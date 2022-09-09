You are here

WATCH: Beauty queen hopefuls compete in Miss Universe Bahrain pageant

Lujane Yacoub is currently enrolled in Bahrain High School as a senior. (Instagram)
DUBAI: The glamorous Miss Universe Bahrain pageant kicked off this week with a series of online episodes, watch the latest below.

Set to culminate on Sept. 11 with the announcement of the final winner who will represent the country at the Miss Universe pageant next year, we’re taking a look at the seven contestants who have made it to the finals.

Maya Malalla

The 18-year-old, apart from being busy with beauty campaigns and fashion shoots, works with children with autism. Her aim in life is to champion Bahraini culture, especially the women of her country.

Lujane Yacoub

At 18, Yacoub is currently enrolled in Bahrain High School as a senior, where she has been serving as president of the Student Council. Apart from winning deals for her theater work, she is also passionate about cosplaying and has founded “Project Hero,” with plans to visit children in special needs schools and hospitals.

Maryam Naji

A former player in the Bahrain National Fencing team, the 25-year-old is a published writer and a well-known author of horror novels. Having revealed her struggle with depression, she strives to advocate for discussing mental health issues more openly.

Evlin Khalifa

The 24-year-old is trained in music, dance and taekwondo and is passionate about education. A graduate in finance and banking, she is currently pursuing online classes to master her Arabic and English skills, as well psychology.

Shereen Ahmed

The half Filipino, half Bahraini 27-year-old is a presenter for a weekly show called “Emirates Draw.” She has been writing for digital publications and local brands, as well as modeling since she was 15 years old.

Maria Malalla

The 20-year-old is a professional fashion model and a local social media influencer. She strives to be a role model to young girls in her community by encouraging kindness and modesty.

Ghadeer Alshayeb

A fitness coach, paddle board instructor, model and martial arts trainer, the 23-year-old is also studying web media. One of her main advocacies is to educate people about leading healthy lifestyles.

6 gifts Queen Elizabeth II received from Arab world leaders

DUBAI: In honor of the British monarch, we take a look at some of the gifts she received from the region during her 70-year reign.

King Hamad 

Queen Elizabeth II and Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, King of Bahrain, attend the Endurance event of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor Great Park on May 15, 2015. (Getty Images)

Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, king of Bahrain, presented Elizabeth with two purebred Arabian horses at the 2013 Royal Windsor Horse Show. 

Sultan Qaboos

Oman’s leader Sultan Qaboos bin Said walking along side Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as she leaves the Sultunate from Muscat in 2010. (AFP)

 In 2010, former ruler of Oman Sultan Qaboos bin Said presented the queen with a 12-inch vase engraved in 21-carat gold, and a gold Faberge egg that opened to reveal a tiny toy horse.

Sheikh Khalifa 

Queen Elizabeth II with Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar (1932 - 2016, right) at a dinner held in the Queen's honour at the Rayyan Palace in Qatar. (Getty Images)

In 1985, Qatar’s ruler at the time, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani, gave the queen a diamond necklace with a centerpiece of two large rubies. 

Sheikh Rashid

Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al-Maktoum gave her a solid-gold sculpture of a camel and two palm trees. (Getty Images)

In 1979, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, ruler of Dubai at the time, gifted Elizabeth diamond and sapphire jewelry, a solid-gold sculpture of a camel, and two palm trees.

King Faisal

Queen Elizabeth II with King Faisal of Saudi Arabia travelling to Hyde Park for a military pageant by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, London, 1967. (Getty Images)

In 1967, Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal gifted the British monarch a necklace with 300 diamonds, including baguettes and brilliants, weighing more than 80 carats. 

King Farouk

Queen Elizabeth II in 1947. (Getty Images)

Egypt’s King Farouk gifted the queen a gold necklace in 1947 that dated back to the third century and incorporated one of the earliest Egyptian coins.

Cannes red carpet regular Fatima Al-Banawi: ‘I want to give my characters layers of imperfection’

  • One of Saudi cinema’s biggest stars returns in the road-trip thriller ‘Route 10’
  • Currently attending the Venice Film Festival, Fatima Al-Banawi starred in ‘Barakah Meets Barakah’ – the second Saudi film to be submitted for Oscars consideration
Updated 22 min 2 sec ago
William Mullally

DUBAI: Saudi actress Fatima Al-Banawi has made a career out of playing strong female characters. But that may not mean what you think. From her breakthrough role in 2016’s “Barakah Meets Barakah” to her latest Saudi thriller “Route 10,” the groundbreaking performer isn’t turning every part into Wonder Woman — instead, character by character, Al-Banawi is on a mission to show the world that Saudi women are complex, and that true strength is born from that complexity.

“Sometimes we think that portraying women as perfect makes them strong. To me it makes them flat,” Al-Banawi tells Arab News. “Women have different layers, and different sides. Women, like men, are imperfect. That’s what makes us human. I want to give my female characters layers of imperfection — sometimes naïve, sometimes selfish, sometimes arrogant — just like the best male characters. Otherwise, they’ll be soulless.”

Initially, “Route 10,” directed by Omar Naim (“The Final Cut,” “Becoming”) seems to be a basic genre film — all thrills, no depth. Al-Banawi plays Maryam, a woman traveling by road with her brother from Riyadh to Abu Dhabi to attend their father’s wedding — a trip that turns a lot more dangerous when a stranger starts hunting them, apparently set on killing them, turning a routine road trip into a race for their lives.

Looks, Al-Banawi argues, can be deceiving.

“I realized a long time ago that you can package things that are deep and meaningful and that hit a real emotional cord within different genres. I started my career with a rom-com, ‘Barakah Meets Barakah,’ that achieved that, and now, with ‘Route 10,’ I can do that with a thriller,” she says.

“I’m always trying to shuffle things, to repackage things. I say to myself, ‘I did this, so now I need to do this.’ I played a superstar on stage who wants the spotlight on her, so after that I wanted to play a naïve little girl. I want to tap into different elements of people — of women — that I can play and thus highlight on the silver screen,” Al-Banawi continues.

Six years removed from her breakout performance in Mahmoud Sabbagh’s “Barakah Meets Barakah,” which was only the second Saudi film to ever be submitted for Academy Awards consideration, Al-Banawi has honed her skills impressively, pushing herself as an actor and a person to make each role something both distinct and fully formed, a representation of who she is while also being something totally removed from herself.

For “Route 10,” she went as deeply into the character as possible, laser-focused on the fact that Maryam is a Saudi female doctor, and making choices in the moment that were unscripted to highlight the many facets of her being. At times, she embraced the principles of method acting, and just as the actor Marlon Brando famously would add certain physical flourishes to his scenes because he instinctually felt they would fit the character, Al-Banawi did too.

“In one major sequence, my character approaches the body of a policeman, and I insisted I feel the (pulse) of that policeman. There was resistance on set, people said a Saudi woman would not do that. I said: ‘No, I’m playing a doctor.’ I wanted to relate to all the female doctors both in Saudi Arabia and outside of Saudi Arabia, and those doctors have instincts. Doctors try to save who is in front of them, and if someone is injured, they act without thinking. As an actor, I do so much research that, when the time comes, I have to act without thinking. I had to become in tune with how doctors deal with every situation, and that was what fueled every aspect of my performance,” she explains.

Maryam may be a doctor with the strength to take charge in a life or death situation, but Al-Banawi stresses that the character has her flaws, too.

“She lives alone. She’s independent. But she longs for family,” she says. “She lost her mother a year ago. She’s grieving, but she never resolved her issues with all of these things. That fuels her actions in unpredictable ways.”

Al-Banawi didn’t always dream of becoming an actor. She studied psychology at Effat University in Jeddah before traveling to Harvard University for her post-graduate degree in theological studies. She focused on women, gender and Islamic studies, diving into religious texts and related materials and becoming fascinated in how important storytelling was throughout history.

She started tracing those lines to the present day, contemplating how the storytelling of ancient times aligns with the storytelling of the contemporary world — a passion that drove her, after graduating, to theater; becoming a storyteller herself. It was, she says, never her plan to become a movie star. When a script for what could become an Academy Award submission comes across your desk, however, plans change.

“I didn’t know this was going to come my way. Maybe I was manifesting it. I didn’t see cinema as my future. Honestly, I’m really surprised with where I am today. Throughout all this change, I’m still trying to figure out my path,” says Al-Banawi. “I want to lead, but usually a leader has experience — usually a leader knows where to go. I’m leading as I’m experiencing. I don’t know the route, but I do have a strong impulse to be true to myself, to not compromise, and to be clear-minded at all times. Those principles are my guide forward, and I’m happily surprised with where they’ve gotten me,” she adds.

As the film industry in Saudi Arabia, and the wider Arab world as a whole, continues its rapid development, with a diverse array of voices showing they have unique stories to tell, Al-Banawi is taking care not to rush her own development to try to match the pace of others, selecting projects that suit what’s best for her own journey.

“Things are changing fast, but I don’t need to be as fast as change. I need to be as fast as I need to be to grow,” she says. “It’s not about taking on as many roles as I can, it’s about diversifying, putting together a skill set and mastering it. Then, I can allow that to be contagious, in a way; to spread it, to share and grow collectively with those around me rather than just individually. I envision bigger things for both myself and us all.”

Next, Al-Banawi’s path leads her to writing, directing, and co-producing her first feature film, “Basma,” which she’s aiming to release by the end of 2023. While taking on a feature herself is a daunting task, one that fills her with a range of emotions, she knows exactly how she’s going to do it: By allowing herself the same complexity as a person and an artist that she allows her characters.

“I’m a vulnerable and fragile person right now. It’s my first feature. As an actor, I’ve read so many scripts. I think, ‘Who am I to write my own?’ But now I’m just allowing myself to be vulnerable, taking this as a form of strength. Everything I’ve learned on set has led to this moment, has fueled who I will become as a writer and a director, and as a leader. I’m putting together a team of extraordinary people, and it will be amazing to watch them shine,” says Al-Banawi.

“I can’t talk about my own contributions too much,” she adds with a smile. “Let’s wait and see what I bring to the table.”

Internationally acclaimed photographer Youssef Nabil unveils his ‘Beautiful Voyage’ show 

  The Paris-based photographer's portraits of celebrities including Alicia Keys, Robert DeNiro, Sting and many others have proved particularly popular
Updated 09 September 2022
Adam Grundey

DUBAI: The Paris-based Egyptian visual artist Youssef Nabil has a new solo show at The Third Line gallery in Dubai, called “The Beautiful Voyage,” which contains works from 2016 onwards and runs Sept. 22 until Oct. 28.

Through his striking photography, Nabil has established himself internationally, with his work being acquired by museums and galleries across the globe — his portraits of celebrities including Alicia Keys, Robert DeNiro, Sting and many others have proved particularly popular.

Sunny Rahbar, co-founder The Third Line — which has represented Nabil in the region since 2005, explains that Nabil’s photographs are taken in black and white, then hand painted by the artist, giving his work its distinct aesthetic. This, as US cultural journalist Bob Colacello notes in his essay for the show, results in the superimposition of “painting over photography, the human over the machine, the timeless over the immediate.”

“It’s actually an old technique,” Rahbar tells Arab News. “He has a fascination with cinema, and in early cinema they used to hand paint the film. Even though these are photographs (produced) in editions of three or five, or 10, each one is slightly different. They’re unique.”

Since 2010, Nabil has also been working with video as a medium, and the centerpiece of the new show is the titular short film starring Nabil and award-winning actress Charlotte Rampling.

“This body of work is important because it’s quite a shift in his trajectory — in that he’s really turned the camera on himself,” says Rahbar. “There’s a lot of self-portraits and the new film is a very intimate conversation. I think there’s a maturity in this series.”

Though Nabil has never claimed to be blazing a trail for others from the Arab world, as Rahbar points out: “When an artist from this part of the world gets recognition on this level, it definitely helps further the cause.”

Here we present some highlights from the show.

‘The Beautiful Voyage’

Youssef Nabil, “The Beautiful Voyage,” 2021. (Supplied)

This eight-minute video features a monologue by Rampling which tells Nabil’s own story. In her essay for the exhibition, art scholar and curator Layla S. Diba writes: “The two protagonists lie in a bathtub in a ghostly bathroom seated far apart, together yet separate. Both figures are archetypes: Rampling the eternal Mother and Nabil the spectral figure of Egyptian lore and son. Rampling reassures the artist that he never truly left his loved ones or his country, that life is a journey, a dream, that his true home is movement and that the dead are never truly lost to us. The words are the artist’s own, the first script he has written and published, and represent a moving summation of the wisdom he has acquired through the years as an outsider in an ever-changing and unsettled world, which resonates deeply.”

‘The Dream’

Youssef Nabil, “The Dream,” 2021. (Supplied)

Among the 21 prints in the show is this 2021 self-portrait of Nabil asleep under a tree under a moonlit sky (both of which recur throughout his work). He is dreaming, and being visited by three angels. According to Diba, this image is a “slightly altered version” of an 1883 work by French painter Pierre Puvis de Chavannes, which Nabil was immediately drawn to. “A similar dreamlike quality is frequently encountered in (Nabil’s) oeuvre,” she writes. “Nabil clearly identifies with the sleeping figure of the lonely wanderer, now transformed into the contemporary artist and his dreams of glory.”

‘Your Life Was Just A Dream’

Youssef Nabil, “Your Life Was Just a Dream,” 2019. (Supplied)

Another theme of the works on display, Diba notes, is “nostalgia for an Orientalist fantasy of ancient Egypt … The fantasy of Egypt as a verdant green landscape or a fertile oasis … is referenced by a number of the photographs in this series although none are set in Egypt.” This 2019 image is one such example, and also shares the sense of loss and longing that permeates so many of Nabil’s images.

‘The Visitor’

Youssef Nabil, “The Visitor,” 2021. (Supplied)

This piece from 2021 encompasses what Diba calls “(Nabil’s) ultimate acceptance of his identity as a nomad wandering the earth.” She also describes the figure in such self-portraits as evoking the Palestinian intellectual Edward Said and the Jewish author Lev Nussenbaum, “who adopted the persona of a Muslim writer to pen one of the most popular pre-war romance novels ‘Ali and Nino.’” All three, she notes “have navigated successfully between worlds and produced their greatest works as exiles.”

Review: ‘The Son’ at the Venice Film Festival is powerful and award worthy 

VENICE: One of the most gripping offerings at the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival, “The Son” underlines in bold the importance of the relationship between children and their parents. 

The immensely gifted French playwright Florian Zeller’s trilogy on mental health issues ends with “The Son,” following the hugely successful “The Mother” and “The Father,” for which lead star Anthony Hopkins walked away with an Oscar in 2021.

He appears again in “The Son,” but it is more of a cameo appearance even though his name appears at the top of the credits. It is, however, a superb cameo. 

“The Son” deals with a teenager experiencing suicidal thoughts. In the film, he focuses his camera on 17-year-old New Yorker Nicholas (a memorable performance by newcomer Zen McGrath). 

“I am in pain. All the time,” he declares in a pained cry for help that will resonate with viewers long after the credits roll.

One night, Nicolas’s mother, Kate (Laura Dern), walks into her ex-husband, Peter’s (Hugh Jackman) home to say “he scares me.” Peter is a big shot planning to enter politics, but takes time off from work and his present wife, Beth (Vanessa Kirby), and their new-born child to talk to Nicolas, who insists he would like to live with his dad. 

The father has no clue what needs to be done, which is not uncommon for family members dealing with teenagers with depression. This uncertainty infuses the movie with a disturbing feeling. You know what could happen, and yet are not sure how to prevent it. The viewer becomes as torn as the teenager’s parents over whether to follow the doctor’s advice or Nicolas’s emotional plea to take him out of the psychiatric hospital.

A workaholic, Peter is desperately trying to be a good father, fighting off his experience with his own father (Hopkins), and there is a telling and terse confrontation between the two when the older man says “it was 40 years ago, get over it and move on.” It is a powerful commentary on the role of fathers in the household — a relationship that is only recently being explored on the big screen.  

The sets have been deliberately scaled down and the ambient noise of New York is toned down, perhaps to ensure our attention remains laser focused on the core of the narrative. Zeller wants audiences to think about how mentally ill the world is today — in a state of intense anxiety — something that has been accentuated by the pandemic. Jackman’s excellent performance as a man thoroughly perplexed helps push the plot, and the dialogue imaginatively adapted into English from the original French play by Christopher Hampton makes “The Son” a worthy contender for the Golden Lion award in Venice — and possibly even the Academy Awards. 

What We Are Playing Today: Horizon Zero Dawn

  The single-player game has a fantastic open-world story with enchanting visuals and combat scenes
Updated 09 September 2022
Rahaf Jambi

If you are into open-world games, you will have heard about Horizon Zero Dawn, an action role-playing game developed by Guerrilla Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The story centers on a young hunter named Aloy, who decides to learn more about her past in a world dominated by machines. The story takes place so far in the future that the Earth is virtually unrecognizable. It is a land where humans defend themselves with spears and bows from robotic animals in a sometimes futuristic, sometimes prehistoric setting.

Fascinating interactions between anachronistic humans and animals raise many questions about how the world came to be in this condition, why machines have largely replaced wildlife, and what happened to the previous civilization.

To fight mechanical creatures and other hostile forces, the player uses ranged weapons, a spear, and stealth.

The single-player game has a fantastic open-world story with enchanting visuals and combat scenes, and because it is in the open world, the player can travel to new places and complete side quests.

Because she was taught to do these things growing up, Aloy can hunt, gather materials, and create new things.

She can upgrade her equipment and learn new skills because she has access to cutting-edge technology.

Aloy explores every crevice of the environment aroundher because every mountain contains mysteries hidden there.

It is the first game in the Horizon series and was released for the PlayStation 4 in 2017 and Microsoft Windows in 2020.

