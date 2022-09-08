You are here

Saudi Arabia showcases its gaming might at Next World Forum
Saudi Arabia showcased the strength and potential of its gaming industry during the two-day esports and gaming summit. (Supplied)
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia showcased the strength and potential of its gaming industry during the two-day esports and gaming summit, the Next World Forum, held on Sept. 7 and 8, as the Kingdom prepares to enter the global stage with 21 million gamers.  

Held in Riyadh, the event saw international gaming experts and creators besides several eminent personalities including Prince Faisal bin Bandar, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, and Mohammed Saud Al-Tamimi, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Communications and Information Technology Commission, talking about the growth and aspirations of the esports sector in the Kingdom. 

While speaking at the summit, Prince Faisal bin Bandar said that Saudi Arabia has undergone an amazing journey in the esport sector over the last five years and has a strong community within the Kingdom. 

“In a population of 34 million Saudis, 63 percent or 21 million consider themselves gamers. This is a community of young gamers,” said Prince Faisal.

Prince Faisal noted that Saudi Arabia will soon be among the list of gaming powerhouses in the world which includes the US, Japan, South Korea and China. 

On the sidelines of the event, Saudi Arabia’s National Development Fund approved a grant worth SR300 million ($79.8 million) to finance the gaming and esports sector in cooperation with the Saudi Esports Federation and the Ignite program. 

Also, the forum witnessed the conclusion of a partnership agreement between the Korea e-Sports Association and the Saudi Esports Federation.

CITC Governor Al-Tamimi said that 89 percent of the Saudi population are gamers and added that the gaming market in the Kingdom is expected to expand by more than 250 percent in the next eight years.

He also added that the gaming sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product will increase 50 times by 2030. 

Gaming and NEOM

During the opening day, NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr noted that the gaming business is a base economy in Saudi Arabia with huge potential for returns. 

He revealed that the heart of NEOM’s gaming interests will be housed in The Line, the proposed smart linear city in NEOM which is designed to have no cars, streets, or carbon emissions.

“In the middle of ‘The Line.’ That is where the heart of gaming will be. When you are walking in ‘The Line,’ you will hear the noise of gaming,” he added.

Al-Nasr revealed that NEOM has already started a program to create joint venture partnerships with major international firms to elevate the gaming sector.

NEOM has already partnered with Saudi Arabian media conglomerate MBC to establish the first AAA games development studio. 

During the event, Saudi Venture Capital Co. Nabeel Koshak revealed that the company has backed more than 570 startups in the Kingdom since its inception. 

The second day of the event had several panel discussions with industry experts including Ahmed Al-Bishri, chief operating officer of Saudi Sports Federation; Faisal Binhomran, head of esports, Saudi Esports Federation; JMR Luna, CEO of OG Esports, and Carlos R Ocelote, founding CEO of G2 Esports. 

Most of the experts who attended the forum were enthusiastic about the future of the gaming industry in Saudi Arabia, with many suggesting that the Kingdom has set itself up to be a hub for the gaming industry not only in the region but globally.

The Next World Forum – Gaming & Esports Unleashed was hosted by the Saudi Esports Federation. The forum brought together a host of speakers from across the gaming and esports industries, and it also featured a series of activations, bilateral meetings, and investment opportunities. 

 

Topics: Saudi gaming

MENA startups see 260% funding increase in August 2022: Wamda

MENA startups see 260% funding increase in August 2022: Wamda
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

MENA startups see 260% funding increase in August 2022: Wamda

MENA startups see 260% funding increase in August 2022: Wamda
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Startups in the Middle East and North Africa region saw a 260 percent month-on-month increase in funding in August 2022, according to Wamda’s Monthly report.

The sector raised $378 million across 33 deals in August 2022, despite a decrease in the number of agreements.

The region saw a 29 percent increase in the funding amount to $2.2 billion in the first eight months compared to from $1.7 billion recorded during the same period last year.

August saw a huge increase in the amount raised thanks in part to two fintech mega deals: Tabby’s $150 million loan raise and Tamara’s $100 million series B round.

The UAE was ranked the first in the region in terms of funding amount, thanks to Tabby and other startups based in the country securing $233 million.

Saudi Arabia’s startups were the second largest recipient, raising a total $103 million across six deals, followed by Egypt which raised $38 million in funding and was equal to the UAE in terms of deal count.

All funding stages saw an increase in August with pre-seed and seed rounds witnessing the highest deal count, scoring 15 out 33 deals and amounting to $14.5 million.

The fintech sector is still booming, raising 68 percent of the total funding activity in the region, followed by e-commerce which received $32 million in five deals, and in third place is ad-tech.

Software-as-a-Service companies received the most attention in terms of deal count, with six investments aggregating to $16 million.

Saudi-based investors were the most active in the region, participating in ten deals, followed by the UAE with eight deals.

Moreover, startups founded by all-male teams attracted 99 percent of the total funding, while startups founded or co-founded by females were just one percent.

Mergers and acquisitions also increased in the last month, with the UAE-based Huspy acquiring two mortgage brokers, Finance Labs and Just Mortgages, while the UAE’s Cartlow acquired Melltoo.

A couple of startup-focused funds were also launched in August, with Algeria Startup Fund dedicating $411 million to local startups, and G42 launching $10 billion to invest in growth stage companies.

 

 

Topics: startups

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore opens its first branch in Bahrain

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore opens its first branch in Bahrain
Updated 7 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore opens its first branch in Bahrain

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore opens its first branch in Bahrain
Updated 7 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-headquartered Jarir Marketing Co., better known as Jarir Bookstore, has opened its first-ever branch in Bahrain with an SR28 million ($7.5 million) investment.

Encompassing an area of 4,308 square meters, the new showroom brings the number of Jarir Bookstores inside and outside the Kingdom to 68, according to a bourse filing.

Located in Manama city, the Bahraini branch will hold all the product range offered in Jarir Bookstore.

Jarir expects the expansion to have an impact on its financial statements for the current quarter.

Listed on the Saudi Exchange, Jarir started as a small bookshop in 1974, eventually expanding its offerings to toys, electronics, and office supplies.

It has operations across Qatar, the UAE, and Kuwait, further to the latest addition of Bahrain.

For the first half of 2022, the retailer reported a 6 percent drop in profit on the back of lower sales.

Its net profit dropped to SR428 million from SR457 million in the same period a year earlier.

This came as revenues slipped by 5.5 percent to SR4.3 billion, due to lower sales from smartphones and accessories, and computers and their supplies.

Jarir added that it saw an increase in marketing expenses as a result of increased spending on advertisements, however, the adverse impact of such an increase was mitigated by the gain of SR10 million from the sale of the company's property in Khobar.

The company also proposed a dividend payout of SR1.45 per share, totaling SR174 million, for the second quarter of 2022.

Topics: Saudi bookstore

Saudi Arabia, Oman partner to enhance joint work in maritime transport sector

Saudi Arabia, Oman partner to enhance joint work in maritime transport sector
Updated 14 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Oman partner to enhance joint work in maritime transport sector

Saudi Arabia, Oman partner to enhance joint work in maritime transport sector
Updated 14 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has signed a cooperation agreement with Oman to enhance joint work in the maritime transport sector, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The agreement aims to facilitate the smooth movement of commercial ships, develop economic relations between the two countries and contribute to raising the efficiency of maritime transport services.

It also seeks to facilitate technology transfer and encourage maritime studies and training, contributing to the industry's localization. 

In July, Saudi Arabia’s cabinet approved a cooperation agreement between the government and Iraq in the field of maritime transport. 

Also in June, Saudi Arabia, represented by the Transport General Authority, signed a joint maritime transport cooperation agreement with the Department of Maritime Affairs in Djibouti.

Last year, Saudi Arabia made progress in maritime connectivity at the regional level, according to the UN Conference on Trade and Development report for the third quarter of 2021.

The Kingdom achieved 70.68 points in the Maritime Connectivity Index, which is the highest in the region, said the report.

Topics: Saudi Oman maritime

Qatar awards its first PPP sewage treatment project at $1.48bn

Qatar awards its first PPP sewage treatment project at $1.48bn
Updated 20 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar awards its first PPP sewage treatment project at $1.48bn

Qatar awards its first PPP sewage treatment project at $1.48bn
Updated 20 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar’s Public Works Authority, known as Ashghal, has awarded a $1.48 billion public-private partnership contract for the development, design, build, finance and procurement of a 150,000 cubic meter per day sewage treatment work. 

Touted to be the country’s first sewage treatment PPP project, Ashghal awarded the contract to a consortium comprising Metito, Al Attiyah Motors & Trading Co., and Gulf Investment Corp. 

Located in the areas of Al Wakrah and Al Wukair, the scope of work for the consortium also includes the delivery of Kahramaa facilities, including a primary substation, initial commissioning, performance acceptance testing, and 25 years of operations and maintenance. 

Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Qatar’s prime minister and minister of interior, who attended the signing ceremony said that the project is a culmination of the state’s efforts to consolidate the partnership between the public and private sectors. 

“Metito has been closely working with its Qatari stakeholders, developing projects since 1987, and being awarded this contract alongside our partners is a great honor and a testament to our commitment to play a leading role in enabling Qatar to achieve its ambitious water agenda,” said Mutaz Ghandour, chairman and CEO of Metito. 

The Al Wakrah and Al Wukair STW project will progress in line with Qatar’s Vision 2030 which aims to streamline water consumption and encourage the use of unconventional water resources.

Abdul Aziz Al Attiya, chairman of Al Attiyah Motors & Trading Co. said, “We are the largest shareholder in this consortium, which means providing an effective contribution to the capital, in addition to our decades-long experience working within Qatar.” 

Rami Ghandour, managing director of Metito, revealed that his company and its partners will invest the equity required for the project. 

“Through our experts, access to global resources, and extensive knowledge of the local Qatari requirements and specifications, we are confident we are absolutely the right partner to develop this strategic project,” added Ghandour. 

Topics: Qatar ppp Projects

Damas Jewellery set to expand footprint in Saudi Arabia, CEO says

Damas Jewellery set to expand footprint in Saudi Arabia, CEO says
Updated 55 min 3 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo

Damas Jewellery set to expand footprint in Saudi Arabia, CEO says

Damas Jewellery set to expand footprint in Saudi Arabia, CEO says
Updated 55 min 3 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo

DUBAI: Founded in 1907, Damas Jewellery is one of the leading jewelers in the Middle East.

After joining the house as chairman and CEO in April 2020, Luc Perramond turned, restructured and repositioned the business to create a leaner organization.

A shift in consumer preferences increased during the pandemic and was accompanied by a change for the brand and the industry. 

“The future is with strong brands,” said Perramond. “People want brands and the safety of a brand umbrella. They want the emotional connection and the brand to stand behind their products.”

A design-led jewelry house, Damas is one of the few brands from the region to compete with international labels such as Cartier and Bulgari. The company’s competitive advantage lies in its positioning, enabling it to cater to a broader customer base. Damas operates 150 stores across the Gulf region, with close to 3 million customers in the Middle East.

One of the brand’s most successful collections is Alif, the first letter of the Arabic alphabet. Launched in October 2021, Alif was created to recognize the Arab women representing the region’s future. 

In that spirit, Damas brought together women of substance who stood out for their achievements in sports, business and politics, highlighting their capabilities and role in a changing society. 

The brand’s current ambassador is Lebanese actress Nadine Njeim.

“We are jewelers, and our clients are all women. We need to understand our customers,” Perramond said. “Nonetheless, preserving the brand identity and building its DNA goes through empowering women in-house as well.”

Damas saw its women participation rate increase in the region, particularly in Saudi Arabia, up from 13 percent recorded in 2020 to 35 percent in 2022.

Damas’ aim is to be recognized as the leading house of jewelry design in the Middle East and be “the alternative to international brands, the go-to for all the Arabs across the region,” Perramond said.

Dynamics of the luxury market 

Globally, the luxury market across its various segments has been resilient in the past six months, despite the rise in inflation, as it continues to target customers with higher disposable income.

In the Middle East, the industry is expected to grow faster than in Europe. Dubai is a magnet for high-net-worth individuals, with “around 4,000 millionaires expected to visit the emirate in 2022. The offer of luxury brands in Dubai is strong, and the economic environment is favorable,” Perramond said.

Damas operates 20 stores in Saudi Arabia and is planning to increase its footprint in Jeddah and Riyadh. The latter, growing at a double-digit pace in line with Vision 2030, is home to Damas’ flagship store. 

“Saudi Arabia will be the fastest-growing market in luxury in the next five years in the region,” Perramond said, with Damas’ next frontier being Egypt, a country where “we have a long history and the brand is recognized, but we need to rebuild it.”

Lab-grown versus mined diamonds

Lab-grown diamonds will be part of the future of the diamond business. Already an important phenomenon in the US, particularly over the past 10 years, it is also gaining popularity in Europe and the Middle East. 

Damas launched a collection last year called GAIA, made with lab-grown diamonds, which will have a second launch in October 2022.

“Lab-grown is real and certified diamonds. We need to raise consumer awareness on this front due to existent misunderstandings,” Perramond said, highlighting the benefits of this type of diamond, including more ethical production processes. 

Lab-grown diamonds are about 40 percent cheaper than mined diamonds, attracting more customers, not only millennials but also a customer base looking for safer, more sustainable products.

“Lab-grown will not compete with mined diamonds. Rather, they are going to enlarge the market,” he said.

Marketing strategy

“Around 75 percent of the customers in the business look for information online and decide before going to the store. There is a culture of shopping in malls in the Middle East,” Perramond said.

Reaching customers from the comfort of their homes is a continuing challenge for the jeweler to grow its market share through an omnichannel strategy and relying on influencer marketing.

Damas has adopted a digital-focused strategy, allocating 80 percent of its investment to digital. The jeweler counts more than 1.2 million followers on social media, growing its follower base by 20 percent a year. 

“We generate an engagement of quality, and we are currently leaders in terms of ‘noise’ and #1 on Snapchat in Saudi Arabia for jewelry,” Perramond said. 

The group represents international brands in the region, such as Mikimoto, Graff and Djula, for which Damas is working with the Kuwaiti influencer, Ahood.

Damas’ CEO stressed the importance of trust as the key to success in the business.

“Jewelry is an ongoing event, where you need to follow your clients and to be present during every moment of their life,” he said.

Topics: Damas Jewellery

