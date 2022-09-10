You are here

Benzema’s France call-up hinges on Madrid derby says Ancelotti

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema reacts during their Champions League match against Celtic at Celtic park, Glasgow on Tuesday. (AP)
AFP

  • Benzema, hot favourite to pick up next month's Ballon d'Or, suffered a right thigh injury in Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League win at Celtic
  • Ancelotti said: "Karim? We'll see if he can make the derby"
MADRID: Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says if the injured Karim Benzema is unable to play in next week’s La Liga derby against Atletico Madrid it will rule the star striker out of contention for France’s Nations League World Cup warm up games.
Benzema, hot favorite to pick up next month’s Ballon d’Or, suffered a right thigh injury in Tuesday’s 3-0 Champions League win at Celtic.
And Ancelotti said on Saturday: “Karim? We’ll see if he can make the derby. What’s certain is that if he doesn’t play the derby he won’t be joining his national team.”
World Cup winners France continue the preparations for the defense of their 2018 crown against Austria on September 22 and Denmark three days later.
Ancelotti added of the French forward: “These are the sort of things that can happen
“There’s a minor issue, but last year too he had a physical problem in December and we were able to deal with it.
“This year, it’ll be the same thing.”
The 34-year-old striker hobbled off after half an hour of the game at Parkhead with Real going on to run out impressive winners as they kicked off their title defense in style.
“Without him the team played really well against Celtic, especially in attack,” Ancelotti observed, ahead of Sunday’s La Liga clash with Real Mallorca.
Eden Hazard will as he did in Glasgow step in to Benzema’s role on Sunday.
While praising the Belgian for his performance in Scotland Ancelotti noted: “Benzema doesn’t have a natural replacement.
“He’s the best center forward in the world, and there’s no substitute for him anywhere on the market.”
Whether Benzema is fit enough to face Atletico will determine in part on tests but mostly on his astute coach.
“We’ve got lots of information, physical and technical. I take them all into account but only to confirm what my own eyes are telling me.
“If my eyes tell me a player is well on the pitch but the data is saying he’s tired, he’ll remain out on the pitch.”

Cologne urge fans to give evidence after violence in Nice

Cologne urge fans to give evidence after violence in Nice
Cologne urge fans to give evidence after violence in Nice

COLOGNE, Germany: German soccer club Cologne have urged their fans to submit photos and videos to a police “evidence portal” to identify those responsible for violence at the Europa Conference League game in Nice.
Thirty-two people were injured at Thursday’s match between Nice and Cologne when fights broke out among supporters in the stands at Allianz Riviera stadium. The game ended 1-1 after the start was delayed by about an hour.
French prosecutors launched investigations Friday and UEFA opened a disciplinary case with eight charges against Nice, including failure by the French club to screen and search spectators, and three against Cologne.
Cologne police have set up “an evidence portal where photos or videos of the incidents can be uploaded,” said the German club, which host Union Berlin in a Bundesliga game on Sunday.
“On both sides, it was a small minority of under 100 people who caused the violent events to transpire within the stadium,” said Christian Keller, the club’s managing director. “More than 7,900 of the 8,000 FC fans had nothing to do with the violence.”
Keller also said the violence was “particularly regrettable” because they had pointed out “risks and gaps” in the French security plan before the match.
“Unfortunately, these warnings, which had not been heeded, were confirmed during the course of the day, when French hooligans attacked FC fans in the city and around the stadium,” Keller said.
Bernard Gonzalez, French government’s regional administrator, said thousands of German fans began consuming alcohol early Thursday in downtown bars. Those “most at risk” were supposed to be placed in a secure part of the stadium, but they broke free alongside some Parisian hooligans and kicked off the violence, he said.
Paris Saint-Germain condemned the violence after it emerged that fans from a banned group of hardcore PSG supporters took part in the clashes.

Updated 10 September 2022
AFP

  • Alcaraz needed nine hours and 10 sets in his last two rounds, including a quarter-final which finished at 2:50 a.m.
NEW YORK: Carlos Alcaraz defeated Frances Tiafoe in a gladiatorial US Open semifinal on Friday, setting up a showdown for the title and world number one ranking against Casper Ruud.
The 19-year-old Spaniard triumphed 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 to become the youngest men’s Grand Slam finalist since compatriot Rafael Nadal captured the first of his 22 Slams at the 2005 French Open.
Norway’s seventh-ranked Ruud earlier defeated Russia’s Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 to also reach his first Grand Slam final.
Tiafoe went down fighting, however, saving three match points and retrieving breaks in both of the last two sets.
“We are in the semifinal of a Grand Slam, we have to give everything we have inside, we have to fight until the last ball,” said Alcaraz, the youngest US Open finalist since Pete Sampras in 1990.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re fighting for five hours or six hours. It doesn’t matter, you have to give everything on court.”
For Alcaraz, who unleashed 59 winners, it was his third successive five-setter as he closes in on a maiden Slam and becoming the youngest ever world number one.
“It’s my first time in a final of a Grand Slam. I can see the number one in the world, but at the same time it’s so far away,” he added.
“I’m going to give everything that I have. I will have to handle the nerves of being in the final of a Grand Slam but obviously I’m really happy.”
Tiafoe hailed his conqueror.
“I gave everything I had, too good from Carlos tonight,” said Tiafoe.
“Honestly I came here wanting to win the US Open, I feel like I let you guys down. This one really hurts.”
Alcaraz saw two break points come and go in the seventh game of the opener before needing to save a set point in the 12th which featured a breathtaking rally that the Spaniard claimed from two seemingly losing positions.
The teenager saved three more set points in the tiebreak but Tiafoe converted his fifth when Alcaraz served up his third double fault of the 64-minute opener.
Alcaraz saved a break point in the third game of the second set, at one stage stretching for a winning point with his back facing Tiafoe to win another memorable rally.
His flamboyance was rewarded when he broke for 4-2 on his way to levelling the semifinal thanks to Tiafoe burying a return in the net.
Alcaraz had needed nine hours and 10 sets in his last two rounds, including a quarter-final which finished at 2:50 a.m. Thursday, to reach the semifinal.
However, he looked the fresher of the two men when he raced to a double break, 4-0 lead in the third set, allowing Tiafoe just three points.
For good measure, Alcaraz broke the American a third time in the seventh game.
World number 26 Tiafoe, who knocked Nadal out of the tournament in the last-16, was hoping to become the first American man in a major final since Andy Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009.
He gamely retrieved two breaks in the fourth set, saved a match point in the 10th game with a nerveless drop shot before claiming the tiebreak to send the clash into a decider.
It was an eighth successful tiebreak out of eight for the American.
Alcaraz broke for 2-0 in the fifth set only for Tiafoe to again claw his way back to 2-2.
The American, however, double-faulted to hand the advantage back in the fifth game.
Tiafoe saved two more match points in the ninth game before Alcaraz went on to seal victory in four hours and 19 minutes when his opponent netted a weary backhand.
Ruud will be appearing in his second Grand Slam final of the season after finishing runner-up to Nadal at the French Open in June.
“After Roland Garros, I was extremely happy but at the same time humble enough to think that could be my only final in a Grand Slam in my career,” said Ruud.
“They don’t come easy. So here I am a couple of months later — it feels beyond words to describe.”
The 23-year-old Norwegian set the tone for his dominance early in the semifinal when he came out on top in a 55-shot rally to convert a third set point in the opening tiebreak which his Russian rival described as “crazy.”

Updated 10 September 2022
AFP

  • Lee6, 26, won her only major and LPGA title at the 2019 US Women’s Open, the same year she collected the LPGA Rookie of the Year award
WASHINGTON: South Korea’s Jeong-eun Lee6 fired a bogey-free 9-under par 63 to grab a one-stroke lead after Friday’s second round of the LPGA Queen City Championship.

World No. 43 Lee6 birdied six of the first 10 holes in her low round of the season to stand on 13-under 131 after 36 holes at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“It was a good, bogey-free round,” Lee6 said. “It has been a while (since) I played bogey-free so I’m really satisfied with my game. Two more rounds, so I’m going to focus just on what I’m doing.”

China’s Lin Xiyu was second on 132 with American Ally Ewing third on 133 and Australian Sarah Kemp and Mexico’s Maria Fassi sharing fourth on 134.

Lee6, 26, won her only major and LPGA title at the 2019 US Women’s Open, the same year she collected the LPGA Rookie of the Year award. She was also a runner-up at last year’s Evian Championship.

Swing work has been a major part of Lee6’s preparation.

“I’m fixing my swing these days. I focused on my downswing. That’s why I finished strong,” Lee6 said.

“I’m still not comfortable with my swing but it’s getting better. I’m struggling (with) my swing but I gained confidence a lot from today.”

Lee6 birdied the par-5 second and par-4 fifth holes, then reeled off four birdies in a row starting at the par-4 seventh. She added birdies at the par-5 12th and par-3 14th and a final birdie putt from 20 feet at the par-4 16th.

Playing partner Lin, the 18-hole leader after an opening 64, birdied the first and last holes with birdies at the seventh and par-5 12th in a bogey-free 68.

“All I’m doing is trying to catch Six,” Lin said. “It was nice to play with her. We definitely helped each other out a little bit, staying aggressive.

“I feel like I hit it even better than yesterday. For the putts it (was) just little lip out here and there.”

Lin, making her 188th career LPGA start, seeks her first tour title. She had her best LPGA finish in March at Thailand, when she lost a playoff to Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen.

“It’s easier to be only one behind than a couple behind,” Lin said. “I wanted to have a little breakthrough this year, so I think the more times I got to knock on the door the better.”

Ewing made six birdies in a row starting at the second hole but a closing bogey dropped her two adrift on 64 while Fassi birdied five of the last six holes to fire a bogey-free 66.

“I’ve been able to have some shorter stuff into the greens and been able to take on some pins,” Fassi said. “As soon as I saw a couple of the putts go in, you just get a little more confident and the hole gets a little bit bigger.”

Updated 10 September 2022
AFP

  • France’s reputation for policing sporting events took a battering following chaos at the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris on May 28
LAUSANNE: The International Olympic Committee on Friday said it had “full confidence” that France would ensure security at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Fears have grown over safety at the event in the French capital as the opening ceremony on July 26, 2024 draws closer.

But IOC President Thomas Bach said: “After a number of consultations, visits, follow-ups... I can say we have full confidence in the French security authorities.”

France’s reputation for policing sporting events took a battering following chaos at the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris on May 28, which critics blamed on heavy-handed policing.

An inquiry by the French Senate in July concluded that the problems were caused by a “string of dysfunctions.”

But Bach told reporters, the French authorities “have drawn the right conclusions from the incidents on the occasion of the Champions League final and they enjoy our full confidence.”

Another subject of concern is the ambitious vision of an Olympics opening ceremony that will not take place as is common in the athletics stadium, but as a flotilla down the River Seine.

Pierre-Olivier Beckers, the head of the IOC’s 2024 Games coordination commission, last week said he had been “reassured” about security at the opening ceremony after meeting Paris police chief Laurent Nunez.

In early August, he had told AFP discussions were ongoing about the number of people who would be allowed on the river banks to watch the parade.

Organizers had originally said 600,000 people might attend, but faced calls to reduce that number.

World Athletics head Sebastian Coe earlier on Friday told AFP he was also pushing for certain events to be moved out of the Stade de France, north of Paris, into street locations to increase exposure.

Coe, who headed up the organizing committee for the London Olympics in 2012, said he thought it was worth it despite the “security costs.”

Updated 10 September 2022
AFP

  • With two stages to race, Belgian Evenepoel of Quick-Step remained two minutes and seven seconds ahead of Spaniard Enric Mas and 5min 14sec clear of third-placed Juan Ayuso
PIORNAL, SPAIN: Mads Pedersen surged away from his sprint rivals on Friday to take the 19th stage, his third victory in the last seven Vuelta a Espana stages, while race leader Remco Evenepoel finished comfortably in the pack.

Pedersen, a Dane who rides for Trek, powered away from Fred Wright and Belgian Gianni Vermeersch, to take the 138.3km stage that began and ended in Talavera de la Reina in central Spain.

With two stages to race, Belgian Evenepoel of Quick-Step remained two minutes and seven seconds ahead of Spaniard Enric Mas and 5min 14sec clear of third-placed Juan Ayuso.

The stage ended in a sprint after the pack reeled in a powerful breakaway.

“It was very hard to control the peloton, the team did an impressive job,” said Pedersen. “I have to say thank you to the guys because without them I had no chance to win today.”

Evenepoel said he had done a deal with the winner to help ensure the pack finished together.

“This was the perfect race,” said Evenepoel. “I promised Mads to control the breakaway with him, so we did our job.”

On Tuesday, when his closest rival Primoz Roglic suffered a race-ending crash, Evenepoel also had a scare when he punctured.

But the Belgian was given the same time as the main bunch because he was less than 3km from the finish when he stopped.

He said those events were on his mind on Friday and he was just aiming to make it to the last 3km “in case I would get a flat tire or a bike problem. It’s just to stay safe, because tomorrow is the last day and the biggest fear today was to have a crash or to be unlucky. So that’s why we were trying to stay in front.”

“Then, the last 1.3km was a straight line, so then I could slow a bit down and just follow the wheels.”

Saturday’s 20th and penultimate stage is a 181km run from Moralzarzal to Puerto de Navacerrada through the Guadarrama range north of Madrid. It includes five climbs which will give Evenepoel’s rivals one last chance to attack.

“I think tomorrow will be a very crazy day,” said mountains classification leader Richard Carapaz of Ineos.

Sunday’s final stage is a short, flat ride into Madrid.

Meanwhile Roglic, the three-time defending Vuelta champion, on Friday blamed Wright for his crash.

Barely 100m from the line on Tuesday, Roglic, sprinting for victory and bonus points, made contact with Wright, lost control at high speed, smashed onto the tarmac and suffered injuries that forced him to abandon.

“This was not okay,” Roglic said in an interview published on the web site of his Jumbo-Visma team.

“The way this crash happened is unacceptable,” Roglic said.

“The crash was not caused by a bad road or a lack of safety but by a rider’s behavior. I don’t have eyes on my back. Otherwise, I would have run wide. Wright came from behind and rode the handlebars out of my hands before I knew it.”

Roglic said he felt “slightly better” on Friday morning.

He would not say if he thought he would race again this season.

“I can walk a little bit I am happy with that for the moment.”

As marks of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, riders paused at the start line for a minute and the British-based Ineos team wore black armbands.

 

