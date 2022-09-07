You are here

Saudi non-oil growth shows economy rebounding strongly post-COVID-19: Minister

Saudi non-oil growth shows economy rebounding strongly post-COVID-19: Minister
Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan (Screenshot)
Fahad Abuljadayel
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is recovering strongly from the COVID-19-prompted economic slowdown and registered a non-oil economic growth rate of 5.4 percent in the second quarter of 2022, according to the Kingdom’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan. 

Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product grew at a revised rate of 12.2 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, the fastest since 2011, the latest report from the General Authority for Statistics released on Wednesday revealed.

While speaking at the Euromoney Saudi Arabia Conference in Riyadh on Sept. 7, the minister added that the International Monetary Fund expects the Kingdom’s economy to increase by 7.6 percent in 2022. 

“The Kingdom is also the only country in the Group of Twenty that has upgraded the International Monetary Fund’s forecast for its growth twice in the world in 2022, with the expectation that the high rates of its GDP growth will continue for the coming years and years,” he further said.

According to the finance minister, the pandemic crisis was handled effectively, through heavy investments within the Kingdom. 

He noted that Saudi Arabia’s financial technology strategy seeks to raise the number of fintech firms in the Kingdom to 230 by 2025.

The minister further added that Saudi Arabia aims to increase its share of non-cash transactions to 70 percent by 2025. 

Al-Jadaan pointed out that venture investments in the Kingdom during the first half of the year grew 244 percent compared to the first half of 2021. 

During the event, Mohammed ElKuwaiz, chairman of the Capital Market Authority, said Saudi Arabia is aiming to become one of the 15 largest economies in the world by 2030. 

Elkuwaiz noted that Saudi Arabia should intensify investment rates, and should transform itself from a money-exporting country to a money-importing country. 

He added that the national investment strategy and Shareek program which was launched last year has brought about changes in the Kingdom’s economy and is attracting foreign investments. 

Post the opening of the Saudi stock market to foreigners, international investments in the Kingdom reached SR400 billion ($106 billion) — equivalent to the entire market capitalization 20 years ago, according to Elkuwaiz. 

Saudi stocks lower as oil prices fell further: Opening bell

Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market started Wednesday’s session lower, tracking a continued decline in oil prices.

Saudi Arabia’s main index TASI fell 0.13 percent at 11,994, while the parallel market Nomu traded flat at 20,841, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco rose 0.13 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. plunged 1.35 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, saw its share price increase by 0.3 percent.

Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, declined 0.58 percent, while Alinma Bank increased 0.14 percent.

Seera Group Holding led the gainers in early trading with a 2.44 percent gain, followed by Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Co. which gained 1.38 percent.

Gulf Insurance Group declined 2.37 percent to lead the fallers, followed by Saudi Ceramic Co. with a 2.22 percent decline.

In energy trading, Brent crude futures fell to $91.86 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $85.81 a barrel, as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Arabia's GDP grows by 12.2% in Q2, highest in over a decade

Saudi Arabia's GDP grows by 12.2% in Q2, highest in over a decade
Updated 7 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's GDP grows by 12.2% in Q2, highest in over a decade

Saudi Arabia's GDP grows by 12.2% in Q2, highest in over a decade
Updated 7 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product grew by 12.2 percent in the second quarter of 2022, over the same period last year, recording the highest growth since the third quarter of 2011, revealed the latest data from the General Authority for Statistics.

According to the GASTAT report, the real GDP grew by 2.2 percent when compared with the second quarter of 2022. 

The report noted that the surge in real GDP was due to an increase in oil activities which went up 22 percent year-on-year, and 4.4 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The non-oil activities in the Kingdom during the second quarter increased 8.2 percent year-on-year, and 4.5 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks tracked a drop in oil prices to end Tuesday’s trading session lower, with the main TASI index sliding below the 12,000 level.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies on Monday agreed on a small production cut of 100,000 barrels a day to bolster prices.

Oil prices then fell to hover around $90 a barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude slipped to $91.31 and US West Texas Intermediate traded at $85.2 by 9:05 a.m. Saudi time.

TASI shed 0.9 percent to 11,994 on Tuesday and the parallel Nomu market was down 2 percent to 20,851.

Performance across Middle Eastern markets was mixed, led by a 1.5 percent gain for Egypt’s EGX30 and 1.2 percent for Dubai’s DFMGI.

Kuwait and Qatar also ended in green territory, while Abu Dhabi and Oman lost 0.3 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. The Bahraini bourse finished flat.

Stock news

Wataniya Insurance Co. appointed Hussein Saeed Akiel as board chairman

Raydan Food Co. selected Yaqeen Capital to advise on the company’s planned capital reduction of 53 percent

Alwasail Industrial Co. reported a 13 percent rise in first-half profit to SR16 million ($4.3 million)

Ladun Investment Co. said it will distribute a total amount of SR15 million in dividends after posting a profit drop of 59 percent in the first half of 2022

Ladun Investment appointed Hassan Al-Hazmi as CEO following Suliman Albatli's resignation as CEO and taking over as managing director

Fesh Fash Snack Food Production Co. reported a 10 percent surge in profit to SR2.3 million for the first half of 2022

Calendar

September 7, 2022

Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. will make its Tadawul debut

September 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

September 13, 2022

End of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building 

Oil Updates — Crude falls to 7-month low; China's August crude imports drop 

Oil Updates — Crude falls to 7-month low; China’s August crude imports drop 
Updated 07 September 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude falls to 7-month low; China’s August crude imports drop 

Oil Updates — Crude falls to 7-month low; China’s August crude imports drop 
Updated 07 September 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices fell more than $1 on Wednesday to their lowest since before Russia invaded Ukraine as COVID-19 curbs in top crude importer China and expectations of more interest rate hikes spurred worries of a global economic recession and lower fuel demand.

Brent crude futures fell $1.35, or 1.5 percent, to $91.48 a barrel by 0420 GMT after slipping 3 percent in the previous session. The contract hit a session low of $91.35, the lowest since Feb. 18.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures shed $1.55, or 1.8 percent, to $85.33. The benchmark fell to a session low of $85.17, the lowest since Jan. 26.

China’s August crude oil imports drop 

China’s crude oil imports in August fell 9.4 percent from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as outages at state-run refineries and lower operations at independent plants caused by weak margins capped buying.

The world’s largest crude importer brought in 40.35 million tons of crude oil last month, equivalent to about 9.5 million barrels per day, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

That compared to 8.79 million bpd in July and 10.49 million bpd in August 2021.

Imports for the first eight months totaled 330.18 million tons, or about 9.92 million bpd, down 4.7 percent versus the same period last year, as extended COVID-19 restrictions crimped fuel demand.

Shutdowns at refineries last month also likely impacted imports.

Myanmar to start buying Russian oil products, pay in roubles: RIA

Myanmar has started buying Russian oil products and is ready to pay for deliveries in roubles, the RIA news agency cited junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing as saying on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Kremlin said the Myanmar leader met Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Far East port of Vladivostok.

“Our relations are developing positively,” the Russian news agency quoted Putin as saying during the meeting.

Min Aung Hlaing’s second trip to Russia in less than two months comes as Myanmar’s ruling military looks to shore up one of its few diplomatic alliances in the face of growing international pressure. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Jeddah Central project to create 50,000 jobs, says official 

Jeddah Central project to create 50,000 jobs, says official 
Updated 06 September 2022
Fahad Abujadayel
Dana Abdelaziz

Jeddah Central project to create 50,000 jobs, says official 

Jeddah Central project to create 50,000 jobs, says official 
Updated 06 September 2022
Fahad Abujadayel Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: The Jeddah Central project is expected to create 50,000 job opportunities in the city, Alaaddin Mogeem, director of architecture at the Jeddah Central Development Co. told Arab News.
Moqeem said the project will boost the Kingdom’s tourism sector. The official said Jeddah is likely to open new avenues for revenue in the tourism sector “through the fee for visitors who would like to come to Jeddah.”
Highlighting some attractions of the project, Moqeem said: “We are offering a marina and a cruise terminal for anyone” coming from abroad. 
He also said that in line with the Saudi Green Initiative, the firm has allocated 45 percent of the total space in its master plan to green spaces.
Moqeem said the WHO recommends the availability of 9 sq. meter green space per individual and “we are actually doubling that in our master plan.” Talking about the design of the project, he said it is inspired by Jeddah’s historical Balad district, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
As construction of the Jeddah Central project has already started, the company expects to complete its first phase by 2027.

