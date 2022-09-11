You are here

  Saudi Arabia's industrial production increases by 17.7% in July: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia's industrial production increases by 17.7% in July: GASTAT

Update Saudi Arabia's industrial production increases by 17.7% in July: GASTAT
The growth was primarily driven by high production in the three subsectors — mining and quarrying, manufacturing, and electricity and gas supplies. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia's industrial production increases by 17.7% in July: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia's industrial production increases by 17.7% in July: GASTAT
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index increased by 17.7 percent in July compared to the same period a year ago. The growth was primarily driven by high production in the three subsectors — mining and quarrying, manufacturing, and electricity and gas supplies, official data showed.

According to a report from the General Authority for Statistics, mining and quarrying grew by 14.1 percent in July from a year ago as Saudi Arabia increased its oil production to its highest level by more than 10 million barrels per day in July 2022.

The manufacturing activity increased by 32.6 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. The electricity and gas supplies increased by 5 percent, the report added.

IPI is an economic indicator that reflects the relative changes in the volume of industrial output, according to GASTAT. 

Although IPI is still showing positive trends, its growth has slowed down for the third month in a row from a 26.7 year-on-year growth in April. 

On a monthly basis, IPI saw a 1.6 percent increase propelled by mining and quarrying — its highest weighted component of 74.5 percent — which also grew by a modest 1.6 percent.

However, electricity and gas supplies surged 14.6 percent this month, but its small share made this insignificant in the index. 

Overall, IPI has been characterized by growth which started in May 2021.

Prior to that, it was underperforming due to the two-year-long effects of the pandemic. 

Looking at the past four months' performance, the deceleration in headline IPI was caused by slower growth in mining and quarrying — whose contribution halved over this period to 10.5 percentage points from 21.1 percentage points in April.

In contrast, the contribution of manufacturing grew by 1.7 percentage points to 7.4 percentage points in July from 5.7 in April as annual growth in the sector accelerated in July to 32.6 percent from 25.1 percent in April.

The slower growth in mining and quarrying has been caused by the decreasing rates of growth in volumes of crude output to 14.2 percent in July from 28.4 percent in April.

Topics: Saudi industrial production ipi gstat

Saudi IsDB approves $1.12bn for development projects in 9 countries

Saudi IsDB approves $1.12bn for development projects in 9 countries
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi IsDB approves $1.12bn for development projects in 9 countries

Saudi IsDB approves $1.12bn for development projects in 9 countries
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia-based Islamic Development Bank has approved $1.12 billion for financing development projects for various sectors in nine member countries, according to a statement. 

It has also approved a grant worth $1.79 million for a number of other projects including market access readiness in Yemen and special assistance grants to Muslim communities in three non-member countries.

The bank’s board of executive directors approved this funding during its 347th session held on Sept. 10 in Jeddah.

In the session, headed by the bank’s president and chairman Muhammad Al-Jasser, the bank also discussed the existing financing gap in the energy infrastructure of some of the member countries.

Accordingly, the lender approved two energy sector public-private partnership projects for Uzbekistan and Uganda.

This happens as the countries’ governments use the PPP financing model to attract private sector investment expertise to deliver improved public services and accelerate economic growth.

The 100 million euro ($101 million) Surkhandarya Combined Cycle Power Plant Project in Uzbekistan is expected to meet the growing demand for the country’s energy consumption. 

It will also enable the country to phase out its aging and inefficient fleet of gas-fired thermal power plants, the lender said.

With regards to Uganda, the $100 million financing, which is part of the Islamic tranche, will allow the country to capitalize on its oil reserves and export oil to international markets through a 1443-kilometer cross-border buried-heated crude oil pipeline.

In the sustainable transport sector, IsDB approved $601.7 million as sovereign financing for transport projects in Guyana, Uzbekistan, and Uganda. 

These projects are expected to enhance transport infrastructure, facilitate market access for farmers and traders, and boost tourism.

In August, the bank’s President Mohammed Al-Jasser met with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to discuss strengthening cooperation between both parties, Saudi Press Agency reported.

A letter of intent was signed during the meeting to provide a framework for facilitating cooperation, promoting rapid processing and approval of projects and operations that are part of the work program of the IsDB Group for Uzbekistan in 2022.

During their meeting, the two sides also emphasized the need to facilitate the joining of more co-financiers to participate in financing large projects.

Topics: Saudi IsDB Investment Lending Bank

UAE In-Focus — Dubai summit to focus on climate action; Mubadala, TAQA sign deal to invest in Uzbek power plants

UAE In-Focus — Dubai summit to focus on climate action; Mubadala, TAQA sign deal to invest in Uzbek power plants
Updated 5 min 1 sec ago
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus — Dubai summit to focus on climate action; Mubadala, TAQA sign deal to invest in Uzbek power plants

UAE In-Focus — Dubai summit to focus on climate action; Mubadala, TAQA sign deal to invest in Uzbek power plants
Updated 5 min 1 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and the World Green Economy Organization have announced the theme of the 8th World Green Economy Summit to be held on Sept. 28-29 in Dubai.

The theme of the event is “Climate action leadership through collaboration: The roadmap to net-zero.” It reflect the UAE’s commitment to accelerating climate action, strengthening partnerships, and achieving international climate goals, according to Emirates News Agency WAM.

The summit will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center and focus on ways to accelerate climate initiatives and ensure a smooth transition to a green economy. It will discuss cooperation and exchange of knowledge and experience among stakeholders and international and regional organizations, the statement added.

The main topics of this year’s event will be energy, finance, food security and youth.

Uzbekistan’s power sector

The Mubadala Investment Co., and the Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., TAQA, have signed agreements to invest in the privatization of two gas-fired power plants at Talimarjan in Uzbekistan.

The two companies will each acquire 40 percent stakes in two gas-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 1.6GW, as well as the operation and maintenance of these plants. Talimarjan Issiqlik Elektr Stansiyasi will retain the remaining 20 percent stakes.

The transaction remains subject to certain conditions, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals. The deal will take final shape in the second half of 2023.

ADCB issues debut green bond 

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the UAE’s third-largest lender, has launched a 1.8 billion dirham ($500 million) green bond that will help it finance green projects.

According to a statement released by ADCB, the five-year bond carries a 4.5 percent coupon rate.

Local, regional, and international investors ordered $1.9 billion in the transaction, which was oversubscribed 3.8 times, the statement said,

Following a global roadshow, ADCB will issue the bond on Sept. 14 to reflect its approach to managing ESG risks and opportunities, the statement added. 

Alaa Eraiqat, ADCB’s group chief executive, said in a statement: “The successful pricing of the first ADCB green bond is a significant milestone in the bank’s implementation of international best practice in ESG.”

In order to facilitate further capital mobilization for green projects, the bank has adopted a green bond framework.

“We look forward to collaborating with clients and other stakeholders to advance in our shared ambition for a net-zero future,” Eraiqat added.

Topics: UAE TAQA Mubadala climate

Saudi food chain Raydan forgoes 5.5% of sales as it closes Jeddah branch

Saudi food chain Raydan forgoes 5.5% of sales as it closes Jeddah branch
Updated 11 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi food chain Raydan forgoes 5.5% of sales as it closes Jeddah branch

Saudi food chain Raydan forgoes 5.5% of sales as it closes Jeddah branch
Updated 11 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Raydan Food Co. has shut down one of its branches in Jeddah, which used to contribute 5.5 percent of the company’s total sales.

This was based on decisions by competent authorities to remove some neighborhoods that fall within the food chain operator’s scope, according to a bourse filing.

Raydan said it will take the necessary measures to address the financial impact of the closure on the 2022 fiscal period.

During the first half of the year, the company saw its losses widen by 62 percent to SR22 million ($6 million), while sales surged 22 percent to SR80 million.

The rise in losses was mainly attributed to higher general and admin expenses and marketing costs.

 

Topics: Saudi Jeddah food chain Tadawul

TASI starts the week in green on rising crude prices: Opening bell

TASI starts the week in green on rising crude prices: Opening bell
Updated 11 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI starts the week in green on rising crude prices: Opening bell

TASI starts the week in green on rising crude prices: Opening bell
Updated 11 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index gained ground in the first session of the week following a rise in oil prices on Friday.

TASI gained 1.01 percent to reach 11,953, while the parallel market Nomu started 0.26 percent higher at 20,490, as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco climbed 1.23 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. increased 0.76 percent.

Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, edged up 1.05 percent, while Alinma Bank advanced 1.64 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, gained 1.21 percent, while Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma'aden, increased 2.02 percent.

Saudi Marketing Co. gained 5.06 percent to lead the gainers early in trading, while Riyad REIT Fund edged down 1.4 percent to lead the fallers.

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development edged up 4.78 percent, as it entered negotiations with its unit to acquire hotels currently leased by the group.

Among cement firms, City Cement Co., Northern Region Cement Co., and Al Jouf Cement Co. gained 4.44 percent, 3.83 percent, and 3.27 percent, respectively.

In energy trading, Brent crude futures closed Friday higher at $92.84 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $86.79 a barrel.

 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stock

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Updated 11 September 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Updated 11 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks slid last week to end lower on Thursday as oil prices fell to seven-month lows before rebounding on Friday.

TASI exited the week’s final trading session 0.3 percent lower at 11,834, while the parallel market Nomu edged down 0.4 percent to 20,438.

In line with the Kingdom’s bourse, Dubai, Kuwait, and Oman lost between 0.2 and 0.7 percent.

Abu Dhabi and Bahrain stock exchanges advanced 0.7 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, while the Qatari index closed almost flat.

Apart from the Gulf, the Egyptian stock market inched 0.3 percent higher.

Oil prices rose about 4 percent on Friday after dropping to a seven-month low earlier in the week, supported by threatened cuts to supply.

Brent crude surged to $92.84 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude settled 3.9 percent higher at $86.79 a barrel.

Stock news

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development entered negotiations to acquire hotels currently leased by its parent company Abdulmohsen Alhokair Holding Co.

Raydan Food Co. closed one of its restaurants in Jeddah following a decision by Municipal authorities to clear some neighborhoods

National Fertilizer Co. posted a 22 percent profit drop to SR9.5 million ($2.5 million) for the first half of 2022

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. set its initial public offering price range at SR24-27 per share as it begins the book-building period

Calendar

September 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

September 13, 2022

End of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

September 22, 2022

Tadawul will be closed for the Saudi National Day

 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI

