You are here

  • Home
  • Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
The Tadawul All Share Index gained 0.7 percent to end Monday’s session at 12,022. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yqeft

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index returned to the 12000-point level on the back of a recovery in crude oil prices.

Oil prices rose over $1 a barrel on Monday before dropping in volatile Tuesday trade as worries over lower China demand mounted.

Brent crude futures edged down to $93.89 a barrel by 9:03 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $87.77 a barrel.

The Tadawul All Share Index gained 0.7 percent to end Monday’s session at 12,022, while the parallel market Nomu added 0.8 percent to finish at 20,899.

Most Gulf peers ended in the green, led by Abu Dhabi and Dubai with gains of 1.4 and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Qatar and Bahrain followed with 0.7 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the Omani and Kuwaiti indexes both lost 0.2 percent.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s EGX30 index advanced 0.8 percent.

Stock news

Future Care Trading Co.’s profit dropped 76 percent to SR4.8 million ($1.3 million) during the first half of 2022

Qassim Cement Co.’s board proposed a dividend payment of SR0.5 per share for the second quarter of 2022

Saudi Sumou Real Estate Co. signed an agreement with Adeer Real Estate Co. to sell and market Al Samiya residential project

National Gas Distribution Co. signed a memorandum of understanding with Egypt’s TAQA Arabia for potential collaboration in gas transportation services and networks

Naseej International Trading Co. recommended an increase of SR108 million in the company's capital

Knowledge Tower Trading Co. received approval from the Capital Market Authority to sell a 20 percent stake, or 350,000 shares, on Nomu

CMA issued its resolution approving the public offering of Albilad Multi-Asset Balanced Fund by AlBilad Investment Co.

Calendar

September 13, 2022

End of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

September 22, 2022

Tadawul will be closed for the Saudi National Day

 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stocks

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
TASI returns to 12000-point level with oil prices recovering: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI returns to 12000-point level with oil prices recovering: Closing bell

Oil Updates — Crude down; US emergency oil reserves fall; Tullow Oil to delist from Irish bourse

Oil Updates — Crude down; US emergency oil reserves fall; Tullow Oil to delist from Irish bourse
Updated 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude down; US emergency oil reserves fall; Tullow Oil to delist from Irish bourse

Oil Updates — Crude down; US emergency oil reserves fall; Tullow Oil to delist from Irish bourse
Updated 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices fell in volatile trade on Tuesday as investor concerns about lower demand in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, and further increases in US and European interest rates offset worries about tight fuel supplies ahead of winter.

Brent crude slid 34 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $93.66 a barrel by 0445 GMT, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 20 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $87.58 a barrel. Both contracts fell by more than $1 earlier in the session, snapping a three-day rally.

COVID-19 curbs in China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, renewed concerns about lower global fuel demand.

The number of journeys taken during the country’s three-day mid-Autumn festival dropped by more than a third compared with last year, a state media report said on Monday, as the country’s zero-COVID policy discouraged people from traveling. 

US emergency oil reserves tumble to lowest since 1984

US emergency crude oil stocks fell 8.4 million barrels last week to 434.1 million barrels, their lowest since October 1984, according to US Department of Energy data released on Monday.

The release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the week ended Sept. 9 was the steepest draw since May. It comprised about 6.3 million barrels of sweet crude and around 2 million barrels of sour crude.

The DOE has proposed to replenish the SPR by allowing it to enter contracts to purchase oil in future years at fixed, preset prices. The administration said it believes the plan would help boost domestic oil production.

Tullow Oil to delist from Euronext Dublin bourse

Africa-focused Tullow Oil said it would exit Ireland’s Euronext Dublin bourse on or around Oct. 10 to cut costs.

“It is anticipated the delisting will simplify compliance and regulatory obligations of Tullow and is in line with an overall objective to reduce central costs and its purpose,” the company said in a statement.

Tullow Oil said it would continue to be listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange.

The company last month said it would abandon its drilling operations at an exploration well in offshore Guyana after results showed it bore water, marking another disappointment for companies drilling offshore the Caribbean nation.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC US

Related

Update Oil Updates — Crude up; Saudi Aramco to provide full allocation to North Asian buyers
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude up; Saudi Aramco to provide full allocation to North Asian buyers
Oil Updates — Crude climbs; Nigerian oil output fall; US oil and gas rig count falls
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude climbs; Nigerian oil output fall; US oil and gas rig count falls

Saudi markets continue to ride high as listed firms rise to 246

Saudi markets continue to ride high as listed firms rise to 246
Updated 12 September 2022
Salma Wael

Saudi markets continue to ride high as listed firms rise to 246

Saudi markets continue to ride high as listed firms rise to 246
  • Foreign investor ownership in Kingdom’s stock market surged to $76 billion by the end of Q2
Updated 12 September 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market has been witnessing a wave of new listings since the beginning of the year reaching 246 by the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Listed firms on the main index, Tadawul All Share Index, rose 6 percent to 215, while the remaining 31 were on the parallel Nomu market, revealed a report by the Capital Market Authority.

Nomu, which offers lighter listing requirements, saw a 343 percent surge in the number of companies joining the index in the three-month period compared to the last year.

The report highlighted that approvals for new offers on Tadawul reached 13 during the quarter.

In terms of index performance, TASI recorded an increase of 5 percent on the year to end the quarter at 11,523.25 points. 

The total number of individuals with ownership in the Saudi stock market was 5.67 million at the end of the three-month period, while the number of portfolios held rose to 10.8 million from 10.1 million in the prior quarter.

Qualified foreign investor ownership alone surged to SR284 billion ($76 billion) in the same period, up 31 percent from SR216 billion a year earlier.

When it comes to total foreign investment by swap holders, foreign residents, QFI, foreign diversified portfolio managers, and foreign strategic investors, the ownership rose to SR354 billion at the end of the second quarter from SR276 billion a year ago.

Overall institutional investors held 96.6 percent of the total ownership in the market of SR11.4 trillion, while the remaining 3.34 percent belonged to non-institutional investors at the end of the three-month period.

For investment funds, Saudi public funds’ assets dropped 29 percent in value during the second quarter this year compared to 2021, as they invested less in money markets.

Assets’ value decreased to SR193 billion from SR242 billion in the corresponding period in 2021.

The decrease was mainly driven by a decline in the value invested by funds in money market instruments to SR101 billion, holding the highest share of funds’ assets.

The value of assets in this investment category dropped 35 percent from SR155 billion in the prior-year period, despite the addition of a new money market fund this year.

Equities of public funds slightly fell in value to SR24 billion from SR25 billion year-on-year, while debt instruments went up to SR26.9 billion from SR25.6 billion.

The total value captures investment across different asset classes including equities, debt, money market instruments, real estate, exchange-traded funds, funds of funds, real estate investment trusts, endowments, multi-asset, and others.

Topics: saudi market Tadawul

Related

Saudi markets starts higher as wave of earnings reports lift stocks: Opening bell
Business & Economy
Saudi markets starts higher as wave of earnings reports lift stocks: Opening bell
Saudi markets surge as M&A activity set to continue until mid-2022: General Authority for Competition
Business & Economy
Saudi markets surge as M&A activity set to continue until mid-2022: General Authority for Competition

Africa’s first hydrogen plant seen producing electricity in 2024

Africa’s first hydrogen plant seen producing electricity in 2024
Updated 12 September 2022
Reuters

Africa’s first hydrogen plant seen producing electricity in 2024

Africa’s first hydrogen plant seen producing electricity in 2024
  • The project will see 85 MW of solar panels powering electrolyzers to produce hydrogen that can be stored
Updated 12 September 2022
Reuters

CAPE TOWN: French independent power producer HDF Energy expects its green hydrogen power plant in Namibia, Africa’s first, to start producing electricity by 2024, a senior company executive said on Monday.

Once operational, the 3.1 billion Namibian dollar ($181.25 million) Swakopmund project will supply clean electricity power, 24 hours a day all-year round, boosting electricity supply in the southern African nation that imports around 40 percent of its power from neighboring South Africa.

Namibia, one of the world’s sunniest and least densely populated countries, wants to harness its vast potential for solar and wind energy to produce green hydrogen and position the country as a renewable energy hub in Africa. Hydrogen is categorized “green” when it is made with renewable power and is seen as key to help decarbonize industry, though the technology remains immature and relatively costly.

The project will see 85 MW of solar panels powering electrolyzers to produce hydrogen that can be stored.

“Yearly we can produce 142 GWh, enough for 142,000 inhabitants and that is conservative,” said Nicolas Lecomte, HDF Energy director for southern Africa.

HDF Energy is also eyeing new projects across Africa and other parts of the world. “Soon after southern Africa you will see HDF developing projects in east Africa,” Lecomte told Reuters.

The EU also plans a deal with Namibia to support the country’s nascent green hydrogen sector and boost its own imports of the fuel, EU and Namibian officials said, as the bloc works to reduce its dependence on Russian energy.

Another company, Namibian-registered Hyphen Hydrogen Energy, is in talks with the country’s government to secure an implementation agreement for its planned $10 billion green hydrogen project that will produce some 350,000 tons of green hydrogen a year before 2030 for global and regional markets.

Topics: hydrogen plant electricity Africa HDF Energy

Related

NRG Matters: Egypt, UAE agree to establish 10 GW wind power project; Shell to build Europe’s largest hydrogen plant 
Business & Economy
NRG Matters: Egypt, UAE agree to establish 10 GW wind power project; Shell to build Europe’s largest hydrogen plant 
Alfanar signs $3.5bn green hydrogen project in Egypt
Corporate News
Alfanar signs $3.5bn green hydrogen project in Egypt

Oil prices amid supply concerns heading into winter

Oil prices amid supply concerns heading into winter
Updated 12 September 2022
Reuters

Oil prices amid supply concerns heading into winter

Oil prices amid supply concerns heading into winter
Updated 12 September 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose on Monday, shaking off weaker demand expectations as supply concerns mount heading into the winter.

Brent crude futures rose $1.51, or 1.6 percent, to $94.35 a barrel by 12:42 p.m. EDT (1642 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.28, or 1.5 percent, at $88.07.

US emergency oil stocks fell 8.4 million barrels to 434.1 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 9, its lowest since October 1984, according to data released on Monday by the US Department of Energy.

US President Joe Biden in March set a plan to release 1 million barrels per day over six months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to tackle high US fuel prices, which have contributed to soaring inflation.

The Biden administration is weighing the need for further SPR releases after the current program ends in October, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told Reuters last week.

Global oil supply is expected to tighten further when a European Union embargo on Russian oil takes effect on Dec. 5.

The G7 will implement a price cap on Russian oil to limit the country’s oil export revenue, seeking to punish Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine, while taking measures to ensure that oil could still flow to emerging nations.

The US Treasury, however, warned that the cap could send oil and U.S. gasoline prices even higher this winter. 

The EU’s executive European Commission is due on Wednesday to unveil a package of measures to help power firms facing a liquidity crunch.

France, Britain and Germany also on Saturday said they had “serious doubts” about Iran’s intentions to revive a nuclear deal. Failure to revive the 2015 deal would keep Iranian oil off the market and keep global supply tight.

In more bearish news for markets, China’s oil demand could contract for the first time in two decades this year as Beijing’s zero-COVID policy keeps people at home during holidays and reduces fuel consumption.

The European Central Bank and US Federal Reserve, meanwhile, are prepared to increase interest rates further to tackle inflation, which could strengthen the US currency and make dollar-denominated oil more expensive for investors.

Topics: Oil WTI Brent SPR

Related

Update Oil Updates — Crude up; Saudi Aramco to provide full allocation to North Asian buyers
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude up; Saudi Aramco to provide full allocation to North Asian buyers

EU crop monitor sees Ukraine maize crop down 24% on year

EU crop monitor sees Ukraine maize crop down 24% on year
Updated 12 September 2022
Reuters

EU crop monitor sees Ukraine maize crop down 24% on year

EU crop monitor sees Ukraine maize crop down 24% on year
Updated 12 September 2022
Reuters

PARIS: Ukraine’s grain maize (corn) harvest is expected to fall 24 percent below last year and 5 percent below the five-year average to 32 million tons, the EU’s crop monitoring unit MARS said on Monday in updated estimates for the war-torn country.

For sunflower, of which Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters, the harvest is expected to drop 15 percent from a year ago to 13.9 million tons, 2 percent below the five-year average.

“Russia’s war against Ukraine has seen a decrease in the area under grain maize and sunflowers. Consequently, our production forecasts for both crops is below the 5-year average, despite fair yield outlooks,” it said in a report.

Some 4 percent of the grain maize, 10 percent of the sunflowers, and 7 percent of soybean production is in areas currently subject to hostilities, MARS said.

For winter crops, for which the harvest is over, the share is at 22 percent of total soft wheat production, 20 percent for barley and 13 percent for rapeseed.

Analysts have been wrestling with how much grain Ukraine, usually one of the world’s biggest suppliers, will be able to harvest and export this year as war with Russia continues.

MARS’ estimates are based its own yield estimates and on area data from the Ukrainian Farm Ministry, apart from those in the war zones of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia, which are based on remote sensing, it said.

Topics: Ukraine crop maize EU

Related

Commodities Update — Gold firms, silver rises; Corn up; Base metals gain
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold firms, silver rises; Corn up; Base metals gain

Latest updates

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Ethiopia’s Tigray region hit by air strike
Ethiopia’s Tigray region hit by air strike
Australian man killed by kangaroo in rare fatal attack
Australian man killed by kangaroo in rare fatal attack
Oil Updates — Crude down; US emergency oil reserves fall; Tullow Oil to delist from Irish bourse
Oil Updates — Crude down; US emergency oil reserves fall; Tullow Oil to delist from Irish bourse
Yemen official: Iran plans to control Bab Al-Mandab, not interested in peace efforts
Yemen official: Iran plans to control Bab Al-Mandab, not interested in peace efforts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.