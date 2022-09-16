You are here

  Al-Nassr defeat Al-Batin 4-0 to climb to third in Roshn Saudi League

Al-Nassr defeat Al-Batin 4-0 to climb to third in Roshn Saudi League

Al-Nassr defeat Al-Batin 4-0 to climb to third in Roshn Saudi League
Al-Nassr have climbed to third in the Roshn Saudi League after their 4-0 win over Al-Batin. (Twitter/@AlNassrFC_EN)
  • Riyadh club has now won three out of its four matches this season
Al-Nassr on Thursday night defeated Al-Batin 4-0 to climb to third in the Roshn Saudi League table after four rounds of action.

The victory at Hafr Al-Batin Stadium means the Riyadh club have taken nine points out of 12, their only blemish this season being the 1-0 loss to Al-Taawoun on Sept. 3.

Al-Batin, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the table with no points.

Al-Nassr’s goals came from the Brazilians Luis Gustavo at 17 minutes and Anderson Talisca at 29; Sami Al-Najei five minutes before the break; and Abdulrahman Ghareeb in the 51st minute.

Rui Garcia’s team will resume their league campaign after the international, when they host Al-Ittihad on Oct. 2, while Al-Batin will visit Al-Khaleej on the same day.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League Al-Nassr Al-Batin

Hamdallah double gives Al-Ittihad win over Al-Khaleej

Hamdallah double gives Al-Ittihad win over Al-Khaleej
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

Hamdallah double gives Al-Ittihad win over Al-Khaleej

Hamdallah double gives Al-Ittihad win over Al-Khaleej
  • Moroccan forward’s first goals since return from suspension leaves Jeddah giants second in Roshn Saudi league table
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

Abderrazak Hamdallah is back on the goal trail after his double secured Al-Ittihad a 2-0 win over Al-Khaleej at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

Last season’s runners-up now sit second in the Roshn Saudi league table with 10 points from four matches.

The Moroccan forward was playing only his second match after a long suspension and managed goals in the fourth and 69th minutes, while Al-Khaleej completed the match with 10 players after Hazem Al-Zahrani received a straight red card in the 73rd minute.

The defeat leaves Al-Khaleej in 14th place with one point.

Al-Ittihad next outing will be against third-place Al-Nassr on Oct. 2, while Al-Khaleej will host Al-Batin on the same day.

Australia edge France at Davis Cup, US make it two from two

Australia edge France at Davis Cup, US make it two from two
Updated 16 September 2022
AFP

Australia edge France at Davis Cup, US make it two from two

Australia edge France at Davis Cup, US make it two from two
  • Australia top the group with two wins out of two, though hosts Germany can draw level if they beat Belgium
Updated 16 September 2022
AFP

PARIS: Australia took the deciding doubles rubber to beat France 2-1 in the Davis Cup group stage in Hamburg on Thursday, while the US saw off Kazakhstan.

In the second tie in the four-team Group C for both nations, Richard Gasquet gave France the lead when he beat Jason Kubler 6-4, 6-2 in the opening singles.

Alex de Minuar leveled for Australia, beating Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 1-6, 6-4, before Max Purcell and Matthew Edben won the deciding rubber 6-4, 6-4 against Nicolas Mahut and Arthur Rinderknech.

Australia top the group with two wins out of two, though hosts Germany can draw level if they beat Belgium. France have lost both their ties.

The Americans did not allow a late finish to their opening tie against Britain in the early hours of Thursday morning affect them against Kazakhstan in Group D.

Tommy Paul thrashed Mikhail Kukushkin 6-1, 6-4 in Glasgow to put the US ahead, before Taylor Fritz clinched their second straight win by edging a dramatic contest with Alexander Bublik.

The world No. 12 saved four set points in the first set en route to a 7-6 (8/6), 1-6, 6-3 victory.

“Last night was a tough one, and after getting that win it was important to build on that and hopefully not be here again at 1am,” Fritz told daviscupfinals.com.

“Any time I play Alex is really tough. He’s just awkward to play against.

“I rebounded in the third, changed my strategy a bit, and got the win.”

Bublik and Aleksandr Nedovyesov gave the Kazakhs a consolation doubles success by beating Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock, whose late-night triumph had downed Britain, 6-2, 7-6 (8/6).

Elsewhere, Serbia bounced back from their opening loss to Spain in Group B by beating South Korea, with wins for Dusan Lajovic and Miomir Kecmanovic giving them an unassailable 2-0 lead ahead of the doubles in Valencia.

Nam Ji-sung and Song Min-kyu cruised past Nikola Cacic and Filip Krajinovic in the doubles to give the Koreans a match win.

Lajovic played the opening singles rubber having played the doubles against Spain the previous day, also not finishing until gone midnight.

“It definitely wasn’t easy. We didn’t know who was going to play the singles,” he said.

“I went to bed at 4am. I didn’t sleep well.”

Croatia also managed to put a defeat behind them with a tense success against Sweden.

Eilas Ymer beat Borna Gojo in straight sets to put Sweden, who beat Argentina in the first Group A tie, ahead.

But Cincinnati Masters champion Borna Coric beat Elias’ brother Mikael Ymer in three sets and Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic completed the comeback by seeing off the Ymers 7-5, 6-3.

Topics: Davis Cup Hamburg Richard Gasquet

‘Edgy’ Alvarez looks to stop Triple G in third showdown

‘Edgy’ Alvarez looks to stop Triple G in third showdown
Updated 16 September 2022
AFP

‘Edgy’ Alvarez looks to stop Triple G in third showdown

‘Edgy’ Alvarez looks to stop Triple G in third showdown
  • Alvarez enters 57-2-2 with 39 knockouts while Golovkin is 42-1-1 with 37 knockouts and three world titles in the 160-pound middleweight division
Updated 16 September 2022
AFP

LAS VEGAS: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez says a trilogy-deciding victory over bitter rival Gennady Golovkin on Saturday will return him to the pinnacle of boxing and recognized as the world’s best fighter.

Alvarez, roared on by his devoted fans who celebrate Mexican Independence day on Friday, will try to beat the hard-hitting Kazakh for a second time after a controversial victory in their most recent fight in 2018.

With the bout taking place at super-middleweight, it’s a chance for the Mexican superstar, undisputed champion in the 168-pound weight class, to avenge his last fight loss — a defeat at light heavyweight to Dmitry Bivol — and become the pound-for-pound finest in the eyes of the boxing world.

Golovkin, 40, will fight in the weight class for the first time but the weight should suit the middleweight champion, who says Alvarez was lucky to earn a draw in their opening bout in 2017 before delivering the lone career loss for “Triple G.”

The fighters have made no secret of their dislike for each other, a rivalry sparked further after Alvarez tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol in March 2018, delaying a third matchup until now.

Alvarez is determined to knock out Golovkin for the first time in his storied career, a stoppage that would cement the Mexican’s place among the all-time greats.

“It’s one of the biggest fights of my life, because of the rivalry we have, and this third fight will be the most important,” Alvarez told AFP.

“The fact he’s going into it thinking possibly it could be his last makes him dangerous. I’m going to leave everything in the ring.

“From the first round I’ll be looking to get the stoppage. This is as edgy as I’ve been before a fight for a while.”

Alvarez enters 57-2-2 with 39 knockouts while Golovkin is 42-1-1 with 37 knockouts and three world titles in the 160-pound middleweight division.

The Bivol loss has not dimmed Alvarez’s confidence about his place in the boxing realm.

“I think I’m the best fighter in the world right now,” Alvarez said. “No one has taken risks like me and I don’t need to take risks but I love a challenge and I still feel I’m the best.

“I just want to punish him really hard. I’m close to doing that. He pretends to be a nice person but he’s not. He talks a lot of (stuff) about me and that’s what I don’t like. He’s a great fighter but as a person? I don’t think so.

“The rivalry goes back years and I love that it’s personal. It makes me train like crazy so that motivates me even more. I listen to what he says but at the end of the day, he is just making excuses. I listen but don’t take it to heart or on board.

“What I don’t like is when it comes to talking in person, he lies and he is a different person.”

Golovkin, meanwhile, feels the Mexican lost touch with reality after comprehensively losing against the bigger, stronger Bivol earlier this year as Alvarez saw his attempt to rule in another weight class fail.

“He continues to say he’s not afraid of any challenges and saves his face,” Golovkin said. “At the same time, what he has said in the press conferences, he didn’t take Bivol seriously. He drew his conclusions that this loss brought him back down to Earth.

“He lost touch with reality and believed he was invincible. Confidence is there, but after clearly losing the fight, you’re raising your arms and saying you only lost a couple of rounds? That’s what I’m talking about.

“I’m calm and confident. My nervous system tells me it’s business as usual. I anticipate he will make less mistakes. I know what type of fight we’re facing and I’m absolutely ready.”

Topics: Saul "Canelo" Alvarez Gennady Golovkin

IOC committee visits sites for 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

IOC committee visits sites for 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles
Updated 16 September 2022
AP

IOC committee visits sites for 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

IOC committee visits sites for 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles
  • LA28 and the IOC have invested $160 million to make sports more accessible to young people across the city
Updated 16 September 2022
AP

LOS ANGELES: The International Olympic Committee’s coordination commission made its first in-person visit to Los Angeles this week to inspect proposed venues for the 2028 Games.

After being kept away because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group met with local organizing officials over three days.

“We are well-positioned for an exceptional event,” LA28 organizing committee chairman Casey Wasserman said Thursday at a media briefing on the UCLA campus, site of the future athletes’ village.

He expressed optimism for the games’ commercial outlook, citing several corporate sponsors already on board with more to come in the fourth quarter.

“We sit in a very strong position,” Wasserman said. “The appetite for the games coming back to this country is very strong.”

The coordination commission members visited several venues across the city, including Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, site of the 1932 and 1984 games, and SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers, in nearby Inglewood.

“The venues that are going to be used are a mix of the historic used for the 1932 and 1984 Olympic Games, and of course we have world-class modern venues that have been built since the Games took place in 1984,” said commission chair Nicole Hoevertsz. “We have this beautiful mix of the old and the new.”

The Intuit Dome will be up and running by the time the games occur. Wasserman noted the future home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers is set to open in 2024 down the street from SoFi Stadium, although at this time it doesn’t figure in any venue plans.

The commission visited the Obama Sports Complex to see the PlayLA youth sports program in action. LA28 and the IOC have invested $160 million to make sports more accessible to young people across the city.

Hoevertsz called it an example of the games “creating a legacy now, today for these kids.”

The 2028 Olympics will run from July 14-30, followed by the Paralympics from Aug. 15-27. The Olympics will have 10,000 athletes, while the Paralympics will host 5,000.

Topics: International Olympic Committee (IOC) 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games LA28 Casey Wasserman 2028 Olympics

Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ jersey sells for a record $10.1 million

Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ jersey sells for a record $10.1 million
Updated 16 September 2022
AFP

Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ jersey sells for a record $10.1 million

Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ jersey sells for a record $10.1 million
  • Most of Jordan’s NBA Finals jerseys remain in private hands, according to Sotheby’s, although he has donated one to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture
Updated 16 September 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: A jersey worn by basketball legend Michael Jordan during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals, his last title victory, sold for a record $10.1 million Thursday, Sotheby’s said.

The iconic red Chicago Bulls jersey, with Jordan’s No. 23 on the back, went for the highest amount of any game-worn sports memorabilia ever, the auction house said, and set a new record for a basketball jersey at auction.

The final sum was twice Sotheby’s high estimate, and the jersey drew a total of 20 bids.

The Jordan swag beat a record set in May for the most expensive sports memorabilia ever sold, which had been Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” jersey.

The previous record for a game-worn basketball jersey was for one autographed by Kobe Bryant, who wore it in 1996-97. That piece of NBA memorabilia went for $3.7 million, according to Sotheby’s.

The Jordan jersey is only the second worn by the star during his six championships to be sold at auction.

It is also the most expensive item of Michael Jordan sports memorabilia to be sold.

The previous record was for $2.7 million, notched by an autographed relic card from 1997-98.

Most of Jordan’s NBA Finals jerseys remain in private hands, according to Sotheby’s, although he has donated one to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Jordan, now 59, spent the bulk of his basketball career with the Bulls, with whom he won all six of his titles, but came out of retirement in 2001 to play two seasons with the Washington Wizards.

His final season with the Bulls was detailed in the hit ESPN/Netflix documentary “The Last Dance” released in 2020.

Brahm Wachter, head of streetwear and modern collectables at Sotheby’s, said in a statement that the sale “solidifies Michael Jordan as the undisputed GOAT, proving his name and incomparable legacy is just as relevant as it was nearly 25 years ago.”

The jersey was first publicly displayed in Monterey, California before being shipped to New York, where fans could view it during the online auction.

The New York auction house, owned since 2019 by French-Israeli telecom magnate Patrick Drahi, previously sold a pair of Jordan’s sneakers for nearly $1.5 million.

The retired basketball star currently owns the Charlotte Hornets, located in his childhood home of North Carolina, and reportedly still earns millions in royalties each year from sales of Nike’s Air Jordan brand of sneakers.

Topics: Michael Jordan NBA Sotheby's

