Saudi Aramco launches ‘Global AI Corridor’ to boost local ecosystem

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has launched a new strategic project aimed at building and commercializing the artificial intelligence ecosystem in the Kingdom.

The project is named ‘Aramco Global AI Corridor’ and was revealed by Amin Nasser, president and CEO of Aramco during the Global AI Summit in Riyadh on Sept.13.

“The Corridor is designed to develop and commercialize complex AI solutions, to train Saudi talent, support Saudi start-ups and, together with global partners, build a local AI ecosystem. This will include an AI Delivery Factory, AI Academy, AI Venturing Studio, and unique R&D AI labs,” said Nasser during his keynote speech at the event.

During the speech, he noted that small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom should be ready to adopt artificial intelligence technologies to move ahead in the future.

“We are already an energy leader, We can be an AI leader too,” he said.

He added: “The purpose of AI is to complement human judgment, and not to replace it. It is the optimum mix of human and machine capabilities.”

Nasser further said Saudi Arabia is the fastest growing economy among the Group of 20 countries, and the Kingdom should use AI to move forward.

He also pointed out the use of AI technologies is helping Aramco to face cybersecurity threats effectively.

According to Nasser, Aramco is using artificial intelligence in the geology sector effectively, where deep learning technology helps achieve results in minutes, which used to take several months in the past.

The Global AI Summit which runs from Sept.13 to Sept.15 will explore the impact of AI on topics as crucial as economic mobility, health care, human capability development, and smart cities.