Saudi Fund for Development chief discusses cooperation with Turkmenistan delegation

RIYADH: Saudi Fund for Development CEO Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad received Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and his accompanying delegation in Riyadh on Thursday.
The meeting with the Turkmenistan officials occurred on the sidelines of the joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the GCC and Central Asian countries held in Riyadh.
During the meeting, they discussed development issues of common interest, enhancing development cooperation between the two sides, and the potential vital opportunities for development projects in Turkmenistan.
Also on Thursday, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji received Meredov. The bilateral relations between both countries were reviewed during the meeting along with ways to enhance and develop them in several fields.
Updated 09 September 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Nine out of 10 women working in Saudi Arabia say that the organizations they work for have policies in place to drive diversity, equity and inclusion.
This is according to a study by leading global management consultancy firm Kearney looking at factors affecting women in the workplace, including employer support of career ambitions, adoption of hybrid working, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion imperatives set by their organizations.
The Kearney Diversity, Equity and Inclusion survey reveals 8 out of 10 women feel that they get the support they need from their employers to reach their career goals.
About 51 percent of female employees in the Kingdom see themselves changing sectors or careers in the next 10 years, and 36 percent indicated that they would like to hold a leadership position.
Sixty percent would like their employers to provide them with training in emerging skills and trends such as ESG and data analytics to help them support their career ambitions.
Almost 48 percent would like employers to provide regular training to upskill in their current career choice.
Isabel Neiva, partner of leadership, change and organization at Kearney Middle East, said: “In the last decade, Saudi Arabia has shown remarkable commitment to bring more women into the workforce with reforms implemented to incentivize and protect women entering the labor market.
“Increasing the participation of females in the workforce has delivered unmistakable results and fueled the country’s transformation. Encouraging women to play a more significant role in the workforce will aid in the Kingdom’s efforts toward economic diversification and ultimately making real progress toward Vision 2030.”
When looking at hybrid workplaces, 60 percent of respondents said that they have been provided with the flexibility to work from home or office by their employers.
Twenty-nine percent of respondents were offered hybrid working cultures but chose to work from the office, whereas 3 percent chose to only work from home.
A mere 7 percent of the organizations do not have a hybrid working structure.
Asked how hybrid working has helped equitable working opportunities, 84 percent respondents recorded higher levels of motivation, 85 percent productivity, 84 percent progression, 78 percent inclusion and 86 percent learning and development.
However, 54 percent of women also expressed concern that hybrid working leads to missing out on key opportunities for career progression.
Despite this, respondents remained optimistic about the changing landscape of leadership roles, with 76 percent believing that new ways of working will have a positive impact on women entering the workforce.
When looking at policies that have a positive impact on removing barriers around diversity, equity and inclusion, 49 percent of women stressed that flexible working was a game-changer.
“Considerable progress has been made over the last few years in terms of gender diversity and equal opportunities,” Neiva said.
“However, there are many women who still find that they must work harder and provide more evidence of their competence than men. To ensure that women in the workforce are given the means and support to reach their full potential, it is key for organizations to provide regular training to upskill their female employees and have policies in place to drive diversity and inclusion and eradicate bias,” she said.
Updated 09 September 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Burkina Faso’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Cooperation Olivia Rouamba and her accompanying delegation recently visited the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue, along with Saudi Ambassador to Burkina Faso Dr. Waleed bin Abdulrahman Al-Homoodi.
They were received by KACND Secretary-General Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Fawzan and several officials from the center.
The delegation learned about the center’s activities and events, which promote the concepts of dialogue and the values of tolerance and coexistence among human societies.
The delegation was also briefed on KACND’s progress, its strategy, and recent initiatives related to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plans. It also reviewed the most prominent dialogue and cultural events recently held by the center.
Al-Fawzan stressed the importance of the visit in terms of building bridges of cooperation between the center and the African international bodies and institutions, including Burkina Faso, in a manner that serves the noble values of the Kingdom, where the leadership and institutions seek to promote tolerance, coexistence, humanitarian partnerships and the rejection of violence and extremism.
Al-Fawzan added that effective relations between all countries are based on dialogue and respect for others, noting that dialogue contributes to achieving cooperation and common interests.
Rouamba expressed appreciation for the efforts made by the Kingdom and KACND in promoting human values and coexistence between different societies and cultures.
The delegation then visited the interactive dialogue exhibition. It was briefed on its various sections, including the experience of the Kingdom, as well as the experience of Nelson Mandela in spreading a culture of peace and rejecting racism.
Updated 09 September 2022
SPA
RIYADH: An exhibition and forum highlighting major projects being undertaken in Saudi Arabia is set to be staged in Riyadh.
Organized by the Saudi Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing, the third “Projects of Distinguished Cities During the Reign of King Salman” event will run from Sept. 24 to 28.
For the first time, the ministry will be holding a forum to accompany the exhibition that will focus on project partnerships between the public and private sectors to develop regions, cities, and governorates throughout the Kingdom.
The five-day event, involving the participation of public- and private-sector institutions, will also celebrate the success of related Vision 2030 initiatives linked to the Quality of Life Program.
The exhibition will showcase the beneficial outcomes of projects on city dwellers, and how the experiences gained could be used toward the planning and implementation of future economic and investment opportunities in the country.
Work sessions will look at finding creative solutions to some of the challenges faced in the development of Saudi cities, ways to achieve sustainable, balanced, and healthy urban environments, how to further improve quality of life for residents, and the implementation of bylaws, policies, and regulations aimed at streamlining public access to municipal and housing services.
Agenda items will also include Vision 2030 impact reviews, city and regional investment opportunities, sustainability in housing and challenges facing city development, the sustainability of infrastructure and municipal services, and the development of smart cities.
Updated 09 September 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel on Thursday met Dr. Donald Kaberuka, the board chair of the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.
During their meeting in Riyadh, they discussed issues of mutual concern and ways to further improve cooperation between the ministry and fund officials.
The talks also focused on Saudi Arabia’s successful experience in combating the coronavirus pandemic and how to apply and build upon its methods globally.
Securing supply chains and ensuring that enough vaccines reached the countries that most needed them was on the agenda too, along with a review on the progress of international efforts to establish a global agreement on how to address any future pandemics and epidemics.
And Al-Jalajel reiterated the Kingdom’s support for the fund’s work in fighting Aids, tuberculosis, and malaria around the world.
Meanwhile, Riyadh will host the Global Health Exhibition from Oct. 9 to 11 under the title “Transformation in the Health Sector.”
More than 250 companies from 30 countries are expected to attend the event that will offer visitors the chance to meet healthcare professionals, clinicians, and policymakers, learn about the latest medical discoveries and trends, network, and explore business opportunities with the international healthcare community.
The forum will host a number of conferences including medical education seminars on subjects such as public health, quality healthcare, and the future of medical laboratories and radiology.
This year, a leaders’ forum will aim to enable meaningful dialogue between thought leaders and government officials on achieving Vision 2030 goals, driving digital transformation in the healthcare sector, enhancing access to medicines and technologies, leadership, and governance.
Updated 08 September 2022
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a verbal message from the President of Burkina Faso, Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, regarding relations between their two countries, and ways to support and strengthen them in various fields and at all levels.
The message was conveyed to Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting with his Burkinabe counterpart Olivia Rouamba, when he received her at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday.
During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of joint cooperation, and discussed strengthening bilateral relations in various fields and ways to support and develop them.
They also discussed ways to intensify joint coordination to serve the interests of both countries, and regional and international developments.