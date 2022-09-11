You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi food chain Raydan forgoes 5.5% of sales as it closes Jeddah branch

Saudi food chain Raydan forgoes 5.5% of sales as it closes Jeddah branch

Saudi food chain Raydan forgoes 5.5% of sales as it closes Jeddah branch
Raydan said it will take the necessary measures to address the financial impact of the closure. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y6ua7

Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi food chain Raydan forgoes 5.5% of sales as it closes Jeddah branch

Saudi food chain Raydan forgoes 5.5% of sales as it closes Jeddah branch
Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Raydan Food Co. has shut down one of its branches in Jeddah, which used to contribute 5.5 percent of the company’s total sales.

This was based on decisions by competent authorities to remove some neighborhoods that fall within the food chain operator’s scope, according to a bourse filing.

Raydan said it will take the necessary measures to address the financial impact of the closure on the 2022 fiscal period.

During the first half of the year, the company saw its losses widen by 62 percent to SR22 million ($6 million), while sales surged 22 percent to SR80 million.

The rise in losses was mainly attributed to higher general and admin expenses and marketing costs.

 

Topics: Saudi Jeddah food chain Tadawul

Related

Update Saudi food chain Raydan's shares slump as H1 losses hit $6m
Business & Economy
Saudi food chain Raydan's shares slump as H1 losses hit $6m
Saudi food chain Raydan narrows losses by 49% in Q1
Business & Economy
Saudi food chain Raydan narrows losses by 49% in Q1

TASI starts the week in green on rising crude prices: Opening bell

TASI starts the week in green on rising crude prices: Opening bell
Updated 13 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI starts the week in green on rising crude prices: Opening bell

TASI starts the week in green on rising crude prices: Opening bell
Updated 13 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index gained ground in the first session of the week following a rise in oil prices on Friday.

TASI gained 1.01 percent to reach 11,953, while the parallel market Nomu started 0.26 percent higher at 20,490, as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco climbed 1.23 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. increased 0.76 percent.

Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, edged up 1.05 percent, while Alinma Bank advanced 1.64 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, gained 1.21 percent, while Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma'aden, increased 2.02 percent.

Saudi Marketing Co. gained 5.06 percent to lead the gainers early in trading, while Riyad REIT Fund edged down 1.4 percent to lead the fallers.

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development edged up 4.78 percent, as it entered negotiations with its unit to acquire hotels currently leased by the group.

Among cement firms, City Cement Co., Northern Region Cement Co., and Al Jouf Cement Co. gained 4.44 percent, 3.83 percent, and 3.27 percent, respectively.

In energy trading, Brent crude futures closed Friday higher at $92.84 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $86.79 a barrel.

 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stock

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Saudi stock markets slide on declining oil prices: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stock markets slide on declining oil prices: Closing bell

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Updated 15 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Updated 15 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks slid last week to end lower on Thursday as oil prices fell to seven-month lows before rebounding on Friday.

TASI exited the week’s final trading session 0.3 percent lower at 11,834, while the parallel market Nomu edged down 0.4 percent to 20,438.

In line with the Kingdom’s bourse, Dubai, Kuwait, and Oman lost between 0.2 and 0.7 percent.

Abu Dhabi and Bahrain stock exchanges advanced 0.7 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, while the Qatari index closed almost flat.

Apart from the Gulf, the Egyptian stock market inched 0.3 percent higher.

Oil prices rose about 4 percent on Friday after dropping to a seven-month low earlier in the week, supported by threatened cuts to supply.

Brent crude surged to $92.84 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude settled 3.9 percent higher at $86.79 a barrel.

Stock news

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development entered negotiations to acquire hotels currently leased by its parent company Abdulmohsen Alhokair Holding Co.

Raydan Food Co. closed one of its restaurants in Jeddah following a decision by Municipal authorities to clear some neighborhoods

National Fertilizer Co. posted a 22 percent profit drop to SR9.5 million ($2.5 million) for the first half of 2022

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. set its initial public offering price range at SR24-27 per share as it begins the book-building period

Calendar

September 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

September 13, 2022

End of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

September 22, 2022

Tadawul will be closed for the Saudi National Day

 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI

Related

Saudi stock markets slide on declining oil prices: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stock markets slide on declining oil prices: Closing bell
Saudi stocks lower as oil prices fell further: Opening bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks lower as oil prices fell further: Opening bell

Saudi Arabia's industrial production increases by 17.7% in July: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia's industrial production increases by 17.7% in July: GASTAT
Updated 50 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's industrial production increases by 17.7% in July: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia's industrial production increases by 17.7% in July: GASTAT
Updated 50 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index increased by 17.7 percent in July compared to the same period a year ago. The growth was primarily driven by high production in the three subsectors — mining and quarrying, manufacturing, and electricity and gas supplies, official data showed.

According to a report from the General Authority for Statistics, mining and quarrying grew by 14.1 percent in July from a year ago as Saudi Arabia increased its oil production to its highest level by more than 10 million barrels per day in July 2022.

The manufacturing activity increased by 32.6 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. The electricity and gas supplies increased by 5 percent, the report added.

Topics: Saudi industrial production ipi gstat

Related

Saudi Arabia’s industrial output sees third-highest rise in three years: GASTAT
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s industrial output sees third-highest rise in three years: GASTAT
Update Saudi non-oil exports in March rose 12.8%: GASTAT graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi non-oil exports in March rose 12.8%: GASTAT

Saudi plastic manufacturer APICO opens IPO today at up to $7 per share 

Saudi plastic manufacturer APICO opens IPO today at up to $7 per share 
Updated 11 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi plastic manufacturer APICO opens IPO today at up to $7 per share 

Saudi plastic manufacturer APICO opens IPO today at up to $7 per share 
Updated 11 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s initial public offering price range has been set at SR24-27 ($6.4-7.2) per share as it kicks off the book-building period on Sunday.

The book-building process for qualified investors will be led by Yaqeen Capital and shall end on Sept. 13, according to a bourse filing.

APICO is offering 20 percent of its capital, representing one million shares, for subscription as it seeks to join the Kingdom’s parallel Nomu market.

The Jeddah-based plastic manufacturer reported a 29 percent profit jump to SR7.8 million and SR117 million worth of revenues for 2021, Argaam reported.

Established in 1996, APICO serves customers across different sectors, including but not limited to Almarai Co., Flynas, TotalEnergies, and Nahdi Medical Co.

Topics: Saudi IPO shares stock

Related

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. gets CMA nod to IPO 20% stake on Nomu
Business & Economy
Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. gets CMA nod to IPO 20% stake on Nomu

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; Nigerian oil output fall; US oil and gas rig count falls

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; Nigerian oil output fall; US oil and gas rig count falls
Updated 11 September 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; Nigerian oil output fall; US oil and gas rig count falls

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; Nigerian oil output fall; US oil and gas rig count falls
Updated 11 September 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices rose about 4 percent on Friday, supported by real and threatened cuts to supply, although futures posted a second weekly decline as aggressive interest rate hikes and China’s COVID-19 curbs weighed on the demand outlook.

Brent crude rose $3.69, or 4.1 percent, to settle at $92.84 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $3.25, or 3.9 percent to settle at $86.79 a barrel.

Nigeria’s oil output at 32-year low as thieves hobble output

Nigeria’s crude oil production fell below 1 million barrels per day in August, figures from its regulator show, as the nation grappled with rampant theft from its pipelines and years of underinvestment.

The decline further threatens strained finances in Africa’s most populous nation and cuts global oil supply amid soaring energy costs due to the war in Ukraine.

Nigeria’s total oil and condensates output dropped to an annual low of 1.18 million bpd in August, data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission showed.

Data from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries showed that output never fell below 1.4 million bpd, even amid what were considered at the time to be crippling militant attacks in the Niger Delta.

Nigeria slipped behind Angola as Africa’s largest exporter in July, according to OPEC figures. Both countries are also dealing with years of low investment that have impinged production.

Its highest crude and condensate output this year, recorded in January, was 1.68 million bpd, though the country has the capability to export close to 2 million bpd.

Last month, the head of state oil company NNPC LTD said 700,0000 bpd were missing from its exports as thieves stole some oil and companies shut operations in other fields to avoid the thieves.

Some companies have said more than 80 percent of the oil they put into certain pipelines was stolen.

US oil & gas rig count falls to lowest since late July: Baker Hughes

US energy firms this week cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating to the lowest since late July as the growth in the rig count and production has slowed despite relatively high energy prices.

The US oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by one to 759 in the week to Sept. 9, down for the fifth week in six, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. said in its closely followed report on Friday.

Despite the decline, the rig count was still up 256, or 51 percent, over this time last year.

US oil rigs fell five to 591 this week, their lowest since mid-June, while gas rigs rose four to 166, their highest since August 2019.

With oil prices up about 16 percent so far this year after soaring 55 percent in 2021, the total rig count fell in August after rising for a record 24 months in a row.

But even when rising, weekly increases have mostly been in the single digits as many companies focus more on returning money to investors and paying down debt rather than boosting output.

(With input from Reuters) 


 

Topics: OPEC Oil Nigeria US

Related

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; UK to announce dozens of oil licenses; India’s August fuel demand rises
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude climbs; UK to announce dozens of oil licenses; India’s August fuel demand rises
Oil Updates — Crude falls to 7-month low; China’s August crude imports drop 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude falls to 7-month low; China’s August crude imports drop 

Latest updates

Kyiv says recapture of Izyum district ‘ongoing’ in east Ukraine
Kyiv says recapture of Izyum district ‘ongoing’ in east Ukraine
Saudi food chain Raydan forgoes 5.5% of sales as it closes Jeddah branch
Saudi food chain Raydan forgoes 5.5% of sales as it closes Jeddah branch
TASI starts the week in green on rising crude prices: Opening bell
TASI starts the week in green on rising crude prices: Opening bell
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Al-Shabab top, Hamdallah returns: 5 things we learned from third round of ROSHN Saudi League
Al-Shabab top, Hamdallah returns: 5 things we learned from third round of ROSHN Saudi League

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.