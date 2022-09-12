Herve Renard offers final chances for Saudi World Cup squad at Spanish training camp

You are here

Herve Renard has selected his Saudi Arabian squad for this month’s Spanish training camp that will include World Cup warm-ups against Ecuador on Sept. 23 and then the US four days later. (File/AFP)
John Duerden

  • Fringe players in the 26-man group for training camp have an opportunity to cement places
  • Fahad Al-Muwallad returns, while Abdullah Al-Mayouf’s international career looks to be over
Herve Renard has selected his Saudi Arabian squad for this month’s Spanish training camp that will include World Cup warm-ups against Ecuador on Sept. 23 and then the US four days later, and the Frenchman looks to have ended dreams of Qatar for some and given others a tantalizing hope.

For those in the 26 who are not automatic starters, this is likely to be the last opportunity to impress the head coach before he starts to firm up his squad for Group G games against Argentina, Poland and Mexico.

After June defeats against South American opposition Colombia and Venezuela, the Green Falcons will also be looking for better results as the countdown to Qatar really starts. All that is left is an October game against Honduras and then November tests with Iceland and Panama.

This squad is dominated by the big clubs. Eight come from Al-Hilal, five from Al-Nassr, five from Al-Shabab, three from Al-Ittihad and two from Al-Ahli despite the fact that the Jeddah giants are now playing in the second division. Just two, Firas Al-Buraikan of Al-Fateh and Abha’s Riyadh Sharahili are from elsewhere.

Despite Al-Hilal’s contingent, there is no room for Abdullah Al-Mayouf, which surely means that the goalkeeper’s international career is over.

Many see the Al-Hilal No. 1 as the best in the country, but the 35- year-old has not made the cut. It is not his form that has cost him a place.

In 2019, Al-Mayouf announced his retirement from the international game before changing his mind earlier this year and making himself available, but it has not made a difference to Renard. It means that Mohammed Al-Owais, who is No. 2 at Al-Hilal and has not played yet this season, is likely to be the No. 1 for his country while Al-Mayouf keeps playing for his club but can take a rest this November and December.

Al-Mayouf accepted the decision with good grace.

“I do not wish to discuss the issue of joining the national team,” he said in a television interview. “Coach Renard has his opinion and has made his choice and I respect his view. I wish the group of players that will participate in the World Cup in Qatar all the best.”

Fahad Al-Muwallad returns to the team despite serving a ban for failing a dope test. The winger left Al-Ittihad earlier this month to join Al-Shabab but has yet to play at all this season. Renard is known to rate the 27-year-old who needs to demonstrate that he is still sharp despite his inactivity.

That is also the case for midfielder Mohamed Kanno, who has also been banned from domestic action as a punishment for signing a contract with two clubs. Kanno’s energy and drive were apparent during qualification and, once more, the Al-Hilal man has much to do in Spain.

There are issues in attack. Of the three strikers who featured most in World Cup qualification, Saleh Al-Shehri is still injured and Al-Hilal teammate Abdullah Al-Hamdan is finding minutes hard to come by. Al-Buraikan remains and is joined up front by Haroune Camara, who scored a fine goal for Al-Ittihad in the opening round of the season as well as Al-Ahli’s Haitham Asiri. 

There is plenty of experience in midfield with the cultured Nawaf Al-Abed, who is fit after some injury issues and, playing for Al-Shabab, included alongside stalwarts such as captain Salman Al-Faraj and the excellent Salem Al-Dawsari. There are new faces here too. Al-Ittihad’s Awad Al-Nashri, who featured in Saudi Arabia’s triumph at the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup in June, could receive a first cap as could Riyadh Sharahili who comes in from Abha, a rare addition not from one of the usual big clubs. 

Talented young players such as Ayman Yahya and Turki Al-Ammar, stars of that U-23 team, have been on the fringes of the senior side but have not made the cut. Unless they manage to seriously shine in the Saudi Professional League in the coming weeks, it looks as if their dreams of Qatar are over, though both still have plenty of time in their careers and can start thinking about North America four years later.

That is something that Abdulellah Al-Malki may have to do too. The Al-Hilal defensive midfielder tore his cruciate ligament while playing for his country against Japan in February and has not played since. It is looking increasingly likely that the 27-year-old is going to run out of time.

In defense, Ahmed Bamsaud, left-back with Al-Ittihad, should earn his first international cap, but the other names are familiar ones though Al-Hilal’s Mohammed Al-Breik is absent. Many will be looking on to see if Hassan Tambakti, the 23-year-old who has been in excellent form this season for an Al-Shabab defense that has yet to be breached, can get in the starting lineup.

With kick-off just two months away, all it may take is one stellar performance in front of the coach to earn a starting place to face the likes of Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski or perhaps vice-versa. For those who have not made this list of 26, Qatar is not completely out of sight, but it is going to take something special to get there.

Topics: Saudi Arabia football Herve Renard

Champions League success vital if Juventus to escape financial strife

Champions League success vital if Juventus to escape financial strife
Updated 8 sec ago
Liliane Tannoury

Champions League success vital if Juventus to escape financial strife

Champions League success vital if Juventus to escape financial strife
  • Club has endured major losses in last 5 years, troubles continue on pitch too
Updated 8 sec ago
Liliane Tannoury

These are uncertain times for Juventus. For a club that won nine Serie A titles in a row from 2012 until 2020, two seasons without a league title represents something of drought.

And currently, a third looks very likely.

On Sunday, another ordeal ended in late drama as Juventus looked to be heading to a home loss against Salernitana, only for the team to salvage a late draw, and then think they had won it before a last-ditch goal was disallowed.

In the end the 2-2 draw felt like an injustice after the video assistant referee disallowed what looked a clear winner for the Old Lady deep into stoppage time.

But the Turin club have bigger problems, ones that can only be fixed with a hugely successful season and a deep run into the Champions League knockout stages.

After losses of $213 million in the 2020 to 2021 season, similar problems arose last season (2021 to 2022), with the club once again stuck in the red.

Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family that owns 63.8 percent of Juventus’ shares, oversaw club losses of $133 million in the six months ending Dec. 31, compared with a $115 million loss over the same period a year earlier.

The Bianconeri shareholders will meet between Sept. 16 and 23 to discuss their economic results and agree a new budget.

These financial losses have left the club’s accounts in arrears for the fifth consecutive year.

Weak revenues at the Allianz Stadium, due to the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic — with capacity often restricted to between 50 and 75 percent — in addition to the high cost of Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract, despite his departure in the summer of 2021, have played major roles in these figures.

Ronaldo’s deal, with his basic salary and financial rewards, has majorly burdened Juventus. The club paid $119 million to Real Madrid in the summer of 2018, and the player received an annual salary of more than $30 million over three seasons, during which he failed to win the coveted Champions League, despite collecting five domestic trophies.

After that splurge, now comes a time of austerity, and the quickest way to redress the situation would seem to be through success in Europe.

To avoid a sixth year of losses, Juventus must go as far as possible in the Champions League this season, after being eliminated from the round of 16 in the past three seasons.

This season, winning the Champions League will guarantee a $69 million windfall. Doing it with a perfect group record would secure in the region of $86 million, while winning the UEFA Super Cup would put an additional $5 million into the coffers. Adding broadcasting and advertising income, a successful European campaign season could generate more than $200 million.

Such lofty ambitions seem a long way off at this point.

Massimiliano Allegri’s men have won only two out of six matches this season in Serie A, leaving them in eighth place, and no doubt the priority will be to win a record-extending 37th title, before thoughts turn to Europe.

But the financial situation has hampered the coach’s recruitment as a reliance on free or loan deals in the transfer window has shown.

Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic may have come from Fiorentina in January for a fee of $71 million, but the other high-profile additions such as the now injured Paul Pogba, from Manchester United, and Angel Di Maria, from Paris Saint-Germain, have arrived on free transfers.

But even if Juventus regain their domestic luster to retain the league title they considered their property for so long, it remains a major challenge to translate that success to the Champions League, in which they have failed time and again in recent years, even with the recruitment of Ronaldo specifically for that task.

On the pitch, it does not appear that Juventus are in good health, although it is only one match into the Champions League season, in which they suffered a not unexpected loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital.

Hopes hang on a successful Champions League campaign, but things do not look promising, as much as there appears to be a desperate need for that title.

The Juventus hierarchy know that in addition to the big financial rewards that would come with winning the trophy, success would raise the club’s market value as well as that of the players.

At this point in time, it is uncertain in the extreme that Juventus can retain the Serie A title, never mind win the Champions League. The lean times look set to continue.

Topics: Juventus champions league football

UAE’s Mansoor Al-Mansoori retains lead in F2 world title race

UAE’s Mansoor Al-Mansoori retains lead in F2 world title race
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

UAE’s Mansoor Al-Mansoori retains lead in F2 world title race

UAE’s Mansoor Al-Mansoori retains lead in F2 world title race
  • Team Abu Dhabi powerboat star carries advantage into next week’s final
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

RIBADOURO: Team Abu Dhabi’s Mansoor Al-Mansoori produced a battling performance in the Grand Prix of Portugal on Sunday to retain the lead in 2022 UIM F2 World Championship.

With the final round to follow in Portugal’s Vila Velha de Ródão next weekend, Al-Mansoori holds a two-point advantage over Team Sharjah’s Sami Selio, with Germany’s Stefan Hagin just two points further adrift.

Monaco’s Giacomo Sacchi followed up his pole position success 24 hours earlier with a fine start-to-finish victory in Ribadouro, holding off Selio by 9.7 seconds to climb to fourth place in the championship standings. American Brent Dillard took the third podium place.

Having arrived in Portugal with a three-point lead over Hagin, Al-Mansoori needed a big performance after mechanical problems brought him to a halt in qualifying, forcing him to start in 14th place.

The Emirati shrugged off that setback with a composed drive to a seventh-place finish, crucially one spot ahead of Hagin, who had also been dropped down the field by mechanical issues in qualifying.

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qemzi, aiming to repeat his victory in Ribadouro 12 months ago after narrowly missing out on pole position on Saturday, ran completely out of luck when halted by engine problems after just one lap.

Portugal’s Duarte Benavente lasted just two more laps before going out, and Mette Bjerknæs became the third early casualty, also suffering engine issues to exit after 12 laps.

From Ribadouro, the F2 world championship moves 270 kilometers south to Vila Velha de Ródão next weekend where the final round of the 2022 series takes place on the Tagus river.

It was there 12 months ago that Al-Qemzi completed back-to-back victories in Portugal to become F2 world champion for the third time following his triumphs in 2017 and 2019.

That was the 14th world powerboat racing crown secured by Team Abu Dhabi since Guido Cappellini took over as team manager in February 2015.

 

UIM F2 World Championship points positions:

1. Mansoor Al-Mansoori (UAE) 39

2. Sami Seliö (Finland) 37

3. Stefan Hagin (Germany) 35

4. Giacomo Sacchi (Monaco) 29

5. Edgaras Riabko (Lithuania) 20

6. Tobias Munthe-Kaas (Norway) 19

Topics: UAE F2

Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open for 1st Slam title, top ranking

Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open for 1st Slam title, top ranking
Updated 12 September 2022
AP

Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open for 1st Slam title, top ranking

Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open for 1st Slam title, top ranking
  • Ruud is a 23-year-old from Norway who is now 0-2 in Slam finals. He was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June
Updated 12 September 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Carlos Alcaraz used his combination of moxie and maturity to beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the US Open final on Sunday to earn his first Grand Slam title at age 19 and become the youngest man to be ranked No. 1.
Alcaraz is a Spaniard who was appearing in his eighth major tournament and second at Flushing Meadows but already has attracted plenty of attention as someone considered the Next Big Thing in men’s tennis.
He was serenaded by choruses of “Olé, Olé, Olé! Carlos!” that reverberated off the closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium — and Alcaraz often motioned to the supportive spectators to get louder.
He only briefly showed signs of fatigue from having to get through three consecutive five-setters to reach the title match, something no one had done in New York in 30 years.
Alcaraz dropped the second set and faced a pair of set points while down 6-5 in the third. But he erased each of those point-from-the-set opportunities for Ruud with the sorts of quick-reflex, soft-hand volleys he repeatedly displayed.
And with help from a series of shanked shots by a tight-looking Ruud in the ensuing tiebreaker, Alcaraz surged to the end of that set.

One break in the fourth was all it took for Alcaraz to seal the victory in the only Grand Slam final between two players seeking both a first major championship and the top spot in the ATP’s computerized rankings, which date to 1973.
Ruud is a 23-year-old from Norway who is now 0-2 in Slam finals. He was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June.
Ruud stood way back near the wall to return serve, but also during the course of points, much more so than Alcaraz, who attacked when he could.
Alcaraz went after Ruud’s weaker side, the backhand, and found success that way, especially while serving.
If nothing else, Ruud gets the sportsmanship award for conceding a point he knew he didn’t deserve. It came while he was trailing 4-3 in the first set; he raced forward to a short ball that bounced twice before Ruud’s racket touched it.
Play continued, and Alcaraz hesitated then flubbed his response. But Ruud told the chair umpire what had happened, giving the point to Alcaraz, who gave his foe a thumbs-up and applauded right along with the spectators to acknowledge the move.
Alcaraz certainly seems to be a rare talent, possessing an enviable all-court game, a blend of groundstroke power with a willingness to push forward and close points with his volleying ability. He won 34 of 45 points when he went to the net Sunday.
He is a threat while serving — he delivered 14 aces at up to 128 mph on Sunday — and returning, earning 11 break points, converting three.
Make no mistake: Ruud is no slouch, either. There’s a reason he is the youngest man since Nadal to get to two major finals in one season and managed to win a 55-shot point, the longest of the tournament, in the semifinals Friday.
But this was Alcaraz’s time to shine, his turn to show off the speed and stamina, the skill and sangfroid, of a champion.
When one last service winner glanced off Ruud’s frame, Alcaraz dropped to his back on the court, then rolled over onto his stomach, covering his face with his hands.
Then he went into the stands for hugs with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, a former No. 1 himself who won the French Open in 2003 and reached the final of that year’s US Open, and others, crying all the while.
You only get to No. 1 for the first time once. You only win a first Grand Slam title once. Many folks expect Alcaraz to be celebrating these sorts of feats for years to come.

Topics: US Open 2022 Carlos Alcaraz Casper Ruud US Open

Real Madrid brush Mallorca aside in La Liga, move to top

Real Madrid brush Mallorca aside in La Liga, move to top
Updated 12 September 2022
AFP

Real Madrid brush Mallorca aside in La Liga, move to top

Real Madrid brush Mallorca aside in La Liga, move to top
  • Valverde swung the momentum back in Madrid’s favor though, running from deep inside his own half and firing into the top corner from just outside the area
Updated 12 September 2022
AFP

MADRID: Vinicius Junior scored for the fifth game running as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Real Mallorca 4-1 in La Liga on Sunday and extend their perfect start to the season.
Mallorca grabbed a surprise lead through Vedat Muriqi on 34 minutes but Federico Valverde levelled for the hosts in first-half stoppage time after a brilliant solo run.
Vinicius put Real ahead with 18 minutes to play before late goals from Rodrygo and Antonio Rudiger rounded out a fifth successive league win as Carlo Ancelotti’s side moved back above Barcelona at the top.
“Vini is a special player, for the way he plays and for his character,” said Ancelotti. “He has extraordinary quality.
“The match was very difficult for several reasons. There was the heat, the fact we conceded from a set-piece... All that was a bit predictable, but we finally managed to turn things around and win the game.”
Madrid were without injured forward Karim Benzema, the favorite for next month’s Ballon d’Or, sidelined by a thigh injury sustained in the midweek Champions League win over Celtic.
“The team was able to overcome the absence of Karim. It’s an important confidence boost,” said Ancelotti. “(But) we hope to get him back as soon as possible.”
Madrid fell behind when Muriqi headed in a free-kick at the far post.
Valverde swung the momentum back in Madrid’s favor though, running from deep inside his own half and firing into the top corner from just outside the area.
Rodrygo shrugged off three defenders to set up Vinicius to make it 2-1, and the former struck a minute from time after again weaving through the defense before producing another excellent finish.
Rudiger volleyed in from Toni Kroos’ free-kick in injury time for his first Madrid goal since joining from Chelsea on a free transfer in the close season.
The victory left Real on 15 points with five wins from five matches, two ahead of Barcelona, who dispatched Cadiz 4-0 on Saturday.
Rodri scored the only goal as Real Betis defeated Villarreal 1-0 to climb to third, with Unai Emery’s side conceding for the first time this season.
Athletic Bilbao are up to fifth following a 4-1 victory at second-bottom Elche, while Getafe earned their first win after beating Real Sociedad 2-1.

Topics: real madrid mallorca La Liga

