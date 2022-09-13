Saudi Aramco launches ‘Global AI Corridor’ to boost local ecosystem

You are here

Saudi Arabia should use AI to move forward, according to Amin Nasser, president and CEO of Aramco (AN)
Fahad Abuljadayel and Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has launched a new strategic project aimed at building and commercializing the artificial intelligence ecosystem in the Kingdom.

The project is named ‘Aramco Global AI Corridor’ and was revealed by Amin Nasser, president and CEO of Aramco during the Global AI Summit in Riyadh on Sept.13.

“The Corridor is designed to develop and commercialize complex AI solutions, to train Saudi talent, support Saudi start-ups and, together with global partners, build a local AI ecosystem. This will include an AI Delivery Factory, AI Academy, AI Venturing Studio, and unique R&D AI labs,” said Nasser during his keynote speech at the event.

During the speech, he noted that small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom should be ready to adopt artificial intelligence technologies to move ahead in the future.

“We are already an energy leader, We can be an AI leader too,” he said.

He added: “The purpose of AI is to complement human judgment, and not to replace it. It is the optimum mix of human and machine capabilities.”

Nasser further said Saudi Arabia is the fastest growing economy among the Group of 20 countries, and the Kingdom should use AI to move forward.

He also pointed out the use of AI technologies is helping Aramco to face cybersecurity threats effectively.

According to Nasser, Aramco is using artificial intelligence in the geology sector effectively, where deep learning technology helps achieve results in minutes, which used to take several months in the past.

The Global AI Summit which runs from Sept.13 to Sept.15 will explore the impact of AI on topics as crucial as economic mobility, health care, human capability development, and smart cities.  

Saudi ports record over 14% growth in container throughput volumes in August

Saudi ports record over 14% growth in container throughput volumes in August
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ports record over 14% growth in container throughput volumes in August

Saudi ports record over 14% growth in container throughput volumes in August
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ports recorded a 14.48 percent increase in container throughput volumes to 942,621 twenty-foot equivalent units in August 2022 compared to 823,542 TEUs recorded during the same period last year, according to a press release by the Saudi Ports Authority. 

Similarly, its exported container throughput in August witnessed a rise of 21.92 percent to reach 218,375 TEUs against 179,238 TEUs recorded in August 2021. 

The imported container throughput reached 235,449 TEUs in August 2022, a rise of 31.74 percent compared to the same period last year. 

The rise in cargo throughput volumes indicates Saudi Arabia’s journey to emerge as a global logistics hub, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

The transshipment container throughput volume in August reached 488,181 TEUs to record a 4.93 percent increase compared to the 465,234 TEUs recorded in August 2021. 

MAWANI noted that the rise in container throughput volumes is the result of efforts undertaken to develop the maritime sector, and enhance operational efficiency, along with improving the legislative and regulatory environment by restructuring procedures while strengthening partnerships with the private sector. 

The total throughput volumes in August reached 29,342,656 tons, a growth of 17.39 percent compared to the same period last year. 

The general cargo volumes in Saudi ports increased 12.63 percent to reach 739,701 tons in August 2022, the release added. 

The number of vessels reached 972 in August 2022, marking a rise of 0.21 percent, while the number of imported vehicles increased by 15.64 percent to 72,698 from 62,864 vehicles recorded in August 2021. 

Food volumes also were 42.92 percent higher in August 2022 reaching 2,251,491 tons compared to last year’s 1,575,316 tons.

Livestock volumes recorded a 248.73 percent growth with 149,230 cattle heads compared to the 42,792 cattle heads recorded last year. 

Earlier in June, Sulaiman Al-Mazroua, CEO of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, during an exclusive interaction with Arab News said that the Kingdom needs a huge investment combined between the government and private sector by 2030 to materialize its vision to become a global logistics hub. 

During the interview, Al-Mazroua noted that Saudi Arabia’s geographical location is a crucial factor that could elevate the country’s spot on the logistics map in the future. 

He revealed that the Kingdom lies in a strategic location between the three continents, on the coast of the Red Sea, where more than 13 percent of the world’s logistic traffic passes yearly.

Dubai toll operator Salik’s IPO at $0.54 offer price covered within hours

Dubai toll operator Salik’s IPO at $0.54 offer price covered within hours
Updated 18 min 11 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Dubai toll operator Salik’s IPO at $0.54 offer price covered within hours

Dubai toll operator Salik’s IPO at $0.54 offer price covered within hours
Updated 18 min 11 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Dubai government-owned road-toll operator Salik, which priced its initial public offering at 2 dirhams ($0.54) saw all its offered shares bought over by investors within hours of its opening on Tuesday. 

The Dubai-based firm has offered 1.5 billion shares, or 20 percent stake, on the Dubai Financial Market as it looks to raise $817 million.  

Individuals and eligible Salik employees can subscribe from Sept. 13 through Sept. 20, and professionals and institutional investors can subscribe until Sept. 21, it said in a statement.

A market capitalization of 15 billion dirhams is implied by the offer price of 2.0 dirhams per share, according to a statement. 

It was earlier anticipated that Salik would announce a per-share offer price on Sept. 22, a week before the shares are expected to be traded on the DFM. 

However, the company said on Tuesday that instead of releasing a price range, the final offer price would be announced on Sept. 13 at the start of the subscription period.

Following a record-breaking first half for Gulf IPO proceeds, Salik’s IPO will challenge investors’ demand for the UAE equity markets.

The selling shareholder retains the right to increase the number of shares at its sole discretion before the end of the subscription period, subject to applicable laws and the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority’s approval, the statement added. 

The shares to be offered will represent the sale of existing government shares.

Investing and becoming a Salik shareholder will result in dividend payouts. All profits will be allocated to shareholder payouts by the company, which pays dividends in April and October each year.

It said shareholders wishing to subscribe to, or purchase Salik shares, must submit one subscription application through their bank or brokerage.

Investors can subscribe through Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Ajman Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mashreq Bank, MBank, and Sharjah Islamic Bank.

Global coordinators to Salik are Emirates NBD Capital, Goldman Sachs, and Merrill Lynch, and the joint book runners on the offering are Citigroup Global Markets Ltd., EFG Hermes UAE Ltd., and HSBC Bank Middle East Ltd. Moelis & Co. is acting as an independent financial adviser.

Saudi PIF mulls $1bn stake in Seera’s travel unit Almosafer

Saudi PIF mulls $1bn stake in Seera’s travel unit Almosafer
Updated 33 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi PIF mulls $1bn stake in Seera’s travel unit Almosafer

Saudi PIF mulls $1bn stake in Seera’s travel unit Almosafer
Updated 33 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has signed a non-binding deal with Seera Group to acquire a SR3.75 billion ($1 billion) stake in its travel unit Almosafer.

The Public Investment Fund seeks to hold 30 percent of Almosafer’s capital, Seera Group said in a bourse filing.

As part of the deal, Seera’s destination management subsidiary Discover Saudi and its Hajj and Umrah operator Mawasim will fall under the umbrella of Almosafer.

 The proposed transaction is a strategic milestone in Seera’s pioneering transformation plan announced in 2017, to strengthen the group’s businesses and enhance long-term value for shareholders, the group said.

Almosafer aims to use the capital injection to scale up its tourism operations and strengthen its position as a leading travel agency in the Kingdom.

 

Saudi stocks extend gains on further oil recovery: Opening bell

Saudi stocks extend gains on further oil recovery: Opening bell
Updated 58 min 5 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks extend gains on further oil recovery: Opening bell

Saudi stocks extend gains on further oil recovery: Opening bell
Updated 58 min 5 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index has continued to rise during Tuesday’s trade on the back of recovering oil prices.

TASI opened the session 0.12 percent higher at 12,037, while the parallel market Nomu began flat at 20,903, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Aramco, the Saudi National Bank, and Saudi British Bank shares started flat at SR37.25 ($10), SR68, and SR40, respectively.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged up 0.45 percent, while Alinma Bank advanced 0.26 percent.

Qassim Cement Co. appreciated 0.78 percent, as its board proposed a dividend payment of SR0.5 per share for the second quarter of 2022.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. added 0.39 percent while Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma'aden, decreased 1.53 percent.

Seera Group Holding topped the gainers in early trading with a gain of 2.8 percent, followed by Wafrah for Industry and Development Co.’s gain of 1.4 percent.

Among the top fallers, City Cement Co.’s shares saw the biggest decline, dropping 2.47 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude futures reached $94.17 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $87.96 a barrel, as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time.

 

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 13 September 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 13 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index returned to the 12000-point level on the back of a recovery in crude oil prices.

Oil prices rose over $1 a barrel on Monday before dropping in volatile Tuesday trade as worries over lower China demand mounted.

Brent crude futures edged down to $93.89 a barrel by 9:03 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $87.77 a barrel.

The Tadawul All Share Index gained 0.7 percent to end Monday’s session at 12,022, while the parallel market Nomu added 0.8 percent to finish at 20,899.

Most Gulf peers ended in the green, led by Abu Dhabi and Dubai with gains of 1.4 and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Qatar and Bahrain followed with 0.7 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the Omani and Kuwaiti indexes both lost 0.2 percent.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s EGX30 index advanced 0.8 percent.

Stock news

Future Care Trading Co.’s profit dropped 76 percent to SR4.8 million ($1.3 million) during the first half of 2022

Qassim Cement Co.’s board proposed a dividend payment of SR0.5 per share for the second quarter of 2022

Saudi Sumou Real Estate Co. signed an agreement with Adeer Real Estate Co. to sell and market Al Samiya residential project

National Gas Distribution Co. signed a memorandum of understanding with Egypt’s TAQA Arabia for potential collaboration in gas transportation services and networks

Naseej International Trading Co. recommended an increase of SR108 million in the company's capital

Knowledge Tower Trading Co. received approval from the Capital Market Authority to sell a 20 percent stake, or 350,000 shares, on Nomu

CMA issued its resolution approving the public offering of Albilad Multi-Asset Balanced Fund by AlBilad Investment Co.

Calendar

September 13, 2022

End of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

September 22, 2022

Tadawul will be closed for the Saudi National Day

 

