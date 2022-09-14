Armed depositor storms Beirut bank, takes trapped savings

You are here

A woman is comforted at a Blom Bank branch after a group of depositors took hostages in Beirut, Lebanon on Sept. 14, 2022. (Reuters)
Men are seen through a shattered window of a Blom Bank branch in Beirut. (Reuters)
A woman is seen through a shattered window of a Blom Bank branch in Beirut. (Reuters)
Panicked bank employees stand next to a window that was broken by attackers to exit the bank, in Beirut, Lebanon on Sept. 14, 2022. (AP)
  • It is the second hostage situation at a bank in recent weeks in Lebanon
  • Depositor asked bank to release her trapped savings
BEIRUT: An armed female depositor stormed a BLOM Bank branch on Wednesday morning, and held employees as hostages as she demanded that her trapped savings be released so she can use them for her sister’s cancer treatment.

The woman, who forcibly closed the branch for an hour, managed to get her savings and fled. Various media reports pegged the amount from $13,000 to $20,000.

Earlier reports also claimed she was arrested by members of the General Security Authority, but some witness said the woman eventually left with cash in a plastic bag.

A report from The Associated Press said that she and some activists entered the BLOM Bank branch and stormed into the manager’s office.

“They doused gasoline everywhere inside, and took out a lighter and threatened to light it,” Nadine Nakhal, a customer at the bank, told The Associated Press. She said the armed woman threatened to shoot the manager if she did not receive her money.

The activists accompanying the woman were from a group called Depositors’ Outcry. Security forces standing outside arrested several of the activists, including a man carrying a handgun.

 

 

The bank’s branch, which has about 14 employees, is located at Beirut’s Sodeco intersection opposite the headquarters of the General Security Authority. Lebanon’s cash-strapped banks have imposed strict limits on withdrawals of foreign currency since 2019, tying up the savings of millions of people.

The depositor, identifying herself as Sali Hafiz, posted a live video on Facebook stating the reason why she stormed the bank.

Speaking to the camera, she said, “My name is Sali Hafiz, I’m here at the Blom Bank to take the deposits of my sister who is dying in the hospital. I’m not here to fight or cause chaos. I'm just here to get my rights back.”

She was seen on video demanding the rest of her money from the bank employees.

A statement from Lebanon’s depositors’ group have warned banks about ‘continuing to seize people’s money.

“We will not stand idly by as banks continue to seize our money,” the group said.

Another social media post from the depositor, accompanying a picture of her sick sister said: “My life, I will bid farewell to you as you go for your treatment abroad and so you can come back healthy and raise your daughter. Even if it costs me my life. May God heal you, the dearest to my heart.”

The social media post has been widely shared across platforms.

with AP

Topics: Lebanon

Rescuers search for trapped people in collapsed building in Jordan

Rescuers search for trapped people in collapsed building in Jordan
  • Government spokesperson: At least 10 people under the rubble
AMMAN: Rescuers were searching on Wednesday for ten people under the rubble of a collapsed building in the Jordanian capital where five people were confirmed dead so far, officials said.
At least 25 people were in a dilapidated residential building in Amman when it crumbled on Tuesday.
“There are at least 10 people under the rubble ... there are signs of life,” said government spokesperson Faisal Shboul during a visit to the site in the Webdeh district.
Civil defense rescuers worked through the night to remove collapsed concrete roofs and lift debris in a desperate search for survivors. About a dozen people had been evacuated so far, several with serious injuries, hospital sources said.
Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh ordered an investigation as officials blamed the building’s state of disrepair.

Topics: Jordan Building collapse Casualties

  • Syria's health ministry confirmed 53 cholera cases spread across five of the country’s 14 provinces
DAMASCUS: Syria’s first major cholera outbreak in over a decade has killed seven people and infected more than 50, the health ministry said, amid widespread damage to water treatment infrastructure.
In a statement late Tuesday, the ministry confirmed 53 cholera cases spread across five of the country’s 14 provinces, with the highest number recorded in the northern province of Aleppo.
It said seven people had died of the illness.
The updated toll comes after the ministry reported two confirmed cholera deaths on Monday.
Cholera is generally contracted from contaminated food or water, and causes diarrhea and vomiting.
It can spread in residential areas that lack proper sewerage networks or mains drinking water.
The World Health Organization warned on Tuesday of a “very high” risk of cholera spreading throughout Syria.
The WHO said the latest cases were the first reported in the country since 2009, when 342 cases were confirmed in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor and the northern province of Raqqa.
More than a decade of civil war since then has damaged two thirds of Syria’s water treatment plants, half of its pumping stations and one third of its water towers, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said.
Nearly half the population relies on alternative and often unsafe sources of water while at least 70 percent of sewage goes untreated, it added.
An outbreak of cholera hit neighboring Iraq this summer for the first time since 2015.
Worldwide, the disease affects between 1.3 million and four million people each year, killing between 21,000 and 143,000 people.

Topics: Cholera outbreak #syria

ISTANBUL: Six people including children drowned when a boat carrying migrants from Lebanon destined for Italy sunk off the coast of southwestern Turkey, the Turkish coast guard said on Tuesday.
In a statement, the coast guard said a total of 73 migrants from four life boats were rescued on Tuesday while search and rescue operations for the five missing continued with two boats and a helicopter.
One woman, three children and two babies died, the statement said.
The Turkish coast guard did not disclose the nationalities of the migrants.
The migrants initially set off from Lebanon on Saturday for Italy but needed to refuel off the coast of Greece’s Rhodes island, the coast guard said, according to the rescued migrants.
The Turkish coast guard said the Greek coast guard, which responded to the migrants’ call for help, put them in four life boats and left them near Turkish territorial waters.
The Greek coast guard denied the incident in a statement.
“Hellenic Coast Guard categorically denies the announcement of the Turkish coast guard referring to the alleged involvement in an alleged push-back incident,” Greece’s coast guard said.
According to data on Turkish coast guard’s website, more than 30,000 irregular migrants were captured so far this year, more than double the number in the same period last year.

Topics: Turkey Lebanon migrants

  • In September 1982, Christian militiamen allied with Israel massacred between 800 and 2,000 Palestinians in the Sabra and Shatila camps on Beirut’s outskirts
  • Camp residents have been readying to mark the massacre’s 40th anniversary on Friday
BEIRUT: Forty years after Christian militiamen massacred Palestinian refugees and Lebanese nationals in the country’s Sabra and Shatila refugee camps, the horrors of the tragedy remain seared into survivors’ memories.
Najib Al-Khatib, whose father and 10 other family members were killed in the massacre, still remembers the stench of corpses.
It “lingered for more than five or six months. A horrible smell,” the 52-year-old Lebanese survivor said.
“They would spray chemicals every day, but the smell stayed,” he told AFP from the Sabra camp for Palestinian refugees, where he lives with his family.
From September 16 to 18, 1982, Christian militiamen allied with Israel massacred between 800 and 2,000 Palestinians in the Sabra and Shatila camps on Beirut’s outskirts. They also murdered at least 100 Lebanese and some Syrians.
Israeli troops, who had invaded in June that year as Lebanon’s civil war raged, sealed off the camp while the militiamen went on their killing spree, targeting unarmed civilians.
Camp residents have been readying to mark the massacre’s 40th anniversary on Friday.
“Until today, the smell is still in our heads — the smell of the dead,” Khatib said.
Khatib walked down an alleyway in the impoverished Sabra camp where he witnessed the atrocities four decades earlier.
“This is my grandmother’s house. During the massacre, it was full” of dead bodies, he recalled. “They were piled up here. Horses and corpses, all on top of each other.”
“This area was full of people they killed,” he said.
One of Khatib’s most harrowing memories was finding his father’s body at the door of his house.
“He was shot in his legs,” he said. “They had hit him in the head with a hatchet.”
Despite global outcry, no one has ever been arrested or put on trial for the massacre.
It came just days after the assassination of Lebanese president-elect Bashir Gemayel — seen as a hero by many Lebanese Christians but hated by many in Lebanon for his cooperation with Israel.
In Israel, an inquiry found a number of officials, including then defense minister Ariel Sharon, were indirectly responsible.
It laid blame on Elie Hobeika, intelligence chief of the Lebanese Forces — a right-wing Christian militia — for the killings.
The LF, then allied to Israel, has maintained silence, never responding to the accusations.
A group of survivors tried to launch a lawsuit in Belgium against Sharon, but the court threw out the case in September 2003.
Umm Abbas, a Lebanese resident of Sabra who witnessed the massacre, recalled the “unimaginable scenes” that have gone unpunished.
“What did I see? A pregnant woman who had her baby ripped out of her stomach, they cut her in two,” the 75-year-old said.
Another woman, “she was also pregnant, they ripped the baby from her stomach too,” she said.
Sitting in an alley, Umm Abbas recalled bulldozers scooping up dead bodies and dumping them on top of each other.
“They put them all in a deep hole, I saw them,” she said.
Survivors mark the massacre every year, some visiting the graveyard in Sabra where many of the victims were buried.
A simple stone memorial pays tribute to the “martyrs” of the massacre.
Palestinian Amer Okkar prayed at the site, where the makeshift graves still bear no tombstones.
“We found everyone slaughtered on the ground, in all the alleyways and along this street,” the 59-year-old former militant remembered.
“We found pills and machetes and hashish and drugs on the ground — no one could kill like that unless they were on drugs,” he said.

Topics: Sabra and Shatila #Lebanon #palestine Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Conflict Israel-Palestine #israel

  • The Palestinian Health Ministry said that two Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army
  • Israel has been carrying out nightly arrest raids in West Bank cities, towns and villages
JERUSALEM: Palestinian gunmen opened fire on Israeli troops near a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank Wednesday, killing an Israeli army officer, the Israeli military said. Palestinian officials said that troops killed the gunmen.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said that two Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army, without providing additional details.
The military said soldiers spotted two individuals approaching the separation barrier in the northern West Bank and that it dispatched soldiers to the area. It said the two suspects shot at troops, who returned fire.
The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the Israeli army was holding the bodies of the two men. It identified them as Ahmad Abed, 23, and Abd Al-Rahman Abed, 22, both from a village near the city of Jenin.
Wednesday’s violence was the latest in a long string of incidents involving deadly confrontations between soldiers and Palestinians in the West Bank in recent months, particularly around the city of Jenin, which has become a bastion for armed struggle against Israel.
Israel has been carrying out nightly arrest raids in West Bank cities, towns and villages since a spate of attacks against Israelis in the spring killed 19 people.
Israeli fire has killed scores of Palestinians during that time, making it the deadliest year in the occupied territory since 2016.
The Israeli military says the vast majority of those killed were militants or stone-throwers who endangered the soldiers. But several civilians have also been killed during Israel’s monthslong operation, including a veteran journalist and a lawyer who apparently drove unwittingly into a battle zone. Some local youths who took to the streets in response to the invasion of their neighborhoods have also been killed.
Israel says the arrest raids are meant to dismantle militant networks that have embedded themselves. The Palestinians say the operations are aimed at maintaining Israel’s 55-year military occupation of territories they want for an independent state.
Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war and the Palestinians seek those territories for a future state.

Topics: Israel Palestine West Bank

