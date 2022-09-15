Saudi stocks climb despite inflation data that raises investor concerns: Opening bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index started the week’s final session higher despite new data showing Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate rose to a 14-month high of 3 percent in August, alarming investors.

The Tadawul All Share Index started the week’s final session with a 0.45 percent gain at 11,946, while the parallel market Nomu opened with a 0.21 percent drop at 20,806, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

In terms of gains, Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. led the pack with a 2.87 percent gain, followed by Maharah Human Resources Co. with a 2.69 percent rise.

Meanwhile, Southern Province Cement Co. led the fallers with a 1.58 percent decline, followed by United Wire Factories Co. with a 1.29 percent decline.

Saudi oil giant Aramco gained 0.27 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. increased 0.38 percent,

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi added 0.34 percent, while Alinma Bank edged up 1.78 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, which is the Kingdom's largest lender, improved 0.3 percent, while Saudi British Bank gained 1.27 percent.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, rose 1.19 percent, while Saudi Basic Industries Corp. added 0.31 percent.