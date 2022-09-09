Aramco tenders Abqaiq plant revamp project: MEED

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco has invited companies to submit bids for a project to revamp facilities at the Abqaiq oil processing plant.

Contractors have until Sept. 20 to submit bids for the engineering, procurement and construction works on the $300 million project, MEED reported citing sources.

Local entity KBR-AMCDE was awarded the pre-feed contract in December and was appointed by Aramco as the feed consultant for the project last February.

Among the contracting entities in Aramco's onshore Long-Term Agreement pool are the consortium of Nasser Saeed Al-Hajri & Contracting and Samsung EPC Co., Daelim Saudi Arabia Co., Technip Italy, Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. and Abqaiq plant revamp.

The oil giant aims through this project for oil production optimization and capacity processing at the Abqaiq oil plant located in Saudi Eastern Province.

The goal is to revamp and retrofit facilities at four gas-oil separation plants at the Abqaiq oil plant facility — GOSPs 2, 3, 4 and 5, — and to reduce oil transmission pressure at the four GOSPs from 450 psi to 150 psi.

The Abqaiq plant has a full crude processing capacity of 5.5 million barrels a day, according to MEED.