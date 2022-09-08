Saudi authorities unveil new logo for Riyadh Season 2022 plus range of new activities

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority on Wednesday unveiled a new logo for this year’s expanded Riyadh Season, along with a new slogan: “Beyond Imagination.”

The announcement was made by Turki Alasheikh, the chairman of the GEA’s board of directors, who said the 2022 event will feature new zones and events, including some great and unprecedented surprises.

The slogan for the inaugural Riyadh Season, in 2019, was “Imagine,” while last year’s second edition was staged under the banner “Imagine More.”

According to organizers, this year’s event will provide a mixture of exclusive events, suspense and modernity that presents Riyadh as a major incubator, a preferred destination, and a stimulating space that fuels local and international imaginations through the attractions it offers to residents and visitors alike. It will also aim to elevate the entertainment sector in the Kingdom, create jobs, provide an economic boost, and help to attract foreign investment.

Riyadh Season seeks to promote the Saudi capital and consolidate its position as one of the most prominent and important entertainment destinations in the region and the world.