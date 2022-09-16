You are here

  • Home
  • SAMA licenses two fintech payment firms, bringing total to 21 

SAMA licenses two fintech payment firms, bringing total to 21 

SAMA licenses two fintech payment firms, bringing total to 21 
An additional five companies have been granted "in-principle approval" (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ytqfp

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

SAMA licenses two fintech payment firms, bringing total to 21 

SAMA licenses two fintech payment firms, bringing total to 21 
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank has licensed Arab Sea Financial Co. and Fatoorah as financial technology firms able to provide payment services for e-commerce.

This brings the total number of payment companies licensed by the central bank, also known as SAMA, to 21, with an additional five companies granted an "in-principle approval", SAMA said in a statement on Thursday.

This move comes as part of SAMA's role to promote the fintech sector development and ensure its ultimate stability and growth, while complying with its regulatory requirements.

Arab Sea Information Systems Co.’s board of directors approved the establishment of Riyadh-headquartered digital payments limited liability company, on Sept. 17, 2020, Argaam reported.

Saudi Arabia’s e-invoicing project Fatoorah was launched on Dec. 4, 2021, for all taxpayers subject to VAT.

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) fintech e-commerce

Related

Startup Wrap — SAMA grants permits for two fintechs to provide Open Banking services; Zywa prepares to launch in Saudi Arabia 
Business & Economy
Startup Wrap — SAMA grants permits for two fintechs to provide Open Banking services; Zywa prepares to launch in Saudi Arabia 

US-Saudi partnership to set up the first AI-based robotic Cloud Kitchen and R&D hub in the Kingdom

US-Saudi partnership to set up the first AI-based robotic Cloud Kitchen and R&D hub in the Kingdom
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

US-Saudi partnership to set up the first AI-based robotic Cloud Kitchen and R&D hub in the Kingdom

US-Saudi partnership to set up the first AI-based robotic Cloud Kitchen and R&D hub in the Kingdom
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Food production in Saudi Arabia is set to be bolstered by robots thanks to a new agreement struck between a Riyadh based technology company and the US’s Nala Robotics.

The Saudi Excellence Co, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the firm, which will lead to the first artificial intelligence based robotic Cloud Kitchen and research and development hub in Saudi Arabia, a statement showed.

Signed during the Global AI summit 2022 on Sept. 15, the agreement will see Nala Robotics provide AI-powered robotics software and hardware to Saudi food producers so they can make higher quality, more affordable edibles faster and more efficiently.

The partnership will also see Nala Robotics explore the possibility of starting a local research and development center to develop robotics-related AI and machine learning for Saudi Middle Eastern cuisine.

“Nala Robotics is committed to helping the Saudi food industry meet the Saudi Vision 2030 objective of adapting the latest AI technology, given the Kingdom’s importance as an international trade hub that connects Asia, Europe and Africa,” General Manager of Nala Robotics at Asia Pacific, Balaji Koneru said.

Saudi Excellence Co-Chief Innovation Advisor, Omar Mian, created the first ‘Shopatainment’ marketplace in the food tech industry, where users can order food from a video streaming or gaming platform. 

Mian is currently involved in technology, artificial intelligence, robotics and blockchain gaming.

The Saudi Excellence Co. is a subsidiary of Al-Ramez International Group, which operates in various sectors, such as general trading, contracting, design consultancy, advertising, and publicity.

Topics: Global AI Summit 2nd Global AI Summit Saudi Excellence Co Nala Robotics

Related

Saudi Arabia’s 2nd Global Artificial Intelligence Summit focuses on humanity’s challenges
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s 2nd Global Artificial Intelligence Summit focuses on humanity’s challenges

Al-Hilal Saudi Club sets up property JV with Awaed Alosool Capital for income diversification

Al-Hilal Saudi Club sets up property JV with Awaed Alosool Capital for income diversification
Updated 18 min 41 sec ago
Jana Salloum

Al-Hilal Saudi Club sets up property JV with Awaed Alosool Capital for income diversification

Al-Hilal Saudi Club sets up property JV with Awaed Alosool Capital for income diversification
Updated 18 min 41 sec ago
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: A new company which will use technology to find real estate investment opportunities has been created by Al-Hilal Investment Club Co. in partnership with Awaed Alosool Capital.

The firm, named Al-Hilal Real Estate Co., is hoping to attract investors through marketing and offering its shares for subscription, a statement revealed.

Awaed Alosool said the partnership provides an opportunity to invest through real estate funds starting with the amount of SR1,000 ($266.13).

Al-Hilal Investment Club Co. is a subsidiary of Al-Hilal Saudi Club, and the creation of the new company comes within the parent firm’s efforts to diversify the club's sources of income.

Al Hilal Saudi Club also signed an agreement with Alajlan Riviera to act as a real estate developer with Al Hilal in partnership with Awaed, through Al Hilal Riviera fund.

The SR50 million fund of four years aims to acquire two residential existing properties, distribute rental revenues and sell the properties before fund liquidation.

It also aims to develop real estate investment projects for the club and create alliances with developers for investment opportunities.

Al-Hilal Saudi Club CEO Sultan Alsheikh said: “Diversification of sources of income will only be through investing in a brand and wading and knocking on doors that were not among the tools that were used or invested in the past.”

 

Topics: Al-Hilal Saudi Club Awaed Alosool Capital real estate

Related

Saudi Ministry of Justice. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
190k benefited from Saudi Arabia’s real estate e-transactions

Oil ticks up on correction, on track for weekly loss on recession fears

Oil ticks up on correction, on track for weekly loss on recession fears
Updated 16 September 2022
Reuters

Oil ticks up on correction, on track for weekly loss on recession fears

Oil ticks up on correction, on track for weekly loss on recession fears
Updated 16 September 2022
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged higher on Friday but were on track for a weekly decline amid fears of sharp interest rate hikes that would slam global growth and hit fuel demand.

Brent crude futures were up 24 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $91.08 a barrel as at 0315 GMT, but were down 1.9 percent for the week so far.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 10 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $85.20 a barrel, but were also down 1.9 percent on a weekly basis.

“Today’s morning rebound for oil prices can only be described as a short-term correction, as the Fed will raise interest rates by 75bp or 100bp next week,” said Leon Li, an analyst at CMC Markets.

“Although the probability of a 100 bp rate hike is relatively small, it would bring uncertainty to market sentiment. So there is still a risk that oil prices could drop lower next week.”

Both benchmarks are headed for a third consecutive weekly loss, hurt partly by a strong US dollar, which makes oil more expensive for buyers using other currencies. The dollar index ticked down on Friday but held near last week’s high above 110.

Investors are bracing for a US rate hike next week after data showed underlying inflation broadening out, and amid growing concerns of a global recession.

The market was also rattled by the International Energy Agency’s outlook for almost zero growth in oil demand in the fourth quarter due to a weaker demand outlook for China.

“Oil fundamentals are still mostly bearish as China’s demand outlook remains a big question mark and as the inflation fighting Fed seems poised to weaken the US economy,” OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

Analysts said sentiment suffered from comments by the US Department of Energy that it was unlikely to seek to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve until after fiscal 2023.

On the supply side, the market has found some support on dwindling expectations of a return of Iranian crude, as Western officials played down prospects of reviving a nuclear accord with Tehran.

Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said that supported the bank’s view that oil markets will tighten by the end of the year and Brent will return to $100 a barrel in the fourth quarter.

Oil prices may also be supported in the fourth quarter as OPEC+ members are likely to discuss production cuts at its October meeting, and as Europe would face an energy crisis amid uncertainty on oil and gas supply from Russia, added CMC’s Li.

 

Topics: #oilandgas OPEC #SAUDI ARABIA

Related

Oil Updates — Crude falls on demand concerns; Saudi Arabia is India’s No. 2 oil supplier in August
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude falls on demand concerns; Saudi Arabia is India’s No. 2 oil supplier in August
Update OPEC sticks to upbeat view on oil demand growth: Saudi Arabia raises output to over 11m bpd in August
Business & Economy
OPEC sticks to upbeat view on oil demand growth: Saudi Arabia raises output to over 11m bpd in August

Flight-hailing app could take off in Gulf region next year, CEO says

Flight-hailing app could take off in Gulf region next year, CEO says
Updated 16 September 2022
Peter Harrison

Flight-hailing app could take off in Gulf region next year, CEO says

Flight-hailing app could take off in Gulf region next year, CEO says
  • ONEflight International operates as the go-between the customer and a bank of aircraft owned privately by third parties
Updated 16 September 2022
Peter Harrison

NEW YORK: A flight-hailing service that began in the US 12 years ago will enter the Middle East within the next year, Ferren Rajput, founder and CEO of ONEflight International, told Arab News on the fringes of SALT New York on Wednesday.

The service allows people to book a private jet in as little as five hours, but Rajput said with the introduction of a new app, currently in development, the company hopes to reduce the waiting time in a process he calls the “Uberization of private jet flying.”

Since he started his company 12 years ago it has expanded to Europe, and he hopes that by 2023 Gulf Arabs will have the opportunity to use the service.

“We haven’t left them (the Gulf region) out,” Rajput said. “We just haven’t expanded into the Middle East.”

“I think the Middle East is a prime market, especially for our kind of model. We just haven’t gone there, but we’re certainly looking to go out there within the next year.”

ONEflight International, much like the hailing apps, operates as the go-between the customer and a bank of aircraft owned privately by third parties.

He said that the service is not used by the super-rich — they still tend to own their own planes — instead it is attracting wealthier players in the business market.

“Right now, you would say a majority of customers are in the range of probably 45 on up to about 60. We’re seeing a growth in the 35-40 range.”

But he believes as the business expands to the Gulf, the age range will fall further.

“I would tend to believe in the UAE that it’s going to be even lower because of the wealth. So we’re estimating there’s a huge influx of those that are the up-and-comers of the 35-45 range.”

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when most airlines were laying off staff, he said that his business had flourished.

“Our industry actually jumped up by a good 22  percent,” he said referring to the US market. “The European market seems to be jumping up now. A little lagged behind the US market. And that has really come around due to the fact that people didn’t want to fly private.”

He believes that those still using his business post-pandemic will stay with it.

SALT is a global thought-leadership and networking forum encompassing finance, technology and geopolitics. Its biannual events and technology solutions connect leading asset managers and entrepreneurs with top asset owners, investment advisers and policy experts.

Topics: ONEflight International flight-hailing service

Related

Drivers using ride-hailing apps earn $3,750 a month, says a Saudi transport official
Business & Economy
Drivers using ride-hailing apps earn $3,750 a month, says a Saudi transport official
Saudi transport minister approved 100% Saudization of ride-hailing apps
Business & Economy
Saudi transport minister approved 100% Saudization of ride-hailing apps

Shell picks Lebanese gas veteran Sawan as CEO to lead transition

Shell picks Lebanese gas veteran Sawan as CEO to lead transition
Updated 15 September 2022
Reuters

Shell picks Lebanese gas veteran Sawan as CEO to lead transition

Shell picks Lebanese gas veteran Sawan as CEO to lead transition
  • Sawan will replace van Beurden, who is stepping down at the end of the year after 40 years at the Shell
Updated 15 September 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Shell has turned to the head of its gas and renewables business to drive its transition to a lower-carbon future, picking Wael Sawan to replace Ben van Beurden as chief executive.
Sawan’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for the oil giant, which is aiming to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050 and moving away from fossil fuels even as Europe looks to fossil fuels to survive a growing energy crisis.
Lebanese-Canadian Sawan, 48, was seen as the front-runner to replace van Beurden, who is stepping down at the end of the year after nearly a decade at the helm and 40 years at the Shell, the world’s largest fuel retailer and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trader.
During his tenure, van Beurden oversaw Shell’s biggest acquisition in decades and steered the company through two major downturns and a crucial move to cut greenhouse emissions – a task that will only grow in importance for his successor.
Shell lost a landmark case launched by climate activists last year when a Dutch court ordered it to cut emissions faster — a ruling the company has appealed.
While Shell’s strategy through the energy transition is focused on providing low-carbon fuel and power to customers, its current spending is still heavily weighted toward oil and gas.
“He must state that Shell will massively shift capital expenditure to renewable energy in the short term,” Greenpeace said.
Sawan previously headed Shell’s oil and gas production business and now oversees its low carbon energies and giant gas business.
Credit Suisse analysts said he was well known to investors and expected his appointment to have limited impact on Shell’s strategy. Credit Suisse Asset Management is a top five shareholder in Shell.
“The shift is likely to be more of a continuation than revolution of the strategy put in place by van Beurden,” RBC Capital analysts said.

Dutchman van Beurden, who joined Shell in 1983 and became CEO in January 2014, will stay on as adviser to the board and leave the company at the end of June next year.
The 64-year-old has been focused recently on the relocation of Shell’s headquarters from The Hague to London as well as the energy crisis that has gripped the world in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.
After the coronavirus pandemic and the collapse in energy demand in early 2020, Shell cut its dividend, the world’s largest at the time at around $15 billion, for the first time since World War Two.
But in July, the company posted record results, with a $11.5 billion second-quarter profit smashing the mark it set only three months before.
“Investors will be looking to assurances on dividend security and renewable strategy,” said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Sophie Lund-Yates.
Shell’s London-listed shares, which have gained more than 44 percent in value so far this year, were up slightly in early trade.
Sawan’s appointment is effective Jan. 1.

Topics: Shell plc

Related

Banque Saudi Fransi names Bader Alsalloom as new CEO
Business & Economy
Banque Saudi Fransi names Bader Alsalloom as new CEO
United Arab Bank names Shirish Bhide as new CEO
Business & Economy
United Arab Bank names Shirish Bhide as new CEO

Latest updates

SAMA licenses two fintech payment firms, bringing total to 21 
SAMA licenses two fintech payment firms, bringing total to 21 
Saudi Excellence Co joins with US firm to set up the first AI-based robotic Cloud Kitchen in the Kingdom
Saudi Excellence Co joins with US firm to set up the first AI-based robotic Cloud Kitchen in the Kingdom
Hamdallah double gives Al-Ittihad win over Al-Khaleej
Hamdallah double gives Al-Ittihad win over Al-Khaleej
Al-Hilal Saudi Club sets up property JV with Awaed Alosool Capital for income diversification
Al-Hilal Saudi Club sets up property JV with Awaed Alosool Capital for income diversification
UK police: 2 officers stabbed in central London
UK police: 2 officers stabbed in central London

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.