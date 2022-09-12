You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan races to keep floodwaters out of power station that supplies millions

Pakistan races to keep floodwaters out of power station that supplies millions

Pakistan races to keep floodwaters out of power station that supplies millions
Internally displaced people gather to fill drinking water from a tanker in a flood-hit area following heavy monsoon rains at Maqbaro village in Hyderabad, Sindh province on September 9, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8tpp9

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Pakistan races to keep floodwaters out of power station that supplies millions

Pakistan races to keep floodwaters out of power station that supplies millions
  • Floods from record monsoon rains and glacial melt in the mountainous north have affected 33 million people and killed almost 1,400
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

DADU: Authorities in Pakistan are scrambling to protect a vital power station supplying electricity to millions of people against a growing threat of flooding, officials said on Monday, taking steps such as building a dike in front of it.
Floods from record monsoon rains and glacial melt in the mountainous north have affected 33 million people and killed almost 1,400, washing away homes, roads, railways, livestock and crops, in damages estimated at $30 billion.
Both the government and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have blamed climate change for the extreme weather that led to the flooding, which submerged nearly a third of the nation of 220 million.
The electricity station in the district of Dadu in the southern province of Sindh, one of the country’s worst affected areas, supplies power to six provincial districts.
Troops were busy strengthening a dike built in front of the station, a visit to the site showed on Sunday.
“All preventive measures have been taken already to save the grid in case any flooding happens,” Syed Murtaza Ali Shah, a top district official, told Reuters on Monday.
The comment followed orders from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reported by state broadcaster Radio Pakistan, to ensure the 500kV power station did not get flooded.
UN agencies have begun work to assess the South Asian nation’s reconstruction needs after it received 391 mm (15.4 inches) of rain, or nearly 190 percent more than the 30-year average, in July and August.
Sindh received 466 percent more rain than average and all the flood waters pass through Dadu, a district with a population of 1.5 million, thanks to its location.

Topics: Pakistan floods

Related

Black Hawk helicopter crashes during Taliban training, 3 killed

Black Hawk helicopter crashes during Taliban training, 3 killed
Updated 12 September 2022
AFP

Black Hawk helicopter crashes during Taliban training, 3 killed

Black Hawk helicopter crashes during Taliban training, 3 killed
  • The Black Hawk crashed due to “a technical problem during a training exercise”
  • Five crew members were also injured
Updated 12 September 2022
AFP

KABUL: A Black Hawk helicopter commandeered by the Taliban after the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan crashed during a training session at the weekend, killing two pilots and a crew member, the defense ministry said.
The incident occurred Saturday on the campus of the country’s defense university in the capital Kabul.
The Black Hawk crashed due to “a technical problem during a training exercise,” the ministry said, adding five crew members were also injured.
When exiting the country last year, the US military left behind billions of dollars worth of aircraft, vehicles, weapons and other hardware — much of which it said had been rendered inoperable.
Some helicopters were also flown by former Afghan government forces to central Asian countries before the Taliban took full control of the country.
The Taliban have managed to repair some aircraft, including helicopters, which are believed to be now flown by pilots from the former government forces.
The regime showcased an array of equipment during a military parade on August 31 when they celebrated the first anniversary of their return to power.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban helicopter crash

Related

Taliban close girls schools in east that had briefly opened
World
Taliban close girls schools in east that had briefly opened
Update Taliban imam murdered in Daesh attack on mosque
World
Taliban imam murdered in Daesh attack on mosque

Japan to waive tourist visa requirements as part of border easing

Japan to waive tourist visa requirements as part of border easing
Updated 12 September 2022
Reuters

Japan to waive tourist visa requirements as part of border easing

Japan to waive tourist visa requirements as part of border easing
  • Easing would also allow individual travelers to visit Japan without travel agency bookings
Updated 12 September 2022
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s government is planning to waive tourist visa requirements from some countries as part of a further easing of border controls enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19, Fuji News Network reported on Monday.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may decide as early as this week on the easing, which would also allow individual travelers to visit Japan without travel agency bookings, FNN reported. Japan did not require tourist visas for 68 countries and regions before the pandemic.
The government may scrap a daily cap on arrivals by October, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.
Deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara said on a television program on Sunday that “a weak yen is most effective in attracting inbound tourism,” adding that further steps must be taken to draw in foreign visitors.
Japan last week raised the daily ceiling of inbound travelers to 50,000 from 20,000 and eliminated a requirement for pre-departure COVID tests, easing what have been among the most restrictive border measures among major economies.

Topics: #japan Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Related

India and Japan plan more military drills to strengthen ties
World
India and Japan plan more military drills to strengthen ties
Egypt hosts second trilateral consultations with Japan, Jordan
Middle-East
Egypt hosts second trilateral consultations with Japan, Jordan

Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive

Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive
Updated 12 September 2022
AP

Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive

Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive
  • Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the “deliberate and cynical missile strikes” against civilian targets as acts of terrorism
  • Russians forces have fled areas in the Kharkiv region to avoid being surrounded by advancing Ukrainian troops 
Updated 12 September 2022
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Russia attacked power stations and other infrastructure Sunday, causing widespread outages across Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces pressed a swift counteroffensive that has driven Moscow’s troops from swaths of territory it had occupied in the northeast.
The bombardment ignited a massive fire at a power station on Kharkiv’s western outskirts and killed at least one person. President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the “deliberate and cynical missile strikes” against civilian targets as acts of terrorism.
Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv appeared to be without power Sunday night. Cars drove through darkened streets, and the few pedestrians used flashlights or mobile phones to light their way.
Separately, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the Russia-occupied south completely shut down in a bid to prevent a radiation disaster as fighting raged nearby.

Kyiv’s action in recent days to reclaim Russia-occupied areas in the Kharkiv region forced Moscow to withdraw its troops to prevent them from being surrounded, leaving behind significant numbers of weapons and munitions in a hasty flight as the war marked its 200th day on Sunday.
Ukraine’s military chief, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyy, said its forces had recaptured about 3,000 square kilometers (1,160 square miles) since the counteroffensive began in early September. He said Ukrainian troops are only 50 kilometers (about 30 miles) from the Russian border.
One battalion shared a video of Ukrainian forces in front of a municipal building in Hoptivka, a village just over a mile from the border and about 19 kilometers (12 miles) north of Kharkiv.
Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said Ukrainian troops have reclaimed control of more than 40 settlements in the region.
In Sunday night’s missile attacks by Russia, the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions seemed to bear the brunt. Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy had only partially lost power, Zelensky said.
Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov called the power outage “revenge by the Russian aggressor for the successes of our army at the front, in particular, in the Kharkiv region.”
Ukrainian officials said Russia hit Kharkiv TEC-5, the country’s second-biggest heat and power plant, and Zelensky posted video of the Kharkiv power plant on fire.
“Russian terrorists remain terrorists and attack critical infrastructure. No military facilities, only the goal of leaving people without light and heat,” he tweeted,
But Zelensky remained defiant despite the attacks. Addressing Russia, he added: “Do you still think you can intimidate, break us, force us to make concessions? ... Cold, hunger, darkness and thirst for us are not as scary and deadly as your `friendship and brotherhood.’ But history will put everything in place. And we will be with gas, lights, water and food … and WITHOUT you!”
Later in the evening some power had been restored in some regions. None of the outages were believed to be related to the shutdown of the reactors at the Zaporizhzhia plant.
While most attention focused on the counteroffensive, Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator said the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, was reconnected to Ukraine’s electricity grid, allowing engineers to shut down its last operational reactor to safeguard it amid the fighting.
The plant, one of the 10 biggest atomic power stations in the world, has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the war. Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for shelling around it.
Since a Sept. 5 fire caused by shelling knocked the plant off transmission lines, the reactor was powering crucial safety equipment in so-called “island mode” — an unreliable regime that left the plant increasingly vulnerable to a potential nuclear accident.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog that has two experts at the site, welcomed the restoration of external power. But IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said he is “gravely concerned about the situation at the plant, which remains in danger as long as any shelling continues.”
He said talks have begun on establishing a safety and security zone around it.
In a call Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron urged the withdrawal of Russian troops and weaponry from the plant in line with IAEA recommendations.
The pullback of Moscow’s forces in recent days marked the biggest battlefield success for Ukrainian forces since they thwarted a Russian attempt to seize Kyiv near the start of the war. The Kharkiv campaign seemed to take Moscow by surprise; it had relocated many of its troops from the region to the south in expectation of a counteroffensive there.
Yuriy Kochevenko, of the 95th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, tweeted a video from what appeared to be central Izyum. The city was considered an important command and supply hub for Russia’s northern front.
“Everything around is destroyed, but we will restore everything. Izyum was, is, and will be Ukraine,” Kochevenko said in his video, showing the empty central square and destroyed buildings.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian General Staff said Russian troops also had left several settlements in the Kherson region, in the southern part of the country, as Kyiv’s forces pressed the counteroffensive. It did not identify the areas.
But an official with the Russian-backed administration in the city of Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, said on social media that the city north of the Crimean Peninsula was safe and asked everyone to stay calm.
The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday the withdrawal from Izyum and other areas was intended to strengthen Moscow’s forces in the neighboring Donetsk region to the south. The explanation was similar to how Russia justified pulling back from Kyiv earlier this year.
But Igor Strelkov, who led Russia-backed forces when the separatist conflict in the Donbas erupted in 2014, mocked the Russian Defense Ministry’s explanation of the retreat, suggesting that handing over Russia’s own territory near the border was a “contribution to a Ukrainian settlement.”
The retreat angered Russian military bloggers and nationalist commentators, who bemoaned it as a major defeat and urged the Kremlin to step up its war efforts. Many criticized Russian authorities for continuing with fireworks and other lavish festivities in Moscow that marked a city holiday on Saturday despite the debacle in Ukraine.
In Moscow, Putin attended the opening of a huge Ferris wheel in a park on Saturday, and inaugurated a new transport link and a sports arena. The action underscored the Kremlin’s narrative that the war it calls a “special military operation” was going according to plan without affecting Russians’ everyday lives.
Pro-Kremlin political analyst Sergei Markov criticized the Moscow festivities as a grave mistake.
“The fireworks in Moscow on a tragic day of Russia’s military defeat will have extremely serious political consequences,” Markov wrote on his messaging app channel. “Authorities mustn’t celebrate when people are mourning.”
In a sign of a potential rift in the Russian leadership, Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-backed head of Chechnya, said the retreat resulted from blunders by the Russian brass.
“They have made mistakes and I think they will draw the necessary conclusions,” Kadyrov said. “If they don’t make changes in the strategy of conducting the special military operation in the next day or two, I will be forced to contact the leadership of the Defense Ministry and the leadership of the country to explain the real situation on the ground.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the head of NATO cautioned Friday the war would likely go on for months, urging the West to keep supporting Ukraine through what could be a difficult winter.
Ukraine’s battlefield gains would help as the Biden administration seeks continued financial support of the war effort from Congress and Western allies, said Daniel Fried, a former US ambassador to Poland and now a distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council in Washington.
“The Biden administration policy is evolving in a direction that is more and more justified,” Fried said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russian aggression

Related

Update Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive
World
Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive
‘Explosions everywhere’ as Ukraine forces recapture village
World
‘Explosions everywhere’ as Ukraine forces recapture village

Ivory Coast accuses Bamako of ‘hostage taking’ over troops held in Mali

Ivory Coast accuses Bamako of ‘hostage taking’ over troops held in Mali
Updated 12 September 2022
AFP

Ivory Coast accuses Bamako of ‘hostage taking’ over troops held in Mali

Ivory Coast accuses Bamako of ‘hostage taking’ over troops held in Mali
  • Ivory Coast says the 49 troops were sent on a routine rotation for personnel who provide backup services for the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, MINUSMA, and has called for their release
Updated 12 September 2022
AFP

ABIDJAN: Ivory Coast has accused Bamako of “hostage taking” after its neighbor laid out conditions for the release of 46 Ivorian soldiers held in Mali for two months.

“It’s a hostage-taking that will not remain without consequences,” a source close to the Ivorian presidency said Sunday, adding that Ivory Coast would continue to seek a solution through “diplomatic channels.”

Ivory Coast says the 49 troops were sent on a routine rotation for personnel who provide backup services for the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, MINUSMA, and has called for their release.

Three women in the group were released according to an announcement earlier this month.

The arrest of the soldiers after their arrival at Bamako airport on July 10 has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Mali and its West African neighbor.

Mali’s military-led government says the troops had had no orders or supporting documents and has described them as “mercenaries.”

In mid-August, Malian prosecutors filed charges against all 49, including for alleged conspiracy and harm to state security. Talks to secure their release are ongoing.

Diplomatic sources close to the talks say Mali is demanding that Ivory Coast acknowledge its responsibility in the affair and express its regrets for the deployment of the soldiers.

Bamako also wants Abidjan to hand over people who have been on its territory since 2013 who are wanted in Mali, said the sources.

Ivory Coast has rejected both demands and is preparing for extended negotiations to free its men, they added.

Topics: Ivory Coast mali

Related

Ivory Coast’s tourism share of GDP falls from 7.3% in 2019 to 1.8%, says minister
Business & Economy
Ivory Coast’s tourism share of GDP falls from 7.3% in 2019 to 1.8%, says minister
World
Mali arrests 2 over attack on hotel in Bamako

Ethiopia marks new year under cloud of conflict, inflation

Ethiopia marks new year under cloud of conflict, inflation
Updated 11 September 2022
AFP

Ethiopia marks new year under cloud of conflict, inflation

Ethiopia marks new year under cloud of conflict, inflation
Updated 11 September 2022
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Renewed conflict in the north, a crippling drought and stubbornly high inflation: Ethiopians rang in their new year on Sunday with little to celebrate.

At a livestock market in the capital Addis Ababa, traders and visitors alike bemoaned the various crises confronting Africa’s second most populous nation.

“As you can see now, everything is expensive. If there was peace it wouldn’t be like this,” trader Endashew Denekew said on Saturday, the eve of the new year holiday known as Enkutatash.

“The peace situation that you see and hear in different places is not good. People stayed at home and didn’t come to the market and bring their livestock.”

Fighting broke out last month between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, shattering a five-month truce that had raised hopes of a peaceful resolution to the nearly two-year war.

“The heightened level of conflict and fragility in Ethiopia is of great concern,” the World Bank said in a gloomy report on Ethiopia published on Sept. 8.

“Multiple conflicts combined with historic drought and other shocks have severely impacted millions of Ethiopians, jeopardizing the economic and social development progress the country has achieved in recent years.”

The UN’s emergency response OCHA earlier this month described the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia as “dire,” with 20 million people nationwide in need of assistance because of conflict as well as climatic shocks such as prolonged drought and seasonal floods.

With a population of 115 million, Ethiopia has been one of the world’s fastest-growing economies over the past 15 years, according to the World Bank. But like many has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallout from the war in Ukraine, as well as its own domestic woes.

Inflation in July was running at 33.5 percent, according to official data, with food inflation at 35.5 percent, deterring people from spending.

“There are not the usual crowds that you would see during the holiday market, like before,” civil servant Chombe Gebrehana said near the main open-air market in the capital.

“Inflation has had its impact. If people had enough money in their hands ... we wouldn’t see smaller crowds like this during the holiday market.”

In a recent interview with the state-run Ethiopia News Agency, Abiy’s senior policy adviser Mamo Mihretu acknowledged the cost of living crisis but said the government was taking measures to bring prices under control.

“Our effort is actually bearing fruit because inflation, if not completely addressed, is becoming stable right now,” said Mamo, who is also head of the country’s sovereign wealth fund.

He said the government was adopting reforms to attract investment and trade and forecast economic growth of 6 percent this year.

Meanwhile, the renewed hostilities in the north have led to a new round of frantic diplomacy to try to end the conflict that first erupted in November 2020.

“May the parties in the conflict have the courage to choose talks over fighting, and participate in an African Union-led process that produces a lasting peace,” the visiting US envoy for the Horn of Africa, Mike Hammer, said in a new year’s message to Ethiopians.

Back at the livestock market, metal worker Assefa Alemu says only a few people are buying.

“I used to buy (sheep) from 4,000 to 5,000 birr (about $75 to $95 at current exchange rates). But today it is 15,000 birr (about $285). Some people have less income, they can no longer afford this ... the current situation is very difficult,” he said. “I think if peace comes to the country, the prices will decrease.”

Topics: Ethiopia conflict Inflation

Related

Dozens killed by Ethiopian ethnic militia: survivors
World
Dozens killed by Ethiopian ethnic militia: survivors
Ethiopia, Eritrea forces launch Tigray offensive, rebels say
World
Ethiopia, Eritrea forces launch Tigray offensive, rebels say

Latest updates

Pakistan races to keep floodwaters out of power station that supplies millions
Pakistan races to keep floodwaters out of power station that supplies millions
UAE’s Mansoor Al-Mansoori retains lead in F2 world title race
UAE’s Mansoor Al-Mansoori retains lead in F2 world title race
Iran to release crew of two seized Greek tankers
Iran to release crew of two seized Greek tankers
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Egyptian Canadian star Mena Massoud reacts after missing out on ‘Star Wars’ role
Egyptian Canadian star Mena Massoud reacts after missing out on ‘Star Wars’ role

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.