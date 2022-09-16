Gigi, Bella Hadid and Nora Attal walk for Tom Ford in NY Fashion Week 

DUBAI: Tom Ford closed New York Fashion Week this week with a runway full of big hair, disco cowgirls and sequins for miles.
But is it really an iconic fashion show without the Hadid sisters shining on the runway? Certainly not.
The Palestinian Dutch supermodels, Gigi and Bella, were among the stars who presented the brand’s latest collection.
On a reflective runway worthy of all that shine, to a soundtrack of “Addicted to Love,” “The Look of Love,” “Pure/Honey” and “Take on Me,” the models were more than a little ready to party in 70s and 80s style on his downtown catwalk.
Ford rolled out embellished sets of tiny velvet shorts and matching jackets in bright red and blue adorned with flowers, leaves and butterflies, some with a touch of cowboy fringe.
Bella wore metallic sequined gowns in copper while Gigi wore a two-tone green and blue dress.
Other models, including British Moroccan catwalk star Nora Attal, walked in low-slung trousers and skirts in silver and mint, sporty shorts in silver and gold, and tiny, sheer bralettes.
Madonna sat front row and was joined by her daughter Lourdes Leon, Chris Rock, Erykah Badu, Nicole Richie, Katie Holmes, Frances Tiafoe, Ciara and more.
Attal was also spotted on the runway for Michael Kors during New York Fashion Week. The 23-year-old star wore a black cut-out dress from Kors’ spring/summer 2023 collection, which features business wear and night-out looks with a resort-style sensibility.
Meet Cedric Haddad: The stylist to the stars working with luxury labels Louis Vuitton, Valentino
Haddad has gone on to become one of only a handful of stylists from the Middle East to be regulars at the Cannes Film Festival
He is currently busy working on another major career milestone — this year’s FIFA World Cup official music video
Updated 16 September 2022
Hanadi Merchant Habib
DUBAI: From the Valentino dress that Raya Abirached wore to the BAFTA awards in March to Balquees Fathi’s onstage style and Mona Zaki’s Cannes outfits, Dubai-based Lebanese stylist Cedric Haddad has created showstopping looks for some of the Arab world’s most famous names.
His remarkable portfolio also includes styling for MBC shows like “The Voice Kids” and “Arabs Got Talent,” conducting styling sessions for luxury labels including Louis Vuitton and Valentino, and teaching at the FAD Institute.
Haddad’s fascination with fashion began early — as a child he would often spend hours at the mall looking at mannequins.
“It was like heaven for me,” he tells Arab News. “You could just put me in the stores, and I’d be the happiest kid.”
Styling was a hobby which turned into a full-time career for Haddad. Things really took off when he was asked to style TV presenter Hilda Khalife. “I say she’s my lucky charm — she opened up everything for me,” he says.
Haddad has gone on to become one of only a handful of stylists from the Middle East to be regulars at the Cannes Film Festival.
“Cannes is always magical and a whole experience by itself,” he says. “Last time I was selected by L’Oreal to dress their ambassadors, and I’ve also dressed many celebrities for the Chopard parties.”
Being behind the scenes at Cannes may sound glamorous, but, Haddad says, “It’s not ‘La Vie en Rose’ at all. I always want to create something new while respecting the identity and the personal style of the celebrity I’m working with. Striking that balance can be hard.”
And there’s very little room for error. “The moment they get into the car, my heart starts to pound. I have to ensure everything is good – makeup, hair, jewelry, accessories. I need to make sure they’re posing properly and know how to show their outfit correctly because it’s all about their look.”
His talent has captured the attention of the style set not just regionally but internationally too. Donatella Versace specifically asked to meet with him in Dubai. “I’ve worked a lot with Versace in the Middle East, and one time, I received a call saying Donatella Versace is in Dubai and would love to have dinner with you. We had one of the best dinners together, and it’s a moment in my life I will never forget. I have a great relationship with her and the brand.”
The nature of Haddad’s job means he can never really switch off. Despite having a dedicated team in different countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, it’s still him who makes the final call.
“It’s very challenging because I am responsible for the celebrity’s image in its entirety. One mistake, and it’s on me, not her. With my team, I can delegate a few things to save time, but ultimately the celebrity wants the main stylist, which is me,” he says.
Add in short timelines, flaring tempers, and last-minute bombshells and it’s obvious why Haddad’s is a high-pressure job. He recalls an incident from his MBC styling days when a celebrity’s zipper malfunctioned.
“We had three minutes till we went live, and there was no backup option. I got a thread and needle and started stitching the zipper myself. I remember my fingers were bleeding because I was trying to sew a metal zipper!”
On another occasion, he contacted a pilot flying into Beirut from Paris to bring in a dress for the finale of “The Voice Kids.”
“The entire Arab world was watching this episode! The dress was in Paris, and I told the pilot he had to bring it somehow. He actually hung it in the cockpit with him on the flight back,” he says.
While most of his work takes place behind the scenes, Abu Dhabi TV’s “Beauty Challenge” brought Haddad in front of the lens.
“I was working with some amazing talent and was able to help them get exposure. We have so many creatives in the Arab world, and they really need this small push to get out there and someone to guide them. My co-host (Sarah Sofi) and I had such great chemistry, so it was a wonderful experience,” he says.
Currently, Haddad has been busy working on another major career milestone — this year’s FIFA World Cup.
“They are producing three music videos for the official FIFA song, which will be out when the tournament starts. I am styling the celebrity who will be opening the music video,” he says, without revealing who that is.
Hectic as his demanding career is, with multiple projects always on the go, Haddad is filled with gratitude.
“The happiest moment of your life is when you realize that your passion and hobby became your career,” he says. “You’re just waking up and enjoying every single second.”
Review: Golden Lion winner ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ profiles artist’s activism
Updated 16 September 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran
VENICE: The war between an individual and the immensely wealthy Sackler family is the centerpiece of this year’s Golden Lion-winning movie at the Venice Film Festival.
Academy Award-winning director Laura Poitras’s ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ is an emotion-driven work about renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin. Narrated through deeply incisive interviews, powerful slideshows, illuminating photography and rare footage, the documentary presents a moving story of Goldin's fight to hold the Sackler family responsible for the opioid addiction crisis perpetrated by their company Purdue Pharma.
The 117-minute work is divided into seven chapters and profiles Goldin, a photographer who revolutionized the art form and shed light on the horrific misdeeds of the Sacklers. It is about a woman who used pictures as a means of activism. Her photographs were full of life, demanding people open their eyes to the crimes of a family that was venerated as philanthropists and magnanimous donors.
In the director’s notes, Poitras says: “I began working on this movie with Nan in 2019, two years after she decided to leverage her power as an artist to expose the billionaire Sackler family’s criminal culpability in fueling the overdose crisis. The process of making this movie was deeply intimate. But as we talked, I realized that this was only one part of the story I wanted to tell, and that the core of the film was Nan’s art, photography, and the legacies of her friends and sister Barbara. A legacy of people escaping America.”
To that end, Poitras focuses her camera on P.A.I.N (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now), a group founded by the artist to highlight the financial support that the Sackler family has given to high profile museums and cultural institutions in order to improve their public image.
As Goldin says in the film, “they have washed their blood money through the halls of museums and universities around the world.”
This award-winning work is as much a profile of the artist and her stunning photography as it is an indictment of the now infamous Sackler family, and it is this duality that makes it so fascinating.
What We Are Eating Today: The vibes are to dine for at Riyadh’s lively Latin restaurant Hotel Cartagena
Updated 16 September 2022
Nada Al-Turki
RIYADH: Hotel Cartagena in Riyadh, despite its name, is a Latin American restaurant — but the impressive vibes will have you wishing they had a room for you to stay in.
Entering the restaurant venue is a rainforest experience, with its plants, flowers, funky wallpaper, bird decor and vibrant aesthetics of a rustic hotel in the Amazon. Featuring various performances throughout the week, including live DJ sets, singers and bands, Hotel Cartagena brings a taste of spicy Latin entertainment to Saudi Arabia.
The joint also hosts trivia nights and weekend brunches, and almost every hour, the staff breaks out in a dance sequence with music mixes blasting, encouraging guests to join along — and they often do.
There is truly no dull moment here, especially with staff bringing a fire and dance show to every customer’s table who orders their most popular dish, the Coffee Aged Tomahawk Steak. The downside to this level of showmanship, however, is that the food can sometimes take a back seat. The steak isn’t always cooked properly, and the coffee rub might not have broad appeal. The order can either be made with Wagyu beef or US prime, both of which are arguably overpriced for a single order.
Some of their popular Latin delicacies include their classic fish ceviche, crispy duck confit salad, chili prawn nachos, and ropa vieja empanadas. Must-try sides are their sweet potato fries and creamy congri, which is a version of classic Cuban rice and beans.
Diners can enjoy refreshing mocktails, most notably the sweet and spicy Flor de Jalisco and the sweet and sour Mai Gai.
We wouldn’t recommend this spot as a vegetarian-friendly joint, as they don’t offer vegan or vegetarian dishes aside from their selection of salads and bites.
LOS ANGELES: The wait is over — Lebanese dance crew Mayyas have won season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” and they spoke to Arab News backstage to say they “can’t believe what’s happening.”
With the audience cheering, Mayyas jumped sky-high and took home the $1 million grand prize.
“We can’t believe what’s happening,” one member of the group said after celebrating the crew’s victory on stage. “We can’t believe what we’ve achieved, giving so much energy, leaving our work and education, dedicating our time to training every day to be here to represent our country and it is what we were looking for.”
“We were very stressed out by the fact that we had to (prepare the dance) in two-to-three days, but when we went up on stage and heard the cheers, the audience gave us a push and an adrenaline rush that wasn’t there and we did it,” another member said.
The crew’s choreographer, Nadim Cherfan, said: “This win gave me an opportunity to dream again. When you have a dream and you achieve it, you start to look for another dream. So I’m very happy that there is something to look forward to now, something to dream of, something to fight for.”
“IM SO PROUD, @mayyasofficial YOU DESERVE THIS!!!!” tweeted “AGT” judge Sofia Vergara after the group were crowned winners.
The dancers gifted Vergara a necklace with a symbol of the Lebanese cedar tree that she showed off in her interview with LBCI Lebanon after the episode aired.
“I come from Barranquilla, Columbia, and in Barranquilla we have a gigantic community of Lebanese people, like Shakira for example. So we grew up eating Lebanese food, dancing to Lebanese music. It’s a country that is very close to my heart,” she told the broadcaster.
“I am so happy that, in moments of problems and trouble, every once in a while something so beautiful like Mayyas comes up and distracts everybody,” she added. “I am so happy that this is happening. I am glad. Those girls deserve the world.”
Meanwhile, judge Simon Cowell said: “This is big. I just think for them to represent the country in the way they did, with such talent, dignity and grace, and to do something which the whole world is going to look at, I think is huge.
“I could feel it in the room, this energy behind me and I thought: ‘No one is going to beat them,’” he added. “These people have the most extraordinary talent and they are such nice people. I wasn’t surprised. I can’t tell you how happy I was when I heard that name.”
Cowell believes that “world domination” is what’s next for Mayyas.
For their winning performance in Tuesday’s final, the group danced to Arabic beats wearing white outfits and using burlesque feather fans and sparkling globes of light.
The audience held up Lebanese flags in the hall as they cheered for the crew.
The dancers received a standing ovation from all four judges — Vergara, Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.
“Fabulous. Another level,” said Vergara, who awarded Mayyas the golden buzzer after their first audition in June.
“This is what a million dollars looks like,” said Klum. “You brought your A-game every time you came, and tonight it was A-plus.”
Mandel said: “This is my favorite act ever on ‘AGT.’”
“That’s so great for you. It’s great for women, female empowerment, your culture...” he added.
The group have received strong backing from their Lebanese fans throughout the competition. The Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International launched an advertising campaign in the US with the slogan “Kermalak Ya Lebnen” — which translates to ‘For You Lebanon’ — to promote and support Mayyas.
LBCI backed the group with adverts on its TV and social media channels, and also worked with local and Arab media outlets in the US to support the campaign.
“Lebanese people around the world have shown us huge support,” Cherfan previously told Arab News. “We’ve been getting tons of messages. Everybody is backing Mayyas. Everybody is rooting for Mayyas. So I’m really thankful for the Lebanese diaspora that is being really supportive for Mayyas.”
Numerous celebrities also helped raise the group's profile.
“May you return with the title,” Lebanese singer Maya Diab wrote on her Instagram Stories after their final performance. “You raised the name of Lebanon just by showcasing art in this beautiful way that made the world talk about it. We love you and we are proud of you no matter what the result is.”
Superstar Haifa Wehbe also supported the group ahead of the final result.
“Mayyas wowed ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges and audience with a spectacular performance. Keep voting,” she said.
Dubai-based Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen wrote: “Speechless. It keeps getting better,” sharing a clip of their last performance.
Mayyas have been in the winning habit for some time when it comes to TV talent shows.
Cherfan, who was 14 when he fell in love with the world of dance, formed the group in order to compete in the sixth season of “Arabs Got Talent,” where the group dazzled, wowing judge and Lebanese pop star Najwa Karam who awarded them immediate entry to the final with her golden buzzer. They were ultimately crowned champions.
“I chose a female crew, because I wanted to deliver a message about female empowerment, as we all know that, even today, Arab women are still called names for being dancers. I wanted to prove how elegant, refined and beautiful dancing is,” Cherfan said in an Arab News interview at the time. “And who better than these gorgeous ladies to do so?”
But winning one of the most prestigious talent titles in the Middle East wasn’t enough. With success came self-inflicted pressure to do even better. “The golden buzzer, the standing ovation, the beautiful comments of the judges, and winning the title itself are challenges, because they are stress and responsibility — in those moments (all I am thinking is) ‘What’s next? How can I do better?’” Cherfan said.
That same year, Mayyas competed in “Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions,” a spin-off of “Britain’s Got Talent,” in which the group were the only act from the Middle East to participate.
The response from the judges and audience was overwhelming. “Absolutely genius — brilliant, inventive… (I’ve) never seen a dance like this ever on one of these shows,” said judge Simon Cowell at the time.