You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai crown prince launches city research, development program

Dubai crown prince launches city research, development program

Dubai crown prince launches city research, development program
Dubai's Research and Development was launched on Tuesday at the Dubai Future Foundation Headquarters. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9aw9v

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai crown prince launches city research, development program

Dubai crown prince launches city research, development program
  • City’s growth potential used to encourage international firms to invest in emirate
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s crown prince on Tuesday launched an initiative aimed at boosting key economic sectors in the city and creating new opportunities for growth.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said the research and development program would provide a comprehensive framework for innovation in Dubai, the Emirates News Agency reported.

Outlining the city’s top priorities in research and development, innovation, legislation, and projects investment, the scheme will also identify areas for increased domestic spending and private-sector participation.

The program is in line with Dubai’s vision of developing knowledge- and innovation-driven solutions to the most pressing local and global challenges, as well as increasing the productivity of existing sectors by providing new paths for economic growth. It also identifies significant radical changes and ways to address them.

It will seek to provide a roadmap and comprehensive governance model, set priorities for research and development, funding, and investments, increase the city’s research and development expenditure, and maximize private-sector involvement.

The crown prince said: “Maximizing the private sector’s engagement in R and D is crucial to achieving our future goals in Dubai. Major economies and leading global cities have made great strides throughout history due to their focus on research and development.

“Therefore, boosting scientific and technological research is pivotal to achieving Dubai’s vision for the future economy.”

He added that it was important to leverage Dubai’s growth potential in the sector by encouraging international companies to conduct research and development in the city, adopting innovative ideas and methodologies, and promoting the knowledge-based economy and advanced technologies.

A newly established research and development council will monitor the progress of the program’s targeted objectives in accordance with UAE national strategies to boost innovation.

The program will also create a comprehensive approach for establishing funding procedures, facilitating investment opportunities and related collaborations, and supporting key innovative projects.

Throughout the city, the main areas of focus will be on health and well-being, environmental technology, smart built infrastructure, and space and augmented human-machine intelligence.

The adoption of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, the internet of things, blockchain, robotics, drones, and 3-D printing, will support the program’s initiatives in those areas.

Topics: Dubai Crown Prince

Related

Dubai launches $272m Future District Fund to invest in startups
Business & Economy
Dubai launches $272m Future District Fund to invest in startups
Dubai crown prince announces new metaverse strategy creating 40,000 jobs
Business & Economy
Dubai crown prince announces new metaverse strategy creating 40,000 jobs

Saudi Cabinet discusses draft memorandum of cooperation with Chad in field of energy

Saudi Cabinet discusses draft memorandum of cooperation with Chad in field of energy
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet discusses draft memorandum of cooperation with Chad in field of energy

Saudi Cabinet discusses draft memorandum of cooperation with Chad in field of energy
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet discussed on Tuesday a draft memorandum of cooperation with Chad — a landlocked country at the crossroads of North and Central Africa — in the field of energy. 

It also approved a memorandum of understanding with the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs in the field of tourism. 

Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved that the board of directors of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu would have the authority to set the competition and procurement regulations for Jazan City for Basic and Transformational Industries in the Kingdom.

Related

Breaking News Saudi Cabinet approves establishment of diplomatic relations between Kingdom and Belize
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet approves establishment of diplomatic relations between Kingdom and Belize

ACWA Power eyes water desalination projects in Africa: CEO

ACWA Power eyes water desalination projects in Africa: CEO
Updated 6 min 35 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel & Dana Alomar

ACWA Power eyes water desalination projects in Africa: CEO

ACWA Power eyes water desalination projects in Africa: CEO
Updated 6 min 35 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel & Dana Alomar

RIYADH: ACWA Power plans to expand its water desalination plants in the Middle East and Africa within the next few years, especially in Egypt and Morocco, the CEO said.

Speaking to Arab News at the Future of Desalination Conference in Riyadh, Paddy Padmanathan, ACWA Power’s CEO, said that the developer sees Egypt as the next domain to participate in desalination.

“We see opportunities emerging in Morocco and South Africa in the not too distant future,” he added.

With assets in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Oman, ACWA Power is the world’s largest private developer of seawater desalination.

Padmanathan said the company would also open the world’s largest reverse osmosis plant in Abu Dhabi next month to facilitate efficient power consumption.

Commenting on water desalination in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, Padmanathan said that the prices are the lowest because they have a large market.

“These countries are very creditworthy. They have a track record of delivering, honoring contracts and getting projects done. They have also been advancing the technology revolution,” he said.

However, he said that the rest of the world had reached a point where it needed more water desalination, even without considering climate change.

Globally, there is a growing gap between supply and demand, which will result in a 30 percent increase in water demand by 2030, Padmanathan said. “The gap is widening,” he added.

With ACWA Power’s expansion into wider regions, Padmanathan expects the cost of desalination to remain low and even fall further as the market grows.

Commenting on ACWA Power’s growth volume, Padmanathan said: “We expect big growth in the future from desalination.”

The CEO added the Shuaibah 3 independent water and power project is undergoing restructuring.

As part of the Kingdom’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, he said the country would shut down all oil-fired power plants. However, Shuaibah would be restructured into a RO plant.

In June 2022, ACWA Power announced that the Shuaibah 3 IWPP would transform the thermal power and desalination facility into a seawater RO desalination plant, renaming it Shuaibah 3 Independent Water Project.

“The restructuring would be complete in the next 10 days,” added Padmanathan.

ACWA Power is also working closely with the Saudi government to develop an innovative structure, the first of its kind that removes all of the oil use and produces water with a RO plant.

The company this week signed an industrial development agreement with Water Global Access, a research and technology development firm, to integrate hydraulic injection desalination technology at scale.

According to a statement, the agreement comes six months after both companies signed a collaboration agreement to develop a roadmap for HID across ACWA Power’s projects.

It will involve the implementation of a pilot project that includes HID in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, following research that has demonstrated that the technology has the potential to break the 2 kilowatt-hour barriers of energy consumption to produce 1 cubic meter of water from seawater.

Topics: FDIC2022 ACWA Power

Related

World needs Arabian peninsula’s expertise in desalination sector: top expert
Business & Economy
World needs Arabian peninsula’s expertise in desalination sector: top expert
PIF-owned ACWA Power signs deal to integrate new technology in desalination
Business & Economy
PIF-owned ACWA Power signs deal to integrate new technology in desalination

Jordan plans to train 30k AI professionals through 20 universities, says minister

Jordan plans to train 30k AI professionals through 20 universities, says minister
Updated 24 min 38 sec ago
Jana Salloum
Waffa Wael
Dana Abdelaziz

Jordan plans to train 30k AI professionals through 20 universities, says minister

Jordan plans to train 30k AI professionals through 20 universities, says minister
Updated 24 min 38 sec ago
Jana Salloum Waffa Wael Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: Jordan has an aggressive plan of training 30,000 people in artificial intelligence, and have managed to complete 10 to 15 percent of that number, revealed the minister of digital economy and entrepreneurship. 

Speaking at the Global AI Summit held in Riyadh on Sept. 13, Ahmad Hanandeh added that Jordan is teaching artificial intelligence in 20 universities, as it continues its journey of a structured plan related to the sector.

“At the same time we built the data ecosystem, the government issued multiple policies and changed multiple regulations that have to do with data, because AI cannot be functioning without the data and data cannot be monetized properly without the AI,” he explained. 

He noted that data, AI, capacity building and digital core infrastructure will all be going into a structured long-term plan. 

Speaking of the ministry’s efforts, Hanandeh explained that it got the national policy for AI approved by the Cabinet, followed by their work on the strategy, execution plan and a code of ethics.

The ministry has also trained 2,000 employees of the government sector, to create an awareness about AI and how they can maximize its utilization in their entities. 

Speaking of the Saudi-led Digital Cooperation Organization, the minister said it is of a big support and is calling for more countries to join it and adopt its declaration. 

The DCO is an intergovernmental organization established to enable digital prosperity for all. Its programs work to accelerate the inclusive growth of the digital economy.

“This declaration comes at the right time as far as Jordan is concerned. We are in the middle of setting the ground for artificial intelligence in Jordan and I believe this declaration sets the direction,” he said. 

Regarding the challenges related to AI, Hanandeh said the job market is going to change and the skills needed will be different as well, as any routine jobs will be replaced by AI. 

The second edition of the Global AI Summit saw 10,000 policymakers, specialists, and people interested in AI attending.

The summit offers an opportunity for people interested in AI and experts in the field to benefit from 200 speakers from 90 countries and listen to their visions and presentations.

Topics: Jordan artificial intelligence Global AI Summit

Related

Saudi Aramco launches ‘Global AI Corridor’ to boost local ecosystem
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco launches ‘Global AI Corridor’ to boost local ecosystem

Saudi officials sign tourism agreement with Chinese financial firm

Saudi officials sign tourism agreement with Chinese financial firm
Updated 28 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi officials sign tourism agreement with Chinese financial firm

Saudi officials sign tourism agreement with Chinese financial firm
  • Memorandum of understanding aims to boost visitor numbers to Saudi Arabia from China
Updated 28 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Authority and Shanghai-based financial firm UnionPay have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at boosting the number of Chinese visitors to Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, the Chinese state-owned financial services company will facilitate payment operations within the Kingdom for UnionPay card holders, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The deal forms part of the authority’s ongoing drive to attract more foreign tourists to Saudi Arabia while also promoting tourism destinations and experiences in the country.

Authority chief executive officer, Fahd Hamidaddin, said the linkup with UnionPay was an important step toward the Kingdom becoming a popular tourist destination for visitors from China.

 

Topics: Saudi Tourism Authority (STA)

Related

Exclusive Amadeus partners with Saudi Tourism Authority to develop destination management in the Kingdom video
Business & Economy
Amadeus partners with Saudi Tourism Authority to develop destination management in the Kingdom

Saudi electronics supplier eXtra’s shareholders to vote on raising capital to $231m

Saudi electronics supplier eXtra’s shareholders to vote on raising capital to $231m
Updated 13 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi electronics supplier eXtra’s shareholders to vote on raising capital to $231m

Saudi electronics supplier eXtra’s shareholders to vote on raising capital to $231m
Updated 13 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: United Electronics Co., also known as eXtra, is seeking its shareholder’s approval to increase its capital by over 33 percent, from SR600 million to SR800 million ($231 million), through the issuance of bonus shares.

The electronics goods supplier’s capital increase plan is intended to strengthen the firm’s financial position, according to its bourse filing.

The board of directors has recommended increasing the company’s capital by raising the number of shares to 80 million from 60 million.

It said 16.8 million shares will be distributed as bonus shares, while 3.2 million shares will be added to the company’s employee shares program.

eXtra’s net profit for the first half of 2022 surged by 24 percent to SR225 million, compared to SR182 million reported during the same period last year.

eXtra also announced its decision to distribute SR150 million as dividends at SR 2.5 per share for the first half of 2022.

The company said in a bourse filing that 60 million eligible shares will receive dividends on Aug. 25, 2022.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI

Related

Saudi electronics retailer eXtra gets CMA approval for 33% capital hike 
Business & Economy
Saudi electronics retailer eXtra gets CMA approval for 33% capital hike 

Latest updates

Saudi crown prince meets with president of the European Council
Saudi crown prince meets with president of the European Council
Dubai crown prince launches city research, development program
Dubai crown prince launches city research, development program
Four-story building collapses in Jordan’s capital, people rescued from debris
Four-story building collapses in Jordan’s capital, people rescued from debris
World in ‘wrong direction’ as climate impacts worsen: UN
World in ‘wrong direction’ as climate impacts worsen: UN
Saudi Cabinet discusses draft memorandum of cooperation with Chad in field of energy
Saudi Cabinet discusses draft memorandum of cooperation with Chad in field of energy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.