You are here

  • Home
  • Billionaire businessman gives away entire fortune of $3bn to fight climate change

Billionaire businessman gives away entire fortune of $3bn to fight climate change

Billionaire businessman gives away entire fortune of $3bn to fight climate change
In a letter published on the Patagonia website, Yvon Chouinard said that Earth is now the company’s only shareholder (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/23vcd

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Billionaire businessman gives away entire fortune of $3bn to fight climate change

Billionaire businessman gives away entire fortune of $3bn to fight climate change
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Yvon Chouinard, founder of American outdoor cloth retailing company Patagonia, his spouse and two adult children have transferred their ownership in the firm worth $3 billion to fight climate change.

According to a New York Times report, the amount was donated to a specially designed trust and a nonprofit organization called the Patagonia Purpose Trust and the Holdfast Collective respectively.

In a letter published on the Patagonia website, Chouinard said that Earth is now the company’s only shareholder.

“We’re in business to save our home planet. While we’re doing our best to address the environmental crisis, it’s not enough,” wrote the 83-year-old businessman and rock climber.

He added: “We needed to find a way to put more money into fighting the crisis while keeping the company’s values intact. Truth be told, there were no good options available. So, we created our own.”

According to Chouinard’s letter, the Patagonia Purpose Trust will work to protect the company’s value, while the Holdfast Collective will ensure the conservation of wildland and biodiversity, along with fighting climate change.

The trust will get all the voting stock, which is 2 percent, while the Holdfast Collective owns all the non-voting stock of Patagonia, which amounts to 98 percent.

The company also aims to generate and donate about $100 million annually to climate protection initiatives depending on the health of the business.

“Earth’s resources are not infinite, and it’s clear we’ve exceeded its limits. But it’s also resilient. We can save our planet if we commit to it,” he added. 

 

Topics: Patagonia climate change

Related

Abu Dhabi royals-owned firm gives guidance for expected $300m Islamic bonds 

Abu Dhabi royals-owned firm gives guidance for expected $300m Islamic bonds 
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Abu Dhabi royals-owned firm gives guidance for expected $300m Islamic bonds 

Abu Dhabi royals-owned firm gives guidance for expected $300m Islamic bonds 
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: The Private Department of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Khalid Al-Nahyan LLC, a relatively small real estate company owned by members of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, has given price guidance in the 8.875 percent area for a sale of three-year sukuk expected to raise $300 million, a bank document showed on Thursday, according to Reuters.

PD in July 2021 pulled a $350 million Islamic bonds sale ahead of pricing, saying the interest it received did not match the company’s “plan and vision” as laid out to potential investors.

S&P last month assigned PD a ‘BB-’ rating for its US dollar-denominated sukuk program, in line with PD’s long-term issuer credit rating.

“We understand that the first issuance under the program will be up to $400 million to repay existing bank debt and fund general corporate needs,” S&P said.

Unlike conventional debt, Islamic bonds do not pay interest, which the Islamic law sharia forbids. Instead, they are structured to pay investors returns from underlying assets.

Sources said last year that PD risked a change in outlook on its rating or a possible downgrade, as it set the size for the later-scrapped sukuk at $350 million after targeting up to $600 million.

Moody’s in July 2021 pulled its rating for PD and its issuance program “because the company decided not to proceed with its planned sukuk issuance,” the rating agency said at the time.

PD, which is fully owned by 11 members of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, is chaired by Sheikh Mohamed Bin Khalid Al Nahyan, the “direct cousin” of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, an investor presentation reviewed by Reuters showed.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Citi, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, Kamco Invest, KFH Capital, Mashreq and Warba Bank are arranging the sukuk sale expected to price later on Thursday.
 

Topics: Abu Dhabi Private Department of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Khalid Al-Nahyan LLC Sukuk

Related

Saudi Arabia closes September issuance of sukuk program at $453m
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia closes September issuance of sukuk program at $453m

Saudi Arabia to roll out AI-powered security screening system at airports

Saudi Arabia to roll out AI-powered security screening system at airports
Updated 31 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to roll out AI-powered security screening system at airports

Saudi Arabia to roll out AI-powered security screening system at airports
Updated 31 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Artificial Intelligence security screening technology, known as ICMOR, is set to be rolled out in airports across Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation has said

The announcement was made during the 2nd Global AI Summit in Riyadh on Sept.14.

This follows GACA’s partnership with Smith Detection Group, a manufacturer of security equipment technologies, which will deploy X-ray baggage screening devices across airports, helping detect prohibited items entering airports.

As this screening system uses machine learning, it will help increase the capacity and efficiency of inspecting a larger volume of baggage quickly.

“The use of ICMOR will enhance Saudi airports operations, by accelerating the sorting process of baggage with high efficiency, achieving additional security control, enhancing the capabilities of the civil aviation sector to meet the expected growth of passengers and facilitating the flow of passengers and baggage,” said GACA in a press release.

The adoption of AI in airport operations will also encourage innovation in the field of civil aviation, and facilitate the travel process to enhance the passenger experience, enhance security quality and reduce human interaction, the press release noted.

Since the launch of Saudi Arabia’s aviation strategy which is a part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, GACA has been implementing several initiatives to achieve the target of 330 million passengers and a cargo volume of 4.5 million tons by the end of this decade.

To achieve this target, GACA announced 80 new air routes connecting the Kingdom with destinations worldwide in August. 

The introduction of the latest routes would strengthen the Kingdom’s global connectivity and help encourage greater competition in the Saudi aviation sector, GACA said in a statement.

GACA has also said that Saudi Arabia would be reducing airport charges between 10 percent and 35 percent for airlines to support a competitive aviation environment in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Airport AI screening

Related

Saudi’s King Khalid and Madinah airports score high in operational efficiency in March: GACA
Business & Economy
Saudi’s King Khalid and Madinah airports score high in operational efficiency in March: GACA
Saudi aviation chiefs welcome 80 new air routes connecting Kingdom to world destinations
Business & Economy
Saudi aviation chiefs welcome 80 new air routes connecting Kingdom to world destinations

Saudi stocks climb despite inflation data that raises investor concerns: Opening bell

Saudi stocks climb despite inflation data that raises investor concerns: Opening bell
Updated 15 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks climb despite inflation data that raises investor concerns: Opening bell

Saudi stocks climb despite inflation data that raises investor concerns: Opening bell
Updated 15 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index started the week’s final session higher despite new data showing Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate rose to a 14-month high of 3 percent in August, alarming investors.

The Tadawul All Share Index started the week’s final session with a 0.45 percent gain at 11,946, while the parallel market Nomu opened with a 0.21 percent drop at 20,806, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

In terms of gains, Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. led the pack with a 2.87 percent gain, followed by Maharah Human Resources Co. with a 2.69 percent rise.

Meanwhile, Southern Province Cement Co. led the fallers with a 1.58 percent decline, followed by United Wire Factories Co. with a 1.29 percent decline.

Saudi oil giant Aramco gained 0.27 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. increased 0.38 percent,

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi added 0.34 percent, while Alinma Bank edged up 1.78 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, which is the Kingdom's largest lender, improved 0.3 percent, while Saudi British Bank gained 1.27 percent.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, rose 1.19 percent, while Saudi Basic Industries Corp. added 0.31 percent.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stock

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Saudi stocks drop after inflation data fuels rate hike concerns: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks drop after inflation data fuels rate hike concerns: Closing bell

Saudi Arabia hosts Council of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities meeting

Saudi Arabia hosts Council of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities meeting
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia hosts Council of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities meeting

Saudi Arabia hosts Council of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities meeting
  • The two-day event, held under the patronage of King Salman, is being organized by the Saudi Central Bank
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to host the 46th ordinary session of the Council of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities and the high-level roundtable on “Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Future of the Monetary System” on Sunday and Monday in Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two-day event, held under the patronage of King Salman, is being organized by the Saudi Central Bank.

The meeting will feature the participation of a number of senior officials from the International Monetary Fund and Financial Stability Board, as well as experts from international institutions and global central banks.

SAMA Governor Dr. Fahad Al-Mubarak highlighted the importance of the meeting in light of the rapid developments in the region and world, including in the economic and financial sectors.

The governors of the central banks and monetary authorities will discuss a number of subjects, particularly global inflation and its repercussions for monetary policies in the Arab world, the risks of climate change for the financial sector and banking services sector, challenges with shifting toward green finance, and the requirements and challenges of rebuilding capital and liquidity margins in the banking sector after lifting support packages.

The agenda of the meeting also includes informing governors about the work of the council’s committees and teams, examining financial stability reports in Arab countries for this year, and a briefing on the 2022 unified Arab speech to be delivered at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group in October, which reflects the views of Arab states on current economic developments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Central Bank Gov. Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mubarak launches operations center to combat financial fraud. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Central Bank governor launches operations center to combat financial fraud
Saudi central bank renews cyber fraud warning
Saudi Arabia
Saudi central bank renews cyber fraud warning

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks plunged around 1.6 percent on Wednesday as investors weighed the impact of potential further interest rate hikes.

TASI ended the session 1.6 percent lower at 11,893, while Nomu the parallel market lost 0.7 percent to 20,851.

Rate hike fears also subdued gains in fellow Gulf and Middle Eastern markets, with the Egyptian index tumbling 1.9 percent, followed by a 1.7 percent loss in Qatar.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, and Oman all shed between 0.2 and 0.9 percent, while the Bahraini bourse exited the session nearly flat.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $94.11 a barrel as of 8:50 a.m. Saudi time on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate traded at $88.64 a barrel.

Stock news

ACWA Power Co. signed an agreement to sell a 49 percent stake in its Uzbekistani unit to China’s Silk Road Fund for $130 million

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. renewed a SR240 million ($64 million) contract with Flynas to provide inflight catering services to the latter for another four years

Maharah Human Resources Co. signed a framework agreement for the provision of manpower services with SABIC

Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. registered an 8 percent increase in first-half profit to SR15 million

Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. signed a SR16.5 million deal with the Ministry of Finance to develop digital portals and smart applications

Saudi Cable Co. reported a 69 percent reduction in accumulated losses to SR60 million, representing 90 percent of its recently reduced capital

Tawzea, an equally owned unit of Saudi Arabian Amiantit and Saudi Industrial Services Co., inked a SR420 million contract with the National Water Co. for water treatment services in the northern region

Saudi Networkers Services Co. saw its first-half profits rise by 14 percent to SR21 million

Saudi stock exchange approved the listing of SR1.7 billion worth of government debt instruments submitted by the Ministry of Finance

National Environmental Recycling Co. reported SR8.5 million in profit for the first half of 2022, declining 13 percent from the first half of 2021

International Human Resources Co. posted a 24 percent increase in net profit to SR3.7 million in the first half of the year

Shatirah House Restaurant Co.’s first-half profit slipped 54 percent to SR3 million

Calendar

September 22, 2022

Tadawul will be closed for the Saudi National Day

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares stock

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Saudi stocks drop after inflation data fuels rate hike concerns: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks drop after inflation data fuels rate hike concerns: Closing bell

Latest updates

Billionaire businessman gives away entire fortune of $3bn to fight climate change
Billionaire businessman gives away entire fortune of $3bn to fight climate change
NEOM Beach Games 2022 bring together 5 sports events in one destination
NEOM Beach Games 2022 bring together 5 sports events in one destination
Abu Dhabi royals-owned firm gives guidance for expected $300m Islamic bonds 
Abu Dhabi royals-owned firm gives guidance for expected $300m Islamic bonds 
Saudi Arabia to roll out AI-powered security screening system at airports
Saudi Arabia to roll out AI-powered security screening system at airports
Israel’s defense minister: Iran nuclear deal ‘in ER room’
Israel’s defense minister: Iran nuclear deal ‘in ER room’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.