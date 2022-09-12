You are here

Second Global AI Summit starts in Riyadh on Tuesday

Second Global AI Summit starts in Riyadh on Tuesday
Guests attend the Global AI 2020 Summit in Riyadh on October 21, 2020. (File/AFP)
  • Preparations for the summit are complete, and it will cover all aspects of AI, including challenges and ways to benefit from AI technologies
RIYADH: The second edition of the Global AI Summit will start in Riyadh on Tuesday with 10,000 policymakers, specialists, and people interested in AI expected to attend.

The summit, organized by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, will be held at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center in Riyadh from Sep. 13-15.

Preparations for the summit are complete, and it will cover all aspects of AI, including challenges and ways to benefit from AI technologies through presentations by participants that shed light on the latest research and innovations in the field.

The exchange of expertise and exploration of investment opportunities will also take place.

The summit offers an opportunity for people interested in AI and experts in the field to benefit from 200 speakers from 90 countries and listen to their visions and presentations.

Several topics that show the impacts of AI on important sectors such as smart cities, capacity building, healthcare, transportation, energy, culture, environment, and economic mobility will also be discussed with the aim of finding solutions to current challenges and maximizing benefits from AI technologies.

More than 40 agreements and memorandums of understanding between global public and private sectors will be signed, and eight local and international initiatives among global companies and institutions will be announced in a bid to enhance international cooperation on AI and its uses.

Topics: 2nd Global AI Summit Saudi Arabia Riyadh

Japan hails Saudi leadership among Arab and Islamic countries

Japan hails Saudi leadership among Arab and Islamic countries

  • According to the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, they had “fruitful discussions” on energy and the supply and demand situation in the crude oil market
TOKYO: Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio stated that Japan attaches great importance to its relationship with Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner, as it plays a leading role among Arab and Islamic countries, and that Japan will fully support Saudi Arabia’s economic and social reforms through the “Japan-Saudi Vision 2030.”

Kishida made the statement during telephone talks held with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday.

According to the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, they had “fruitful discussions” on energy and the supply and demand situation in the crude oil market, which has been affected by the situation in Ukraine and other factors.

“Prime Minister Kishida expressed his strong hope for Saudi leadership in stabilizing the crude oil market,” the ministry said.

Both sides agreed to further promote cooperation on this matter and in moving toward the realization of carbon-neutral through the use and promotion of clean energy.

At the outset, Prime Minister Kishida expressed his gratitude for the messages of condolence from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed on the passing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Both sides confirmed that they will carry on former Prime Minister Abe’s legacy and further strengthen relations between Japan and Saudi Arabia.

They also agreed to continue to work closely on further strengthening their strategic partnership, including active summit and ministerial-level meetings and visits.

*This article was originally published on Arab News Japan. 

Topics: Japan Saudi Arabia Islamic Countries

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen, US Envoy Tim Lenderking hold talks

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen, US Envoy Tim Lenderking hold talks

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen met with the United States’ Envoy to Yemen Timothy Lenderking on Monday in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Ambassador Muhammad bin Saeed Al-Jaber held a meeting with Lenderking and the US ambassador to Yemen Steven Fagin, on the importance of maintaining the UN-brokered truce in Yemen.

During the meeting, the officials discussed joint efforts to make the truce a success and noted the importance of the Houthis militia’s commitment to its terms. They also discussed the need to open the roads leading to Taiz to ease the humanitarian suffering of civilians.

They also said the aim is to reach a permanent ceasefire in Yemen in order to start the political process between the Yemeni government and the Houthis.  

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia US

Saudi public prosecution confiscates 4 billion riyals from money laundering gang

Saudi public prosecution confiscates 4 billion riyals from money laundering gang

RIYADH: The Saudi Public Prosecution said Monday that it confiscated four billion Saudi riyals from a money laundering gang and that it would sentence those accused to 25 years in prison, Al-Ekhbariya state television reported. 

The gang organization conducted huge financial operations and transferred them outside the kingdom, it added.

The gang consists of a Saudi citizen and five Arab expats.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia money laundering

Saudi Arabia arrests citizen for smuggling 249,779 amphetamine pills into Jeddah 

Saudi Arabia arrests citizen for smuggling 249,779 amphetamine pills into Jeddah 

  • Saudi Arabian authorities have said that they would continue to crack down on smuggling attempts in the country to ensure the public’s safety and prevent crime
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate for Narcotics Control seized 249,779 amphetamine pills that were smuggled into Jeddah through the Jeddah Islamic Port, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday. 

The pills were hidden in drilling equipment when authorities discovered them, according to SPA. 

A citizen from Riyadh was arrested and he was referred to the Public Prosecution, authorities said. 

The drug seizure was conducted in coordination with the Kingdom’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, SPA reported. 

Meanwhile in the Najran region, border patrol guards thwarted an attempt to smuggle 25 kilograms of hashish into the Kingdom. 

The smuggler was arrested and the necessary legal measures were taken against him, authorities said. 

Saudi Arabian authorities have said that they would continue to crack down on smuggling attempts in the country to ensure the public’s safety and prevent crime.

Topics: Saudi Arabia amphetamine

Saudi crown prince receives letter from Indian PM

Saudi crown prince receives letter from Indian PM

  • The letter was handed over by India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during his meeting with the crown prince
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a letter from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Monday.

The letter was handed over by India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during his meeting with the crown prince in Jeddah.

The meeting discussed enhancing bilateral relations and efforts toward regional and international issues.

Among those who attended the meeting were Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan as well as other Saudi and Indian officials.

Topics: Saudi Arabia India Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

