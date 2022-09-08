Saudi stock markets slide on declining oil prices: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index continued to suffer losses due to the continuing decline in oil prices.

TASI ended the week’s final trading session on Thursday 0.25 percent lower to reach 11,834, while the parallel market Nomu edged down 0.44 percent at 20,438.

Saudi oil giant Aramco fell 0.95 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. declined 1.37 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, saw its share price fall by 1.93 percent, while Saudi British Bank decreased by 0.12 percent.

Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, closed flat at SR85.7 ($22.8), while Alinma Bank advanced 1.96 percent.

Saudi telecom operator Etihad Etisalat Co. traded flat at SR37, following an order for its former executives to pay SR1.23 billion ($328 million) for committing misleading actions.

Zain KSA rose 1.77 percent, after two no-objection letters were issued by the Communications and Information Technology Commission for the purchase of tower sites by the Public Investment Fund, Prince Saud bin Fahad, and Sultan Holding.

Saudi Industrial Export Co. led the gainers with 5.32 percent gain, followed by Tanmiah Food Co. which rose 4.27 percent.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma'aden, saw its shares decline 2.12 percent.

Banque Saudi Fransi declined 2.57 percent, leading the fallers, while Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co. came next with 2.44 percent decline.

In energy trading, Brent crude futures fell to $88.5 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $82.6 a barrel, as of 3:27 p.m. Saudi time.