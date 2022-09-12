You are here

NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Center to host exciting event calendar in October

The New York University Abu Dhabi campus. (WAM)
  • Lineup features Grammy-nominated saxophonist Ravi Coltrane
ABU DHABI: The NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Center will host an exciting calendar of music events, film screenings, theater shows, dance performances and workshops in October, the Emirates News Agency reported.

On Oct. 1 and Oct. 2, award-winning director Joanna Settle and NYUAD Alumni Reem Almenhali will present a revival of a 2020 theater production exploring life as an Emirati woman through the integration of poetry in Arabic and English. 

The center will host a live discussion with Jordanian filmmaker Zaid Abu Hamdan on Oct. 3, following a screening of his film “Daughters of Abdul-Rahman.” The story revolves around four estranged sisters who are forced to band together to find their father, who has gone missing.

On Oct. 5 and Oct 6., Ravi Coltrane, Grammy-nominated saxophonist, will host an in-depth music masterclass titled “Cosmic Music: A Contemporary Exploration of the Music of John and Alice Coltrane — Ravi Coltrane,” as he reimagines the spiritual and ecstatic music of two jazz pioneers.

Almenhali is scheduled to return on Oct. 10, when she will share her approaches to writing poetry into theater scenes in an interactive workshop titled “Including Poetry in Theater — Approaches to Writing Scenes.” Hosted in Arabic and English, participants will be guided through writing exercises to start a journey of their own.

Settle’s workshop on Oct. 11, titled “An Exploration of a Director's Approach,” will walk participants through her approach to directing for theater, opera and performance art, as she shares some of her case studies. 

On Oct. 24, Compagnie Hervé Koubi co-founder Guillaume Gabriel will lead participants through some of the fundamental principles of urban and contemporary dance in his “Urban and Contemporary Dance Workshop: What the Day Owes to the Night” (original in French: “Ce que le jour doit à la nuit”). 

The workshop will return on Oct. 26, but this time it will combine contemporary and urban dance with martial arts.

 

Topics: NYU Abu Dhabi

Marvel faces online backlash over Israeli superhero Sabra

Marvel faces online backlash over Israeli superhero Sabra
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Over the weekend, it was announced at the D23 Expo that the upcoming Marvel film “Captain America: New World Order” will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Israeli superhero Sabra, to be played by Israeli actress Shira Haas, prompting a wave of criticism from netizens.

Although the term “Sabra” refers to a Jewish person born in Israel, some social media users took to Twitter and TikTok to slam the announcement, saying the character’s name was insensitive considering the Sabra and Shatila massacre of 1982.

Created by writer Bill Mantlo and artist Sal Buscema, Ruth Bat Seraph, aka Sabra, made her first brief appearance in the 1980’s Incredible Hulk comic. (Marvel)

On Sept. 16, 1982, Lebanese Christian militiamen entered Beirut’s Sabra neighborhood and the nearby Shatila refugee camp and — as the Israeli troops that had invaded Lebanon three months earlier looked on, blocked exits and illuminated the scene at night with flares — embarked on a 36-hour massacre of Muslim men, women and children that left hundreds dead.

In light of the event, some social media users are calling the superhero’s name into question.

On Twitter, @yumna_patel discussed the origin of the Sabra name, writing, “apparently ‘Sabra’ is a term used to refer to Jews born in historic Palestine (correct me if I’m wrong). It is also the name of the neighborhood in Beirut where Israeli forces oversaw the massacre of thousands of Palestinian refugees in the Sabra and Shatila Massacre in 1982.”

“Can someone explain to me why they keep using the name Sabra? The first thing pretty much every Palestinian remembers when we read or hear Sabra is the massacre of Sabra Shatilla, it feels deliberate,” one Twitter user wrote.

Other critics lamented Marvel’s inclusion of an Israeli superhero, regardless of the character’s name.

Matthew John wrote “Israel’s Marvel superhero Sabra has many powers, including demolishing Palestinian homes…”

There was some support for the announcement online, with one user writing: “Wow. Marvel actually got a Jewish actress to play a Jewish character. Gotta admit, I didn’t see Sabra coming. I’m excited and worried at the same time. Here’s hoping they do it right (sic).”

Created by writer Bill Mantlo and artist Sal Buscema, Ruth Bat Seraph, aka Sabra, made her first brief appearance in the 1980’s “Incredible Hulk #250” before making her official debut in 1981’s “Incredible Hulk #256.”

A mutant with superhuman strength and the ability to transfer her life force to other people, she is also skilled in weaponry and hand-to-hand combat, and can fly with the help of her anti-gravity wrist bands. She has fought against and alongside the Hulk, and has teamed up with the X-Men and the Avengers.

Topics: Marvel Sabra Israeli superhero

Saudi influencer Model Roz stuns at New York Fashion Week

Saudi influencer Model Roz stuns at New York Fashion Week
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

  • The Los Angeles-based model has starred in campaigns for US brand Guess
  • She was spotted at the Naeem Khan show and the Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary party
DUBAI: Saudi social media influencer Model Roz is treating her 14.2 million Instagram fans to a sneak peek of New York Fashion Week.

The Jubail-born Riyadh-raised model, who prefers to go by her social media name, is currently based in Los Angeles but hopped on a flight to attend the fashionable festivities taking place in New York this week.

(Getty Images) 

She attended the Naeem Khan show in a blue feathered mini dress, before hitting the red carpet at Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary party in a glamorous Caroline Herrera gown.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@model_roz)

The model, who has 1.6 million fans on TikTok, was then spotted at New York’s Rainbow Room wearing a luxurious green silk gown by Maison Margiela before showing off a daring look with crystal-fringed cutouts at the PatBo fashion show.

She took in the Brazilian brand’s latest collection while sitting on the coveted front row and posed for a number of paparazzi shots as she left the venue.

Roz made headlines around the world in 2019 when she modelled for a Victoria’s Secret’s Pink campaign, showing off the label’s sportswear in a sun-drenched video.

The model, with platinum blonde locks and Pinterest-worthy style, has also taken part in campaigns for US brand Guess and launched a makeup range with The Balm.

Roz moved to the US in 2013 to pursue a degree in interior design, but her hopes of becoming a model pushed her to give it a shot.

“Ever since I was young, becoming a model was always a dream of mine. It was a bit difficult for me as a Saudi woman… but to me nothing is impossible” Roz previously told Arab News.

Challenging stereotypes proved to be one of the major hurdles Roz had to face, but “with my persistence, I was able to prove to brands that I am not just famous… I am also influential to many people,” Roz said.

The model’s Instagram feed is littered with photographs of her various advertising campaigns, as well as visits to many a product launch party — from NYX Cosmetics events to TikTok gatherings, if there is anything pop culture-related going on in Los Angeles, chances are you will spot Roz in the well-heeled crowd.

Topics: NYFW Model Roz

Egyptian Canadian star Mena Massoud reacts after missing out on ‘Star Wars’ role

Egyptian Canadian star Mena Massoud reacts after missing out on ‘Star Wars’ role
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: When it was clear that upcoming Star Wars show “Ahsoka” would be revisiting characters from the popular animated series “Star Wars: Rebels,” the question of who would play fan-favorite character Ezra Bridger loomed large on fans’ minds. “Aladdin” actor Mena Massoud was a strong favorite with rumors swirling that he was a shoo-in for the role.

It came as a surprise then when part-Iranian actor and filmmaker Eman Esfandi was announced as the new Ezra Bridger. Fan reactions have been largely positive given how close Esfandi resembles the character.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Eman Esfandi (@emanesfandi)

However, the announcement meant Massoud was now free to address the rumors surrounding his casting.

“Glad the rumors will stop now,” Massoud posted on Twitter. “Never really had a fair shot at it unfortunately (one self-tape months ago) but just wasn’t meant for me I guess. Can’t deny the dude looks exactly like Ezra. Hope it’s done justice!”

“I’m not sad at all. Always been a believer what’s meant to be yours will be. It just sucks know(ing) the truth and not being able to say anything - those NDAs!!”

Topics: Mena Massoud Eman Esfandi Star Wars: Rebels Ahsoka star wars

WATCH: Bahraini Russian model Evlin Abdullah-Khalifa crowned Miss Universe Bahrain

WATCH: Bahraini Russian model Evlin Abdullah-Khalifa crowned Miss Universe Bahrain
Bahraini Russian model and pianist Evlin Abdullah-Khalifa was named this year’s Miss Universe Bahrain. (Supplied)
Updated 12 September 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: Twenty four-year-old Bahraini Russian model and pianist Evlin Abdullah-Khalifa was named this year’s Miss Universe Bahrain. 

She was chosen by a judging panel that included Egyptian actress Mai Omar, the Black Eyed Peas’ Jrey Soul, and influencer Faryal Makhdoom, among others.

Coming in first runner-up place was 18-year-old Lujane Yacoub and filling in the third spot with a tie at second runner-up were Mariam Naji from Raffi and Shereen Ahmed from Manama.

"My main purpose in life is to find success (and) to believe in myself because I struggled a lot with this problem in my life. And I realised that whenever you believe in yourself, you can achieve anything. And I want to say to everybody watching to believe in themselves as well just as how me and my sisters believed in ourselves," said an emotional Abdullah-Khalifa in an interview with Arab News.

The glamorous Miss Universe Bahrain 2022 beauty pageant kicked off on Sept. 7 with a series of online episodes, with the final episode premiering on Sunday night to reveal the new beauty queen. 

During the final Q&A segment, Abdullah-Khalifa was asked: “When do you think a woman becomes empowered?” Her winning answer captured the hearts of the jury “I think a woman becomes empowered when she knows herself, when she knows her values, and when she knows what she is capable of. An empowered woman is a role model of the people and whose actions lead to success. And I’m here to be that woman to lead all the people to success and believe in themselves.”

Born to a Bahraini father and Russian mother, the winner declares herself to be an advocate for education and also seeks to raise awareness about anorexia, which she suffers from.

When asked about her Miss Universe Bahrain 2022 experience, Abdullah-Khalifa said to Arab News, "Beauty pageants changed me a lot. In this short time, I have become a totally different person, a better version of myself."

(Supplied)

The top seven finalists shot the eight-part series and engaged in several activities to further promote their various advocacies and charitable missions.

The first edition of Miss Universe Bahrain, which took place last year, crowned model Manar Jess Deyani, who made history for being the shortest-ever candidate of the Miss Universe pageant standing at 154.9 cm.

Abdullah-Khalifa said she owes her own win to Deyani. "The first thought about participating in Miss Universe Bahrain came to me when I saw Manar Jess Deyani on the international stage of Miss Universe. At that moment, I realised that Middle Eastern women can show up, we can glow up and we can show how beautiful and strong our women are," said Abdullah-Khalifa. 

Deyani made waves when she chose not to wear a traditional swimsuit at the show’s preliminary round, receiving a lot of support and recognition from women and the community she represents. 

“For me, this is what this show is all about: Celebration of individuality and freedom to choose especially on their clothing choices. I was very lucky to experience the Miss Universe pageant last year and I am so thankful to the whole team at Miss Universe because they are very sensitive and are all aware about culture and representation, so when I arrived there at the competition, they gave me an option to wear burkini during the swimwear competition round, which for me is so empowering as a lot of women can relate to that choice and statement I made the moment I stepped out of the stage,” said Deyani in a statement. 

Meanwhile, the 71st Miss Universe pageant that Khalifa will compete in has been postponed to next year, a source confirmed to Arab News. While no reason has been given for the postponement, it is probable that two Miss Universe pageants will be held next year, with the 2023 winner being crowned later in the year. 

Topics: Miss Universe Bahrain

Anwar Hadid and Vin Arfuso’s ‘Walled Off’ premieres in Italy

Anwar Hadid and Vin Arfuso’s ‘Walled Off’ premieres in Italy
Updated 35 min 19 sec ago
Tamara Turki

Anwar Hadid and Vin Arfuso’s ‘Walled Off’ premieres in Italy

Anwar Hadid and Vin Arfuso’s ‘Walled Off’ premieres in Italy
  • Documentary highlights Palestinian struggle with plea for politically engaged art
  • Film shot over 10 days ‘guerrilla style’ after director’s camera gear withheld on arrival in Israel
Updated 35 min 19 sec ago
Tamara Turki

LONDON: The documentary “Walled Off,” which premiered in Italy on Thursday, features a star-studded collaboration of active voices in the public eye speaking out about Palestine. 

The film is written and directed by Vin Arfuso, an American filmmaker of Palestinian and Italian descent, and co-produced by American-Palestinian model and musician Anwar Hadid

Other producers on the project are Kweku Mandela, grandson of the former South African president and anti-apartheid campaigner Nelson Mandela, and Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters. 

The pre-release screening of “Walled Off”  took place at San Carlo auditorium in Albenga, in northern Italy, as part of European artist-activist Cake$’s debut solo exhibition “A Child Is Born In Bethlehem.”

Taking its title from the Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem, owned and designed by anonymous British artist Banksy, the film underlines the importance of socially and politically engaged art. 

The documentary follows Hadid as he explores the hotel’s site-specific installations and storied halls with head manager Wissam Salsa.

Located next to Israel's separation wall, which encloses occupied Palestine and annexes part of its land, Banksy said it has the “worst view of any hotel in the world.” 

Therefore the title “Walled Off” is also a wordplay, underlining that, just as Palestinians are "walled in," Palestine is "walled off" to the rest of the world. In this sense, the film lets viewers in to join Hadid and Arfuso on their journey. 

Hadid and Arfuso have been friends since 2018, and first traveled to the West Bank together in April 2019, when Arfuso shot a music video for Hadid’s song “Progression 101.”

The two returned six months later and filmed “Walled Off '' over 10 days “guerrilla style” after Arfuso’s equipment was withheld on arrival in Israel.  

Arfuso told Arab News that this meant that he had to film with an iPhone at times, or mix and match whatever camera and lens he had available. 

However, the very rawness of Arfuso’s “imperfect” filmmaking style highlights the tragic beauty of Palestinian resilience, while avoiding any glamorization of the occupation.

As a manifestation of Arfuso and Hadid’s dedication to completing the documentary, the cinematic approach perfectly mirrors what is at the heart of the story — that visual activism matters. 

Later scenes feature archival footage stretching back over five decades, which supports the story’s message on multiple levels. 

“Walled Off” achieves its aim of challenging the Western media narrative regarding the Palestinian struggle with admirable frankness and surprising wit.  

It also serves as a compelling look at injustice, chronicling the destruction of Palestinian lives, property, public life, and the daily struggle for human dignity in Palestine. 

Grounding Arafat as a national identity symbol, the film tells the larger story of the Oslo Accords and the peace we almost achieved. While it is heartbreaking to see the possibility of a better future slip away, it also serves as a reminder that it is not impossible. In this way, the film encourages viewers to keep strategizing for change. 

“Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable,” Banksy says. 

As a form of art itself, “Walled Off” has done exactly that.

Hadid and Arfuso both make appearances, but this does not detract from the film’s message. 

“It was very important for me and Anwar not to make it about us. We don’t want the selling point to be us; we want the selling point to be, if there is one, the children of Palestine, and what’s important and what’s happening on the ground,” Arfuso said.  

“We faced a backlash, but the best thing about it is that we welcome it; we are only calling for human rights. If there’s a backlash for calling for human rights, clearly there’s something wrong in that situation and, hopefully, that will get people to look deeper into it.”

“Walled Off” will be released in early October. 

Topics: Palestine Anwar Hadid Vin Arfuso documentary film

