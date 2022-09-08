You are here

MENA private capital industry surges further with tech advancements

MENA private capital industry surges further with tech advancements
Ever since the global digital revolution gained momentum a few years ago, the innovation hubs of the Middle East saw significant growth
MENA private capital industry surges further with tech advancements

MENA private capital industry surges further with tech advancements
CAIRO: The Middle East and North Africa region and its neighboring South Asian market have seen an expansion in private capital investment as technological opportunities arise.

The region’s global digital revolution has caused growth in the its private capital industry over the past few years, according to the 2022 MENA Data Insight report published by the Global Private Capital Association. 

Capital investments in the region had been declining up until recently as a result of weak returns and misuse of the first generation of funds. 

Ever since the global digital revolution gained momentum a few years ago, the innovation hubs of the Middle East saw significant growth. 

The COVID-19 pandemic played a critical role in accelerating the technological opportunities on which private equity investors relied on. 

“The largest private equity PE deal in the region on record was in the tech space: Blackstone Group acquired UAE-based technology and visa outsourcing services company VFS Global for $1.1b in May 2022,” stated the report. 

Governments in the region have been supporting the wave of technological advancements by monetizing legacy assets. 

This enables governments to invest in the local startup ecosystem as well as diversify middle eastern economies away from oil and gas. 

The largest recorded number of private equity investments deals between 2020 and the first half of 2022 were in the healthcare industry. 

“Investment activity in the healthcare sector has been driven by deals for regional and global platforms launched from Dubai, home to the world’s first medical free zone,” stated the report. 

Private capital investment into the MENA region’s healthcare, healthtech and pharmacies amounted to around $2 billion in the period between 2015 and 2022. 

Despite the inclined healthcare investment activity, the demand for essential services has yet to be met. 

Southeast Asia, a region with similar population levels, has raised over $7.4 billion through healthcare companies in the same timeframe.

The region’s venture capital investment activity also portrayed growth in recent years, with startups raising a record $1.1 billion. 

“Startups from the region’s top innovation hubs – the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Egypt – together represent 89% of capital invested in MENA VC since the beginning of 2020,” according to the report. 

An aggregate of $199 million worth of capital invested was recorded in the first half of 2022, compared to $66 million two years earlier. 

The growth of Venture Capital was mainly led by fintech startups since 2020, with Bahrain’s crypto platform Rain in the lead raising $110 million Series B in January of this year.

The Fintech market alone has made up for 23 percent of Venture Capital investment in the past two years, indicating larger demand for digital payments, crypto investments and BNPL options. 

The report added that, “Middle East sovereign wealth funds have emerged as amongst the world’s most consequential investors, with trillions of dollars under management combined, a number that continues to grow amidst the current energy crisis.”

The above-mentioned investors have been adopting more advanced tech techniques in making their decisions, as well as building teams to manage internal direct investments.

“Since COVID-19, SWFs have also poured into tech companies that are contributing to the global digital revolution,” added the report.

Saudi Arabia showcases its gaming might at Next World Forum

Saudi Arabia showcases its gaming might at Next World Forum
Saudi Arabia showcases its gaming might at Next World Forum

Saudi Arabia showcases its gaming might at Next World Forum
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia showcased the strength and potential of its gaming industry during the two-day esports and gaming summit, the Next World Forum, held on Sept. 7 and 8, as the Kingdom prepares to enter the global stage with 21 million gamers.  

Held in Riyadh, the event saw international gaming experts and creators besides several eminent personalities including Prince Faisal bin Bandar, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, and Mohammed Saud Al-Tamimi, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Communications and Information Technology Commission, talking about the growth and aspirations of the esports sector in the Kingdom. 

While speaking at the summit, Prince Faisal bin Bandar said that Saudi Arabia has undergone an amazing journey in the esport sector over the last five years and has a strong community within the Kingdom. 

“In a population of 34 million Saudis, 63 percent or 21 million consider themselves gamers. This is a community of young gamers,” said Prince Faisal.

Prince Faisal noted that Saudi Arabia will soon be among the list of gaming powerhouses in the world which includes the US, Japan, South Korea and China. 

On the sidelines of the event, Saudi Arabia’s National Development Fund approved a grant worth SR300 million ($79.8 million) to finance the gaming and esports sector in cooperation with the Saudi Esports Federation and the Ignite program. 

Also, the forum witnessed the conclusion of a partnership agreement between the Korea e-Sports Association and the Saudi Esports Federation.

CITC Governor Al-Tamimi said that 89 percent of the Saudi population are gamers and added that the gaming market in the Kingdom is expected to expand by more than 250 percent in the next eight years.

He also added that the gaming sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product will increase 50 times by 2030. 

Gaming and NEOM

During the opening day, NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr noted that the gaming business is a base economy in Saudi Arabia with huge potential for returns. 

He revealed that the heart of NEOM’s gaming interests will be housed in The Line, the proposed smart linear city in NEOM which is designed to have no cars, streets, or carbon emissions.

“In the middle of ‘The Line.’ That is where the heart of gaming will be. When you are walking in ‘The Line,’ you will hear the noise of gaming,” he added.

Al-Nasr revealed that NEOM has already started a program to create joint venture partnerships with major international firms to elevate the gaming sector.

NEOM has already partnered with Saudi Arabian media conglomerate MBC to establish the first AAA games development studio. 

During the event, Saudi Venture Capital Co. Nabeel Koshak revealed that the company has backed more than 570 startups in the Kingdom since its inception. 

The second day of the event had several panel discussions with industry experts including Ahmed Al-Bishri, chief operating officer of Saudi Sports Federation; Faisal Binhomran, head of esports, Saudi Esports Federation; JMR Luna, CEO of OG Esports, and Carlos R Ocelote, founding CEO of G2 Esports. 

Most of the experts who attended the forum were enthusiastic about the future of the gaming industry in Saudi Arabia, with many suggesting that the Kingdom has set itself up to be a hub for the gaming industry not only in the region but globally.

The Next World Forum – Gaming & Esports Unleashed was hosted by the Saudi Esports Federation. The forum brought together a host of speakers from across the gaming and esports industries, and it also featured a series of activations, bilateral meetings, and investment opportunities. 

 

MENA startups see 260% funding increase in August 2022: Wamda

MENA startups see 260% funding increase in August 2022: Wamda
MENA startups see 260% funding increase in August 2022: Wamda

MENA startups see 260% funding increase in August 2022: Wamda
RIYADH: Startups in the Middle East and North Africa region saw a 260 percent month-on-month increase in funding in August 2022, according to Wamda’s Monthly report.

The sector raised $378 million across 33 deals in August 2022, despite a decrease in the number of agreements.

The region saw a 29 percent increase in the funding amount to $2.2 billion in the first eight months compared to from $1.7 billion recorded during the same period last year.

August saw a huge increase in the amount raised thanks in part to two fintech mega deals: Tabby’s $150 million loan raise and Tamara’s $100 million series B round.

The UAE was ranked the first in the region in terms of funding amount, thanks to Tabby and other startups based in the country securing $233 million.

Saudi Arabia’s startups were the second largest recipient, raising a total $103 million across six deals, followed by Egypt which raised $38 million in funding and was equal to the UAE in terms of deal count.

All funding stages saw an increase in August with pre-seed and seed rounds witnessing the highest deal count, scoring 15 out 33 deals and amounting to $14.5 million.

The fintech sector is still booming, raising 68 percent of the total funding activity in the region, followed by e-commerce which received $32 million in five deals, and in third place is ad-tech.

Software-as-a-Service companies received the most attention in terms of deal count, with six investments aggregating to $16 million.

Saudi-based investors were the most active in the region, participating in ten deals, followed by the UAE with eight deals.

Moreover, startups founded by all-male teams attracted 99 percent of the total funding, while startups founded or co-founded by females were just one percent.

Mergers and acquisitions also increased in the last month, with the UAE-based Huspy acquiring two mortgage brokers, Finance Labs and Just Mortgages, while the UAE’s Cartlow acquired Melltoo.

A couple of startup-focused funds were also launched in August, with Algeria Startup Fund dedicating $411 million to local startups, and G42 launching $10 billion to invest in growth stage companies.

 

 

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore opens its first branch in Bahrain

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore opens its first branch in Bahrain
Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore opens its first branch in Bahrain

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore opens its first branch in Bahrain
RIYADH: Saudi-headquartered Jarir Marketing Co., better known as Jarir Bookstore, has opened its first-ever branch in Bahrain with an SR28 million ($7.5 million) investment.

Encompassing an area of 4,308 square meters, the new showroom brings the number of Jarir Bookstores inside and outside the Kingdom to 68, according to a bourse filing.

Located in Manama city, the Bahraini branch will hold all the product range offered in Jarir Bookstore.

Jarir expects the expansion to have an impact on its financial statements for the current quarter.

Listed on the Saudi Exchange, Jarir started as a small bookshop in 1974, eventually expanding its offerings to toys, electronics, and office supplies.

It has operations across Qatar, the UAE, and Kuwait, further to the latest addition of Bahrain.

For the first half of 2022, the retailer reported a 6 percent drop in profit on the back of lower sales.

Its net profit dropped to SR428 million from SR457 million in the same period a year earlier.

This came as revenues slipped by 5.5 percent to SR4.3 billion, due to lower sales from smartphones and accessories, and computers and their supplies.

Jarir added that it saw an increase in marketing expenses as a result of increased spending on advertisements, however, the adverse impact of such an increase was mitigated by the gain of SR10 million from the sale of the company's property in Khobar.

The company also proposed a dividend payout of SR1.45 per share, totaling SR174 million, for the second quarter of 2022.

Saudi Arabia, Oman partner to enhance joint work in maritime transport sector

Saudi Arabia, Oman partner to enhance joint work in maritime transport sector
Saudi Arabia, Oman partner to enhance joint work in maritime transport sector

Saudi Arabia, Oman partner to enhance joint work in maritime transport sector
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has signed a cooperation agreement with Oman to enhance joint work in the maritime transport sector, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The agreement aims to facilitate the smooth movement of commercial ships, develop economic relations between the two countries and contribute to raising the efficiency of maritime transport services.

It also seeks to facilitate technology transfer and encourage maritime studies and training, contributing to the industry's localization. 

In July, Saudi Arabia’s cabinet approved a cooperation agreement between the government and Iraq in the field of maritime transport. 

Also in June, Saudi Arabia, represented by the Transport General Authority, signed a joint maritime transport cooperation agreement with the Department of Maritime Affairs in Djibouti.

Last year, Saudi Arabia made progress in maritime connectivity at the regional level, according to the UN Conference on Trade and Development report for the third quarter of 2021.

The Kingdom achieved 70.68 points in the Maritime Connectivity Index, which is the highest in the region, said the report.

Qatar awards its first PPP sewage treatment project at $1.48bn

Qatar awards its first PPP sewage treatment project at $1.48bn
Qatar awards its first PPP sewage treatment project at $1.48bn

Qatar awards its first PPP sewage treatment project at $1.48bn
RIYADH: Qatar’s Public Works Authority, known as Ashghal, has awarded a $1.48 billion public-private partnership contract for the development, design, build, finance and procurement of a 150,000 cubic meter per day sewage treatment work. 

Touted to be the country’s first sewage treatment PPP project, Ashghal awarded the contract to a consortium comprising Metito, Al Attiyah Motors & Trading Co., and Gulf Investment Corp. 

Located in the areas of Al Wakrah and Al Wukair, the scope of work for the consortium also includes the delivery of Kahramaa facilities, including a primary substation, initial commissioning, performance acceptance testing, and 25 years of operations and maintenance. 

Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Qatar’s prime minister and minister of interior, who attended the signing ceremony said that the project is a culmination of the state’s efforts to consolidate the partnership between the public and private sectors. 

“Metito has been closely working with its Qatari stakeholders, developing projects since 1987, and being awarded this contract alongside our partners is a great honor and a testament to our commitment to play a leading role in enabling Qatar to achieve its ambitious water agenda,” said Mutaz Ghandour, chairman and CEO of Metito. 

The Al Wakrah and Al Wukair STW project will progress in line with Qatar’s Vision 2030 which aims to streamline water consumption and encourage the use of unconventional water resources.

Abdul Aziz Al Attiya, chairman of Al Attiyah Motors & Trading Co. said, “We are the largest shareholder in this consortium, which means providing an effective contribution to the capital, in addition to our decades-long experience working within Qatar.” 

Rami Ghandour, managing director of Metito, revealed that his company and its partners will invest the equity required for the project. 

“Through our experts, access to global resources, and extensive knowledge of the local Qatari requirements and specifications, we are confident we are absolutely the right partner to develop this strategic project,” added Ghandour. 

