Ministry of Culture plans to export architectural ideas designed in Saudi, says commission CEO

Sumayah Al-Solaiman, CEO of the Architecture and Design Commission at the Ministry of Culture. (Supplied)
Updated 14 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel & Dana Alomar

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture is taking the lead in making Saudi Arabia an exporter of architectural and design services as part of the Kingdom’s diversification strategy to grow creative industries, said a senior ministry official.

According to Sumayah Al-Solaiman, CEO of the Architecture and Design Commission at the Ministry of Culture, the commission is working toward uplifting the architectural and design services sector across the entire value chain.

“Rather than importing architecture and design services, we can actually get to a point where we export some of the services based on our strong record,” Al-Solaiman told Arab News in an exclusive interview.

As part of its national strategy to preserve and maintain rich Saudi architectural heritage, the commission is empowering new and acclaimed architects and designers through educational opportunities and apprenticeship channels.

“In recent years, Saudi architecture graduates have left the sector and entered adjoining fields. We want to bring them back and utilize their talent and training,” said Al-Solaiman.

In a bid to promote the distinct Saudi architectural flavor, the commission launched King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism.

Founded in December 2021, the charter draws its inspiration from an ambitious creative experience and seeks to capture the essence of Salmani Architecture, an architectural style that is modern and futuristic, yet embodies the authentic local architectural heritage.

The charter focuses on capturing the lessons learned from King Salman’s reign as the governor of Riyadh and ensuring that it is reflected in the identity of the capital city.

It aims to create memorable buildings and spaces, bringing them to life through a set of guidelines that encourage the integration of cultural and national identity into contemporary designs while meeting the needs of local communities.

“It’s very human-centric and driven by communities. It’s very forward-looking in innovation and quite sustainable because it ensures that we do not just use fewer resources, but enhance existing ones,” Al-Solaiman explained.

Al-Solaiman said 22 of the 33 initiatives the commission set will be completed by the beginning of 2023.

The Architecture and Design Commission was established in February 2020 as one of 11 commissions under the Ministry of Culture to regulate the sector, including encouraging practitioners, organizing seminars and stimulating creative thinking in the sector.

“This relates to the development of talent. It relates to regulations and making sure that we have the best regulatory environment for architecture and design to thrive,” she said.

Al-Solaiman is also keen on localizing a lot of jobs in the architecture and design sector. She wants to make the sector more attractive for Saudis so that their participation could improve employability and keep the wheels of the economy turning.

“This means looking into minimum wages and many things related to work policies,” Al-Solaiman said.

In fact, the commission’s initiatives have begun paying dividends. Firms working with the Saudi giga-projects are seeking local talent that possesses the cultural and local knowledge required for these projects to succeed.

There is also an avid interest in sustainable development, which also happens to be one of the commission’s strategic objectives. It is currently in the process of launching the Architecture and Design Sustainability Task Force and Summit, which will bring together people to discuss and implement some of the initiatives.

“When we talk about sustainability, it doesn’t become like an add-on or a nice to have, but something that we understand as essential and drive a lot of decision making in the sector itself,” she concluded.

As part of its efforts, the commission ensures that only architects and designers are qualified to practice their profession.

Saudi PIF's SCAI to invest $776m to boost AI in Kingdom

Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence has announced an investment of $776 million in a joint venture with China’s Sense Time to develop the artificial intelligence ecosystem in the nation.

The announcement was made by Ayman Al-Rashed, CEO of SCAI, during the Global AI Summit in Riyadh on Sept.13.

SCAI — wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — works in line with the Kingdom’s goals outlined in Vision 2030, and it aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global AI leader by supporting local firms as they get to grips with the technology.

In January, SCAI launched operations in the Kingdom to grow and develop artificial intelligence and emerging technologies industries.

At the time, Al-Rashed said that AI is swiftly altering the way of living and the Kingdom should invest in the sector’s foundation to unveil long-term sustainable value for shareholders.

The launch of SCAI is a part of the Kingdom’s plan to diversify its economy by 2030, and also aligns with PIF’s strategy aimed at prioritizing 13 major sectors, one of which is technology.

Saudi Aramco launches 'Global AI Corridor' to boost local ecosystem
Fahad Abuljadayel and Nirmal Narayanan

Topics: Saudi Aramco Aramco artificial intelligence (AI) Global AI Summit

Saudi ports record over 14% growth in container throughput volumes in August

Arab News

Topics: Saudi ports Mawani container

DUBAI: Dubai government-owned road-toll operator Salik, which priced its initial public offering at 2 dirhams ($0.54) saw all its offered shares bought over by investors within hours of its opening on Tuesday. 

The Dubai-based firm has offered 1.5 billion shares, or 20 percent stake, on the Dubai Financial Market as it looks to raise $817 million.  

Individuals and eligible Salik employees can subscribe from Sept. 13 through Sept. 20, and professionals and institutional investors can subscribe until Sept. 21, it said in a statement.

A market capitalization of 15 billion dirhams is implied by the offer price of 2.0 dirhams per share, according to a statement. 

It was earlier anticipated that Salik would announce a per-share offer price on Sept. 22, a week before the shares are expected to be traded on the DFM. 

However, the company said on Tuesday that instead of releasing a price range, the final offer price would be announced on Sept. 13 at the start of the subscription period.

Following a record-breaking first half for Gulf IPO proceeds, Salik’s IPO will challenge investors’ demand for the UAE equity markets.

The selling shareholder retains the right to increase the number of shares at its sole discretion before the end of the subscription period, subject to applicable laws and the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority’s approval, the statement added. 

The shares to be offered will represent the sale of existing government shares.

Investing and becoming a Salik shareholder will result in dividend payouts. All profits will be allocated to shareholder payouts by the company, which pays dividends in April and October each year.

It said shareholders wishing to subscribe to, or purchase Salik shares, must submit one subscription application through their bank or brokerage.

Investors can subscribe through Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Ajman Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mashreq Bank, MBank, and Sharjah Islamic Bank.

Global coordinators to Salik are Emirates NBD Capital, Goldman Sachs, and Merrill Lynch, and the joint book runners on the offering are Citigroup Global Markets Ltd., EFG Hermes UAE Ltd., and HSBC Bank Middle East Ltd. Moelis & Co. is acting as an independent financial adviser.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has signed a non-binding deal with Seera Group to acquire a SR3.75 billion ($1 billion) stake in its travel unit Almosafer.

The Public Investment Fund seeks to hold 30 percent of Almosafer’s capital, Seera Group said in a bourse filing.

As part of the deal, Seera’s destination management subsidiary Discover Saudi and its Hajj and Umrah operator Mawasim will fall under the umbrella of Almosafer.

 The proposed transaction is a strategic milestone in Seera’s pioneering transformation plan announced in 2017, to strengthen the group’s businesses and enhance long-term value for shareholders, the group said.

Almosafer aims to use the capital injection to scale up its tourism operations and strengthen its position as a leading travel agency in the Kingdom.

 

