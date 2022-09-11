Assets under management by CMA-approved institutions rise by 8% to reach $201bn in Q2

RIYADH: Assets under management by institutions licensed by Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority increased by 8 percent to reach SR757 billion ($201 billion) by the end of the second quarter compared to SR703 billion during the same period in 2021, said a report.
The report issued by the Capital Market Authority provides detailed data on the entities that are subject to the authority’s supervision.
The infrastructure institutions and fintech companies under the authority achieved Saudization rates of 89 percent and 80 percent respectively, the data showed.
The report aims at promoting confidence and raising the level of transparency and disclosure in the capital market, in addition to helping researchers and followers of the capital market by providing services of accessing detailed data on the sector, its activities and variables.
The report showed that 11 companies received the Financial Technology Experimental Permit (FinTech ExPermit), while the applications for FinTech ExPermit climbed to 20 applications in the second quarter of the current year, compared to only 4 applications by the same period of 2021.
The report provides detailed data on the entities under the supervision of CMA including workforce, financial adequacy in the practices of operations, management and custody, value of brokers’ trading in the Saudi capital market, public and private funds, complaint data and availability of brokerage service.