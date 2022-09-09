You are here

Saudi shipping firm Bahri, German MOSOLF collaborate on automobile supply chain development

Saudi shipping firm Bahri, German MOSOLF collaborate on automobile supply chain development
The MoU was signed by Soror Basalom, president of Bahri Logistics, and Gregory Hancke, vice chairman of the Executive Board of the MOSOLF Group (Supplied)
Updated 21 sec ago
Saudi shipping firm Bahri, German MOSOLF collaborate on automobile supply chain development

Saudi shipping firm Bahri, German MOSOLF collaborate on automobile supply chain development
RIYADH: Saudi shipping firm Bahri Logistics signed a Memorandum of Understanding with German automotive supply chain expert MOSOLF Group to collaborate on developing the sector in the Kingdom.

This deal seeks to further fortify the Kingdom’s current automotive logistics supply chain, and is set to be expanded across the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

Under the terms of the partnership, both parties will work collaboratively to develop and operate an automotive logistics system that prioritizes business-to-business fulfillment and the application of industry-leading logistics practices, a statement showed.

“As Saudi Arabia continues to diversify its commercial sector and lay the foundation to manufacture 300,000 cars annually by 2030, we at Bahri Logistics are proud to heed the call to operational excellence,” President of Bahri Logistics, Soror Basalom said.

“This valuable partnership will help develop the automotive logistics market as we continue to innovate our services and work in step towards the transformative objectives of Vision 2030,” he added.

The agreement aims to enhance the automobile supply chain network domestically and regionally, by deploying innovative solutions, as both parties will harness their industrial expertise and shared resources.

This deal comes in line with the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s recent investments in the car industry, focusing on the luxury and electric vehicles markets. 

PIF, a 22 percent stake owner in Bahri, is also a major shareholder in US Lucid Motors, which has agreed to build its second factory in King Abdullah Economic City in the near future. 

Oil supported by supply threats, but heads for weekly drop on demand fears

Oil supported by supply threats, but heads for weekly drop on demand fears
Oil supported by supply threats, but heads for weekly drop on demand fears

Oil supported by supply threats, but heads for weekly drop on demand fears
SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Friday as investors considered Russia’s threat to halt oil and gas exports to some buyers, but crude was set for a second straight weekly decline as central banks’ aggressive rate hikes and China’s COVID-19 curbs weighed on demand.

Brent crude futures rose 27 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $89.42 a barrel by 0330 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $83.69.

“I think the selloff in oil prices may come to a pause for now due to a recovery in risk sentiment across the board,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng, adding that a weaker dollar and falls in bond yields have offered support for a rebound in risk assets.

“Fundamentally, a sharp decline in the US SPR suggests that undersupply is still a predominant issue in the physical oil markets, though recession fears may continue to weigh,” Teng added.

Both oil benchmarks were headed for a weekly drop of 4 percent, with the market sliding at one point this week to its lowest level since January.

The decline is capped by underlying supply tightness amid Russia’s threat to cut oil flows to any country that backs a price cap on its crude, as well as a small output cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, and a weaker outlook for US oil production growth.

The US Energy Information Administration on Thursday said it expected US crude output to rise by 540,000 barrels per day to 11.79 million bpd in 2022, down from an earlier forecast for a 610,000 bpd increase.

Analysts said in light of the supply outlook, the sell-off, which sent the 50-day moving average below the 200-day moving average mid-week in what’s referred to as a ‘death cross’, may have been overdone, as demand in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, could recover swiftly.

“China demand is more difficult to predict, but a post-COVID reopening has previously seen a snap back rather than a gradual rise in demand. In that context the fundamentals appear skewed against the latest technical signals,” National Australia Bank analysts said in a note.

For now, curbs are tightening in China. The city of Chengdu on Thursday extended a lockdown for most of its more than 21 million residents, while millions more in other parts of China were urged not to travel during upcoming holidays.

Oil edges up from 7-month low as Russia threatens export halt

Oil edges up from 7-month low as Russia threatens export halt
Oil edges up from 7-month low as Russia threatens export halt

Oil edges up from 7-month low as Russia threatens export halt
NEW YORK: Crude prices edged up about 1 percent on Thursday after dropping to a seven-month low in the prior session after Russia threatened to halt oil and gas exports to some buyers.

That price increase came despite a surprise build in US crude inventories last week and concerns that China’s extension of COVID-19 lockdown measures would slow global economic activity and hit fuel demand.

US crude stockpiles surged by nearly 9 million barrels last week due to a combination of increased imports and ongoing releases from government emergency reserves, the Energy Information Administration said.

Brent futures rose $1.17, or 1.3 percent, to $89.17 a barrel by 11:37 a.m. EDT (1537 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude traded $1.65, or 2 percent, higher at $83.59.

On Wednesday, both benchmarks dropped over 5 percent to close at their lowest levels since mid to late January.

Prices drew some support from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat to halt oil and gas exports if price caps are imposed by European buyers.

The EU proposed capping Russian gas prices, raising the risk of rationing this winter if Moscow carries out its threat. Russia’s Gazprom has already halted flows from the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, cutting off a substantial percentage of supply to Europe.

Belgium’s energy minister proposed a cap on wholesale gas prices rather than just Russian imports.

Britain also said it will cap consumer energy bills for two years.

Concerns about the health of the global economy and expectations of falling fuel demand led to sharp oil price falls in the previous session.

Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said the decline was “driven by continued demand worries related to the risk of growth-killing rate hikes from central banks battling runaway inflation and China's continued economic struggle caused by its COVID-zero policy.”

China’s Chengdu extended a lockdown for a majority of its more than 21 million residents to prevent further transmission of COVID-19, while millions more in other parts of the country were told to shun travel during upcoming holidays.

The European Central Bank raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points and signaled further hikes, prioritizing the fight against inflation even as the bloc's economy is heading for a likely winter recession.

JP Morgan said OPEC+ may need to cut production by 1 million barrels per day to “stem the downward momentum in prices and realign physical and paper markets which appear disconnected.”

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, agreed this week to cut their output by 100,000 bpd for October.

US crude stocks jump by nearly 9 million barrels: EIA

US crude stocks jump by nearly 9 million barrels: EIA
US crude stocks jump by nearly 9 million barrels: EIA

US crude stocks jump by nearly 9 million barrels: EIA
NEW YORK: US crude stockpiles surged by nearly 9 million barrels last week due to a combination of increased imports and ongoing releases from government emergency reserves, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories rose by 8.8 million barrels in the week to Sept. 2 to 427.2 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 250,000-barrel drop.

The US imported roughly 6.8 million barrels of crude per day in the most recent week while exports dropped, and a release of another 7.5 million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve also boosted commercial stocks.

The releases, which have shrunk the SPR to its lowest in nearly four decades, are set to end in October and production growth may not be enough to prevent balances from shrinking. US crude output has steadied at 12.1 million bpd.

Refinery crude runs fell by 309,000 bpd in the last week, and utilization rates fell by 1.8 percentage points to 90.9 percent of overall capacity, largely due to a sharp drop in Midwest refining.

Gasoline stocks rose by 333,000 barrels in the week to 214.8 million barrels. Overall gasoline product supplied, a proxy for demand, was 8.8 million bpd over the last four weeks, down 8 percent from the year-ago period.

“This crude build is showing how the market is softening. The refinery utilization has been cut materially over the past few weeks as we’re down 900,000 bpd year on year for gasoline demand,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 95,000 barrels. Refiners have been trying to rebuild distillate inventories in anticipation of winter demand, while also satisfying purchases from overseas buyers, particularly in Europe.

Net US crude imports rose by 1.36 million barrels per day, EIA said.

Oil prices rose modestly on the data. US crude was up 1.7 percent to $83.33 a barrel while Brent gained 0.9 percent to $88.83 a barrel. 

Online stores issued with improvement initiatives by Saudi government

Online stores issued with improvement initiatives by Saudi government
Online stores issued with improvement initiatives by Saudi government

Online stores issued with improvement initiatives by Saudi government
RIYADH: E-commerce firms must give easier access to refunds, greater delivery choices, and more payment options under a range of initiatives announced by Saudi Arabia in a bid to improve the sector. 

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce has launched 10 areas of reform following a survey of 6,000 customers in the Kingdom, according to Argaam.

The research revealed that the sector faces four major challenges, including unclear warranty and maintenance policies, a lack of delivery service in some areas, a delay in processing complaints, and a failure to refund money on time to consumers.

The ministry’s first of the 10 initiatives is to require online stores to include all warranty information and to communicate with the product agent at the time of purchase.

The ministry also asked ecommerce outlets to gradually expand the geographical coverage of delivery to all regions in Saudi Arabia, instead of just the main cities.

Businesses must increase the variety of shipping options so that shipments are delivered without delay. Also, the stores must accept a variety of payment methods, including Mada, credit cards, etc.

E-stores are required to offer technical systems for managing and following up on refunds as part of the ministry's initiative.

Consumers should also be guided on how to cancel orders, and the procedure should not cause confusion in their minds.

E-stores are mandated to submit periodic reports containing performance measurement indicators to the Ministry of Commerce, as well as awareness campaigns to educate consumers.

The ministry urged that the online stores produce videos explaining the features and how to use its products.

The e-stores have also been instructed to develop systems for retrieving and replacing items with the help of technology.

The ministry is working to ensure the quality of services provided by the sector, boost consumer confidence and satisfaction, and improve regular communication and follow-up on the stores' performance.

Saudi Arabia ranks 27th in e-commerce revenue with $7.7 billion in 2021, ahead of Belgium and behind Norway.

The Saudi Arabian e-commerce market contributed 17 percent to the worldwide growth rate of 15 percent in 2021.

Saudi Arabia’s e-commerce market value is forecast to exceed SR50 billion by 2025, according to analysis.

 

MENA private capital industry surges further with tech advancements

MENA private capital industry surges further with tech advancements
MENA private capital industry surges further with tech advancements

MENA private capital industry surges further with tech advancements
CAIRO: The Middle East and North Africa region and its neighboring South Asian market have seen an expansion in private capital investment as technological opportunities arise.

The region’s global digital revolution has caused growth in the its private capital industry over the past few years, according to the 2022 MENA Data Insight report published by the Global Private Capital Association. 

Capital investments in the region had been declining up until recently as a result of weak returns and misuse of the first generation of funds. 

Ever since the global digital revolution gained momentum a few years ago, the innovation hubs of the Middle East saw significant growth. 

The COVID-19 pandemic played a critical role in accelerating the technological opportunities on which private equity investors relied on. 

“The largest private equity PE deal in the region on record was in the tech space: Blackstone Group acquired UAE-based technology and visa outsourcing services company VFS Global for $1.1b in May 2022,” stated the report. 

Governments in the region have been supporting the wave of technological advancements by monetizing legacy assets. 

This enables governments to invest in the local startup ecosystem as well as diversify middle eastern economies away from oil and gas. 

The largest recorded number of private equity investments deals between 2020 and the first half of 2022 were in the healthcare industry. 

“Investment activity in the healthcare sector has been driven by deals for regional and global platforms launched from Dubai, home to the world’s first medical free zone,” stated the report. 

Private capital investment into the MENA region’s healthcare, healthtech and pharmacies amounted to around $2 billion in the period between 2015 and 2022. 

Despite the inclined healthcare investment activity, the demand for essential services has yet to be met. 

Southeast Asia, a region with similar population levels, has raised over $7.4 billion through healthcare companies in the same timeframe.

The region’s venture capital investment activity also portrayed growth in recent years, with startups raising a record $1.1 billion. 

“Startups from the region’s top innovation hubs – the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Egypt – together represent 89% of capital invested in MENA VC since the beginning of 2020,” according to the report. 

An aggregate of $199 million worth of capital invested was recorded in the first half of 2022, compared to $66 million two years earlier. 

The growth of Venture Capital was mainly led by fintech startups since 2020, with Bahrain’s crypto platform Rain in the lead raising $110 million Series B in January of this year.

The Fintech market alone has made up for 23 percent of Venture Capital investment in the past two years, indicating larger demand for digital payments, crypto investments and BNPL options. 

The report added that, “Middle East sovereign wealth funds have emerged as amongst the world’s most consequential investors, with trillions of dollars under management combined, a number that continues to grow amidst the current energy crisis.”

The above-mentioned investors have been adopting more advanced tech techniques in making their decisions, as well as building teams to manage internal direct investments.

“Since COVID-19, SWFs have also poured into tech companies that are contributing to the global digital revolution,” added the report.

