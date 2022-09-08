You are here

  Saudi stock markets slide on declining oil prices: Closing bell

Saudi stock markets slide on declining oil prices: Closing bell

TASI ended the week’s final trading session on Thursday 0.25 percent lower to reach 11,834, while the parallel market Nomu edged down 0.44 percent at 20,438.
TASI ended the week’s final trading session on Thursday 0.25 percent lower to reach 11,834, while the parallel market Nomu edged down 0.44 percent at 20,438.
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stock markets slide on declining oil prices: Closing bell

Saudi stock markets slide on declining oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 23 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index continued to suffer losses due to the continuing decline in oil prices.

TASI ended the week’s final trading session on Thursday 0.25 percent lower to reach 11,834, while the parallel market Nomu edged down 0.44 percent at 20,438.

Saudi oil giant Aramco fell 0.95 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. declined 1.37 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, saw its share price fall by 1.93 percent, while Saudi British Bank decreased by 0.12 percent.

Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, closed flat at SR85.7 ($22.8), while Alinma Bank advanced 1.96 percent.

Saudi telecom operator Etihad Etisalat Co. traded flat at SR37, following an order for its former executives to pay SR1.23 billion ($328 million) for committing misleading actions.

Zain KSA rose 1.77 percent, after two no-objection letters were issued by the Communications and Information Technology Commission for the purchase of tower sites by the Public Investment Fund, Prince Saud bin Fahad, and Sultan Holding.

Saudi Industrial Export Co. led the gainers with 5.32 percent gain, followed by Tanmiah Food Co. which rose 4.27 percent.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma'aden, saw its shares decline 2.12 percent.

Banque Saudi Fransi declined 2.57 percent, leading the fallers, while Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co. came next with 2.44 percent decline.

In energy trading, Brent crude futures fell to $88.5 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $82.6 a barrel, as of 3:27 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: saudi stocks oil prices

Dubai’s Emirates invests over $350m in inflight entertainment systems for A350 fleet

Dubai’s Emirates invests over $350m in inflight entertainment systems for A350 fleet
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai’s Emirates invests over $350m in inflight entertainment systems for A350 fleet

Dubai’s Emirates invests over $350m in inflight entertainment systems for A350 fleet
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai carrier Emirates is all set to invest $350 million to equip its 50-strong fleet of A350s with inflight entertainment systems.

According to a press release, the airline has selected the new Thales’ AVANT Up system for its incoming Airbus A350 aircraft for its incoming fleet which is scheduled for delivery in 2024.

The press release noted that the new inflight entertainment systems will provide a memorable cinematic and personalized passenger experience.

“Emirates has always regarded inflight entertainment as an essential aspect of our onboard experience, and we were in fact the first airline to put personal screens onto every single seat onboard when that was far from the norm over 30 years ago,” said Adel al Redha, Emirates’ chief operating officer.

He added: “Our investment in next-generation Thales systems for our new A350 fleet will further our lead, enabling us to deliver even better experiences to our customers.”

The new entertainment system from Thales is expected to provide an enhanced ‘live’ television offering that provides a broader choice of live television and news in the highest available definition, the carrier added.

According to the press release, the entertainment system will provide 5,000 channels of multi-language content including live TV, movies, TV shows and music hits, along with the world’s first inflight shopping channel.

“At Thales we are proud to partner with Emirates in their mission to Fly Better. Thales’ AVANT Up brings to Emirates the latest consumer technologies and capabilities to the aircraft,” said Yannick Assouad, executive vice president, Thales Avionics.

Emirates is also the first airline in the world to use Thales’ Pulse, a power management technology that will make charging performance unaffected no matter how many users are charging their devices at the same time.

Earlier in August, Emirates revealed that it is investing over $2 billion to boost its inflight customer experience.

According to a statement issued by the airline carrier, the investment includes a program to retrofit over 120 aircraft with the latest interiors, in addition to an array of other service improvements across all cabins starting in 2022.

Topics: Emirates Airline

Eni looks to MENA to divert Europe from Russian gas supplies by 2025

Eni looks to MENA to divert Europe from Russian gas supplies by 2025
Updated 47 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Eni looks to MENA to divert Europe from Russian gas supplies by 2025

Eni looks to MENA to divert Europe from Russian gas supplies by 2025
  • Italian energy giant COO says east Med oil fields can hurry transition
Updated 47 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Italian energy giant Eni will support Europe’s push to divert from Russian oil and gas supplies by promoting liquefied national gas works in the Middle East and North Africa and banking on gas riches in the eastern Mediterranean.

Speaking at the Gastech conference in Milan on Tuesday, the company’s Chief Operating Officer Guido Brusco said Eni “plans to fully replace Russian gas by 2025 helped by east Med fields.”

Eni’s Deputy COO Cristian Signoretto added that the company would also invest up to $4.5 billion every year for the next three years to develop projects in several MENA locations, such as Qatar, Egypt and Algeria.

Signoretto said that Eni is “fully committed to invest $4.5 billion per annum in the upstream to bring on line new gas supplies,” with a special focus on LNG projects in Africa and the Middle East.

Energy news site OilPrice.com reported that Eni would double its Algerian gas imports to 18 billion cubic meters per year by 2024, adding that eastern Mediterranean operations would also be crucial to Eni’s strategy to divert from Russian energy supplies.

Eni and French giant TotalEnergies announced in late August a major gas discovery in a well off the coast of Cyprus, which could have up to 2.5 trillion cubic feet of gas.

The major find comes after Eni’s 2018 exploration activities in the same block unveiled another well, which is an extension of Egypt’s huge Zohr gas fields.

Topics: Eni

TRSDC’s AMAALA signs over 300 contracts worth $1.7bn to date

TRSDC’s AMAALA signs over 300 contracts worth $1.7bn to date
Updated 52 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

TRSDC’s AMAALA signs over 300 contracts worth $1.7bn to date

TRSDC’s AMAALA signs over 300 contracts worth $1.7bn to date
Updated 52 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ultra-luxury development project AMAALA, which is being developed by The Red Sea Development Co., has signed over 300 contracts worth over SR6.62 billion ($1.7 billion) to date, according to a press release. 

TRSDC revealed that more than 98 percent of the total contracts have been awarded to Saudi firms, which indicates the company’s commitment to strengthening the local economy. 

The press release noted that contracts worth an additional SR6.1 billion are currently out of tender across 54 proposals. 

“Surpassing 300 contract awards underscores the scale of this project and the significant progress being made as we press ahead with activity on the ground to bring our destination to life,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of TRSDC. 

He added: “As we transform our regenerative commitments into concrete actions, the destination will undoubtedly be an important stepping stone to redefining tourism in the region and beyond.” 

AMAALA is one of the most ambitious projects in Saudi Arabia which spans over 4,155 sq. km. The first phase of the project is expected to be completed in 2024, with eight hotels and 1,200 hotel keys. 

Upon its full completion in 2027, it will offer approximately 3,000 rooms across 25 hotels as well as high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness, and recreational facilities. 

The AMAALA project is also expected to create 50,000 new direct, indirect, and induced jobs for Saudis, as well as contribute more than SR11 billion to the country’s gross domestic product once fully operational.

Earlier in June, during an exclusive interaction with Arab News, Ahmad Darwish, chief administrative officer at TRSDC and AMAALA, said that both Red Sea Project and AMAALA are year-round tourist destinations. 

“Summer, winter, spring or autumn, you name it; it will be a year-round destination,” said Darwish. 

He also said TRSDC and AMAALA are now spearheading a journey beginning from sustainability to reaching regenerative tourism. 

“We’re moving away from sustainability to regenerative tourism. It’s not just keeping things as it is. It’s improving the situation. We’re trying to do better things for the environment and habitats,” Darwish told Arab News.

Topics: Amaala TRSDC tourism Saudi Arabia

Egypt’s inflation hits 4-year high amid surge in food prices

Egypt’s inflation hits 4-year high amid surge in food prices
Updated 54 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s inflation hits 4-year high amid surge in food prices

Egypt’s inflation hits 4-year high amid surge in food prices
Updated 54 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Inflation in Egypt rose to a four-year high in August mainly driven by a rise in food and beverage prices.

The annual inflation rate in the North African country rose to 15.3 percent compared to 6.4 percent in the same month of 2021, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.

Last July, the annual inflation rate was recorded at 14.6 percent. Annual urban consumer inflation rose to 14.6 percent year-on-year in August, up from 13.6 percent year-on-year in July, official data showed.

The inflation figures came in line with investment banks’ estimates, which expected it to range between 14.4 percent and 14.6 percent on an annual basis, according to Asharq. 

Youssef El-Banna, a financial analyst at Naeem Capital, said the rise “is due to the increase in the prices of vegetables, grains and oils,” Asharq reported. 

“This is the highest level of inflation in Egypt’s cities since November 2018, when the figures reached 15.7 percent,” he added. 

In July 2022, the Egyptian government raised the price of diesel for the first time since July 2019, by about 50 piasters to 7.25 Egyptian pounds per liter.

The hike in diesel price was expected to push inflation in the country to new levels. The country has also seen prices of all three types of gasoline rise six times.

The Central Bank of Egypt on Monday sold three-month treasury bills at an all-time high value, amounting to 61.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.2 billion), in an auction. 

The central bank data revealed that banks and institutions offered an amount of 170.8 billion Egyptian pounds for the short-term bills in the tender, according to Arabic newspaper Asharq.

The bank issues periodic weekly bids on behalf of the Ministry of Finance in order to finance the country’s general budget deficit.

This happens as the world’s largest wheat importer is intensifying its efforts to confront the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic as well as the Russia-Ukraine crisis. 

Egypt has been hit hard by the soaring oil and commodity prices, with the Egyptian pound devaluing against the dollar.

Topics: Egypt economy Inflation

El-Sisi holds talks with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

El-Sisi holds talks with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
Updated 54 min 27 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

El-Sisi holds talks with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

El-Sisi holds talks with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
  • EBRD and Egypt announced new cooperation partnership until 2027 in March
Updated 54 min 27 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed with Odile Renaud Basso, president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, ways to enhance cooperation.

During the meeting, El-Sisi praised the distinguished relations between Egypt and the EBRD in light of the bank’s role as a partner in Egypt’s development in recent years.

El-Sisi expressed his hopes to explore more areas of cooperation with the EBRD in light of the comprehensive development process that is being implemented in the country at the economic and social levels, especially in clean energy and support for the transition to a green economy.

The pair discussed “ways to enhance cooperation with the EBRD and working on increasing its contribution to financing projects implemented in Egypt, in light of the endorsement of the new strategy for cooperation between Egypt and the bank, particularly in new and renewable energy projects,” the presidential spokesman said.

The meeting was attended by Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry, and Rania Al-Mashat, Cairo’s minister of international cooperation, who announced a new cooperation strategy between the EBRD and Egypt until 2027 in March.

Odile affirmed the bank’s pride at its close relations with Egypt and its various financial institutions, and its keenness to enhance cooperation with Cairo, especially with regard to financing green transformation projects.

Ahead of her visit to Egypt, Odile said: “Egypt is an energy superpower for the new world emerging from the green transition,” according to the EBRD site.

“This creates huge opportunities to shift away from reliance on gas, and to open up new industries such as desalination, green hydrogen, green fertilizer or green steel,” she added.

Last month, the EBRD and Hyundai Rotem joined together to improve the practical abilities of young Egyptians by offering certified training in the upkeep of transportation equipment and rolling stock.

Topics: Egypt EBRD

