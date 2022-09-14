You are here

Kremlin has no comment on report of US envoy visit to discuss prisoner swap
Former US diplomat Bill Richardson, who has worked to secure the releases of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan, visited Moscow this week and held meetings with Russian leaders. (AP/File)
  • "There were no meetings at the Kremlin," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters
  • CNN reported that Richardson, a former state governor of New Mexico, had held meetings with Russian officials in Moscow
MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Wednesday had no comment on reports that a former US ambassador to the United Nations, Bill Richardson, had traveled to Moscow to discuss a potential exchange of imprisoned Americans and Russians
“There were no meetings at the Kremlin,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. “I have nothing to tell you on this subject.”
CNN reported that Richardson, a former state governor of New Mexico, had held meetings with Russian officials in Moscow.
His Richardson Center specializes in negotiating the release of prisoners and hostages, and the ex-diplomat has been involved in the release of several high-level prisoners, including that of American Danny Fenster from a Myanmar prison last year.
The Richardson Center said it could not comment.
Russia’s foreign ministry said last month it was engaged in “quiet diplomacy” with the United States about a potential prisoner swap that could include basketball star Brittney Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges on Aug. 4, a verdict that US President Joe Biden called “unacceptable.”
Washington has offered to exchange Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout for Griner and Whelan, sources familiar with the situation have told Reuters.
Whelan, who holds American, British, Canadian and Irish passports, was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in jail after being convicted of spying. He denied the charge.
Griner, who had been prescribed medical cannabis in the United States to relieve pain from chronic injuries, was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport in February with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.
Cannabis is illegal in Russia for both medicinal and recreational purposes.

Zelensky visits recaptured hub of Izyum in east Ukraine

Zelensky visits recaptured hub of Izyum in east Ukraine
Zelensky visits recaptured hub of Izyum in east Ukraine

Zelensky visits recaptured hub of Izyum in east Ukraine
  • Volodymyr Zelensky and military officials “took part” in a ceremony raising the Ukrainian flag over the captured city
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday visited the east Ukraine city of Izyum, the military said, one of the largest cities recently recaptured from Russia by Kyiv’s army in a lightning counter-offensive.
The military in a statement on social media that Zelensky and military officials “took part” in a ceremony raising the Ukrainian flag over the captured city, which was key for Russia’s ambitions to capture the Donbas region.
Pictures distributed separately by Zelensky’s office showed the Ukrainian leader wearing dark-green and flanked by guards as he was taking selfies with soldiers and meeting troops at a flag-rising ceremony.
Ukraine has claimed sweeping successes in the northeastern Kharkiv region that borders Russia in recent days and also claims to have clawed back territory along a southern front near the Kherson region on the Black Sea.
Kyiv says since the beginning of September its forces have retaken hundreds of village, towns and cities that were captured by Russian forces that invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Moscow said Wednesday however that its forces were hitting back on areas recaptured in Kharkiv with “massive strikes,” claiming — without providing evidence — to have inflicted losses on Ukrainian military hardware and servicemen.
In a battlefield update on Wednesday, Russia also claimed to have captured dozens of Ukrainian servicemen in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.
The Ukrainian official in charge of the eastern Donetsk region, which has been partially controlled by pro-Moscow separatists since 2014 said Russian forces had attacked the entire frontline region over the past 24 hours.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Donetsk governor, said one civilian had been killed and again urged all others to leave, describing the order as a “matter of life and death.”

Iran says will pursue membership of Russia, China-led bloc

Iran says will pursue membership of Russia, China-led bloc
Iran says will pursue membership of Russia, China-led bloc

Iran says will pursue membership of Russia, China-led bloc
  • The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was set up in 2001 as a political, economic and security organization to rival Western institutions
  • Iran's application for full membership in 2008 was slowed by sanctions imposed over nuclear program
TEHRAN: Iran intends to pursue membership of a Chinese and Russian-led bloc that is meeting in Uzbekistan this week, President Ebrahim Raisi said Wednesday as he prepared to head to the summit.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) — made up of China, Russia, India, Pakistan and four ex-Soviet Central Asian countries — was set up in 2001 as a political, economic and security organization to rival Western institutions.
The summit set for Thursday and Friday in the Uzbek city of Samarkand is the first entirely face-to-face leaders’ meeting since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“One of the important acts of this summit will be the finalization of SCO (membership) documents and the legal process they will need to take in order to be signed by the foreign ministers of the member countries,” Raisi said.
Iran, one of four SCO observer states, had applied for full membership in 2008 but its bid was slowed by UN and US sanctions imposed over its nuclear program.
Several SCO members did not want a country under international sanctions in their ranks.
At a conference in Dushanbe in September last year, members of the bloc endorsed Iran’s future membership.
Tehran wants to “make the most of the economic power and the capacities of the region and of Asian countries for the benefit of the Iranian nation,” Raisi said.
The Kremlin said Tuesday that this week’s summit in Samarkand will showcase an “alternative” to the West.
The move comes as Iran and major powers have been struggling to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.
The original agreement promised Iran relief from crippling sanctions in return for tight limits to its nuclear activities verified by UN monitors.
Since last year, Iran has been engaged in EU-brokered talks to revive the deal with the renewed involvement of the United States, which pulled out in 2018.

France told to re-examine repatriation requests of wives of Daesh combatants

France told to re-examine repatriation requests of wives of Daesh combatants
France told to re-examine repatriation requests of wives of Daesh combatants

France told to re-examine repatriation requests of wives of Daesh combatants
PARIS:The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday ruled that France must re-examine repatriation requests from two French women who traveled to Syria with their partners to join Daesh, and the children they gave birth to there.
The court ruled France’s refusal to repatriate the women and children was in violation of the rights to “enter the territory of the state of which (one) is a national.”
The parents of the two women took their fight to the European court in Strasbourg after France refused to allow their daughters and grandchildren back into France. They are currently detained in Kurdish-run camps in north-east Syria.
The families had argued their prolonged detention in Syria exposed the women and children to inhumane and degrading treatment, and violated their right to respect for family life.
France has for years resisted calls by human rights groups to repatriate women who left to join the Islamist militant group, saying it viewed them as “fighters” who should be tried where they were accused of committing crimes.
The court ruled France should not be held responsible for the living conditions of the Syrian camps since “it was not exercising its jurisdiction there.”
Nicolas Hervieu, a legal expert at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, said the ruling did not grant a general right to repatriation as “France is not responsible for their life and physical integrity in and of itself.”
In reaction to the ruling, government spokesperson Olivier Veran said France had “not waited for the European court decision” move forward, pointing to the repatriation in July of 16 women and 35 children, some of them orphans, in chartered planes.
That move broke with France’s case-by-case policy of bringing children back to France without their mothers.
Rights groups say some 75 French women and 160 children remain in the camps. They are among more than 40,000 foreign nationals, most of them Iraqis, in detention, according to Human Rights Watch.

UK, Albania to share criminal data in bid to curb Channel crossings

UK, Albania to share criminal data in bid to curb Channel crossings
UK, Albania to share criminal data in bid to curb Channel crossings

UK, Albania to share criminal data in bid to curb Channel crossings
  • Balkan country will station 2 police officers in Dover under new deal
LONDON: The UK Border Force is urgently seeking a criminal record-sharing deal with Albania amid a surge in migrant Channel crossings, with 60 percent of arrivals believed to originate from the Balkan country.
The agreement, which would see two Albanian police officials present in Dover to oversee criminal checks, is now under discussion by Albania’s parliamentary commission, with expected approval to come next week, the Daily Telegraph reported.
The UK and Albania are set to share criminal and biometric data under the new agreement.
Albanian Deputy Interior Minister Andi Mahila said: “We have to fight together with the UK on this. This memorandum is one instrument of this fight.”
It comes as security officials from the UK warn that Albanian criminal gangs are using the high-profile Channel route to transport new members to Britain.
Officials believe that the proposed deal would allow the rapid deportation of criminals, with Albanian police officers able to provide crucial background checks using fingerprint data.
On Sept. 12 alone, more than 600 successfully made the journey from France to Britain.
The overall crossing figures for 2022 have already exceeded the entirety of 2020, with 28,561 people making the journey.
In 2020, 8,466 migrants were recorded as having reached UK shores.
Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke said: “The numbers of arrivals are deeply concerning. It’s vital to see the small boats crisis brought to an end as the seas will become colder and rougher as we head into autumn and winter.
“Action is needed now to avoid further tragic loss of life on the English Channel.”
Refugee Council CEO Enver Solomon said: “With record numbers of people crossing the Channel this year, we are seeing how the government’s policies enshrined in the recent Nationality and Borders Act and the Rwanda deal are doing absolutely nothing to deter desperate people jumping on boats because they do nothing to address the reasons people come.
“We need to immediately start having a grown-up conversation with France and the EU about sharing responsibility.
“We need a fair and humane asylum system, which means well thought-out, long-term solutions that address why people are forced from their homes and [provide] them with safe routes to the UK.”

10 killed in twin air strikes on Ethiopia’s Tigray: hospital

10 killed in twin air strikes on Ethiopia’s Tigray: hospital
10 killed in twin air strikes on Ethiopia’s Tigray: hospital

10 killed in twin air strikes on Ethiopia’s Tigray: hospital
NAIROBI: Ten people were killed in a second day of air strikes on Ethiopia’s Tigray region Wednesday, a hospital official said, in attacks that came after authorities there expressed readiness for a cease-fire.
Twin drone attacks hit a residential neighborhood in the regional capital Mekele, killing 10 people and injuring others, said Kibrom Gebreselassie, a senior official at Ayder Referral Hospital, the biggest in Tigray.
“Death toll raised to 10,” Kibrom told AFP via text message, after earlier reporting six killed and more than 10 injured in the two blasts around 7:30 am (0430 GMT).
Fasika Amdeslasie, a surgeon at the same hospital, said the first bombing injured two women, followed by a second “drone strike on the people gathered to help and see the victims.”
“Among the victims, a father was dead and his son is taken to surgery,” he said on Twitter.
Earlier a spokesman for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been fighting Ethiopia’s government for nearly two years, said civilians had been killed and wounded in the strike but did not provide further details.
AFP was not able to independently verify the claims. Access to northern Ethiopia is severely restricted and Tigray has been under a communications blackout for over a year.

Drone strike
The reported attack followed a drone strike on Tuesday on Mekele University, which the TPLF said caused injuries and property damage.
Dimtsi Weyane, a TPLF-affiliated TV network broadcasting in Tigray, said its station was also hit on Tuesday, forcing it off air and “causing heavy human and material damage.”
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has not commented on this week’s reported bombings and AFP requests to officials were not answered.
Tigray has been hit by several air strikes since fighting resumed in late August between government forces and their allies and TPLF rebels in northern Ethiopia.
The return to combat shattered a March truce and dashed hopes of peacefully resolving the war, which has killed untold numbers of civilians and triggered a humanitarian crisis in northern Ethiopia.
Both sides have accused the other of firing first, and fighting has spread from around southern Tigray to other fronts farther north and west, while also drawing in Eritrean troops who backed Ethiopian forces during the early phase of the war.
TPLF military boss Tadesse Worede on Tuesday said “Eritrean forces are in Sheraro,” a town in northwestern Tigray, where the rebels said they were resisting a major offensive by Ethiopia and Eritrean troops launched earlier this month.
On Sunday, the TPLF said it was ready for a cease-fire and would accept a peace process led by the African Union (AU), removing an obstacle to negotiations with Abiy’s government.
The international community has urged the warring sides to seize the opportunity for peace, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the East African bloc IGAD welcoming the offer by “the regional government of Tigray” to hold talks.
Frantic diplomatic efforts are under way to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict, with the new US envoy to the Horn of Africa, Mike Hammer, extending his visit to Ethiopia this month.
Addis Ababa is still yet to officially comment on the overture by Tigrayan authorities, which dominated national politics for nearly three decades until Abiy came to power in 2018.
Abiy’s government has declared the TPLF a terrorist group, and considers its claim to authority in Tigray illegitimate.
In March, the UN said at least 304 civilians had been killed in the three months prior in air strikes “apparently carried out by the Ethiopian Air Force.”
The UN human rights office has documented aerial bombardments and drone strikes on refugee camps, a hotel and a market.
It has warned that disproportionate attacks against non-military targets could amount to war crimes.
The government has accused the TPLF of staging civilian deaths from air strikes to manufacture outrage, and insists it only targets military sites.
Abiy, a Nobel Peace laureate, sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 to topple the TPLF in response to what he said were attacks on federal army camps.
But the TPLF recaptured most of Tigray in a surprise comeback in June 2021.
It then expanded into the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara before the fighting reached a stalemate.

