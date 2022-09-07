You are here

UN: At least $1 billion needed to avert famine in Somalia

UN: At least $1 billion needed to avert famine in Somalia
The UN World Food Program has recently been providing aid for up to 5.3 million Somalis affected by the famine. (Reuters)
Updated 07 September 2022
AP

UN: At least $1 billion needed to avert famine in Somalia

UN: At least $1 billion needed to avert famine in Somalia
  • Famine projected to emerge later this year in three areas in Somalia’s southeastern Bay region
  • Up to 7.1 million people across Somalia need urgent assistance to treat and prevent acute malnutrition
Updated 07 September 2022
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN humanitarian chief predicted Tuesday that at least $1 billion will be needed urgently to avert famine in Somalia in the coming months and early next year when two more dry seasons are expected to compound the historic drought that has hit the Horn of Africa nation.
Martin Griffiths said in a video briefing from Somalia’s capital Mogadishu that a new report from an authoritative panel of independent experts says there will be a famine in Somalia between October and December “if we don’t manage to stave it off and avoid it as had been the case in 2016 and 2017.”
The undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs told UN correspondents that more than $1 billion in new funds is needed in addition to the UN appeal of about $1.4 billion. That appeal has been “very well-funded,” he said, thanks to the US Agency for International Development, which announced a $476 million donation of humanitarian and development aid in July.
The Famine Early Warning Systems Network, created by USAID, said in a report Monday that famine is projected to emerge later this year in three areas in Somalia’s southeastern Bay region, including Baidoa without urgent humanitarian aid.
Up to 7.1 million people across Somalia need urgent assistance to treat and prevent acute malnutrition and reduce the number of ongoing hunger-related deaths, according to a recent analysis by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification or IPC, used by the network to describe the severity of food insecurity.
The Horn of Africa region has seen four straight failed rainy seasons for the first time in over half a century, endangering an estimated 20 million people in one of the world’s most impoverished and turbulent regions.
Griffiths said meteorologists have predicted the likelihood of a fifth failed rainy season from October to December, and a sixth failed rainy season from January to March next year is also likely.
“This has never happened before in Somalia,” he said. “This is unprecedented.”
“We’ve been banging the drum and rattling the trees trying to get support internationally in terms of attention, prospects, and the possibilities and the horror of famine coming to the Horn of Africa — here in Somalia maybe first, but Ethiopia and Kenya, probably they’re not far behind,” Griffiths said.
He said the UN World Food Program has recently been providing aid for up to 5.3 million Somalis, which is “a lot, but it’s going to get worse if famine comes.” He said 98 percent of the aid is given through cash distributions via telephones.
But many thousands are not getting help and hungry families in Somalia have been staggering for days or weeks through parched terrain in search of assistance.
Griffiths said a big challenge is to get aid to people before they move from their homes, to help avoid massive displacement.
Many Somalis raise livestock, which is key to their survival, but he said three million animals have died or been slaughtered because of the lack of rain.
“Continued drought, continued failure of rainy seasons, means that a generation’s way of life is under threat,” Griffiths said.
He said the international community needs to help Somalis find an alternative way of life and making a living, which will require development funding and funding to mitigate the impact of climate change.
Griffiths, a British diplomat, said the war in Ukraine has had an impact on humanitarian aid, with UN humanitarian appeals around the world receiving about 30 percent of the money needed on average.
“To those countries, which are traditionally very generous, my own included, and many others,” he said. “Please don’t forget Somalia. You didn’t in the past. You contributed wonderfully in the past. Please do so now.”

Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

Philippine president 'verbally approves' lifting of outdoor mask-wearing mandate

Philippine president ‘verbally approves’ lifting of outdoor mask-wearing mandate
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has given his verbal approval to an interagency task force’s recommendation to ease the country’s mandatory outdoor mask-wearing mandate.

Health undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, who is also officer-in-charge of the department, said during Wednesday’s briefing that the president would issue an executive order regarding the new policy, but did not say when such order would be issued.

Marcos is now in Singapore for a state visit and is expected to arrive back in the Philippines on Wednesday night.

But Vergeire said the proposed policy would not cover senior citizens or immunocompromised individuals since they were the ones worst affected by serious COVID-19.

“We want to emphasize on the confidence of booster vaccinations which made COVID-19 cases manageable,” Vergeire said, explaining the rationale for the proposed policy.

The health official also said a pilot study would be made by the task force and experts regarding indoor mask-wearing in selected areas to determine the health sector’s capacity to handle the lifting of such restrictions.

The eventual lifting for the mandatory mask mandate would be piloted towards the last quarter of 2022, if the situation improves with the COVID-19 booster vaccination coverage, Vergeire said.

Philippine health officials have scheduled Sept. 26 to Sept. 29 as national booster week for COVID-19 vaccinations. The country’s COVID-19 vaccination data shows only 18.1 million of the 72.6 million fully vaccinated Filipinos have received their booster shots.

“There has been a slow uptake in the first booster shot, so we want a progressive increase in the target as days go by. For the pilot [study] in the indoor mask wearing, that is part of the expert study on what would be the safe level [of booster vaccination] that we have to achieve so we can lift the restrictions on mask wearing indoors,” Vergeire explained.

Putin, Xi to meet at in Uzbekistan next week

Putin, Xi to meet at in Uzbekistan next week
Updated 49 min 53 sec ago
AP

Putin, Xi to meet at in Uzbekistan next week

Putin, Xi to meet at in Uzbekistan next week
  • Moscow and Beijing have increasingly aligned their foreign policies to oppose liberal democratic forces
  • Russian military earlier announced drills in the country’s east that will involve forces from China
Updated 49 min 53 sec ago
AP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet next week at a summit in Uzbekistan, a Russian official said Wednesday.
The two leaders will meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on Sept. 15-16, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov told reporters.
“Less than 10 days from now another meeting of our leaders will take place at the SCO summit in Samarkand. We are actively preparing for it,” Denisov was quoted by Russia’s state news agency Tass as saying.
Putin and Xi last met in Beijing in February, weeks before the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine. The two presidents oversaw the signing of an agreement pledging that relations between the sides would have “no limits.” It remains unclear whether Xi knew at the time of Russia’s plan to launch what Moscow is calling “a special military operation” in Ukraine.
While offering its tacit support for Russia’s campaign in Ukraine, China has sought to appear neutral and avoid possible repercussions from supporting the Russian economy amid international sanctions.
Moscow and Beijing have increasingly aligned their foreign policies to oppose liberal democratic forces in Asia, Europe and beyond, making a stand for authoritarian rule with tight borders and little regard for free speech, minority rights or opposition politics.
The Russian military earlier this week announced sweeping military drills in the country’s east that will involve forces from China, another show of increasingly close ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the military action in Ukraine.
Even though Moscow and Beijing in the past rejected the possibility of forging a military alliance, Putin has said that such a prospect can’t be ruled out. He also has noted that Russia has been sharing highly sensitive military technologies with China that helped significantly bolster its defense capability.

Taiwan military shows off its mettle with latest combat drills

Taiwan military shows off its mettle with latest combat drills
Updated 07 September 2022
Reuters

Taiwan military shows off its mettle with latest combat drills

Taiwan military shows off its mettle with latest combat drills
  • Taiwan’s armed forces are well-equipped but dwarfed by China’s
  • President Tsai Ing-wen has been overseeing a modernization program
Updated 07 September 2022
Reuters

PINGTUNG, Taiwan: Tanks pounded targets and fighter jets roared overhead on Wednesday as Taiwan’s military carried out its latest combat drills after weeks of saber-rattling by giant neighbor China.
China, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, has been holding exercises around the island since a visit to Taipei last month by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Taiwan, which rejects China’s sovereignty claims, has repeatedly stressed its calm reaction to Beijing’s activities, but that it also has the resolve and ability to defend itself if needed.
“Ground combat readiness training is an essential duty of the armed forces and is also something that we have to do each day and every moment,” defense ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang told reporters on a government-organized visit to Pingtung in Taiwan’s far south to see the drills.
“Regarding defense operations in Taiwan and its outlying islands, we conduct our exercises with the attitude of reacting to threats according to terrain and being able to fight everywhere to complete our duty of increasing war preparedness,” he added.
Taiwan’s armed forces are well-equipped but dwarfed by China’s. President Tsai Ing-wen has been overseeing a modernization program and has made increasing defense spending a priority.

Death toll in Pakistan’s unprecedented floods rises to 1,343

Death toll in Pakistan’s unprecedented floods rises to 1,343
Updated 07 September 2022
Reuters

Death toll in Pakistan's unprecedented floods rises to 1,343

Death toll in Pakistan’s unprecedented floods rises to 1,343
  • As many as 33 million of a population of 220 million have been affected in the disaster
  • National disaster officials said eight children were among the dead in the last 24 hours
Updated 07 September 2022
Reuters

SEHWAN, Pakistan: Eighteen more people have died in Pakistan, authorities said on Wednesday, taking to 1,343 the toll in unprecedented floods that have inundated more than a third of the South Asian nation, making hundreds of thousands homeless.
As many as 33 million of a population of 220 million have been affected in the disaster blamed on climate change, which officials estimate to have caused losses running into a minimum of $10 billion.
Many of the affected are from the southern province of Sindh, where Pakistan’s largest freshwater lake is dangerously close to bursting its banks, even after having been breached in an operation that displaced 100,000 people.
National disaster officials said eight children were among the dead in the last 24 hours. The floods were brought by record monsoon rains and glacier melt in Pakistan’s northern mountains.
With more rain expected in the coming month, the situation could worsen further, a top official of the United Nations’ refugee agency (UNHCR) has warned.
Already, the World Health Organization has said more than 6.4 million people need humanitarian support in the flooded areas.
The raging waters have swept away 1.6 million houses, 5,735 kilometers (3,564 miles) of roads, railways, 246 bridges, telecommunication systems, 750,000 livestock, and swamped more than 2 million acres (809,370 hectares) of farmland.

Vladimir Putin meets Myanmar junta chief, hails ‘positive’ ties

Vladimir Putin meets Myanmar junta chief, hails ‘positive’ ties
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

Vladimir Putin meets Myanmar junta chief, hails 'positive' ties

Vladimir Putin meets Myanmar junta chief, hails ‘positive’ ties
  • Min Aung Hlaing’s visit comes as both governments face diplomatic isolation
  • Kremlin is seeking to pivot the country toward the Middle East, Asia and Africa
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed “positive” ties with Myanmar on Wednesday as he met with the country’s junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in Russia’s far eastern city of Vladivostok.
“Myanmar is our long-standing and reliable partner in Southeast Asia... our relations are developing in a positive way,” Putin said during the meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
Min Aung Hlaing’s visit comes as both governments face diplomatic isolation — Moscow for its February military intervention in pro-Western Ukraine, and Naypyidaw for a military coup last year.
As Moscow’s ties with the West unravel over Ukraine, the Kremlin is seeking to pivot the country toward the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.
“I am very proud of you, because when you came to power in the country, Russia, so to say, became number one in the world,” Min Aung Hlaing told Putin, as quoted by a Kremlin statement that translated his remarks into Russian.
“We would call you not just the leader of Russia but a leader of the world because you control and organize stability around the whole world,” he said.
The two leaders “friendly and openly” discussed cooperation and “exchanged views on relations and the international situation,” the Myanmar junta said in a statement.
Since the putsch that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government in February last year, Myanmar has faced Western sanctions and a downgrade in relations.
Myanmar has been in chaos and its economy paralyzed as the military regime struggles to crush resistance.
Russia and its ally China have been accused of arming Myanmar’s junta with weapons used to attack civilians since the coup.
More than 2,200 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to a local monitor.
During a trip to Naypyidaw in early August, Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov backed the junta’s efforts to “stabilize” the country and hold a national poll next year.
But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned the international community to reject the junta’s “sham elections.”

