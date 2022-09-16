Saudi Excellence Co joins with US firm to set up the first AI-based robotic Cloud Kitchen in the Kingdom

RIYADH: Food production in Saudi Arabia is set to be bolstered by robots thanks to a new agreement struck between a Riyadh-based technology company and the US’s Nala Robotics.

The Saudi Excellence Co, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the firm, which will lead to the first artificial intelligence based robotic Cloud Kitchen and research and development hub in Saudi Arabia, a statement showed.

Signed during the Global AI summit 2022 on Sept. 15, the agreement will see Nala Robotics provide AI-powered robotics software and hardware to Saudi food producers so they can make higher quality, more affordable edibles faster and more efficiently.

The partnership will also see Nala Robotics explore the possibility of starting a local research and development center to develop robotics-related AI and machine learning for Saudi Middle Eastern cuisine.

“Nala Robotics is committed to helping the Saudi food industry meet the Saudi Vision 2030 objective of adapting the latest AI technology, given the Kingdom’s importance as an international trade hub that connects Asia, Europe and Africa,” General Manager of Nala Robotics at Asia Pacific, Balaji Koneru said.

Saudi Excellence Co-Chief Innovation Advisor, Omar Mian, created the first ‘Shopatainment’ marketplace in the food tech industry, where users can order food from a video streaming or gaming platform.

Mian is currently involved in technology, artificial intelligence, robotics and blockchain gaming.

The Saudi Excellence Co. is a subsidiary of Al-Ramez International Group, which operates in various sectors, such as general trading, contracting, design consultancy, advertising, and publicity.