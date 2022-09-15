Saudi Arabia to roll out AI-powered security screening system at airports

RIYADH: Artificial Intelligence security screening technology, known as ICMOR, is set to be rolled out in airports across Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation has said

The announcement was made during the 2nd Global AI Summit in Riyadh on Sept.14.

This follows GACA’s partnership with Smith Detection Group, a manufacturer of security equipment technologies, which will deploy X-ray baggage screening devices across airports, helping detect prohibited items entering airports.

As this screening system uses machine learning, it will help increase the capacity and efficiency of inspecting a larger volume of baggage quickly.

“The use of ICMOR will enhance Saudi airports operations, by accelerating the sorting process of baggage with high efficiency, achieving additional security control, enhancing the capabilities of the civil aviation sector to meet the expected growth of passengers and facilitating the flow of passengers and baggage,” said GACA in a press release.

The adoption of AI in airport operations will also encourage innovation in the field of civil aviation, and facilitate the travel process to enhance the passenger experience, enhance security quality and reduce human interaction, the press release noted.

Since the launch of Saudi Arabia’s aviation strategy which is a part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, GACA has been implementing several initiatives to achieve the target of 330 million passengers and a cargo volume of 4.5 million tons by the end of this decade.

To achieve this target, GACA announced 80 new air routes connecting the Kingdom with destinations worldwide in August.

The introduction of the latest routes would strengthen the Kingdom’s global connectivity and help encourage greater competition in the Saudi aviation sector, GACA said in a statement.

GACA has also said that Saudi Arabia would be reducing airport charges between 10 percent and 35 percent for airlines to support a competitive aviation environment in the Kingdom.