174 in the Super Four game.
India hit back with a flurry of wickets, but Bhanuka Rajapaksa and captain Dasun Shanaka helped Sri Lanka get over the line, with two scrambled byes off the penultimate ball completing the job.
Rajapaksa, who hit 25 not out, and Shanaka, who made 33 not out, put on an unbeaten stand of 64 to leave the hopes of tournament favorites India hanging by a thread, after also losing their Super Four opener to Pakistan.
If Afghanistan do India a favor against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma’s men will still have to beat the Afghans on Thursday to have any chance of reaching the final.
Nissanka started cautiously before he hammered Arshdeep Singh for two fours and a six in an 18-run fifth over.
Mendis joined in the fun and cleared the fence three times, including with a brilliant shot over wide long-off against Ravichandran Ashwin.
Nissanka reached his fifty in 33 balls, but Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal broke the partnership and struck twice in one over.
Mendis also completed his fifty but Sri Lanka lost Danushka Gunathilaka for one off Ashwin.
Chahal then trapped Mendis lbw to put Sri Lanka in trouble at 110-4 from 14 overs.
But Rajapaksa and Shanaka dug them out of that hole with some inspired batting, leaving only seven needed from the final over.
With two still to get from two balls, Shanaka played and missed outside off stump, but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and bowler Arshdeep both failed with their run out attempts and the match finished on an overthrow.
Earlier, left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka took 3-24 in India’s 173-8 after Rohit smashed 72 off 41 deliveries.
Rohit put on 97 with Suryakumar Yadav (34) after India lost two early wickets including Virat Kohli for nought.
Kohli, who struck form after an extended batting slump with two successive half-centuries in the tournament, walked back to stunned silence from a sparse crowd dominated by Indian fans.
Rohit hit back with a flurry of boundaries but his departure opened the door for Sri Lanka who took late wickets to keep the score down.
Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne claimed two wickets each.

Topics: Dubai asia cup Sri Lanka India T20 cricket

  • Head coach says ‘slight margins’ have cost the Magpies as club files complaint over VAR ruling
Updated 06 September 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United are having to deal with increased expectations this season, according to Eddie Howe, with the head coach admitting the Magpies’ Premier League start has yet to live up to his own high standards.

Howe’s men have lost just one of their opening seven games this season, including six played in the Premier League.

However, just one of those six top-flight games ended in victory, with four draws and a late loss to Liverpool completing the set.

“I’m not happy with it. I want more points, I want to win every game,” said Howe when discussing the Magpies’ 2022/23 campaign so far.

“There’s always swings and roundabouts, it never always goes for you, but I thought we should have got something from Liverpool. There’s more points we’ve left out there, but it’s up to us to improve those slight margins.

“I’m sure expectations have been raised, although certainly not by me or anyone connected internally. I think we’ve just tried to go about our business in the way that we feel benefits the team and improves the team,” he said.

“Obviously, when you sign players for transfer fees, that creates a buzz and excitement, and rightly so. But we just have to create an environment where the players are able to perform and give their best under the most minimal pressure possible.”

One of the bright sparks for United this season has been the emergence of youngster Elliot Anderson.

The 19-year-old Geordie made his first Premier League appearance under Howe in the 1-1 draw at Wolves, hitting the bar in the closing stages. He had a transformative impact when used off the bench by Howe again against Crystal Palace last weekend, although for all his enterprising play, he could not unlock the door for the Magpies.

“I thought he was very bright,” said Howe of Anderson.

“We brought him on the left, as I thought our midfield three were doing well at that moment in the game and I didn’t want to disrupt their rhythm. Sometimes you make a change to an area that can have a negative effect, so I put him wide. It’s an area he can play very well in.

“Certainly his chopping and turning in the box was very impressive. He put a couple of lovely balls in with his left foot that we probably should have done better with.

“Very pleased with Elliot. Again, a home game, he comes on with pressure on him. He wants the ball in every moment and that’s a big positive to take.”

Anderson, speaking to nufc.co.uk, said that he believes three points, as well as goals and assists for himself, are just around the corner.

“For me, I’m trying to get that first goal and hoping it comes soon so I can start kicking on from there,” said the player who spent last season on loan at then League Two Bristol Rovers.

“I’m confident in the lads to get three points in the near future. You can see when we’ve picked up draws, everyone is fighting very hard for the win and I think that victory will come soon.

“The defending has been very good, and we just need to be a bit more clinical and have that cutting edge when taking our chances in front of goal.”

He added: “I’ve been trying to earn the gaffer’s trust in putting me on and hoping I can make that difference. I thought I played well, but I think I was just missing that goal or assist to try to change the game.”

Meanwhile, club co-owner Amanda Staveley has revealed she suffered a sleepless night after VAR ruled out a potential United winner against Palace last weekend.

This week Magpies chiefs filed an official complaint with Professional Game Match Officials Limited, which is in charge of setting refereeing standards in the English football pyramid.

“I had a sleepless night,” Staveley told Tyneside Life.

“We should have won, I hated the VAR decision. Obviously that’s something we’re dealing with, it seems to be a consistent theme of the last few games. But we are dealing with that, talking to officials and we’re trying to get something that we think will work.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Premier league Eddie Howe

Walid Regragui given speedy agenda to get Morocco ready for World Cup

Walid Regragui given speedy agenda to get Morocco ready for World Cup
Updated 26 min 10 sec ago
John Duerden

Walid Regragui given speedy agenda to get Morocco ready for World Cup

Walid Regragui given speedy agenda to get Morocco ready for World Cup
  • Local coach hired to lead national squad into Qatar 2022 after Vahid Halilhodzic fired in August
Updated 26 min 10 sec ago
John Duerden

RIYADH: Of the four Arab teams at the World Cup, Asia’s pair Saudi Arabia and Qatar have head coaches from France and Spain, respectively.

Africa has a different approach and has gone local with Tunisia having Jalel Kadri and, last week, Morocco appointing Walid Regragui to take control of the team less than three months from the start of the World Cup in November.

There is not much time before the tests against Croatia, Belgium, and Canada but fans are, for the moment at least, feeling much happier.

The appointment hardly came as a surprise and was expected ever since Vahid Halilhodzic was fired in August. Spare a thought for the Bosnian boss as he became the first to successfully lead three teams to a World Cup only to be fired before the tournament started.

Ivory Coast pulled the trigger in 2010 after a poor performance at the Africa Cup of Nations. Japan did the same in 2018 after Halilhodzic’s relationships with certain players broke down, and in the case of Morocco it was a combination of the two, though more of the latter.

Falling out with star player Hakim Ziyech cost the man who led Algeria to the knockout stages of the 2014 World Cup, the chance to go to Qatar.

In September last year, Halilhodzic dropped the Chelsea attacker saying that he had feigned injury to avoid being called up to face Ghana in June 2021.

Halidhozic said: “For the first time in my coaching career, I have seen behavior that disappoints me. A player who refuses to play a game, admittedly a friendly, on the pretext that he is injured.” The coach also dropped Ajax, now Bayern Munich, full-back Noussair Mazraoui.

Had results been better perhaps the outcome could have been different.

Morocco may have qualified for the World Cup in March, but the Atlas Lions crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations at the quarter-final stage in January. In June, came a comprehensive 3-0 loss to the US in a friendly that heightened concerns about where the team was going.

In the end, it came to a choice between star players and a combustible coach. Quite quickly, the media and fans chose the players. The writing on the wall came in July when the Royal Moroccan Football Federation seemed to be of the same opinion too. Federation president, Fouzi Lekjaa, said on radio that Ziyech would be in Qatar. The problem was that the former Ajax man had already made it clear that he was not going to play under the Bosnian.

“I will never play under (the management of) this national team coach again, no matter what he does,” Ziyech, recently linked to Manchester United, told Dutch football commentator Hans Kraay Jr. in a May interview. “Whether he flies high, flies low, stands on my doorstep, wants to sleep in my attic or in the basement, I will not play under the command of this coach.”

The axe fell and Halilhodzic was out of the door.

Four years ago, he was so angry by the Japanese dismissal that he hit the Japanese Football Association with a lawsuit (which he dropped a few months later) but this time he just seems a little sad and resigned and is talking about retiring.

He told Bosnian media: “Everything that was happening hit me hard. So, am I cursed? According to statistics, I am their most successful coach in history, but, well, that doesn’t seem to matter. It’s not a sport. I’m sorry that this is happening to me for the third time in my career, especially since I know how much work and effort I put in.”

Now comes Regragui, at 47, 22 years Halilhodzic’s junior. The former Moroccan international led Fath Union Sport to the league in 2016. He then headed to Doha to deliver the 2020 Qatar Stars League crown to Al-Duhail. In 2021, he returned home and led Wydad Casablanca to the African Champions League as well as the domestic title. In July, he stepped down from the club and the rest was inevitable.

The new boss is dynamic, regarded as tactically astute and a student of the game and the opposition too and always ready to change things around depending on what is happening on the pitch. Friendlies against Paraguay and Chile in Spain in September, presumably with Ziyech present, will be vital to prepare for the big tournament when the Atlas Lions want to repeat their success of 1986 when they became the first team from Africa to reach the knockout stages.

It remains to be seen if recent events will make that more likely but at the moment at least, turning to a local coach has put a spring in the step of Morocco.

Topics: 2022 Qatar World Cup Qatar World Cup Qatar World Cup 2022

Asian golf tour tees off in Egypt for the first time

Asian golf tour tees off in Egypt for the first time
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

Asian golf tour tees off in Egypt for the first time

Asian golf tour tees off in Egypt for the first time
  • $1.5m tourney in Cairo runs from Nov. 10 to 13
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: The Asian Tour’s groundbreaking International Series has expanded its schedule with a first-ever visit to Egypt, with players teeing off at Cairo’s Madinaty Golf Club from Nov. 10 to 13.

The event boasts prize money of $1.5 million and will play a key role in determining the Asian Tour Order of Merit champion, as well as the International Series money list winner.

“This has been an unprecedented season and we are delighted to be able to announce exciting news about the Asian Tour’s first visit to Egypt,” said Cho Minn Thant, commissioner and CEO of the organization. “The International Series Egypt is a spectacular addition to our schedule that will provide our members with a unique opportunity to compete somewhere new while allowing the Tour to broaden its reach.”

The announcement of the event coincides with the country emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. The International Series is set to be the largest professional golf event staged in the country this century.

Madinaty Golf Club, designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. and opened in late 2020, is already playing an active role on the Egyptian golf scene, having hosted the country’s prestigious amateur championship.

Josh North, general manager of the club, said: “All of us at Madinaty Golf Club are delighted to be hosting the International Series at the club for the first time. Our agronomy team is already closely cooperating with the Asian Tour to ensure that the course is in peak condition come November. This will be an exciting experience for our wider team too and we are already hard at work to ensure that we hit our targets and achieve the same goal in making this the very best tournament it can be.”

Mark Chapleski, executive vice-president of Troon International, whose venues host large events, said: “We are incredibly excited to be hosting the International Series for the first time in Egypt and we thank the Asian Tour for their trust in Madinaty and Troon to host this event. Madinaty Golf Club is a special venue and Troon would like to congratulate our team and ownership for being selected to host this major golf tournament.”

Topics: golf Egypt Asian Tour

Manny Pacquiao eyes boxing return with Saudi exhibition fight

Manny Pacquiao eyes boxing return with Saudi exhibition fight
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP

Manny Pacquiao eyes boxing return with Saudi exhibition fight

Manny Pacquiao eyes boxing return with Saudi exhibition fight
  • Former world champion is to hold talks over a fight against French former sparring partner Jaber Zayani in Riyadh
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP

MANILA: Manny Pacquiao, who retired from boxing last year for a tilt at the Philippines presidency, said on Tuesday that he is considering an exhibition fight in Saudi Arabia in January.
The 43-year-old legendary former world champion is to hold talks over a fight against French former sparring partner Jaber Zayani in Riyadh.
“We will just start discussions,” Pacquiao, who previously ruled out a return to professional boxing, said by telephone from his home city of General Santos where he is preparing for a charity bout against a South Korean YouTuber.
Pacquiao ended his 26-year boxing career with a points defeat to Cuban Yordenis Ugas in August 2021 and, as well as being a former senator, made a failed bid earlier this year to be president of his country.
“I will prepare in the same way I train for a real fight,” Pacquiao said of his charity match against martial arts YouTuber DK Yoo on December 10 in Seoul.
The fight over six rounds has no agreed weight limit, potentially putting Pacquiao at a physical disadvantage against the bigger Yoo.
Yoo has more than 650,000 subscribers on YouTube, where he promotes his self-styled form of martial arts called “warfare combat system.”
“I know I will not win against him but I will try my best to surprise Manny Pacquiao,” Yoo said previously.
Most of the money raised from the event will go toward rebuilding homes in conflict-ravaged Ukraine, organizers said.
Pacquiao is set to join other retired boxing greats who have ventured onto the exhibition circuit.
Floyd Mayweather, who has called himself the “pioneer of exhibitions,” dominated YouTuber Logan Paul in a fight last year and knocked out Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in two minutes in December 2018.
Both fights were widely ridiculed.
Mayweather, Pacquiao’s rival from their boxing days, will fight Japanese mixed martial arts star Mikuru Asakura in Japan later this month.

Topics: Manny Pacquiao Saudi Arabia

Kevin De Bruyne: No shame if I don’t win Champions League with Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne: No shame if I don’t win Champions League with Manchester City
Updated 06 September 2022
ALAM KHAN

Kevin De Bruyne: No shame if I don’t win Champions League with Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne: No shame if I don’t win Champions League with Manchester City
  • The Premier League holders kick off their European campaign against Sevilla on Tuesday night
Updated 06 September 2022
ALAM KHAN

Kevin De Bruyne insists there will be no “shame” or regret if he doesn’t win the Champions League with Manchester City.

Despite winning the English Premier League four times in the past five seasons, Europe’s biggest prize has so far eluded the Abu Dhabi-owned club.

There has been only frustration and disappointment as City have come so near, yet so far in fulfilling their dream of becoming European champions for the first time.

“Obviously you want to win it,” midfielder De Bruyne, 31, told Arab News in an exclusive interview.

“If I never win it, it’s not a shame, because we have been consistently fighting for it. I don’t see anything as a regret when I have given it my best shot.

“I cannot complain with how my career went, or the trophies that I have won at many teams.”

City visit Sevilla on Tuesday for their Group G opener as again one of the favorites to take the title.

De Bruyne, who has won 10 major trophies since joining the club in 2015, suffered a fractured nose and eye socket when City lost the final to Chelsea a year ago.

He was then substituted in May’s 3-1 semifinal second-leg loss to Real Madrid, where the eventual winners launched a dramatic comeback from two goals down on aggregate with a last-minute double from Brazilian Rodrygo.

“At the moment it hurts what happened last season, and before,” said the Belgium international.

“I think afterwards when you reflect on situations, sometimes you lose and in that moment it can be painful, but after you have to take it as it is.

“It’s not that we gave it away. We lost against good teams and certain situations were not in our favor and that happens and you have to accept it.

“I think the team has been ready for years to win it. But look at the Real Madrid situation, it just changed in five minutes.

“Two games don’t change my opinion of the way we played. In my opinion, we played the home game good and the away game decent,” said De Bruyne.

“But five minutes changed everything. If we would win, or they don’t score those two goals, it is a different view obviously. But that happens and you cannot base opinions on five-minute events,” he added.

“It’s never a regret because I tried everything, the team tried everything.”

City are in a group with Borussia Dortmund and FC Copenhagen.

De Bruyne’s contribution will be integral to City’s hopes of dethroning Real Madrid as champions.

The 15-goal exploits of French striker Karim Benzema proved decisive for the Spanish side as they won a 14th European Cup by overcoming Liverpool 1-0 in the Paris final.

Benzema, 34, is now widely expected to receive this year’s Ballon d’Or, an honor De Bruyne, despite being nominated seven times, may never claim unless he can help City to Champions League success.

He added: “It’s an honor to be in that list for many many years now and it’s nice to have the recognition for the work you do.

“Would I like to win it? Obviously every player would. But individual awards are something after all the rest and it depends on many many things.”

Topics: football Kevin De Bruyne Manchester city

