Arab director Sally El-Hosaini’s ‘The Swimmers’ gets world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Arab director Sally El-Hosaini’s ‘The Swimmers’ gets world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival/node/2159811/lifestyle
Arab director Sally El-Hosaini’s ‘The Swimmers’ gets world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Jordan Davis, David Kosse, Racheline Benveniste, Manal Issa, Nathalie Issa, Sven Spannekrebs, Sara Mardini, Yusra Mardini, Sally El-Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd and Matthias Schweighöfer attend “The Swimmers” world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. (AFP)
TORONTO: The stars and real-life inspiration for Egyptian Welsh director Sally El-Hosaini’s drama “The Swimmers” strutted along the red carpet this week at the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival – the first in-person version of Toronto’s celebration of film since the pandemic.
“The Swimmers,” a Netflix film that premieres in some theaters Nov. 23, is a dramatization of Syrian refugee sisters Sarah and Yusra Mardini, played by real-life sisters Nathalie Issa and Manal Issa, who fled their war-torn country by boat and had to swim part of the way to keep the vessel moving.
Yusra was selected to compete for the first-ever Refugee Olympic Team in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, and competed again in 2020. Her sister Sara, meanwhile, became active helping refugees.
According to the International Organization for Migration, 24,598 people have gone missing in the Mediterranean since 2014.
This reality was driven home when film crews saw dinghies with real-life migrants as they shot the film’s dinghy scene, El-Hosaini told Reuters.
“We saw the dinghies crossing when we were filming. And it just reminds you of how important this story is.”
She said she used handmade lenses with imperfections to portray scenes in a way far removed from news images to keep people from tuning out.
Manal, who plays Sara in the film, said the discourse around refugees and asylum-seekers needs to change in both fiction and news coverage, highlighting what she said was a different approach to refugees fleeing war in Ukraine from those from outside of Europe.
“You know what happened this year with Ukraine: ‘It’s not Afghanistan. It’s not Syria’ ... This is what people believe.”
It was “crazy” to see her life translated to the big screen, Yusra said. Standing beside her sister on the red carpet in a glittering silver sequined dress in front of a series of microphones, she said she knows she and her sister are now uniquely placed to have a strong voice on this issue.
“Obviously this movie is going to put the conversation on the table again, speaking about refugees, speaking about the crisis.”
From Beirut to ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Lebanese dance crew Mayyas have their eyes on the prize
Updated 10 September 2022
Raffi Boghosian
LOS ANGELES: Lebanese dance crew Mayyas may have only assembled four years ago but they have taken the world by storm — one dance step at a time. Having garnered high praise on the “America’s Got Talent” stage, the all-female group founded by Lebanese choreographer Nadim Cherfan are once again grabbing headlines for their show-stopping ethereal performances which have catapulted them to the finals.
“I felt proud. I felt scared. I felt a huge responsibility. All of these mixed feelings came at once. It was absolutely beautiful for me,” Cherfan told Arab News after the episode aired.
Where it began
Cherfan was 14 when he fell in love with the world of dance and took off to attend workshops in the UK, the US and India to perfect his craft. He was 20 when he began to teach others; his first class consisted of three girls. By 2019, he was teaching 200 students. And from those 200, Mayyas was born.
Cherfan formed the group in order to compete in the sixth season of “Arabs Got Talent.” And despite being newcomers, the group dazzled, wowing judge and Lebanese singing superstar Najwa Karam who awarded them entry to the final with her ‘golden buzzer’ and they were ultimately crowned champions.
“I chose a female crew, because I wanted to deliver a message about female empowerment, as we all know that, even today, Arab women are still called names for being dancers. I wanted to prove how elegant refined and beautiful dancing is,” Cherfan said in an Arab News interview at the time. “And who’s better than these gorgeous ladies to do so?”
But winning one of the most prestigious talent awards in the Middle East wasn’t enough. With success came self-inflicted pressure to do even better. “The golden buzzer, the standing ovation, the beautiful comments of the judges, and winning the title itself are challenges, because they are stress and responsibility — in those moments (all I am thinking is) ‘What’s next? How can I do better?’”
That same year, Mayyas competed in “Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions,” a spin-off of “Britain’s Got Talent,” in which the group were the only act from the Middle East to participate.
The response from the judges and audience was overwhelming. “Absolutely genius — brilliant, inventive… (I’ve) never seen a dance like this ever on one of these shows,” said judge Simon Cowell at the time.
Where it’s going
This year, Mayyas are making their mark on the international scene once again after they were awarded the golden buzzer by “America’s Got Talent” judge Sofia Vergara in June. Now, having wowed the judges (Vergara, Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel) again this week, the dancers are on their way to the finals, set to be broadcast on Sept. 13 and 14.
They are receiving strong backing from their Lebanese fans. The Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International launched an advertising campaign in the US with the slogan “Kermalak Ya Lebnen” — which translates to ‘For You Lebanon’ — to promote and support them.
LBCI backed Mayyas with adverts on its TV and social-media channels, and also worked with local and Arab media outlets in the US to support the campaign.
“The Lebanese people around the world have showed us huge support,” Cherfan said. “We’ve been getting tons of messages. Everybody is backing up Mayyas. Everybody is rooting for Mayyas. So I’m really thankful for the Lebanese diaspora that is being really supportive for Mayyas,” he added.
Not that Mayyas necessarily need the help, considering the acclaim they’ve garnered so far.
“Thirty-six women dancing as one,” said judge Vergara of their semi-final performance. “It’s magic.”
And the often-cynical Cowell was even more blown away, saying: “Every single one of us in this room, I promise you, is going to remember this moment. This is not just going to change your lives, and this is going to sound very dramatic, this is a performance that changes the world. It was as good as it gets. Respect.”
During his interview with Arab News, the choreographer, who estimates that he has worked with 300 Lebanese girls and women in his 17 years as a dance teacher, took his time to thank his team for their hard work.
“To all the Mayyas, all the girls, all my sisters. I would like to say for them, thank you for trusting me,” he said. “The responsibility got bigger. I hope we will be able to be up to the standard of the finale because the talents are really big this year. But the Mayyas are ready.”
Egyptian icon Hind Rostom: The Marilyn Monroe of the East
For this week’s edition of our series on Arab icons, we profile the incomparable star known as the first lady of Egyptian cinema
Updated 10 September 2022
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Often referred to as the Marilyn Monroe of the East, the late Arab icon Hind Rostom left her mark on the region’s film industry, having starred in more than 70 movies.
Born Nariman Hussein Murad in Alexandria, Egypt, on Nov. 12, 1929, her father was Turkish and her mother Egyptian. After her parents’ divorce, a young Rostom lived an unsettled life, following her policeman father from city to city until she moved as a teenager to Cairo in 1946.
She first lit up the silver screen as a non-speaking extra in 1949 and went on to turn heads with her first major role in Egyptian film director Hassan Al-Imam’s 1955 “Banat El-Lail” (“Women of the Night”).
She is, perhaps, most famous for her turn as a lemonade vendor in Youssef Chahine’s tense 1958 drama “Cairo Station,” with her complex portrayal of a woman on the fringes of society earning her kudos from the film industry, as well as fans for generations to come.
With her blonde locks and striking features, she soon became a fashion icon with women around the Arab world flocking to copy her latest look — she was even dubbed Egypt’s Brigitte Bardot, and The First Lady of Egyptian Cinema — however, it was her frequent portrayal of strong female characters that earned Rostom an everlasting spotlight.
She is known for her portrayal of outspoken characters alongside legendary actors such as Farid Shawqi and Omar Sharif, defying stereotypical gender norms of the time and inadvertently becoming a feminist symbol for many.
In an interview with veteran broadcast journalist Mahmoud Saad in 2010, Rostom said that one of the favorite movies of her career was “Emraa Ala El-Hamesh” (“A Woman on the Outside”).
The 1963 film tells the story of a famous actress who after murdering her husband was sentenced to life imprisonment and had to leave her son to be raised by a maid. The maid worked as a dancer and gave the son to a wealthy family. Years later, the mother leaves prison and works as a maid for the family to stay close to her son.
That year, and after also starring in “Shafiqa the Copt,” Rostom’s career blossomed, and she went on to accumulate accolades.
She received a special mention at the Venice Film Festival for Fatin Abdel Wahab’s “Women in My Life” in 1957 and won a lifetime achievement award from the Arab World Institute in Paris.
Rostom also received best actress award from the Association of Egyptian Cinema Writers and Critics for her part in “The Coward and Love” in 1975, the only award she accepted throughout her life. She is quoted to have said she believed it to be sincere.
When speaking to Saad, a year before her death in August 2011, she said she felt, “an actor’s prize is people’s love,” adding, “they are the ones who talk about us and watch us, so it’s the people.”
In a move that is almost unheard of in today’s entertainment industry, Rostom retired at the peak of her career in 1979 and refused to work again. “My life is not for sale,” she said when producers offered her the chance to turn her life story into a drama series.
“I have no regrets,” she told Saad about her decision to retire. “I did it for the love of my life, my prince, Dr. Fayad,” she added, referring to her second husband Dr. Mohammed Fayad, who she was married to for more than 50 years.
Rostom had a daughter, Basant, with her first husband, director Hassan Reda.
Legacy
Eleven years after her death, the actress remains an idol to many actors and filmmakers in the Arab world.
“She was born a star. She was a real icon,” renowned Egyptian director Mohamed Yassin told Arab News.
“At that time, actresses like Faten Hamama, Nadia Al-Gendy, and Hind Rostom were the leading stars in movies. This male-dominated cinema probably came later. Now, the male actors lead the productions and that is due to so many changes that took place in the Egyptian and Arab societies,” he said.
One of Rostom’s famous titles was “Queen of Seduction.” However, many people, including Tunisian Egyptian star Hend Sabri, believe that she presented these roles respectfully.
In an interview with Al Raya, Sabri said: “Hind Rostom is my idol. She is the ‘Queen of Seduction’ in Egypt, whose work in cinema was respectable and purposeful.”
Yassin added: “Her beauty had no boundaries and she had fierce femininity. She was every Arab man’s dream woman.”
The filmmaker, famous for the 2008 flick “The Promise” and this year’s Ramadan series “El-Meshwar,” noted that at the time, people accepted her roles without getting into details about ethics and morals. But that was not all she presented to her audience. “She did drama, tragedy, comedy, and other genres,” he said.
Egyptian critic Essam Zakaria, who is the artistic director of the Alexandria Film Festival for Mediterranean cinema, told Arab News: “She portrayed an evil character in ‘La Anam’ (‘Sleepless’), the naive rich girl in ‘Rod Qalby’ (‘Back Again’), and the seductive woman in ‘Ebn Hamido’ (‘Son of Hamido’).
“Her roles were diverse. She is one of the few who were able to play the good and the evil characters at the same time.
“She presented femininity and seduction in a way that left a mark. She became a role model and many other celebrities tried to imitate her afterwards,” Zakaria said.
Yassin pointed out that many actresses now feared taking on roles as bold and daring as some of Rostom’s.
“She was exceptional, and no one can now present what she did at her time,” he added.
One of her most famous fans, Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe, previously said: “Hind Rostom will always be an icon in our hearts.”
Last year, people from around the world flocked to buy eight pieces from her jewelry collection on sale at auction house Sotheby’s. Displayed as part of the art house’s Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels Part II auction, the items were offered by the actress’ family for the first time. All eight pieces in the sale were sold at prices above their high pre-sale estimates.
Rostom was known for her passion for collecting jewelry, sourcing items from around the world through her favorite boutique in Cairo, as well as designing a number of signature pieces.
In his 2011 book, “Hind Rostom: The World’s Greatest Actress,” Hollywood and cinema historian Maximillien De Lafayette described her as, “an international star and an unmatched diva of the golden years of cinema, both Egyptian and foreign.”
According to the online website of Egypt’s broadcasting organization Maspero, the American writer gifted Rostom the book and sent it to her Cairo house, only a few months before she died.
“Hind Rostom was magical. She has tremendous talent, breathtaking beauty, and artistic presence that transcends time, place, and eternity,” De Lafayette wrote in his book.
WATCH: Beauty queen hopefuls compete in Miss Universe Bahrain pageant
Updated 10 September 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: The glamorous Miss Universe Bahrain pageant kicked off this week with a series of online episodes, watch the latest below.
Set to culminate on Sept. 11 with the announcement of the final winner who will represent the country at the Miss Universe pageant next year, we’re taking a look at the seven contestants who have made it to the finals.
At 18, Yacoub is currently enrolled in Bahrain High School as a senior, where she has been serving as president of the Student Council. Apart from winning deals for her theater work, she is also passionate about cosplaying and has founded “Project Hero,” with plans to visit children in special needs schools and hospitals.
A former player in the Bahrain National Fencing team, the 25-year-old is a published writer and a well-known author of horror novels. Having revealed her struggle with depression, she strives to advocate for discussing mental health issues more openly.
The 24-year-old is trained in music, dance and taekwondo and is passionate about education. A graduate in finance and banking, she is currently pursuing online classes to master her Arabic and English skills, as well psychology.
The half Filipino, half Bahraini 27-year-old is a presenter for a weekly show called “Emirates Draw.” She has been writing for digital publications and local brands, as well as modeling since she was 15 years old.
Digital collectibles company produces NFTs of all five volumes of 1400-year-old handwritten Qur’an
London-based Metadee is selling unique digital copies of the manuscript, which was written by Zayd ibn Thaabit, personal scribe of the Prophet Muhammad
Updated 10 September 2022
SARAH GLUBB
LONDON: A UK-based marketplace for digital non-fungible tokens has announced plans to tokenize and sell all five volumes of the oldest handwritten Qur’an manuscript available in the public domain.
Metadee, which offers digital artworks and collectibles from around the world, said in July that it had tokenized the third, fourth and fifth volumes of a copy of the Qur’an handwritten by the personal scribe of the Prophet Muhammad, Zayd ibn Thaabit, who served as the chief recorder of Qur’anic text.
Now it has confirmed that all five volumes will be made available as NFTs — digital objects specially encoded with proof of their unique nature and ownership — for purchase “to ensure everyone in any country, especially in countries which do not trade in crypto(currency), can access the manuscript.” In addition, the physical copies of volumes one and two are going up for auction.
One million NFTs of each of volumes three, four and five of the manuscript have been created and are available to buy for $200 each. The bidding for volumes one and two begins at $25 million per volume, and the successful bidder for each of them will receive the physical copy plus an NFT.
Matadee founder Deepali Shukla told Arab News that the Qur’an NFTs “are limited, digitized versions of the very first manuscript, handwritten in ink by the personal scribe of the Prophet (and) owing to their immeasurable historic and cultural value, the manuscripts are being seen as a cherished treasure by the faithful and art collectors alike.”
The company said that this rare Qur’an manuscript is believed to have been written in 632 A.D. and has been authenticated and certified by the University of Oxford’s Research Laboratory for Archaeology and the History of Art, the leading global authority in dating archaeological artifacts using radiocarbon dating technology.
“In addition to owning and preserving a unique and significant artifact, any individual that owns such an NFT can pass it on to future generations using proof of ownership secured on blockchain,” Shukla said.
“Equally so, it is a great honor to bring enduring wisdom from 1,400 years (ago) and to make it even more valuable in today’s and tomorrow’s digital world.”
She explained that the original manuscripts from which the NFTs will be created are in the possession of a custodian family and kept in Geneva, Switzerland. Generations of the family have traveled through Madinah, Makkah and Syria over the years, and have guarded the volumes and kept them secure.
“Thanks to tokenization, rare artifacts and holy texts can now be acquired more easily and accessed without the restrictions of time and space,” said Shukla.
“This helps enrich learning experiences, empowers communities, and makes knowledge more appealing for young people.”
Shukla, who describes herself as a collector and art enthusiast, said recently-launched MetaDee fills a significant gap in the NFT marketplace, in the sense that not everyone might feel attracted to the abstract.
“We have, therefore, innovated a marketplace for exquisite, real and rare digitalized collectibles,” she said. “What was once the exclusive domain of the rich and the ultra-wealthy is now democratized. Everyday people can now own such rare, exclusive and real tokenized artworks and collectibles.”
Shukla said that Metadee’s NFTs undergo extensive scrutiny and due diligence and each collectible is carefully studied, researched and scientifically validated as being one of a kind and valuable. Since the company began selling them, she added, it has received a great response from organizations, countries and even across religions.
“If we were to even set aside their collectible value, this undertaking is proving to be something truly empowering,” she said.
The Qur’an manuscript NFTs are unique, she added, because no other format assigns proof of ownership that can be verified and validated in perpetuity. They can be accessed anytime, anywhere around the world, are easily stored on the blockchain, and are transferable to new owners.
“Besides digital information, NFTs hold perpetual records using smart contracts that may be accessed on blockchain; therefore gifting, purchasing and selling collectibles is made easy within a safe and secure marketplace such as MetaDee.”
Shukla said that the market for digital NFT collectibles is the fastest-growing niche market, and is expected to be worth $700 billion in the coming decade, as several countries, including Saudi Arabia, have started to accept cryptocurrency and NFTs and some have even installed cryptocurrency ATMs.
“As time progresses, actual, tangible and real assets almost always endure, hence the rationale of augmented value of such tokenized assets seems to appeal to people,” she added.
Julianne Moore leads red carpet protest for jailed Iranian filmmaker
Panahi was jailed in July along with two other filmmakers in the latest crackdown on Iranian civil society
Moore was joined for the protest by dozens of other artists, including British director Sally Potter and France's Audrey Diwan
Updated 09 September 2022
AFP
VENICE, Italy: Julianne Moore led a flash-mob protest on the Venice red carpet on Friday in support of filmmakers detained around the world, as the festival premiered the new movie from imprisoned Iranian director Jafar Panahi.
Panahi, who won the top prize Golden Lion in Venice in 2000, was jailed in July along with two other filmmakers in the latest crackdown on Iranian civil society.
Moore, who is leading the jury at this year’s festival, was joined for the protest by dozens of other artists, including British director Sally Potter and last year’s Golden Lion winner, France’s Audrey Diwan.
They held posters that also highlighted the detention of Myanmar filmmaker Ma Aeint and Turkish producer Cigdem Mater.
Despite years of attempts to silence him, Panahi’s new film “No Bears” shows that he has lost none of his searing political critique and wry sense of humor.
The film is partly focused on Iranians in Turkey, trying desperately to emigrate to Europe.
But it also follows Panahi himself in a fictionalized version of his real life, as he struggles to make the film from across the border in Iran, which he was already banned from leaving.
One of the film’s stars, Mina Kavani, told reporters in Venice she was inspired by his focus, despite having to direct by phone and Internet.
“He was in such concentration, he had such perfectionism — as an actress, I couldn’t let myself get sentimental,” said Kavani, who lives in exile in France.
“All that counted for him was cinema. He just wanted to make his movie. I thought: ‘I know now why he’s Mr.Panahi.’“
In 2010, Panahi was sentenced to six years in prison for “propaganda against the system” following his support for anti-government protests.
As can often happen in Iran, the sentence was never carried out but hung over him — and was only enacted in July when he went to enquire about two other filmmakers, Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa Aleahmad, who had just been arrested.
Panahi and Rasoulof issued a defiant statement via the Venice organizers last week, vowing to continue making art.
“The history of Iranian cinema witnesses the constant and active presence of independent directors who have struggled to push back censorship and to ensure the survival of this art,” they wrote.
Panahi has won the top prizes in Venice (for 2000’s “The Circle“) and Berlin (2015’s “Taxi“), as well as best screenplay at Cannes (2018’s “Three Faces“) — but was unable to accept either of the last two prizes in person.
The crackdown on civil society has worsened even further under President Ebrahim Raisi, an ultra-conservative former judiciary chief who came to power last year.
Yet Iran’s independent filmmakers continue to punch above their weight, in spite of the pressure.
A second Iranian film is competing for the Golden Lion this week — “Beyond the Walls” by Vahid Jalivand — a grim look at Iran’s security state and those trapped within it.
Jalivand was cautious in his words at a press conference on Thursday, saying “a balance between the two sides” was needed in Iran today.
“In this movie the hero of the movie is a security official himself. We have unfortunately reached a perspective where it is totally bipolar,” he told reporters.
“If we can create the sense of brotherhood, dialogue will become much easier, there will be less violence. This is my true belief and I would still believe this even if I were living in Europe or the United States.”