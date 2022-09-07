OUAGADOUGOU: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center delivered a gift consisting of 50 tons of dates to Burkina Faso.
Saudi Charge d’Affaires in Burkina Faso Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Nazawe Al-Juhani presented the gift to Burkina Faso’s Minister of National Solidarity and Humanitarian Action Lazare Zoungrana.
The minister extended thanks to Saudi Arabia for all the humanitarian aid it provides to the people of Burkina Faso.
KSrelief also delivered 50 tons of dates to Gambia. The center’s team presented the gift to Gambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad Dr. Mamadou Tangara.
In Yemen, KSrelief distributed more than 160 tons of food baskets in the governorate of Hadramout, benefiting 9,000 individuals.
In Senegal, KSrelief is implementing the Noor Saudi Arabia volunteer medical program to combat blindness in Dakar. The center’s volunteer medical team examined 5,700 cases, distributed 1,300 pairs of eyeglasses and successfully performed 453 eye surgeries.
KSrelief delivers dates to Burkina Faso, Gambia
https://arab.news/652u2
KSrelief delivers dates to Burkina Faso, Gambia
OUAGADOUGOU: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center delivered a gift consisting of 50 tons of dates to Burkina Faso.