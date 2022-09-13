You are here

UAE real GDP to grow at 7% in 2022, predicts Moody's 

UAE real GDP to grow at 7% in 2022, predicts Moody’s 
The credit quality of UAE’s real estate companies continues to be supported by a strong economic recovery. (Shutterstock)
UAE real GDP to grow at 7% in 2022, predicts Moody’s 

UAE real GDP to grow at 7% in 2022, predicts Moody’s 
RIYADH: The UAE’s real gross domestic product is expected to grow at 6 percent to 7 percent in 2022, supporting rated UAE real estate companies’ credit quality, predicted Moody's Investors Service.

The credit quality of UAE’s real estate companies continues to be supported by a strong economic recovery, driven by higher oil prices and a rebounding services sector, though threats are on the rise, the rating agency said.

"We forecast UAE real GDP growth of 6 percent-7 percent in 2022 and the credit quality of UAE real estate companies we rate to remain broadly stable in the next 12-18 months," said VP-Senior Analyst at Moody's, Lahlou Meksaoui.

He added: "However, more dangerous waves of COVID-19, higher inflation, rising interest rates, and fears of a recession in the US and Europe pose risks to the economic recovery." 

Despite these risks, efforts to manage the pandemic and introduce new residency visas have already led to a rebound in the labor market, a key driver of housing demand.

The Dubai population has grown over the last few years, which is a credit positive as it will balance residential supply and demand, it said.

Foreign investment is drawn to economic growth, and economic confidence is boosted as a result. In February 2022, Apollo Global Management, one of the largest alternative investment managers in the world, signed a $1.4 billion investment with Aldar Properties to support Aldar’s growth.

Topics: UAE GDP Moody's real estate

KAUST to launch second round of Destination Deep Tech program

KAUST to launch second round of Destination Deep Tech program
KAUST to launch second round of Destination Deep Tech program

KAUST to launch second round of Destination Deep Tech program
RIYADH: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology will begin the second round of its Destination Deep Tech program in the coming months, said a senior official.

The university has started accepting applications for the second round.

The Destination Deep Tech is a three-month program that provides deep-tech startups with the ecosystem to explore opportunities and expand in Saudi Arabia.

“Destination Deep Tech is an unprecedented Saudi program intended to foster innovation in the country,” Kevin Cullen, KAUST’s vice president of innovation, told Arab News.

The first round, which concluded in May, selected five international startups: Pasqal from France, Insignes-Labs from Poland, Proteinea from Egypt, Hopu from Spain and CeEntek from Singapore.

These deep-tech startups showed significant growth during the program’s three-month period, during which they established meaningful collaborative partnerships.

“We expected one or two would stay, but all five stayed,” said Cullen at the program’s conclusion.

The program provided the selected startups with the tools to expand their projects, including access to world-class research and development facilities at KAUST.

“What we were able to offer them is access to the biggest and the most dynamic market in the entire region,” he said.

The program was launched at KAUST in partnership with The Next Web, an international media organization that supports and connects the global technology environment through media, conferences and innovation services.

“We’ve got a technology seed fund so they can apply for funding, but it’s not part of the prize,” said Cullen.

He added that KAUST does not target any specific industry sector.

“We’ve got energy, materials and quantum computing startups so far. So, we are not specifically targeting any particular industry sector. What we are targeting are high potential technology startups,” Cullen said.

Besides the startup program, he said KAUST is also training prospective entrepreneurs to join the community. Called Entrepreneurship Adventures, the innovative program targets Arabic-speaking youth in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

According to Cullen, the program plans to create a startup culture and equip Arab youth with the necessary tools to contribute to their economies.

“Eighty percent of the content is in Arabic because we are keen as KAUST to be reaching out to the Kingdom,” he said.

The project was launched in 2021 by Saudi Arabian Oil Co. President and CEO Amin Nasser, Olayan Financing Co. CEO Lubna Olayan and Andrew Liveris, former CEO and chairman of the Michigan operations of Dow Chemical Co., Cullen added.

“We had an initial target of 10,000 young Arabs signing up for this. Within one month, we had 71,000 signed up for this and it’s now over 100,000,” he said.

Topics: FDIC2022 King Abdullah University of Science and Technology Destination Deep Tech

Ministry of Culture plans to export architectural ideas designed in Saudi, says commission CEO

Ministry of Culture plans to export architectural ideas designed in Saudi, says commission CEO
Ministry of Culture plans to export architectural ideas designed in Saudi, says commission CEO

Ministry of Culture plans to export architectural ideas designed in Saudi, says commission CEO
RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture is taking the lead in making Saudi Arabia an exporter of architectural and design services as part of the Kingdom’s diversification strategy to grow creative industries, said a senior ministry official.

According to Sumayah Al-Solaiman, CEO of the Architecture and Design Commission at the Ministry of Culture, the commission is working toward uplifting the architectural and design services sector across the entire value chain.

“Rather than importing architecture and design services, we can actually get to a point where we export some of the services based on our strong record,” Al-Solaiman told Arab News in an exclusive interview.

As part of its national strategy to preserve and maintain rich Saudi architectural heritage, the commission is empowering new and acclaimed architects and designers through educational opportunities and apprenticeship channels.

“In recent years, Saudi architecture graduates have left the sector and entered adjoining fields. We want to bring them back and utilize their talent and training,” said Al-Solaiman.

In a bid to promote the distinct Saudi architectural flavor, the commission launched King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism.

Founded in December 2021, the charter draws its inspiration from an ambitious creative experience and seeks to capture the essence of Salmani Architecture, an architectural style that is modern and futuristic, yet embodies the authentic local architectural heritage.

The charter focuses on capturing the lessons learned from King Salman’s reign as the governor of Riyadh and ensuring that it is reflected in the identity of the capital city.

It aims to create memorable buildings and spaces, bringing them to life through a set of guidelines that encourage the integration of cultural and national identity into contemporary designs while meeting the needs of local communities.

“It’s very human-centric and driven by communities. It’s very forward-looking in innovation and quite sustainable because it ensures that we do not just use fewer resources, but enhance existing ones,” Al-Solaiman explained.

Al-Solaiman said 22 of the 33 initiatives the commission set will be completed by the beginning of 2023.

The Architecture and Design Commission was established in February 2020 as one of 11 commissions under the Ministry of Culture to regulate the sector, including encouraging practitioners, organizing seminars and stimulating creative thinking in the sector.

“This relates to the development of talent. It relates to regulations and making sure that we have the best regulatory environment for architecture and design to thrive,” she said.

Al-Solaiman is also keen on localizing a lot of jobs in the architecture and design sector. She wants to make the sector more attractive for Saudis so that their participation could improve employability and keep the wheels of the economy turning.

“This means looking into minimum wages and many things related to work policies,” Al-Solaiman said.

In fact, the commission’s initiatives have begun paying dividends. Firms working with the Saudi giga-projects are seeking local talent that possesses the cultural and local knowledge required for these projects to succeed.

There is also an avid interest in sustainable development, which also happens to be one of the commission’s strategic objectives. It is currently in the process of launching the Architecture and Design Sustainability Task Force and Summit, which will bring together people to discuss and implement some of the initiatives.

“When we talk about sustainability, it doesn’t become like an add-on or a nice to have, but something that we understand as essential and drive a lot of decision making in the sector itself,” she concluded.

As part of its efforts, the commission ensures that only architects and designers are qualified to practice their profession.

Topics: Saudi Ministry culture

Saudi PIF's SCAI to invest $776m to boost AI in Kingdom

Saudi PIF’s SCAI to invest $776m to boost AI in Kingdom
Saudi PIF’s SCAI to invest $776m to boost AI in Kingdom

Saudi PIF’s SCAI to invest $776m to boost AI in Kingdom
RIYADH: The Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence has announced an investment of $776 million in a joint venture with China’s Sense Time to develop the artificial intelligence ecosystem in the nation.

The announcement was made by Ayman Al-Rashed, CEO of SCAI, during the Global AI Summit in Riyadh on Sept.13.

SCAI — wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — works in line with the Kingdom’s goals outlined in Vision 2030, and it aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global AI leader by supporting local firms as they get to grips with the technology.

In January, SCAI launched operations in the Kingdom to grow and develop artificial intelligence and emerging technologies industries.

At the time, Al-Rashed said that AI is swiftly altering the way of living and the Kingdom should invest in the sector’s foundation to unveil long-term sustainable value for shareholders.

The launch of SCAI is a part of the Kingdom’s plan to diversify its economy by 2030, and also aligns with PIF’s strategy aimed at prioritizing 13 major sectors, one of which is technology.

Topics: Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) artificial intelligence (AI) Global AI Summit

Saudi Aramco launches 'Global AI Corridor' to boost local ecosystem

Saudi Aramco launches ‘Global AI Corridor’ to boost local ecosystem

Saudi Aramco launches ‘Global AI Corridor’ to boost local ecosystem
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has launched a new strategic project aimed at building and commercializing the artificial intelligence ecosystem in the Kingdom.

The project is named ‘Aramco Global AI Corridor’ and was revealed by Amin Nasser, president and CEO of Aramco during the Global AI Summit in Riyadh on Sept.13.

“The Corridor is designed to develop and commercialize complex AI solutions, to train Saudi talent, support Saudi start-ups and, together with global partners, build a local AI ecosystem. This will include an AI Delivery Factory, AI Academy, AI Venturing Studio, and unique R&D AI labs,” said Nasser during his keynote speech at the event.

During the speech, he noted that small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom should be ready to adopt artificial intelligence technologies to move ahead in the future.

“We are already an energy leader, We can be an AI leader too,” he said.

He added: “The purpose of AI is to complement human judgment, and not to replace it. It is the optimum mix of human and machine capabilities.”

Nasser further said Saudi Arabia is the fastest growing economy among the Group of 20 countries, and the Kingdom should use AI to move forward.

He also pointed out the use of AI technologies is helping Aramco to face cybersecurity threats effectively.

According to Nasser, Aramco is using artificial intelligence in the geology sector effectively, where deep learning technology helps achieve results in minutes, which used to take several months in the past.

The Global AI Summit which runs from Sept.13 to Sept.15 will explore the impact of AI on topics as crucial as economic mobility, health care, human capability development, and smart cities.  

Topics: Saudi Aramco Aramco artificial intelligence (AI) Global AI Summit

Saudi ports record over 14% growth in container throughput volumes in August

Saudi ports record over 14% growth in container throughput volumes in August
Saudi ports record over 14% growth in container throughput volumes in August

Saudi ports record over 14% growth in container throughput volumes in August
RIYADH: Saudi ports recorded a 14.48 percent increase in container throughput volumes to 942,621 twenty-foot equivalent units in August 2022 compared to 823,542 TEUs recorded during the same period last year, according to a press release by the Saudi Ports Authority. 

Similarly, its exported container throughput in August witnessed a rise of 21.92 percent to reach 218,375 TEUs against 179,238 TEUs recorded in August 2021. 

The imported container throughput reached 235,449 TEUs in August 2022, a rise of 31.74 percent compared to the same period last year. 

The rise in cargo throughput volumes indicates Saudi Arabia’s journey to emerge as a global logistics hub, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

The transshipment container throughput volume in August reached 488,181 TEUs to record a 4.93 percent increase compared to the 465,234 TEUs recorded in August 2021. 

MAWANI noted that the rise in container throughput volumes is the result of efforts undertaken to develop the maritime sector, and enhance operational efficiency, along with improving the legislative and regulatory environment by restructuring procedures while strengthening partnerships with the private sector. 

The total throughput volumes in August reached 29,342,656 tons, a growth of 17.39 percent compared to the same period last year. 

The general cargo volumes in Saudi ports increased 12.63 percent to reach 739,701 tons in August 2022, the release added. 

The number of vessels reached 972 in August 2022, marking a rise of 0.21 percent, while the number of imported vehicles increased by 15.64 percent to 72,698 from 62,864 vehicles recorded in August 2021. 

Food volumes also were 42.92 percent higher in August 2022 reaching 2,251,491 tons compared to last year’s 1,575,316 tons.

Livestock volumes recorded a 248.73 percent growth with 149,230 cattle heads compared to the 42,792 cattle heads recorded last year. 

Earlier in June, Sulaiman Al-Mazroua, CEO of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, during an exclusive interaction with Arab News said that the Kingdom needs a huge investment combined between the government and private sector by 2030 to materialize its vision to become a global logistics hub. 

During the interview, Al-Mazroua noted that Saudi Arabia’s geographical location is a crucial factor that could elevate the country’s spot on the logistics map in the future. 

He revealed that the Kingdom lies in a strategic location between the three continents, on the coast of the Red Sea, where more than 13 percent of the world’s logistic traffic passes yearly.

Topics: Saudi ports Mawani container

