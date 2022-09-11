You are here

Eala channels 'idol' Nadal to become Philippines' first Slam winner

Alexandra Eala of Philippines celebrates after defeating Lucie Havlickova of Czech Republic during their junior girl's singles final match in the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 10, 2022 in New York City. (AFP)
Alexandra Eala of Philippines celebrates after defeating Lucie Havlickova of Czech Republic during their junior girl's singles final match in the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 10, 2022 in New York City. (AFP)
Updated 11 September 2022
AFP

Eala channels ‘idol’ Nadal to become Philippines’ first Slam winner

Eala channels ‘idol’ Nadal to become Philippines’ first Slam winner
  • The 17-year-old Filipino defeated French Open girls champion Lucie Havlickova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-4 in the US Open final
Updated 11 September 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Alexandra Eala became the Philippines’ first Grand Slam junior champion at the US Open on Saturday, using her “idol” Rafael Nadal for inspiration.

The 17-year-old Filipino defeated French Open girls champion Lucie Havlickova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-4 in the final.

“My idol is obviously Rafa. He’s a very good role model, something a lot of people should idolize and try to be,” said Eala who is based at the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s academy in Spain.




Lucie Havlickova (L) of Czech Republic holds the runner-up trophy alongside Alexandra Eala (R) of Philippines who celebrates with the championship trophy after winning their junior girl's singles final match at the 2022 US Open. (AFP)

“The biggest thing I notice in Rafa is how he fights till the end, how his thoughts are so clear.

“He’s so calm, but at the same time so fired up. I think I really tried to channel that energy during this whole week.”

Eala was playing her first junior tournament since the Orange Bowl in Florida last December.

Since then, she became the first Filipino to both contest and win a WTA main draw match when she defeated Paula Ormaechea at Cluj-Napoca in August.

Eala is already her country’s highest ranked player on the WTA at 297 in the world.

Her brother, 20-year-old Michael, who plays college tennis in the US, is currently the Philippines’ leading man on the ATP, albeit at a lowly 1,506.

 

Gobert, France win at EuroBasket; Luka leads Slovenia again

Gobert, France win at EuroBasket; Luka leads Slovenia again
Updated 11 September 2022
AP

Gobert, France win at EuroBasket; Luka leads Slovenia again

Gobert, France win at EuroBasket; Luka leads Slovenia again
  • Gobert had a putback dunk with 2.7 seconds left in regulation to tie the game, then scored the first four points of overtime
  • Luka Doncic scored 35 points and defending champion Slovenia used a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter to eliminate Belgium
Updated 11 September 2022
AP

BERLIN: Rudy Gobert scored 20 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, and Olympic silver medalist France moved into the EuroBasket quarterfinals by holding off Turkey 87-86 in overtime on Saturday.

Gobert had a putback dunk with 2.7 seconds left in regulation to tie the game, then scored the first four points of overtime, and France never trailed in the extra session.

“Crazy game,” Gobert said.

Crazier finish.

Turkey had what seemed like full control of the game with 12.2 seconds left in regulation. They had the ball, up by two, was going to the foul line for two free throws and would keep possession of the ball after those shots because France had been whistled for an unsportsmanlike foul.

But Cedi Osman missed both shots, a scene reminiscent of when he did the same late in what became a one-point loss to the US at the Basketball World Cup in 2019. France wound up forcing a turnover on the ensuing possession, and Gobert’s dunk tied the game.

“Really tough spot for us, but we got lucky, he missed both,” Gobert said. “Then we were able to steal the out of bounds, get a bucket and get to overtime. We never stopped. We never stopped fighting. We always believed. Obviously, not our best game, but the thing I’m really proud of is the fact that we never gave up. A lot of teams would have given up in that position.”

Thomas Heurtel and Evan Fournier had 13 points apiece for France, which led by 16 midway through the second quarter.

But Turkey closed the third quarter on a 19-0 run, turning an 11-point deficit into a 57-49 lead going into the final 10 minutes of regulation. France missed 11 consecutive shots in that stretch.

Turkey had a chance to win on the final possession of overtime, but Furkan Korkmaz lost his dribble with about 2 seconds left and his team never got a shot off.

Bugrahan Tuncer scored 22 for Turkey, while Korkmaz added 18.

“I don’t know what to say, really,” Tuncer said. “I’m so mad. I’m so sad. If I cannot find any nice words, I’m sorry about it. This is unacceptable.”

France will play the winner of Sunday’s Serbia-Italy game in the quarterfinals. That matchup is scheduled for Wednesday.

“Maybe it’s the worst emotional loss in my 26-year career,” Turkey coach Ergin Ataman said. “Congratulations to France. I hope that they will continue on a good way in the quarterfinals. That’s all.”

SLOVENIA 88 BELGIUM 72

Luka Doncic scored 35 points and defending champion Slovenia used a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter to eliminate Belgium.

Doncic and Goran Dragic combined to score or be credited with assists on Slovenia’s first 40 points of the second half.

“Belgium was playing great basketball,” said Doncic, who is averaging 28 points in six tournament games so far — 39.3 per game in his last three contests. “We knew this was going to be a hard game. They were fighting until the end. But in the end, I think we played a little better.”

Doncic had five rebounds, five assists and four steals for Slovenia, while Klemen Prepelic scored 13, Mike Tobey Finished with 12 and Dragic added 11.

Manu Lecomte scored 16 points and Pierre-Antoine Gillet had a 15-point, 10-rebound game for Belgium.

Slovenia got to the line 25 times, to only eight for Belgium.

“I’m listening for a lot of weeks now, the word ‘equality.’ But equality doesn’t exist in basketball,” Belgium coach Dario Gjergja said.

Next for Slovenia is a quarterfinal game Wednesday, against the winner of the Ukraine-Poland matchup. Those teams will play Sunday.

GERMANY 85 MONTENEGRO 79

Dennis Schroder scored 22 points and Germany wasted most of a 27-point second-half lead before hanging on to oust Montenegro.

Germany led 51-24 early in the third quarter before Montenegro outscored the hosts 53-29 over the next 19 minutes.

But Germany sealed the win with five free throws in the final seconds — three of them coming off an unsportsmanlike foul and technical foul call.

Maodo Lo and Franz Wagner each scored 14 for Germany. The Germans will meet either Greece or the Czech Republic in Tuesday’s quarterfinals; those teams meet in a round of 16 game on Sunday.

Kendrick Perry scored 25 for Montenegro, which got 22 from Bojan Dubljevic, 13 from Marko Simonovic and 12 from Vladimir Mihailovic.

SPAIN 102 LITHUANIA 94, OT

Lorenzo Brown scored 28 points, Willy Hernangomez added 21 and Spain survived some frantic moments to hold off Lithuania in overtime.

Rudy Fernandez and Juancho Hernangomez each scored 13 for Spain, which will meet either Finland or Croatia in Tuesday’s quarterfinals. Finland and Croatia play a round of 16 game on Sunday.

Brown scored the first five points of overtime, and Spain never trailed in the extra session.

Ignas Brazdeikis gave Lithuania a chance, getting a tip-in to rattle around the rim and fall as time expired in regulation. But Lithuania wasted an eight-point lead in the final 5:56 of the fourth quarter, and Spain wound up tying the game on a layup by Brown with 2:23 left in the fourth.

Mindaugas Kuzminskas led Lithuania with 18 points. Brazdeikis scored 17, while Domantas Sabonis and Lukas Lekavicius had 15 apiece.

Rokas Jokubaitis added 13 for Lithuania, which lost despite shooting 51 percent — 7 percent better than Spain.

World No. 1 Swiatek downs Jabeur to clinch US Open crown

World No. 1 Swiatek downs Jabeur to clinch US Open crown
Updated 11 September 2022
AFP

World No. 1 Swiatek downs Jabeur to clinch US Open crown

World No. 1 Swiatek downs Jabeur to clinch US Open crown
  • The victory followed Swiatek’s win at the French Open in June, making the 21-year-old the first woman since 2016 to win two Grand Slams in a single season
  • The loss was another agonizing near-miss for Jabeur, who had been bidding to become the first woman from Africa to win a Grand Slam
Updated 11 September 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: World No.1 Iga Swiatek defeated Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur to win her second Grand Slam title of the year with a straight sets victory in the US Open final on Saturday.

Polish star Swiatek overcame a spirited second set fightback from fifth seed Jabeur to win 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) in 1hr 52min at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The victory followed Swiatek’s win at the French Open in June, making the 21-year-old the first woman since 2016 to win two Grand Slams in a single season.

Swiatek’s 10th career title also extended her remarkable record in tournament finals.

She has now won her last 10 finals, without dropping a set.

Swiatek collapsed on court in relief after a win that saw her earn $2.6 million in prize money.

“I’m really glad it’s not in cash,” she quipped as she was presented with her winner’s cheque for a tournament she entered with low expectations. 

Poland's Iga Swiatek (R) and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur pose with their trophies following their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles final match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on Sept. 10, 2022. (AFP)

“For sure this tournament was really challenging because it’s New York — it’s so loud, it’s so crazy,” said Swiatek who was also French Open champion in 2020.

“So many temptations in the city, so many people I’ve met who are so inspiring — it’s really mindblowing for me and I’m so proud I could handle it mentally.”

But the loss was another agonizing near-miss for Jabeur, who had been bidding to become the first woman from Africa to win a Grand Slam.

The 28-year-old from Tunis had also been beaten in the final of Wimbledon in July.

“I really tried but Iga didn’t make it easy for me,” Jabeur said. “She deservd to win today. I don’t like her very much today but it’s okay.

“I’m gonna keep working hard and we’ll get that title sometime soon.”

Jabeur impressed en route to the final, dropping only a single set and stitching together a string of assured performances.

But she was in trouble almost from the get-go against the clinical Swiatek, who was into her stride quickly with her serve and signature forehand functioning smoothly. 

Iga Swiatek of Poland with the championship trophy and ball kids after defeating Ons Jabeur at the 2022 US Open. (AFP)

Jabeur by contrast looked jittery and and was broken to love in her first service game.

Swiatek held easily to go 3-0 up with only eight minutes gone in the first set.

Jabeur did threaten a revival when she held and then broke to close the gap to 3-2.

But the fifth seed was let down again by her shaky service game, a problem throughout Saturday’s final, and Swiatek broke back for a 4-2 lead.

Jabeur was broken again as she served to stay in the set and Swiatek took the first set.

Swiatek threatened to run away with the second set after breaking Jabeur and holding to go 3-0 up.

Yet Jabeur showed great determination to break Swiatek to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Once again, however, Jabeur was unable to make the service break count and Swiatek broke again for a 4-2 lead.

This time, though, Jabeur dug deep to claw her way back into the contest, assisted by a slice of luck when a Swiatek return clipped a net cord to clinch a service break.

Jabeur held to level the score at 4-4 and suddenly the momentum had shifted.

The next three games went with serve and Jabeur was left serving to stay in the match. She fought off a match-point at 5-6 and 30-40 down before holding for 6-6.

Jabeur recovered from 4-2 down to lead 5-4 in the tie break, but it was Swiatek who showed greater composure, converting her second match point when Jabeur smacked a return long.

Topics: US Open 2022 Iga Swiatek Ons Jabeur US Open

World Cup final stadium tested with first sellout crowd

World Cup final stadium tested with first sellout crowd
Updated 10 September 2022
Arab News

World Cup final stadium tested with first sellout crowd

World Cup final stadium tested with first sellout crowd
  • 80,000-capacity Lusail Iconic Stadium packed as Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal team beat Egyptians Zamalek 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw
Updated 10 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The $675 million stadium that Qatar will use for this year’s World Cup final was put through its first sellout test with a match between the Egyptian and Saudi champions.

Seventy-two days from the start of the tournament, organizers said the 80,000-capacity Lusail Iconic Stadium was full for the game in which Al-Hilal beat Egyptians Zamalek 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Despite the drama of spot kicks, after 90 minutes of action at Lusail Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw, it was a more-than deserved victory for the Riyadh side, who had dominated for much of the game.

Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo opened the scoring for the Asian champions but, just after the half-hour, Senegalese forward Ibrahima Ndiaye equalized for Zamalek, who won the Egyptian Premier League title last month.

Reigning Saudi Professional League champions Al-Hilal, who have won their first three games of the new season, were on top from from kickoff and took a deserved lead after 18 minutes with an opening goal that would be worthy of the World Cup final that will take place in the same stadium in December.

A lofted pass from the half-way line by impressive Colombian midfielder Gustavo Cueller found Ighalo just outside the area. The Nigerian striker beat the offside trap, controlled the ball with a deft touch and then delicately lifted the ball over goalkeeper Mohammed Awad, who had come off his line.

Zamalek had struggled to make an impact in the game but, after 33 minutes, they found themselves level. Goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf blocked a low shot from Seifeddine Jaziri but new signing Ndiaye was well placed to slot home the rebound.

Al-Hilal tried to bounce back and, just before the break, Awad saved with his left thigh from Moussa Marega when the Malian marksman broke through after a rapier-like attack. 

FASTFACT

Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo opened the scoring for the Asian champions but, just after the half-hour, Senegalese forward Ibrahima Ndiaye equalized for Zamalek, who won the Egyptian Premier League title last month.

At half-time the Asian champions, who had enjoyed two-thirds of the possession and the better chances, were disappointed to find themselves still on level terms and they began the second-half with clear attacking intent. The second period proved to be more of the same, with the Riyadh side taking the game to their Cairo counterparts.

On the hour, Al-Hilal should have restored their lead. Brazilian attacker Michael, who had just been introduced, reached the byline on the right side of the penalty area and pulled the ball back for Salem Al-Dawsari, who shot wide from just outside the six yard box.

Still the Blues pushed forward but just could not find a way past Awad. Indeed, they almost found themselves behind, with nine minutes remaining, when Egypt international Ahmed “Zizo” Sayed took up a good position only to blast his shot over the bar.

And so the game drifted into penalties. Ighalo scored the first and then Zizo beat Al-Mayouf but not the post to give Al-Hilal an initial lead.

Al-Dawsari increased Al-Hilal’s advantage but with Zamalek scoring and Awad then saving from Luciano Vietto, they appeared to be level again — until the video assistant referee ruled the goalkeeper had moved off his line.

The Italian scored at the second time of asking to make it 3-1, which meant that when Mahmoud Hamdy’s weak shot was saved by Al-Mayouf, Carillo could, and did, win the cup for Al-Hilal.

Lusail — the match venue — was the last stadium to be officially inaugurated and Hassan Al-Thawadi, head of the Qatari organizing committee, said it was “an emotional moment.”

“It is the culmination of a 13-year journey,” he said.

The stadium, shaped like a traditional Arabic bowl, is at the heart of a new city being built north of the Doha. It will host 10 World Cup matches, including the Dec. 18 final.

No more games are planned before the tournament starts on Nov. 20 however.

The game was a test run for security, the border immigration system and the multibillion dollar driverless train metro that will take the strain, ferrying more than 1 million fans around Doha during the World Cup.

Topics: Qatar World Cup Doha

British sport pays tribute to Queen as action resumes

British sport pays tribute to Queen as action resumes
Updated 10 September 2022
AFP

British sport pays tribute to Queen as action resumes

British sport pays tribute to Queen as action resumes
  • Football authorities, along with cricket, golf and rugby, all postponed their scheduled events on Friday
Updated 10 September 2022
AFP

LONDON: British sport paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday as action resumed after Friday’s shutdown following the monarch’s death.

Football authorities, along with cricket, golf and rugby, all postponed their scheduled events on Friday.

But, although the Premier League and all other football in England has been canceled this weekend in a show of respect to the Queen, the rest of the sports world is returning to the field.

In the PGA Championship at Wentworth, a two-minute period of silence was impeccably observed with DP World Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley joining staff, players and caddies on the putting green in front of the first tee.

Spectators were also able to watch on big screens as King Charles III was formally proclaimed as monarch at the Accession Council.

At the Oval, England and South Africa cricketers joined staff and spectators to honor the Queen ahead of the start of play in the third Test.

The two sides, wearing black armbands, lined up on the outfield to observe a minute’s silence.

There were also tributes ahead of the rugby Super League Play-Off Eliminator between Huddersfield and Salford.

Players, officials and supporters observed a minute’s silence and sang the national anthem before kick-off.

English football chiefs have been criticized for postponing all matches, with the decision labelled a “missed opportunity” to pay tribute to the nation’s longest-serving monarch.

Football chiefs were told by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on Friday that there was no obligation to cancel or postpone sporting fixtures during the national mourning period.

But the Premier League felt it was the right move to honor the Queen for her “extraordinary life and contribution to the nation.”

The second tier Championship, as well as Leagues One and Two, followed the Premier League in postponing this weekend’s matches.

It was not just professional football as all amateur Saturday and Sunday leagues across the UK, including youth football, were called off.

Topics: British sport Queen Elizabeth II Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Lewandowski can’t stop scoring for Barça before Bayern trip

Lewandowski can’t stop scoring for Barça before Bayern trip
Updated 10 September 2022
Agencies

Lewandowski can't stop scoring for Barça before Bayern trip

Lewandowski can’t stop scoring for Barça before Bayern trip
  • Cadiz ‘keeper Jeremias Ledesma grabbed a defibrillator from the team bench and sprinted across the pitch to throw it to emergency staff in the stands
  • Lewandowski scored his ninth goal in five games to double Barcelona's lead after Frenkie de Jong’s 55th-minute opener
Updated 10 September 2022
Agencies

BARCELONA, Spain: Robert Lewandowski came off the bench to help Barcelona win 4-0 at Cádiz in the Spanish league on Saturday as the Poland striker extended his superb scoring run before facing former club Bayern Munich.
The match was halted in the 82nd minute because of a presumed heart attack in the stands. Cadiz ‘keeper Jeremias Ledesma grabbed a defibrillator from the team bench and sprinted across the pitch to throw it to emergency staff in the stands.
The fan was taken away by ambulance.
Lewandowski scored his ninth goal in five games to double Barcelona’s lead after Frenkie de Jong’s 55th-minute opener. He has only failed to score in one game — his debut — since joining Barcelona from Bayern this summer.
Following the halt in play for the ill fan, Lewandowski assisted Ansu Fati before Ousmane Dembélé struck from long range to make it a rout.
A fourth win in a row in the Spanish league lifted Barcelona to the top of the standings, one point ahead of Real Madrid before the defending champions host Mallorca on Sunday.
Coach Xavi Hernández left Lewandowski, Dembélé and Pedri González out of his starting lineup ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Germany in the Champions League. All three came on moments after De Jong’s goal.
Xavi and Cádiz counterpart Sergio González both wished the stricken fan a quick recovery, agreeing that the incident, which silenced the Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium in southern Spain, was a reminder that soccer is just a game.
“Health, once again, is the most important thing,” Xavi said. “We hope that he gets better as soon as possible.”

* With AFP and AP

Topics: Barcelona Robert Lewandowski Cadiz

