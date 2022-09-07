You are here

KSrelief delivers dates to Burkina Faso, Gambia

KSrelief delivers dates to Burkina Faso, Gambia
KSrelief delivers dates to Burkina Faso, Gambia
SPA

KSrelief delivers dates to Burkina Faso, Gambia

KSrelief delivers dates to Burkina Faso, Gambia
Updated 7 sec ago
SPA

OUAGADOUGOU: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center delivered a gift consisting of 50 tons of dates to Burkina Faso.
Saudi Charge d’Affaires in Burkina Faso Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Nazawe Al-Juhani presented the gift to Burkina Faso’s Minister of National Solidarity and Humanitarian Action Lazare Zoungrana.
The minister extended thanks to Saudi Arabia for all the humanitarian aid it provides to the people of Burkina Faso.
KSrelief also delivered 50 tons of dates to Gambia. The center’s team presented the gift to Gambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad Dr. Mamadou Tangara.
In Yemen, KSrelief distributed more than 160 tons of food baskets in the governorate of Hadramout, benefiting 9,000 individuals.
In Senegal, KSrelief is implementing the Noor Saudi Arabia volunteer medical program to combat blindness in Dakar. The center’s volunteer medical team examined 5,700 cases, distributed 1,300 pairs of eyeglasses and successfully performed 453 eye surgeries.

Topics: KSRelief Burkina Faso Gambia

‘I am the daughter of the desert’: Saudi woman’s journey from Riyadh to Jeddah on camel connects past to present

‘I am the daughter of the desert’: Saudi woman’s journey from Riyadh to Jeddah on camel connects past to present
Updated 18 min 34 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

‘I am the daughter of the desert’: Saudi woman’s journey from Riyadh to Jeddah on camel connects past to present

‘I am the daughter of the desert’: Saudi woman’s journey from Riyadh to Jeddah on camel connects past to present
  Her journey is expected to end on Saudi National Day, on Sept. 23
Updated 18 min 34 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi camel owner Rasha Al-Qurashi embarked on a 14-stop journey from Riyadh to Jeddah on Sept. 1 after she had vowed six months earlier to ride her camel there if she lost the race at the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival.

Al-Qurashi, the first woman to participate in the women’s round at the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, told Arab News that her decision stemmed from a desire to preserve Saudi heritage and encourage future generations to learn about the country’s culture.

She also aspires to enter the Guinness World Records as the first woman to travel such a distance by camel after the introduction of cars in the country.

Her journey is expected to end on Saudi National Day, on Sept. 23.

“This is the seventh day of my journey, and I am on the outskirts of Qassim,” she said of the province that will be her fifth stop. The 14th stop will be Jeddah, her destination.

Her tent has attracted a good deal of attention, especially from the elderly, who see in it a glimpse of the past.

Al-Qurashi said that elderly women have been visiting her and giving her directions and advice on how to cope with the scorching heat.

On her mission for this journey, she said: “I am the daughter of the desert. I was raised on camels, which I inherited from my family, and I seek to prove that women can participate in camel breeding, as they are capable of taking part in all fields and succeeding.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia camels

Saudi foreign minister meets Bahraini, Central Asian counterparts on sidelines of GCC meetings in Riyadh

Saudi foreign minister meets Bahraini, Central Asian counterparts on sidelines of GCC meetings in Riyadh
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister meets Bahraini, Central Asian counterparts on sidelines of GCC meetings in Riyadh

Saudi foreign minister meets Bahraini, Central Asian counterparts on sidelines of GCC meetings in Riyadh
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Wednesday met with his Bahraini counterpart Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani to discuss ways of strengthening relations between their countries, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 153rd session of the GCC’s Ministerial Council and the joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the GCC and Central Asian countries at the council’s General Secretariat in Riyadh.
“During the meeting, they reviewed the historical brotherly relations that unite the two countries, and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields of joint cooperation and coordination,” the ministry said.
They also discussed aspects of enhancing joint Gulf action toward various regional and international issues and discussed topics raised in the GCC ministerial meetings.
Prince Faisal also held separate talks with his counterparts from Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the meetings.
The Saudi minister on Tuesday evening received a number of Gulf and Central Asian ministers in the historic Turaif neighborhood in Diriyah, where they toured a number of prominent sites including the Diriyah Museum, the Imam Mohammed bin Saud Mosque, the Arabian Horse Museum, and the Military Museum.
Prince Faisal also hosted a dinner in honor of the visiting delegations ahead of Wednesday’s meetings.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Abdullatif Al-Zayani Bahrain Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) central Asia

Saudi king receives letter from Tajik president expressing support for Kingdom’s bid to host Expo 2030 Riyadh

Saudi king receives letter from Tajik president expressing support for Kingdom’s bid to host Expo 2030 Riyadh
Updated 07 September 2022
SPA

Saudi king receives letter from Tajik president expressing support for Kingdom’s bid to host Expo 2030 Riyadh

Saudi king receives letter from Tajik president expressing support for Kingdom’s bid to host Expo 2030 Riyadh
Updated 07 September 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a written message from Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, regarding the strong and solid bilateral relations that bind the two countries and peoples, and ways to support and enhance them in various fields and at all levels.
Rahmon expressed his country’s support for the Kingdom’s request to host the Expo 2030 in Riyadh.
The message was received by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, during a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council in the capital, Riyadh.
During the meeting, they discussed relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing them in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tajikistan King Salman Expo 2030 Emomali Rahmon Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Vietnam envoy, Saudi fund chief discuss development projects

Vietnam envoy, Saudi fund chief discuss development projects
Updated 14 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Vietnam envoy, Saudi fund chief discuss development projects

Vietnam envoy, Saudi fund chief discuss development projects
Updated 14 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Vietnam’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dang Xuan Dung and CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad have praised progress on development projects in the Southeast Asian country.

“SFD CEO Sultan Al-Marshad received the Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam H.E Dang Xuan Dung & accompanying delegation. During their meeting, the development efforts & the progress of SFD’s development projects in #Vietnam were discussed,” the SFD tweeted after the meeting.

The ambassador told Arab News on Wednesday: “The meeting was friendly and meaningful. It was a good chance for me to thank the SFD for support to Vietnam during the past 11 years that helped alleviate the hardships of people in remote areas in the country.”

Dang praised Saudi Arabia’s support for the development projects, which contribute to achieving Sustainable Development Goals set up in 2015 by the UN General Assembly as a “shared blueprint for peace and prosperity.”

The Saudi government, through the SFD, has provided development loans worth $179 million in education, transportation, health and infrastructure in Vietnam.

Official development assistance began in 2011, and the SFD has been involved in 13 investment projects in the country, the envoy said.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center sent $500,000 of medical aid and equipment to Vietnam last August to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topics: DIPLOMATIC QUARTER

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist attack targeting security post in Yemen’s Abyan province

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist attack targeting security post in Yemen’s Abyan province
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist attack targeting security post in Yemen’s Abyan province

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist attack targeting security post in Yemen’s Abyan province
  The foreign ministry affirmed the Kingdom's total rejection of all terrorist acts targeting security services and stability in the region
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday strongly condemned and denounced a terrorist attack that targeted a security point in southern Yemen that killed and injured a number of security officials, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
Yemeni officials say suspected Al-Qaeda militants attacked a security post in the Ahwar district of Abyan governorate, killing at least 27 early Tuesday morning. The incident sparked clashes that killed at least eight troops and six militants. It targeted a post manned by troops from the Security Belt, which is loyal to the Southern Transitional Council. The officials said at least 21 troops and six militants were killed in the attack. 
The ministry affirmed the Kingdom’s total rejection of all terrorist acts targeting security services and stability in the region.
The ministry also expressed the Kingdom’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and wished the wounded a speedy recovery and for the security and stability of the brotherly Yemeni government and people.
(With AP)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Abyan Saudi Foreign Ministry Al-Qaeda terrorist attack

