Saudi stocks climb despite inflation data that raises investor concerns: Opening bell

Saudi stocks climb despite inflation data that raises investor concerns: Opening bell
The Tadawul All Share Index started the week’s final session with a 0.45 percent gain at 11,946. (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks climb despite inflation data that raises investor concerns: Opening bell

Saudi stocks climb despite inflation data that raises investor concerns: Opening bell
Updated 15 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index started the week’s final session higher despite new data showing Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate rose to a 14-month high of 3 percent in August, alarming investors.

The Tadawul All Share Index started the week’s final session with a 0.45 percent gain at 11,946, while the parallel market Nomu opened with a 0.21 percent drop at 20,806, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

In terms of gains, Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. led the pack with a 2.87 percent gain, followed by Maharah Human Resources Co. with a 2.69 percent rise.

Meanwhile, Southern Province Cement Co. led the fallers with a 1.58 percent decline, followed by United Wire Factories Co. with a 1.29 percent decline.

Saudi oil giant Aramco gained 0.27 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. increased 0.38 percent,

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi added 0.34 percent, while Alinma Bank edged up 1.78 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, which is the Kingdom's largest lender, improved 0.3 percent, while Saudi British Bank gained 1.27 percent.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, rose 1.19 percent, while Saudi Basic Industries Corp. added 0.31 percent.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stock

Saudi Paper Manufacturing gets CMA approval to lift capital to $90m 

Saudi Paper Manufacturing gets CMA approval to lift capital to $90m 
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Paper Manufacturing gets CMA approval to lift capital to $90m 

Saudi Paper Manufacturing gets CMA approval to lift capital to $90m 
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. received the Capital Market Authority’s approval to increase its capital by SR145 million ($39 million).

This will bring the company’s capital to SR337 million from SR192 million, according to a statement by CMA.

Earlier, the company announced its first-half profit, reporting a 19 percent increase to SR34 million, from SR29 million in the previous year's period.

Topics: Saudi CMA paper

Saudi National Bank completes issuance of $878m worth of sukuk

Saudi National Bank completes issuance of $878m worth of sukuk
Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi National Bank completes issuance of $878m worth of sukuk

Saudi National Bank completes issuance of $878m worth of sukuk
Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi National Bank has finalized a SR3.3 billion ($878 million) sukuk issuance in a bid to strengthen its capital base.

Denominated in Saudi riyals, the offer started in late August and included a total of 3,300 bonds at a par value of SR1 million, according to a bourse filing.

SNB Capital acted as the sole book-runner, lead arranger, and lead manager of the issuance.

This comes after the Saudi-listed lender reported solid earnings for the first half of 2022, posting a 59 percent profit surge to SR9 billion.

Along with the robust financial performance, the bank declared a half-year dividend payout of SR4.48 billion, representing SR1.1 per share.

Topics: Saudi SNB Sukuk

TASI declines on inflation data that sparks investor fears: Closing bell

TASI declines on inflation data that sparks investor fears: Closing bell
Updated 26 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

TASI declines on inflation data that sparks investor fears: Closing bell

TASI declines on inflation data that sparks investor fears: Closing bell
Updated 26 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index ended the week’s final session in the red on Thursday as investors were alarmed by the Kingdom’s annual inflation rate topping 3 percent for the first time in 14 months.

The Tadawul All Share Index finished the week’s final session with a 0.54 percent decline at 11,829, while the parallel market Nomu ended with a 0.35 percent gain at 20,924.

In terms of gains, Al Moammar Information Systems Co. led the pack with a 8.9 percent gain, followed by Gulf General Cooperative Insurance Co. with a 5.88 percent rise.

Meanwhile, BinDawood Holding Co. led the fallers with a 6.56 percent decline, followed by Sadr Logistics Co. with a 5.27 percent decline.

Saudi oil giant Aramco declined 1.35 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. fell 1.91 percent,

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi shed 1.02 percent, while Alinma Bank edged up 0.96 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, which is the Kingdom's largest lender, slipped 1.51 percent, while Saudi British Bank gained 1.91 percent.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, declined 2.24 percent, while Saudi Basic Industries Corp. shed 1.88 percent.

Aldawaa Medical Services Co. edged up 0.68 percent, while its rival Nahdi Medical Co. added 3.3 percent.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

UAE In-Focus — United Airlines, Emirates inks codeshare agreement amid high travel demand 

UAE In-Focus — United Airlines, Emirates inks codeshare agreement amid high travel demand 
Updated 15 September 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

UAE In-Focus — United Airlines, Emirates inks codeshare agreement amid high travel demand 

UAE In-Focus — United Airlines, Emirates inks codeshare agreement amid high travel demand 
Updated 15 September 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: US carrier United Airlines and Dubai’s Emirates have signed a codeshare agreement amid high demand for air travel, according to the Government of Dubai Media Office. 

Under the agreement, United will launch a direct flight between Newark/New York and Dubai from March 2023. Passengers can travel on Emirates or its sister airline flydubai from Dubai to other cities.

Additionally, the customers of both airlines would be able to book these connecting flights on a single ticket soon.

Most punctual airline

Etihad Airways has been rated among the most punctual carriers in the Middle East and worldwide over the peak summer period, Emirates News Agency reported citing data from global aviation analytics group OAG.

Since April, Etihad has achieved an on-time arrival performance rating within 15 minutes of 83 percent. 

On-time performance is defined by OAG as a flight arriving within 15 minutes of its scheduled time.

“Etihad is constantly looking at ways to enhance operational efficiency and service by using the latest technology and always putting our guests first,” Chief Operating Officer, Mohammad Al-Bulooki, said.

Green economy summit
The completion of preparations for the 8th edition of the World Green Economy Summit has been announced by the vice chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, CEO of DEWA, Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer.

Held under the theme Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-Zero, the summit will be held on Sept. 28-29 at the Dubai World Trade Center. 

WGES 2022 will bring together prominent speakers, experts, thought leaders and decision-makers.

It will focus on four main themes namely energy, finance, food security, and youth. It will also involve a Ministerial Roundtable with around 25 ministers from around the world.

Topics: UAE Emirates aviation economy summit

Oil Updates — Crude falls on demand concerns; Saudi Arabia is India’s No. 2 oil supplier in August

Oil Updates — Crude falls on demand concerns; Saudi Arabia is India’s No. 2 oil supplier in August
Updated 15 September 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude falls on demand concerns; Saudi Arabia is India's No. 2 oil supplier in August

Oil Updates — Crude falls on demand concerns; Saudi Arabia is India’s No. 2 oil supplier in August
Updated 15 September 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil fell on Thursday as expectations of weaker demand and a strong US dollar ahead of a potentially large interest rate increase outweighed supply concerns.

Brent crude was down 56 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $93.54 a barrel at 1pm Saudi time. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 44 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $88.04.

Saudi Arabia overtakes Russia to become India’s No. 2 supplier

Saudi Arabia emerged as the second-biggest oil supplier to India after a three-month gap, overtaking Russia by a thin margin, while Iraq retained the top spot in August, data from industry and trade sources showed.

India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer, shipped in 863,950 barrels per day of crude from Saudi Arabia, up 4.8 percent from the previous month, while purchases from Russia fell 2.4 percent to 855,950 bpd, the data showed.

Despite Saudi’s gain, the share of oil from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in India fell to 59.8 percent, the lowest in at least 16 years as India cut African imports.

India has become Russia’s second largest oil buyer after China as others have cut purchases following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

“In the end you cannot cut Saudi supplies because of clauses in term contracts and Russia was able to reduce its discounts because of high demand especially in Asia,” said Ehsan Ul Haq, an analyst with Refinitiv.

India’s overall crude imports in August declined to a five-month low of 4.45 million bpd, down 4.1 percent from July, due to maintenance at some refineries, the data showed. 

Rosneft says it has completed 15 billion yuan bond placement

Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft said on Thursday it had successfully completed its debut yuan-denominated bond placement worth 15 billion yuan ($2.15 billion).

The coupon rate was set at 3.05 percent per year. The funds raised through the bond placement will be used in accordance with the approved Rosneft Business Plan to finance the investment program, the company said.

Rosneft is gradually shifting to foreign trade settlements in Russian roubles and national currencies of “friendly” countries, while optimising its debt portfolio structure, it added.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: oil updates India

