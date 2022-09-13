Newcastle sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Karius

You are here

The Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius said he was excited to make the move to St. James’ Park. (Facebook: Newcastle United)
  • The German has agreed a deal until January with an option to extend his stay until the end of the season
LONDON: Newcastle have signed former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on a short-term contract as cover for Nick Pope after an injury to fellow stopper Karl Darlow.
The German, a free agent following his departure from Liverpool in June, has agreed a deal until January with an option to extend his stay until the end of the season.
The 29-year-old’s arrival follows an ankle injury sustained by Darlow in training.
“We are pleased to add Loris to our goalkeeping group,” said Newcastle boss Eddie Howe. “He is a very good goalkeeper with Premier League and European experience and he will provide competition and support over an important part of the season.”
Karius was previously Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper under Jurgen Klopp but never played for the club again after he made calamitous errors for two goals in the 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final.
The goalkeeper said he was excited to make the move to St. James’ Park.
“Newcastle have a great coach and play really attractive football,” he said. “I felt it was the right project for me and I“m excited to work with the coaches and my new teammates.”

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Al-Mukhalis has won the hearts of his compatriots after an emotional gold medal performance at the recent 2022 World Master International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation Championship that was dedicated to his ill son, Fahad.

Al-Mukhalis, who won the IBJJF’s world no-gi title in 2021 in Texas, competed in this year’s Men’s Master 2 Blue/Light-Feather category at the Las Vegas Convention Center and won four matches to claim overall victory.

A former employee at Aramco, he moved to Houston, Texas, to ensure medical treatment for Fahad who suffers from a congenital heart and lung deformity. After years of treatment at Saudi hospitals, the youngest of his three sons was transferred to one of the top hospitals in Houston to undergo a lifesaving lung transplant, with help from the Kingdom’s government.

The Saudi champion had previously revealed his son’s suffering, and a tearful post-victory message received widespread sympathy and praise on social media sites, with calls pouring in for Fahad to have a speedy recovery.

“Today, in jiu-jitsu’s biggest gathering, no one has surpassed the Saudi flag, and no one raised their flag above my country’s flag,” he said in a short video clip posted on his Twitter account.

“Thank you to the Saudi people, you have been my best supporters from the beginning until today,” he said. Then he added a moving message to his son. “You promised me, Fahad, that you would not give in to the disease. Please, it is enough, Fahad, my son, do not die.”

 

 

Speaking to Arab News, he said his son continues to inspire him to victory.

“In the past year and after obtaining the first world championship, many people thought that I would stop fighting but I had made a promise to Fahad to continue for the second year,” Al-Mukhalis said. “Therefore, for a whole year, I trained for four hours daily and I didn’t give myself a break or any entertainment because I was afraid to fail in front of Fahad.”

“Praise be to Allah who gave me the ability to represent the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the best way.

“I went to Las Vegas hoping to win the gold for my country and for my sick son, Fahad. I was very lucky to emerge in the first place and raise my country’s flag.”

Al-Mukhalis said he was sad Fahad could not witness his gold-medal win because he was quite sick. Normally the youngster would cheer him from the sidelines.

“My son is my biggest fan and my coach too. He is always by my side while I train and it is a blessing, especially since it is only us here.”

With his wife and two older sons in the Kingdom, Al-Mukhalis carries Fahad’s oxygen cylinder on his shoulder when they head for treatment ahead of the transplant surgery.

Al-Mukhalis spends his free time training on the jiu-jitsu mat.

“I wanted to show that hard work is the key to getting things done, not wishing or dreaming. Today after getting the world championship for the second year in a row I go back to start over because the dream is to reach the sky,” Al-Mukhalis said.

DUBAI: The annual Vice-President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup concluded on Sunday at the Al-Nasr Club in Dubai, with Baniyas and Al-Ain clubs dominating the competition.

The tournament, open to athletes in the U-16, U-18, and adult categories, featured a pool of both emerging talents and ranked players from local clubs and academies.

Al-Ain claimed the U-16 category by defeating Al-Jazira, which came in second, and Sharjah self-defense sports club, which ranked third.

Baniyas triumphed in the U-18 division after beating Sharjah, which finished second, and Al-Wahda, third. Baniyas also won the title in the adult division by forcing Al-Wahda to settle for second place, and Al-Ain third.

Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, secretary-general of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “Record numbers of clubs, academies, and institutions participated in this year’s competitions which shows the significant development of the sport in the country. Championships like these contribute to preparing future talents in the UAE and growth of overall sports in the country.

“These clubs and academies are crucial partners in realizing the UAEJJF’s vision and strengthening the organization’s position as the top promoter of jiu-jitsu in the country and raising the competitions’ standards to match with those of international championships.

“Local competitions like this one gave our stars a solid foundation on which to swoop in and conquer the world,” he added.

Ahmed Saeed Al-Shamsi of Al-Ain Club, who won the U-16 gold in the 42-kilogram division, said: “I feel a great deal of pride and honor for participating in this wonderful competition, obtaining the gold medal, and helping my team ascend the podium and win the title.

“I was able to put up a good fight against the competent opponents, and for that, I’m grateful to the Al-Ain Club’s technical staff, my teammates, and the supporters who never stopped believing in me.”

Ammar Al-Hosani of Baniyas, who secured gold in the U-18 (94 kg) category, said: “The Vice-President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup competitions provided the athletes with a beautiful ambience. The increased number of skilled players, the fierce competitions, and the impressive technical prowess displayed by them were outstanding.”

He added that the event gave him the chance to develop close bonds with some of the most well-known and highly regarded players on the local scene.

CHICAGO: Some of the world’s top golfers are set to tee off at the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago, the tour’s fifth event of the year, from Sept. 16 to 18 at Rich Harvest Farms.

The global field showcases seven No. 1-ranked players in their respective countries, 13 Olympians, 14 different nations, and with 22 combined Major wins. Twenty of the field’s 48 players have 10 or more professional wins in their careers, including current and future stars of the game who have won NCAA National Championships and US Amateur Championships.

Former world No. 1 and two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson will aim for back-to-back individual victories following a thrilling win at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston, where he sank a lengthy eagle putt on the first playoff hole to defeat LIV Golf newcomers Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri.

The Chicago field includes 2022 Open Champion Cameron Smith, who shot 14 under par and finished just off the podium in his LIV Golf debut in Boston. Also making his second LIV Golf appearance is two-time Masters champion and former world No. 2 Bubba Watson, who will make on-air contributions to live event coverage and serve as a non-playing captain. Four-time Major winner and former world No. 1 Brooks Koepka, 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed and six-time Major winner and World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson are among the 12 Major champions who will compete at Rich Harvest Farms.

Johnson (94 points) is now leading the LIV Golf Invitational Series Individual points standings followed by South African Branden Grace (77), Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz (48), and Americans Talor Gooch (48) and Matthew Wolff (47). Players finishing in the top 24 at each 48-player invitational series tournament receive points ranging from 40 (first place) to one (21st to 24th). The player with the most points after the seven regular season events will be named the individual champion. The top three finishers will earn respectively $18 million, $8 million, and $4 million.

The LIV Golf Invitational Chicago features the sport’s new format where players compete for $25 million, the chance to become the tour’s fifth individual champion and earn points toward the season-long individual competition. The 48-man field will also play across 12 teams of four players each as they prepare for the season-ending Team Championship in Miami. The teams for Chicago will be unveiled in the coming days.

“Our tournament in Boston showcased a series of firsts in LIV Golf history: A hole-in-one by Matthew Wolff, an electrifying playoff win by Dustin Johnson, and an impressive three-peat by the 4 Aces. After only 12 rounds of golf, LIV Golf has shown that innovations to the sport can breed incredible competition amongst the world’s top golfers,” said Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf.

“Players are ready for another great test at Rich Harvest Farms, a fantastic course within the legendary sports market of Chicago.”

RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation has partnered with Nahdi Medical Co. to launch the second Wazen Step Challenge.

Launched on the SFA app, the challenge builds on both entities’ efforts to promote sporting activity across the Kingdom through a diverse range of social initiatives. 

Taking place from the start of the month until Sept. 28, the challenge calls on people of all ages and abilities to walk 5,000 steps a day for 28 days. Alternatively, participants can complete the challenge by walking 140,000 steps.

The Wazen Step challenge is the latest integration between Nahdi’s Wazen Program and the SFA’s Active People initiative established to help people take greater control of their health and well-being. A key pillar of SFA’s long-term strategy, the program has provided greater access to a wider selection of sports projects, on-ground programs, physical activities and activations suitable for the whole family.

According to research conducted by the SFA, walking is one of the most popular workout activities in the Kingdom. The Wazen Step challenge has been launched in light of SFA findings and Nahdi’s existing Wazen Hayatak program, which is expected to attract a high number of participants, including Saudi citizens and residents. 

As an added incentive, 2,000 people will be rewarded by Nahdi for successfully completing the challenge. These participants will be randomly selected to win SR 300 ($80).

Similarly, the SFA has also launched other engagements, including community Night Walks in Abha, Alkhobar and Jeddah.

The Wazen Step challenge continues the SFA’s long-running partnership with Nahdi, which previously saw two challenges: the Ehsan Step Challenge during Ramadan 2021, in which over 3,700 people took part, and the inaugural Wazen Step challenge, which attracted over 3,000 participants and clocked up more than 575 million steps.

The Wazen Step challenge collaboration is in line with the SFA’s mission to encourage people across the Kingdom to establish healthy and active habits. Supported by the Ministry of Sport, the SFA is mandated by Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program to increase and sustain the ratio of people in the Kingdom exercising at least once a week to 40 percent by 2030.

A historic US Open has come to a close, one that started with a 40-year-old legend bidding the sport farewell and ended with a teenager becoming the youngest world No. 1 in ATP history.

Here’s what we learned from the past fortnight in New York.

Future of men’s tennis in good hands

The 23,000-strong crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday was so hyped for Carlos Alcaraz, he was getting standing ovations for shots he almost made.

The Spaniard had already given New York a taste of what he can do when he marched to the US Open quarterfinals last year as an 18-year-old ranked 55 in the world.

Fast-forward 12 months and Alcaraz has become the youngest world No. 1 in ATP history and has clinched a maiden Grand Slam title, fulfilling two lifelong dreams in the City of Dreams.

En route to the US Open crown, Alcaraz dazzled spectators with his turbo-charged movement, flashy shot-making, unshakeable mental strength, and oozing charisma.

He fought through three consecutive five-setters before reaching the final and then played Casper Ruud like he wasn’t fatigued and as if history wasn’t on the line.

“He’s one of these few rare talents that comes up every now and then in sports,” said Ruud of the 19-year-old.

John McEnroe described Alcaraz as “the best thing to happen to tennis in a long time” and that assessment seems pretty unanimous among anyone who has watched him play.

With Novak Djokovic unable to contest the US Open due to his vaccination status that prevents him from entering the US, and Rafael Nadal falling to 24-year-old Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round, the fortnight in New York gave way for the younger generation to make a statement and they certainly delivered.

Tiafoe had former First Lady Michelle Obama and the rest of the stadium on the edges of their seats as he dueled with Alcaraz in the semifinals.

Alcaraz and 21-year-old Jannik Sinner played one of the highest-quality tennis matches in recent history in the quarterfinals, which saw the former save a match point on his way to a five-set triumph.

The level of that contest was so surreal, Alcaraz’s coach Juan Carlos Ferrero believes the duo will dominate tennis for the next 10 years. 

If men’s tennis seemed like it was going to be in trouble in the post-Big Three era, this US Open provided ample proof it’ll be just fine.

Swiatek setting a high bar

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is so far ahead in the rankings, she has more points than the world’s No. 2 and No. 3 combined.

The 21-year-old picked up a third Grand Slam title, second of the year, and first on hard courts, by defeating Tunisian Ons Jabeur in the final.

At a tournament where she didn’t feel or play her best, openly disliked the balls, and hit an enormous 197 unforced errors through seven matches, Swiatek once again separated herself from the pack and showed she has a solution for every problem she faces on a match court.

The young Pole beat three top-10 players in a row en route to the US Open crown and has now won her last 10 consecutive finals, in straight sets.

Swiatek has proven to be a phenomenal heir to Ashleigh Barty’s throne. Her record in finals and the seven titles she has won this season alone are reason enough for her to feel invincible. She will try her hardest not to embrace that feeling though.

“I still have to realize that it’s tough out there, so I want to stand on the ground, kind of, stay on the ground,” she told reporters on Saturday.

Jabeur and Ruud’s time will come

They may have walked away with runner-up plates instead of champion trophies but Jabeur and Ruud have every reason to believe they can win majors.

They have reached two Grand Slam finals each this season and put up respectable fights in their title deciders in New York over the weekend.

Jabeur and Ruud both leave the US Open ranked No. 2 in the world and with something to chase.

Given how they’ve steadily progressed so far, it’s hard to imagine they won’t get over the final hurdle at the majors one day.

Serena’s legacy palpable across both tours

If the US Open was indeed the last professional tournament of Serena Williams’ career, then it’s fair to say it was a fitting finale.

The American legend, who had barely played any matches in over a year, got through her first two rounds, knocking out No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit along the way, before succumbing to Ajla Tomljanovic with a battling performance in the last-32 stage.

The buildup to the tournament as well as opening week was all about Serena and it gave everyone a chance to pay tribute to the 40-year-old and her unquantifiable legacy.

Players Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Tiafoe were in the stands for her matches, irrespective of how it affected their own schedules.

Tiafoe walked on and off court in a Serena “GOAT" hoodie for all his clashes.

Swiatek mustered up the courage to finally walk up to her and ask for a photo. Yes, that’s world No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Everywhere you looked around the grounds at the US Open, you could see people she inspired to become professional players.

Madison Brengle said her career was extended by at least a couple of years because Serena wore a catsuit to the French Open, which urged officials to change the rules and allow women to compete in full-length leggings.

Brengle, who had melanoma and needed to wear long pants for skin protection while competing, says she would have stopped playing tennis had it not been for Serena and her catsuit.

Osaka and Gauff say they wouldn’t have picked up a racquet without the influence of Serena and Venus Williams.

Tomljanovic felt so conflicted after she defeated Serena in the third round because she had just ended the career of someone she idolized her whole life.

If this US Open taught us anything, it’s that Serena is never going to disappear from tennis. She is everywhere around us on tour in the spirit of the countless people she inspired.

Ranking jumps for Gauff, Kyrgios

The 18-year-old Gauff makes her top-10 debut on Monday on the heels of reaching the US Open quarterfinals.

The American teenager, who reached the French Open final in June, continues to impress both on the court with her constantly improving game, and off it with her eloquent and wise statements in her press conferences. The new world No. 8 is in the fourth spot on the Race to the WTA Finals and looks poised for a debut appearance in the prestigious season finale.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios returns to the top-20 for the first time since February 2020. The Wimbledon finalist was devastated after losing to Karen Khachanov in the US Open quarters and feels like he missed out on a chance to win his first major. Still, he backed up his Wimbledon run with a title in Washington D.C. and a strong showing in New York. He’ll be incredibly dangerous at the Australian Open in four months’ time.

Other notable jumps include Jessica Pegula’s rise to a career-high No. 5 and Tiafoe’s top-20 debut.

Narratives shifting across both tours

For the last few years, people have wrongfully criticized the WTA tour for the lack of a dominant force at the top. Meanwhile, the men’s circuit had the seemingly everlasting presence of the “Big Three” to rely on, which was exciting for their fans but equally predictable.

With Swiatek now emerging as a consistent threat on the women’s side — scooping seven titles in 2022, including two majors — and Jabeur making back-to-back Slam finals and capturing trophies in Madrid and Berlin, it’s impossible to label the WTA as volatile anymore.

A look at the men’s quarterfinals lineup at the US Open, which featured players aged 27 and under, indicates the ATP will soon enter a period of volatility, with draws becoming more and more open and big titles up for grabs.

While three of the four majors in 2022 were still won by Nadal and Djokovic, Alcaraz’s breakthrough could open the floodgates. ATP fans had better embrace the chaos; they’ll realize it’s actually fun.

There’s more in the Spanish pipeline, history for the Philippines

In the juniors at the US Open, Spain’s Martin Landaluce clinched the boys’ singles crown, while Alexandra Eala made history as the first player from the Philippines to win a Grand Slam junior singles title.

Both players train at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain, and cite the 22-time major champion as their biggest inspiration.

Add to that the fact that Ruud has been practicing at Nadal’s academy for several years as well and you realize it’s been quite the tournament for Mallorca.

