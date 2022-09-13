Jordan plans to train 30k AI professionals through 20 universities, says minister

RIYADH: Jordan has an aggressive plan of training 30,000 people in artificial intelligence, and have managed to complete 10 to 15 percent of that number, revealed the minister of digital economy and entrepreneurship.
Speaking at the Global AI Summit held in Riyadh on Sept. 13, Ahmad Hanandeh added that Jordan is teaching artificial intelligence in 20 universities, as it continues its journey of a structured plan related to the sector.
“At the same time we built the data ecosystem, the government issued multiple policies and changed multiple regulations that have to do with data, because AI cannot be functioning without the data and data cannot be monetized properly without the AI,” he explained.
He noted that data, AI, capacity building and digital core infrastructure will all be going into a structured long-term plan.
Speaking of the ministry’s efforts, Hanandeh explained that it got the national policy for AI approved by the Cabinet, followed by their work on the strategy, execution plan and a code of ethics.
The ministry has also trained 2,000 employees of the government sector, to create an awareness about AI and how they can maximize its utilization in their entities.
Speaking of the Saudi-led Digital Cooperation Organization, the minister said it is of a big support and is calling for more countries to join it and adopt its declaration.
The DCO is an intergovernmental organization established to enable digital prosperity for all. Its programs work to accelerate the inclusive growth of the digital economy.
“This declaration comes at the right time as far as Jordan is concerned. We are in the middle of setting the ground for artificial intelligence in Jordan and I believe this declaration sets the direction,” he said.
Regarding the challenges related to AI, Hanandeh said the job market is going to change and the skills needed will be different as well, as any routine jobs will be replaced by AI.
The second edition of the Global AI Summit saw 10,000 policymakers, specialists, and people interested in AI attending.
The summit offers an opportunity for people interested in AI and experts in the field to benefit from 200 speakers from 90 countries and listen to their visions and presentations.