Prospects of revived nuclear deal recede as Iran ‘moves backwards’

Updated 24 sec ago
  • US will not rush into a new agreement at any cost, secretary of state says
JEDDAH: The prospects of a revived agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear program in return for lifting crippling economic sanctions receded on Friday when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was in no hurry to reach a deal.
Iran’s latest moves were a step backwards and Washington would not rush to rejoin the agreement at any cost, Blinken said on Friday.
European mediators last month appeared to make progress in restoring the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action after Iran largely agreed to a proposed final text.
But optimism dimmed when the US sent a reply, to which Iran in turn responded.
“In past weeks, we’ve closed some gaps. Iran has moved away from some extraneous demands — demands unrelated to the JCPOA itself,” Blinken said.
“However, their latest response takes us backwards. And we’re not about to agree to a deal that doesn’t meet our bottom-line requirements. If we conclude a deal, it’s only because it will advance our national security.”
US President Joe Biden supports restoring the agreement, under which Iran will enjoy sanctions relief and again be able to sell its oil worldwide in return for tough restrictions on its nuclear program.
Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump pulled the US out of the agreement in 2018 and reimposed sweeping sanctions that have crippled the Iranian economy.
Diplomats say Iran has dropped a demand that Biden lift Trump’s designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group, a key sticking point.
Remaining disputes include Iran’s insistence that the UN atomic watchdog close an investigation into three undeclared sites suspected of previous nuclear work. However, that investigation is linked to a possible breach of the 1968 Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty, to which Iran is a signatory, and is unconnected to the JCPOA.

Saudi Arabia welcomes Yemeni government’s decision to facilitate entry of oil ships to Hodeidah

Updated 58 min 47 sec ago
  • Move meant to alleviate human suffering and to prevent the Houthi militia from blackmailing the international community, says Yemeni government
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomes the decision by the internationally-recognized Yemeni government to facilitate the entry of oil derivatives ships to the port of Hodeidah, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

“The Kingdom affirms its keenness to support the success of the UN-brokered truce and its complete rejection of the Houthi militias’ exploitation of the international community,” the ministry said.

On Thursday, Yemen’s Saba news agency reported that the Yemeni government had no objections to the entry of oil derivatives ships to Hodeidah.

The government reiterated its keenness to grant all additional facilities in order to alleviate human suffering, and prevent the Houthi militia from blackmailing the international community and benefiting from black markets, Saba news agency said.

In a statement, the Saudi foreign ministry also stressed the keenness of the coalition supporting Yemen’s legitimate government on achieving peace despite the Iran-backed Houthi militias’ intransigence and refusal to implement their commitments.

The ministry said the Houthis have prevented oil ships from entering Hodeidah, a mechanism put in place since December 2019 under UN supervision.

The Houthis had been blamed for aiming to resume the war and thwart the truce efforts, and have also not been carrying out their obligations, especially those related to paying the salaries of employees in areas under their control.

The Yemeni government said that since Aug. 10, the Houthis began forcing companies and traders of oil derivatives to violate the laws in force and the international UN mechanism in place since 2019 to import fuel through the ports of Hodeidah.

The US and France also issued similar statements on Friday welcoming the government’s decision to facilitate the entry of oil tankers to Hodeidah.

Dozens protest in Morocco after Israeli envoy recalled

Updated 09 September 2022
Updated 09 September 2022
RABAT: Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators protested outside Morocco’s parliament Friday against the kingdom’s normalization of ties with Israel after the Jewish state recalled its top envoy from Rabat amid a probe, AFP correspondents said.
Around 100 people chanted slogans against the rapprochement between Morocco and Israel, criticizing its ambassador David Govrin and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.
Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported Monday that a foreign ministry delegation had been dispatched to Rabat, following sexual abuse allegations against envoy Govrin.
An Israeli diplomatic source confirmed to AFP that Govrin had been recalled while an investigation got underway, without detailing the nature of the probe.
According to Israeli media, the envoy is facing allegations of exploiting Moroccan women, sexual harassment and indecent exposure.
“Today, we are in front of the parliament to protest against the hideous acts” allegedly committed by Govrin, said Amine Abdelhamid, a pro-Palestinian activist against normalization between Morocco and Israel.
“Morocco’s dignity is not for sale, the normalization must end,” he said.
Protesters burned an Israeli flag at the end of the demonstration.
Rabat cut relations with Israel in 2000 following the outbreak of the second Palestinian intifada, but in 2020 Morocco followed the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in formalising ties with Israel.
The US-backed deal saw Washington recognize Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara territory.
Govrin, 59, served as Israel’s envoy to Cairo before being appointed ambassador to Rabat last year.
Israel’s foreign ministry did not comment when contacted by AFP this week about the probe.
There are also claims of embezzlement and the apparent disappearance of a gift from the Moroccan monarch to celebrate Israel’s Independence Day.
Govrin is currently in Israel and is involved in the ongoing investigation, an Israeli diplomatic source said.
Moroccan authorities have not commented on the matter.

US mediator: ‘Good progress’ in Lebanon-Israel maritime talks

Updated 09 September 2022
  • Negotiator’s visit coincides with Israeli announcement of drone crash in sea near Lebanese border
  • Resumption of discussions on disputed offshore zone yet to be scheduled
Updated 09 September 2022
BEIRUT: The US mediator handling negotiations over the maritime border between Lebanon and Israel expressed optimism on Friday that the talks, which stopped in April, will resume shortly and said that he was hopeful of reaching an agreement.

Amos Hochstein met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati during a three-hour stay in the country.

Earlier the US mediator crossed the Israeli-Lebanese border by land, entering Lebanon from Naqoura.

Israel and Lebanon are in dispute over about 860 square kilometers of the Mediterranean believed to contain lucrative offshore gas reserves. Both countries have made claims to the area and plan to begin exploration.

Following talks with Aoun, Hochstein said that he was optimistic about reaching an agreement.

BACKGROUND

US mediator Amos Hochstein summarized the meetings by saying he was optimistic about ‘what we have heard and discussed.’

“It was an excellent meeting and I believe that we have made good progress in this field,” he said.

Hochstein added that he was grateful to Aoun for “the discussions that we had during the meeting.”

Aoun’s media office said that Hochstein presented the results of his talks with the Israeli side and made several points concerning the negotiations.

The US negotiator’s visit coincided with an Israeli army announcement that an RTV drone crashed late on Thursday in the sea near the northern maritime border with Lebanon.

Israeli army spokeperson Avichay Adraee said that a technical malfunction caused the crash and the drone was recovered by a maritime force.

The type of drone will be taken out of service until investigations into the incident are completed, the spokeperson said.

Speaking at the airport, Hochstein summarized the meetings by saying he was optimistic about “what we have heard and discussed.”

He said there had been progress in the negotiations to reach a settlement that benefited the Lebanese economy, and added: “We will do our best to reach an agreement that satisfies everyone.”

Hochstein declined to answer questions.

However, a scheduled date to resume talks was not discussed during the meetings, according to sources.

Hochstein is believed to have asked the Lebanese to clarify several points, with the focus remaining on Line 23 and the Qana field.

According to Berri’s media office, the parliamentary speaker told Hochstein that Lebanon is determined to invest in the entire economic zone under its sovereignty.

Berri called for a return to the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura for indirect negotiations under the auspices of the UN and through US mediation.

Hochstein arrived in Israel on Thursday to meet with National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata and the Israeli negotiating team.

Earlier, the oil and gas company Energean Power announced it would postpone extracting gas for Israel from the disputed Karish field.

Israeli media reported that Hochstein met Energean Power executives and senior Israeli officials in Athens before the company’s announcement.

According to the Tel Aviv newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Israeli officials said that Hochstein also visited France and met with French President Emmanuel Macron and French energy company TotalEnergies, which is planning to extract gas in the disputed field for Lebanon.

Legal expert Christina Abi Haidar told Arab News that the visit offered little new and should be seen “in the context of biding time.”

 

 

US imposes sanctions on Iran over cyber activities, cyberattack on Albania

Updated 21 min 23 sec ago
  • The Treasury Department sanctioned Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security and its minister Esmail Khatib
  • It comes after Tehran was identified as being behind an unprecedented cyberattack against NATO ally Albania
WASHINGTON: The US government on Friday imposed sanctions on Iran’s intelligence agency and its leadership in response to malicious cyberattacks on Albanian government computer systems in July.
The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security and Esmail Khatib, who heads the ministry, for what it said were cyber-related activities against the US and its allies.
Albania, a NATO member, cut diplomatic ties with Iran and expelled its embassy staff this week over the cyberattack. It was the first known case of a country cutting diplomatic relations over a cyberattack.
The Albanian government has accused Iran of carrying out the July 15 attack, which temporarily shut down numerous Albanian government digital services and websites.
Microsoft, which assisted Albania in investigating the cyberattack, said in a blog post Thursday that it was moderately confident the hackers belong to a group that has been publicly linked to Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security.


It said the attackers were observed operating out of Iran, used tools previously used by known Iranian attackers and had previously targeted “other sectors and countries” consistent with Iranian interests. The destructive malware deployed was also previously used by a “known Iranian actor,” it said.
“Iran’s cyberattack against Albania disregards norms of responsible peacetime State behavior in cyberspace,” Brian Nelson, Treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.
“We will not tolerate Iran’s increasingly aggressive cyber activities targeting the United States or our allies and partners,” he said.
The ministry was already designated under US sanctions. Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The July attacks temporarily disrupted government websites and other public services. Analysts say the operation was intended to punish Albania for supporting an Iranian dissident group based in the country, known as the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK).
Iran has disregarded “norms of responsible peacetime state behavior in cyberspace,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken added in a statement.
The Treasury singled out one active Iranian group, dubbed “MuddyWater,” which it said has conducted cyber campaigns since 2018, exploiting foreign network vulnerabilities to steal sensitive data and deploy ransomware.
MuddyWater conducted a sustained cyberattack against Turkish government entities late last year, it said.
In addition to targeting infrastructure, the Iranian hackers were blamed for leaking documents from the government in Tirana and personal information on certain Albanians.
The sanctions seek to freeze any assets those designated might have under US jurisdiction and forbid any US individuals or companies — including international banks with US operations — to do business with them, a move aimed and blocking their access to global financial networks.
Since at least 2007, Iran’s intelligence agency and its proxies have been accused of conducting cyber operations targeting public and private entities around the world.
Treasury, which uses an Obama-era executive order that targets people and entities that engage in malicious cyber activities as an authority to impose the sanctions, has been ratcheting up its financial penalties on Iran this year.
This comes as President Joe Biden’s administration has been working to renew the tattered Iran nuclear deal, which placed curbs on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief, which Iran insists it has never received.
(With AP, AFP and Reuters)

Syria’s Aleppo airport reopens after Israeli strikes

Updated 09 September 2022
  • Damage to the main runway in Tuesday's raid had put the airport out of service
  • The first incoming flight, from Kuwait, landed at 8:30 pm local time
Updated 09 September 2022
DAMSCUS: Syria's Aleppo airport reopened on Friday, with the first civilian flight landing in more than 72 hours, after repairs following an Israeli air strike earlier this week.

Damage to the main runway in Tuesday's raid had put the airport -- the country's second-largest -- out of service, but the transport ministry said Friday repairs had been completed.

The first incoming flight, from Kuwait, landed at 8:30 pm local time (1730 GMT), according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group.

Earlier, a transport ministry statement carried by state news agency SANA said air traffic would resume from midday.

The Israeli strike, which the Britain-based Observatory said targeted a warehouse used by Iran-backed militias, was the second to hit the airport in just a week.

Since civil war erupted in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes against its northern neighbour, targeting government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.

While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes, it has acknowledged carrying out hundreds. It says its air campaign is necessary to stop arch-foe Iran gaining a foothold on its doorstep.

